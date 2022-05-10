Finance
No One Listened As the Economic Crisis Unfolded – Was Group Think to Blame?
As each domino fell, beginning with the summer of 2007, it became increasingly clear that the economy was in serious trouble. But the surprising truth was that almost everyone from economists, investors, politicians to consumers played along until the very end. They played along until the evidence was so overwhelming, they were forced to capitulate and acknowledge the mistakes of the past and the consequences that these mistakes had for the global economy.
How did it happen? Why didn’t our leaders in the financial and political communities see it coming? And why were these leaders so quick to dismiss the few who did see it coming?
One explanation is that the financial tsunami started slowly. Some have suggested that it was started by the easy money from 2001 to the middle of 2008 that kept mortgage interest rates low (30 year fixed-rate mortgages went from more than 8 percent in 2000 to a low of 5 ¾ percent in 2004 and then increased to 6 percent in 2008). Then the tsunami started to gain momentum when prospective buyers rushed to buy homes at attractive interest rates, many of them with little down payment. Feeding the frenzy were mortgage brokers, motivated by high commissions, who arranged low down-payment loans and often looked the other way when it was clear that the buyer could scarcely meet the monthly payments. But few critical voices were raised, no one listened, and the financial tsunami continued.
Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs) were created to help financial institutions who were eager to participate in the good times by earning high yields. These CDOs simply bundled mortgages, some of which were marginal, and sold them to banks and insurance companies as high yield investments. Then Credit Default swaps (CDSs) were created to insure the CDOs. As a result, any investment bank that purchased a CDO together with a CDS to insure the CDO would be reassured that its investment was secured. Not one to spoil a good party, blue chip rating agencies including Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s gave the CDOs top ratings? Again, few critical voices were raised, no one listened, and the financial tsunami continued.
When house prices stopped increasing, the housing bubble collapsed. Prices fell and an increasing number of homeowners owed more that the market value of their homes. More homes were then placed on the market leading to lower prices and the spiral continued. Defaults began rising. But since there were many disconnects in this complex network, the financial institutions continued to maintain CDOs on their balance sheets at prices that no longer reflected the fact that many of the mortgages bundled into the CDOs were at risk. With a weakened balance sheet, financial institutions, such as Lehman Brothers, either failed or shut shut down their lending operations for fear that they would never be repaid. Now, however, a few critical voices did surface, a few people did listen, but we were assured the damage could be contained.
Then the recession hit. Credit dried up, companies furloughed workers, and consumers tightened their belts. The damage was so great – with no end in sight – that the silence abruptly ended. Now the finger pointing began. Everyone was listening.
But it was too late.
What was unprecedented was that the conspiracy of silence lasted so long. Yes, some economists and politicians warned that we were on a collision course and that the economy could not sustain the pace and level of debt for long. In 2005, Robert J. Shiller, Professor of Economics at Yale, warned of a real estate bubble. Then in September of 2007, he told congress that the downturn in the real estate market could spiral into the most severe recession since the depression. Shortly thereafter, in November 2007, at an international conference in Dubai, he warned that a global crash was imminent. Indeed, Shiller, as well as others including Paul Krugman, 2008 Nobel Prize winner in economics, spoke out, but few listened.
And the silence wasn’t limited to Wall Street. Management at the Big Three auto companies remained silent. Even if a few questioned a corporate strategy focusing on the design of cars that would run head on into the world’s growing fuel and environmental crises, most remained silent. And investors as well as regulators where suspicious of Bernard L.Madoff’s alleged Ponzi scheme but said nothing. In 2001, Erin Arvedlund, a reporter for Barrons, wrote an article that raised questions about Modoff’s strategy that produced consistent returns far better than the returns of other funds. Yet nothing came of the article. Apparently everyone “went along to get along” and in the process reaped the short-term financial benefits or in the case of the Big Three, ensured their personal short-term future.
One way to make sense of this process is to borrow the term Group Think from the management literature.
Group Think is often used to describe situations where people “go along to get along.” It occurs when social pressures within a group prevent people from expressing their concerns. It occurs when conflict is minimized, and as a result, group processes and group decisions face few difficult tests.
Group Think during this financial crisis was widespread. No one wanted to raise questions about what was happening. The few who did were ignored. Indeed, this may have been the most vivid example of group think since Irving Janus wrote extensively about the topic in 1977.
Unfortunately, Group Think may be inescapable. It may be a systematic bias that we all share across a wide range of human social behavior whenever we collaborate with others to reach common goals. It is prevalent in modern organizations, both business and government. Only the most open, externally focused, and agile organizations can guard against it. Established bureaucracies, like General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, are at the most risk.
