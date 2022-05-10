News
Nasty Nestor Cortes shuts down Rangers in 1-0, 11 K gem
Nestor Cortes had one question for Matt Blake this winter.
The Yankees 36th round draft pick, who doesn’t light up a radar gun with a high-90s fastball, spent the first five years of his professional baseball career just trying not to get released.
“He called and asked me if I thought he had an outside chance of making the team,” the Yankees pitching coach said. “I told him ‘I think you got a shot at making the team. We’ll see where it ends up.’”
Monday, Cortes proved himself more than worthy of that rotation spot again, striking out 11 and taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning as the Yankees edged out the Rangers, 1-0, in the series finale at the Stadium.
The Yankees (20-8) have won 15 of their last 18 games and own the best record in the American League.
Cortes worked around four walks, but pitched 7.1 scoreless innings. The Yankees were also being shutout until Aaron Judge scored from first on Anthony Rizzo’s fly ball double to left-center field in the bottom of the eighth.
By then it was too late to get a win for Cortes, but he didn’t really care.
“I don’t think about (the offense). Not at all. My goal is always to keep my team in the game and go as far and as long as I can do it,” Cortes said. “And honestly I don’t concentrate on the other part, because I know it’s very hard. If they’re battling and we’re battling, we’ll come up with a positive outcome.”
There was enough for Cortes to take out of this game without the win, which went to Clay Holmes.
It was his third career double-digit strikeout game and second of the season. It was also his longest start in the big leagues and his fourth-career scoreless start. He has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his six starts this season and walked off the mound in the eighth inning with a 1.41 ERA and a standing ovation.
Aaron Boone was walking a tightrope. He was willing to let Cortes go, even as his pitch count soared, but also had to manage a scoreless tie to try and win the game and the series.
“It added to it. I was hanging on over there for dear life. It definitely added a layer of drama to it for sure,” Boone said of the Yankees being unable to give Cortes a cushion. “And obviously it makes every pitch even that much more meaningful and intense. Which makes it all the more impressive. There was no margin for error.”
Cortes didn’t need much. His cutter was on and he used it to set the tone with a nine-pitch first inning where he struck out the first two batters he faced.
“I felt like early on I was attacking the zone real well,” Cortes said. “I feel like you never know how long you can go without giving up a hit. After the fifth inning it felt like something kind of special was happening and I was just trying to maintain it.”
The cutter was his most effective pitch, getting 12 swings and misses with it. He had 17 whiffs total Monday.
With Holmes warming up behind him before the eighth inning even started, Cortes struck out Charlie Culberson on a 91 mile per hour fastball. Eli White connected on a 1-2 four-seam fastball and looped it into shallow center field to break up the no-hit bid. That also ended Cortes’ day after throwing 103 pitches.
In spring training, Cortes talked about coming to camp with the idea he had a spot on the team, but not sure if it would be out of the bullpen or in the rotation. His mentality through the minors was that if he gets outs, he gets another chance and even Sunday he said he still uses that as motivation when he goes out on the mound.
But the confidence is growing, despite needing a little reassurance last winter. He skipped pitching winter ball in Dominican Republic for the first time in his career to rest his body. He came into spring feeling like the Yankees would give him another shot.
Through their first 28 games so far this season, he’s been their best shot.
“I think he’s coming to terms with it, that he’s a major-league pitcher and he deserves to go out there and pitch every five days,” Blake said. “He gives us a chance to win and I think just knowing what his strengths are and he’s really good at just owning that and going after hitters and he’s not scared of the strike zone. And that gives him a chance every time.”
Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught
Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a chase with U.S. Marshals. Marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered, the sheriff said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.
“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton said. “This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”
The two had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.
The truck was found Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was seen at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.
Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.
Gophers add combo guard from Dartmouth in NCAA transfer portal
The Gophers men’s basketball program filled a need with the combo guard head coach Ben Johnson was seeking in the NCAA transfer portal when Dartmouth guard Taurus Samuels committed to Minnesota on Monday.
“Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!” Samuels on Twitter.
Samuels, a 6-foot guard from Oceanside, Calif., played three seasons in the Ivy League, averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 games last season. Samuels started 51 of 52 games over last two years and was a reserve in his freshman year in 2018-19. The Ivy League did not play in 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.
Heat fate vs. 76ers seemingly hangs in balance with Lowry’s hamstring (listed as questionable)
The Heat have been here before, clock ticking, playoff fate in the balance, all eyes on the training room.
This time it is Kyle Lowry and the hamstring strain that remains an issue 2 1/2 weeks after the fact, amid an Eastern Conference semifinal best-of-seven playoff series that is tied at 2 heading into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena.
Previously it had been a knee for Tim Hardaway in 1999, a rib for Dwyane Wade in 2005, a knee for Hassan Whiteside in 2016.
Each time, there was no recovering.
Now a misstep by Lowry in an April 22 loss in Game 3 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks has the Heat wobbled, coming off consecutive losses in Philadelphia, considerable doubt about whether footing can be regained. Lowry formally has been listed as questionable by the Heat for Tuesday, although that appears an optimistic listing.
“I’ll put it this way,” Lowry said of his injury as Sunday turned to Monday, “you don’t want to play with it.”
But he did these past two games, or at least tried, shooting a combined 3 of 14 in the losses.
“I want to be out there,” he said of Game 5. “We’ll see what happens and how I respond to treatment. The goal is always be out there and play with my teammates.
“This is tough timing for a hamstring. I’ve never had any soft-tissue [injury]. But the goal is to be out there. So, like I said, I’m going to try to play, definitely try to play.”
With victories in Lowry’s absence in the series’ first two games, the question becomes whether limited Lowry is better than the alternatives.
It is a conundrum for more than the 36-year-old former All-Star.
“I appreciate him,” forward Jimmy Butler said in the wake of his 40-point performance in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. “We all do, and the fact that he wants to play, he wants to compete. And he knows our best chance of winning is with him on the floor. We understand that.
“We also want our guys to be safe. We always have more than enough to win. We always say that. We do believe that. Don’t get me wrong, he definitely helps us.”
So when asked if he was concerned, Butler said, “Not very, and very at the same time.”
He continued, “Just because that’s my guy, that’s my point guard. And I don’t want anyone in this league to ever be injured. But that’s still not going to give us an excuse to not win these games. Like I said, I want Kyle Lowry on the floor. I want our starting PG. But if he can’t go, it’s big shoes to fill, but somebody’s got to do it.”
Third-year Gabe Vincent did just that in helping the Heat win the final two games of the Hawks series and then the first two of this matchup. But with each game, the stakes rise, the 76ers now getting some of the best of James Harden, while the Heat could be left turning back to a point guard who a year ago was on a two-way contract.
Even at half speed, which was the case for the 30:16 that Lowry played in Game 4, there still was a contribution Sunday, with seven assists.
“He’s such a warrior, that we’ll just have to see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry.
Still, with the game in the balance, when Lowry-level defense was needed against Harden, when just one or two more shots could have shifted momentum, Lowry sat the final 10:18 Sunday. That, alone, spoke volumes of what Spoelstra was seeing.
“It was just part of the game,” Lowry said. “That group had it going at the end. That group fought and was fighting to get back.”
At this point, Lowry said it is beyond another MRI or anything other than treatment in the moment. So back to the injury report it was.
“I think we know what it is,” he said. “I think we can figure it out. My team doctors and our training staff, we’ll all communicate and continue to be on the same page and go forward from there.”
As for the rest of the injury report, six others also are listed as questionable for Tuesday night: Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness), Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle). From that list, the only true question mark appears to be Dedmon, who missed Sunday’s loss with what the Heat listed as a cold.
