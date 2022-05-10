News
NABARD Recruitment 2022 in JK, Salary 1200 per hour
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for preparing a panel to fill up the post of Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) on contract basis, for dispensary facility of NABARD at its Regional Office / Sub-Office located at Srinagar.
Interested and eligible candidates can read the below-given details and can apply for position.
Vacancy details of NABARD Recruitment 2022:
Name of Post: Bank’s Medical Officer
Salary: Rs.1,000 – 1,200/- Per Hour
Job Location: NABARD – Srinagar Cell First Floor, Hotel Ashai Annexe, Rajbagh, Srinagar – 190008 Jammu and Kashmir
Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Recruitment 2022:
i) Applicant should possess MBBS degree in the allopathic system of medicine of any University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
ii) Candidates having post graduate degree in General Medicine may also apply.
iii) The applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years’ experience in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.
iv) The applicants should have their own dispensary or place of residence at Srinagar.
Age Limit: As per the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 70 years , as on 01-05-2022.
Where to Apply for NABARD Recruitment 2022:
The application should reach the Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Jammu and Kashmir Regional Office, Railhead Complex, Railway Road, Near Railway Station, Jammu – 180012, Jammu and Kashmir on or before 20 May 2022.
Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check further details from the official notifications given below.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification and Application Form: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead
By KIM CHANDLER
A former Alabama jail official has died after shooting herself when she and the murder suspect she was accused of helping to escape were captured Monday in Indiana after more than a week on the run, according to officials.
The capture ended the manhunt through three states but did not resolve the mystery of why Vicky White, 56, a respected jail official, would help Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
The two fugitives were caught in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it, authorities said. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to a hospital after shooting herself, authorities said. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries.
“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said.
The manhunt began April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two, who are not related, instead fled the area.
The car they took off in was later found abandoned in Tennessee, but there was no trace of the pair until U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that surveillance photos from an Evansville car wash showed a man who closely resembled Casey White exiting a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said. White stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds (118 kilograms).
On Monday, officials learned that the pair was spotted near the sheriff’s office, said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding in Indiana. As officers arrived, the pair fled in a vehicle and led police on a pursuit, he said. U.S. Marshals collided with them “to try to end the pursuit,” he said. Casey White was injured, not too seriously, in the crash and Vicky White then shot herself, causing “very serious” injuries, he said.
“We’re lucky that no law enforcement was injured, no innocent civilians were injured, the pursuit was short in nature and we have both people in custody,” Wedding said.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Vicky White’s family members and co-workers said they were stunned by her involvement. Singleton said she had been an exemplary employee but, in hindsight, it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates.
In the past several months, she bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said.
She sold her house for about half of market value and bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge that she stashed at a shopping center without license plates.
“This escape was obviously well-planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles,” Singleton said.
The escape happened on what Vicky White said was going to be her last day at work. She told co-workers that Casey White had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but none was scheduled. She did not have a second officer accompany them, which was against jail policy.
Video showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping center, where they picked up the Ford and left, Singleton said. Their flight was not discovered for much of the day.
Investigators believe the pickup truck Casey White had at the car wash was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles (280 kilometers) to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
___
Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo contributed from Washington.
Column: Chicago White Sox getting their swagger back as reinforcements — and warm weather — finally arrive
When everyone predicted last month the Chicago White Sox would run away with the American League Central, general manager Rick Hahn voiced concern about the possibility of getting off to a “little rocky” start.
“Just the nature of the offseason, the shortened spring, the steep schedule expectations early in the year were going to create some volatility in the roster and likely in performance,” Hahn said Monday afternoon. “I didn’t quite foresee losing eight in a row followed by (winning) six in a row. But it’s not a total shock that we haven’t quite found our sea legs or that this team hasn’t quite found its identity.”
Actually this Sox team already had an identity, forged during its run to the postseason in 2021. But only lately have we seen that cocky, us-against-the-world attitude on display.
A six-game winning streak will do that, and the return of third baseman Yoán Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list Monday only added to the team’s swagger.
The switch-hitting Moncada might not solve all of their early issues hitting right-handers, and Kelly must prove he’s totally back about 6½ months after incurring a right biceps nerve injury for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Still, they’re two valuable ingredients to this White Sox stew.
The Sox came home to summerlike weather Monday to begin a homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Michael Kopech, who has dominated since joining the rotation after his sabbatical in the bullpen last season, took the mound against the Guardians in search of his first win.
It makes sense the Sox have handled Kopech with kid gloves — 23 innings in his first five starts — in spite of a sparkling 1.17 ERA. But does manager Tony La Russa foresee Kopech throwing into the eighth or ninth inning at all this season?
