Online Income: Making Money Vs Earning Money
There are many ways to make a living online these days.
Most people looking at online income opportunities come looking for an end result: money.
If you are one of them, read on.
All methods fall into the two (2) categories below:
OR
- “Making Money
- “Earning Money”
Let’s look at “Making Money” first. Forex trading is one. Commodities trading is an other. Classic off-line investments such as stocks are a further example. There’s nothing wrong with these, however there is a catch.
The issue is that all these do is broadcast your “need” to the universe. “You reap what you sow.” Therefore all you get back is a reflection of your own greed. The marketplace is not appreciative of a “needy” person. No wonder that so many people obsessed with making money are broke. Even if you make some money the results are not sustainable because you are not giving value. And that is IF you make money. No matter how good they are there will always be factors outside their control. (Sad truth is that most people buy high and sell low, thus losing money.)
Not to rosy? The alternative is “Earning Money”. In the age of the Internet this does not have to be a toil. There are 1,6 billion people online and counting. Every netizen has instant access to a global pool of eager customers. Only large multi-national corporations had this power up until a little while ago. These 1.6 billion potential customers all have the same core desire: they are looking for inspiration and leadership. If you manage to deliver these you will have no problems creating a loyal following. A fanclub if you will. Help them get what they want and you will get what you want (and then some). That simple, really.
Using Color Psychology to Sell Your Home
When painting your home for resale, choosing the right colors can make a huge difference in your paycheck at closing. For instance, did you know that the exterior color of houses selling most quickly is a certain shade of yellow, but that choosing the wrong shade of yellow can kill a sale?
You’ll find many brochures in paint stores, showing various combinations of exterior paint colors. But most people don’t realize that most of those combinations actually include three colors, and not just two. Limiting your exterior paint scheme to just two colors also limits your income potential.
For a fast sale, think fun colors and go for a third, or even a fourth, exterior color. Think “Disneyland Main Street,” where every shop is painted in glorious multi-colors. Adding more colors will also add definition to the various architectural details of your home. Use gloss or semi-gloss paint on wood trim.
The Psychology of Exterior Colors
When choosing exterior colors, take the sales price of your home into account. Certain colors, especially muted, complex shades, attract wealthy or highly-educated buyers, whereas buyers with less income or less education generally prefer simpler colors. A complex color contains tints of gray or brown, and usually requires more than one word to describe, such as “sage green,” as opposed to “green.”
On the other hand, simple colors are straightforward and pure. Generally, houses in the lower price range sell faster and for higher prices when painted in simple colors like yellow or tan, accented by white, blue, or green trim.
The Psychology of Interior Colors
Using colored, rather than bland, white walls will increase your profit potential. Lynette Jennings tested the perception of room size and color, and discovered that a room painted white appeared only appeared larger to a few people when compared to an identical room painted in color – and the perceived difference was only about six inches! Most people also look better when surrounded by color, and feel happier, and since buyers pick houses that make them feel happy, that knowledge can put dollars in your pocket at closing!
Entryways should bring the exterior colors into the house. Repeating shades of the exterior throughout your home will make the entire home seem to be in harmony. Living and family rooms painted in a slightly lighter shade of the exterior color will ensure that you’ve picked a color your buyers like, because if they didn’t like your exterior colors, they wouldn’t have bothered to look inside. If they loved the exterior colors, they’ll love the interior, too.
When choosing interior colors, consider the use of each room. For instance, kitchen and dining areas that are painted in “food colors,” such as coffee browns, celery greens, and scrambled egg yellows, feel natural.
Since, deeper shades of color imply intimacy and serenity, I like to paint master bedrooms a medium shade of green or blue for warm selling seasons, and rouge red for cooler weather. Other bedrooms can be painted in creamy tones of green, blue, or a pale shell pink. (See the chapter on the Psychology of Color in my book “Joy to the Home: Secrets of Interior Design Psychology” for further information.)
Selling Season
Always consider your selling season (the time of year you’ll be marketing your home) and climate when choosing colors. Estimate the amount of time you’ll need to get your home ready for sale, and then add on extra days for unexpected delays. Use cool colors, such as blues, greens, and grays, to sell during spring and summer, and warm colors, such as yellows, reds, and maroons, when selling in the fall and winter.
Color Intensity
My husband and I usually use lighter colors when painting the exteriors of our investment dollhouses, because it makes them appear larger. On the other hand, our cabin in the woods looks richer when painted a darker color. When we decided to have it painted, I considered the usual cabin colors of dark brown and barn red, but fell in love with Olympic’s gorgeous “Gooseberry” plum color.