If there is a lesson for organizations, one that has been underscored by this financial crisis, it is this: Group Think sacrifices critical analysis and conflict for immediate comfort.
Finance
Dealing With Your Bankruptcy Lawyer – 3 Big Mistakes People Make That Can Hurt Their Bankruptcy Case
Mistake #1: Not Telling Your Bankruptcy Attorney About a Credit Card You Want to Keep.
There you are, whether your attorney is asking you in person at their office, or whether it’s on a form she gave you to fill out: List all of your creditors, their addresses, account numbers and how much the debts are. You have one credit card that isn’t “maxed out” and you’ve been making minimum payments on it just to keep it from going into default. You’d like to keep it because you want a little bit of credit, just in case of an emergency.
What you don’t realize is that most creditors, especially the big banks that issue Visa, Master Card, Discover and American Express, check your credit report every few months, if not monthly. Sooner or later, it’s going be obvious that you filed bankruptcy because it will be right there on your credit report.
What do you think your credit card issuer is going to do then? Will they let you keep your card? Will they issue you more credit? Not a chance! Not in this lifetime! What you have done is made things incredibly more difficult for yourself and for your attorney.
What To Do Instead: Disclose, disclose, disclose. When your attorney asks you to list every debt you have, then list every debt you have. There are reasons for every question. Many are asked because they are required. But many more are asked so that your attorney can protect you.
Mistake #2: Not Mentioning You Paid Back Money to a Relative.
Any decent bankruptcy attorney will ask you if you paid back any money that you owed to a family member within the past year or two. Every state is a little bit different. But the idea is that you don’t want to create what is called a “preference”.
In a typical state, if you paid back a parent, a brother or a sister during the past year before your case is filed, you did just that – created a preference. Let’s say you had some credit card debt, some unpaid medical bills and a loan from your family member. That family member is in the same class of creditors as the credit cards or medical bills, yet you paid that one to the detriment of the others, creating the preference.
If the amount was more than $600, guess what happens. The trustee gets to keep the money and use it to pay off equally all of the unsecured creditors that filed a claim in your case. Of course the trustee gets a commission for doing that.
What To Do Instead. Tell your lawyer. If you make him aware before your case is filed, he can possibly help you, or the family member you paid, keep that money. Keeping it out of the hands of the trustee is the goal. The timing of filing your case can be critical. This is a perfect example. Possibly by waiting until the year runs out, that preference payment becomes a non-issue.
Mistake #3: Letting Too Much Time Go By From First Seeing Your Lawyer to When Your Case is Filed.
So much can be written about this mistake that it is impossible to cover here. But, as one example, your attorney will ask for your gross income for the past 6 months. You will give her that information, but then not see her again for 6 weeks. Well, that means you will have to provide more information to catch up because time has passed and those 6 months are different now than they were before.
What To Do Instead: It’s really not anyone’s fault because the bankruptcy code looks at your life in “snapshots”. Yet life is lived in a continuum. It moves along day by day and things change as time goes on. The best thing to do is to wait and give your attorney all of the information he requires all at the same time. But, that is the ideal. We all have to do the best we can.
Finance
Avail the Best Service From Auto Components Manufacturers in India
While India may not be a developed industrial nation, the Auto parts manufacturers in India have progressed a great deal. When car manufacturing began in India for the common man, a new age was launched. Millions of citizens who once owned scooters and motorcycles can afford to buy small cars nowadays. MNCs have now set up manufacturing and assembly plants for automobiles all over India in states like Gujarat and Karnataka, and the future looks very bright. Three wheeler for transport services, buses, and metro trains – all of them require hundreds of components in huge quantity.
The parent company cannot manufacture all the little parts. Small sister companies spread out in industrial estates all over India are entrusted with the task. Both the vehicles and the components are not only sold in India but across the world in dozens of countries.
Just like in China, the lower materials and labor costs in India make the manufacture of auto components very much profitable. The cost would be a fraction compared to the expenses involved in developed European countries or America. The quality is first rate because of highly developed research facilities, design, and performance.
The turnover of the Auto components manufacturers in India is expected to reach US$115 billion by FY2021. In FY2016, auto parts exports reached US$10.8 billion. The Indian auto parts industry employs 19 million workers and creates 7% of the nation’s GDP. Stable governments have helped and the growing purchasing power in domestic markets. Infrastructure has developed according to increasing needs and globalization has resulted in smarter work.
The Foreign Direct Investment in the Indian automobile industry between April 2000 and September 2016 amounted to US$ 15.80 billion. The Indian government’s Automotive Mission Plan 2006-2016 resulted in tremendous growth. The AMP 2016-20126 hopes to create 50 million jobs. By 2025, the industry would become the third largest in the world.