“You’re fooling yourself or somebody if you predict what he’s going to get today,” La Russa said before Monday’s start. “If he’s cruising, he can pitch seven or eight if he’s having quick outs. If not, maybe half of that.
“We know the reality is this is his first (full) year as a starter. It’s a long season and we’re going to err on the side of caution as far as extending him.”
Kopech showed his frustration in the dugout after being removed in the fifth inning of his last start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, though he later said he understood the Sox were looking out for his well-being.
It’s hard to come out when you’re almost unhittable. Kopech had limited right-handed hitters to a .114 average entering Monday’s game with no extra-base hits against him.
“I don’t even think he’s brought anything near his ‘A’ game out yet, and he’s absolutely dominated guys,” fellow starter Dylan Cease said Monday. “When he’s clicking on all cylinders, it’s going to be scary.”
Cease, who may be on his way to his first All-Star selection, said Kopech is relearning how to be a regular starter for the first time since 2018. He missed all of 2019 after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and sat out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“He’s obviously already a good pitcher, and he had done it for spurts out of the bullpen,” Cease said. “But now it’s the next step of getting through the lineup a couple times. He absolutely has the stuff to do it.”
It has been a minute since Kopech and Moncada became the first two prospects Hahn acquired for the rebuild when he sent ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox at the 2016 winter meetings. Injuries and COVID-19-related absences have prevented both players from living up to the early hype, but it’s easy to forget Moncada has played only four full seasons while Kopech had only eight career starts entering 2022.
If the promised land is on the Sox docket, both players must be vital cogs on the ride.
The Sox optioned Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte to open Moncada’s roster spot. Kelly took the place of reliever Aaron Bummer, who was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday with a right knee sprain.
“Just kind of a freak thing that happened in Boston,” Bummer said. “Just on the last two pitches felt something. We’re definitely playing it smart. We’re playing it safe this time of the year and not trying to push anything, and it’ll be healthy for the long run.”
Kelly’s health bears watching after Hahn signed the veteran in March to a two-year, $17 million deal with an option for 2024. Kelly once suffered a back injury cooking crawfish for his teammates in 2019.
“He was cooking some Cajun food,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I guess he was standing a little longer than he wanted to. That’s what he told me.”
With their never-ending series of untimely injuries, the Sox hopefully can keep Kelly away from the stove in 2022. Hand him some takeout menus from our many fine restaurants.
It couldn’t hurt. The Sox have become experts in overcoming obstacles the last two-plus seasons, and their early travails could be a mere blip come October.
“One of the beautiful things about this game is over the course of a long summer, the true talent and true ability of the team tends to prevail,” Hahn said.
Summer arrived early Monday, interrupting our miserable Chicago spring.
We can only hope it’s a long one.
()
Dolphins signing former American Heritage standout Sony Michel
The Miami Dolphins are bringing a South Florida product back home and adding another tailback to a crowded running back room.
The Dolphins are signing former New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, a former Broward County high school football standout at American Heritage, according to a league source.
Michel has collected 3,137 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns and two more receiving in four NFL seasons after he was drafted as a late-first-round pick out of Georgia in 2018. His first three were with the Patriots, the Dolphins’ AFC East rival, and he spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
He was won two Super Bowls between his two prior stops. As a rookie on the 2018 Patriots, he scored six touchdowns during the team’s run to the Super Bowl victory over the Rams.
At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Michel can present Miami with a between-the-tackles runner in a crowded backfield that mostly has quick, elusive running backs. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in free agency and have Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning from last year’s roster.
Michel started his NFL career with back-to-back 900-yard rushing seasons for New England in 2018 and 2019. Although Michel averaged a career-high 5.7 yards per carry in 200, he missed about half the season between a quadriceps injury and stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
During his time in New England, Michel shared the backfield with another Broward County high school football standout in James White (St. Thomas Aquinas). The Patriots traded Michel to the Rams in the 2021 preseason.
Michel bounced back in Los Angeles last season, playing all 17 games, starting seven, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns for the Super Bowl champs. For his career, Michel has 47 receptions for 386 yards.
Michel first became a household name in South Florida when he burst onto the local high school football scene as a standout eighth grader for American Heritage. He and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie formed a dynamic duo that lifted the school to its first state championship in 2013.
A five-star recruit out of high school, Michel played his college football at Georgia, where he went alongside McKenzie. There, she split backfield reps with Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb before getting drafted by New England with the 31st pick of the 2018 draft.
()