When getting ready to paint your house, look at the colors of neighboring houses and choose colors that harmonize, yet stand out from the crowd. Colors that clash badly with other houses will detract from the overall neighborhood.
At the beginning of the article, I told you that homes with yellow exteriors sell the quickest. But which shade of yellow sells best? First, the yellows to avoid: yellows with green undertones look sickly to most buyers, and yellows with orange undertones give buyers an impression of cheapness.
The best-selling yellow exterior color is actually a pale, sunny yellow, especially when complimented with one or more carefully-chosen accent colors. For instance, a semi-gloss white trim will give your home a clean and fresh look, and adding a third color, such as green, can make your home even more attractive to prospective buyers.
Colors affect human beings in many ways, and by using the principles of Color Psychology, you can make your home stand out from the competition, sell more quickly, and at a higher price.
(c) Copyright 2014, Jeanette J. Fisher. All rights reserved.
Affiliate Marketing – Earn Money Through Article Writing and Internet Marketing
Many of you are interested these days in trying to earn money through the affiliate programming method. If you are also one of them who has been trying hard to get success in this internet marketing then you must read this article. Affiliate marketing is considered great business which makes you earn good money but only if you can bring targeted audience to your website and if the traffic generation is not there then you are not considered a good business man.
But how would you bring good traffic to your website with those people who are really interested in buying your products and services? Article marketing is said to be the answer for this. This has been considered the best way by which good traffic can be generated on daily basis if you write and submit articles daily. If your article is good enough that it is able to attract many visitors as soon as you submitted them to the article directories and it get published, then you are surely to get benefit from this. More traffic generation gives you more sales towards your website.
The first step towards this is that you must start at some point of time. This is not necessary that you have to be master in this but you must know how to start it. Many people think that article writing is a tough job so that they may not able to do it. But, believe me it is as easy as anything and when you will start you can soon become a good article writer improving with each article you write.
Although writing article does not bring you profit but traffic generated brings income to you and traffic can be generated only through attractive and good quality writing.
How To Buy Cowboy Spurs – Your Ultimate Cowboy Spur Buying Guide
Cowboy spurs are an essential piece of cowboy gear. The very idea of the cowboy spur conjures up images of rugged cowboys and western living.
In the following article, we will explain the purpose of this western-wear equipment and offer advice for buying cowboy spurs, as well.
Common Uses
Cowboy spurs are used for different reasons like practical uses for horse riding, and, for collectible purposes and adorning purposes. The purpose for spurs in horse riding is generally for steering the horse.
Cowboys are actually able to dig into the sides of the horse using the rowels of the spurs, and utilizing the tack and the reins to help in steering. Spurs are utilized in horse riding for horse exhibits, farm work, rodeos and trail rides.
When not in use for horse riding, they can be used as decoration by hanging this western accessory on the wall. In addition, collectible spurs can also be purchased as an investment because with the proper care, these cowboy accessories only increase in value.
Guide to Buying
These items can be purchased from the maker (for a custom design), or bought from antique stores, farm auctions, estate auctions, pawn shops, yard sales, tack stores or online auctions.
People who are buying for horse riding have a number of totally different elements to contemplate and different designs to select from, too. Spurs for horse riding could be ornamental or plain, have swing buttons or upturned buttons and be created with narrow or wide bands.
What’s more, the size of the rowel, kind of the rowel, shank lengths, shank curve as well as optional heel chains depend upon individual or professional preference. People who are new to horse riding and equipment might wish to purchase two or more different kinds to determine what works best.
It may be a good idea to buy several pairs to use for different purposes (training, shows or trail riding) and a separate pair of spurs for each horse, as well. In addition, it is important to keep in mind that spurs that are designed for women and youth are smaller in heel depth and width.
Spurs as Collectibles
For collectible purposes, western spurs are made in a variety of styles and feature the mark or brand (stamped or engraved with initials, a name or symbol) of the person who made them.
Collectible versions increase in value with age and use; therefore, old unmarked spurs are valuable. However, these older models are not necessarily for individuals who are new to collecting because they can be hard to identify.
Spurs for house adorning purposes are the simplest kind to buy. The style of ornamental cowboy spurs depends totally upon personal preference. People can purchase what is appealing to them and their very own decorating style.
Collectible editions are really great for decorating because not only do these types of spurs make beautiful decorations, but additionally they increase in market value, also. Furthermore, decorative cowboy spurs could be bought at most tack shops or internet auctions for an affordable price.