Nowadays, in India, you can easily fix your vehicle since you can find manifold auto component manufacturers in India. Thus, you can buy the necessary stuff and even online purchase is available now that saves your time as well as effort.
Once, you are able to find the right place you can easily restore the normal functionality of your auto.
1. Going through the Reviews
First, go through the reviews of the auto component manufacturers in India that helps you to make a right choice. So, you can feel confident knowing you can get the genuine components, which fit your vehicle without any intricacies. You can get familiar with users’ experiences ensuring that you can avail the services from a specific company that gives you the opportunity to give your auto a new look.
2. Status of the Auto Manufacturing Industry in India
Every year the auto manufacturing scope is increasing by 15-18% and the recent market value of the industry is $30 billion. It can reach up to $104 billion by 2020. There are manifold top vendors in the market today and you can choose one knowing that you are in safe hands. Ensure you get a valid contact number that helps you to reach them at any point of time and thus you can stay safe.
3. Have a Detailed Conversation
Before purchasing the services, communicate with the representative knowing the detailed features of their products. This help you to feel confident and you can go ahead. Next, get a free quotation with all the features that aid you to choose a suitable option. While purchasing online, make sure you enter the correct information that helps you to carry out the entire procedure successfully. Once, you submit a buy request you get an immediate response and according you can go to the next step.
Finance
Blogging Tips – Five Things Every Blogger Should Know
When you first start out blogging, you might want to make money, or just share your thoughts with others. Whatever your goal, there are some basic “best practices” that will help you to get new readers and keep existing readers interested.
1) Write Regularly
Blogs live and die by their content. The more content you have, the more visitors you’ll get from search engines, and the more visitors you have the more readers you’ll get. Regularly updated content is great for keeping your existing readers interested, too. A reader won’t keep coming back to your blog if they see the same post every time. Readers want new content.
A lot of people suggest a daily posting schedule. That’s a lot of work! If you think you want to try writing a new blog post every day, I suggest you try doing it before you create your blog. Use your favorite word processor, and write a blog post every day for a week.
If you find yourself tired of writing at the end of the week, then consider writing a post only every few days. The most important thing isn’t so much how often you write, but that you keep to a regular schedule. If all you can manage is one post a week, but your readers know it will be available Wednesday night, then they’ll come look for it then.
2) Spread the (link) love!
A common approach with new bloggers is to try to keep readers on their own blog by not linking out to other blogs. The thinking is that if I link out, people will actually click on the link and leave my blog.
That’s true, some of your readers will follow your links. But if they find what you linked to useful, they’ll be back to read your next post. And linking out to other blogs is a great way to get the attention of the owner of the other blogs. They will probably come to see what you wrote about them, and they may stick around and become readers themselves. Or they may return the favor and link to you sometime.
Linking liberally is a good technique for both providing value for your readers and getting more readers.
3) Read (and comment on) related blogs
Whatever you write about in your blog, you can bet there’s someone else out there writing a blog on the same topic. Reading those other blogs helps keep your inspiration going. You will often find topic ideas on other blogs that you hadn’t considered, and you can put your own perspective on the topic and write about it yourself.
Commenting on other blogs is also a great idea. By commenting on another blog, you’re announcing to the owner of that blog that you liked what they wrote enough to take the time to comment. The chances are good that they’ll come over to your blog and read some of the posts, and maybe leave a comment.
When you leave a comment on another blog you’ll be asked for a URL. Be sure to put the web address of your blog in that field. That way, when someone visits the blog and sees your comment, they can click on your name to go to your blog.
Regularly leaving comments on other blogs is a great way to make friends and build up a readership.
4) Market in moderation
Many people these days get into blogging to try and make money.
You can make money blogging by putting ads on your blog pages, or by linking out to affiliate products in your blog posts. Some bloggers think that the more of this they do, the more money they’ll make.
In reality, if you use too much marketing in your blog, your readers will tune it out. The ones who can’t tune it out will probably become annoyed and stop reading. It’s far better to be moderate in your marketing efforts. Subtle marketing is more likely to make you money than having your blog be like a carnival barker.
5) Be authentic
When you’re trying to make money through a blog, it’s tempting to promote any product that could make you money. Remember, though, that you’re dealing with your reputation. If you promote a product that isn’t any good, your readers that bought the product won’t trust your recommendations in the future.
Similarly, if you write a blog post that isn’t honest, just to get people to click on ads, eventually your readers will stop trusting you.
Always be authentic and honest in your writing, and never put anything online that doesn’t reflect how you really feel.
