Online Penny Stock Brokers – Choose the Right Penny Stock Broker

Nowadays Daniel Craig has got his acting skills down pat and he is showing it in the newest James Bond 007 film — Quantum of Solace.

There has been a lot of interest lately in the Daniel Craig Bond workout.

One of the two key concepts used in the Daniel Craig workout has been coined — Super Sets.

Here are two of the main benefits of using this training protocol.

1. One of the most interesting benefits of using supersets is that it allows you to “attack the muscle. “What that means is that super sets allow you work your muscles in a fashion that increases the intensity level comparable to no other workout concept. Super sets also allow you to cut down on your workout time. Because you are moving quickly from one exercise to another with no rest in between.

The most beneficial method to apply these principles in the Daniel Craig Bond workout are to first of all do a compound movement for your 1st physical exercise. For instance you could start with a bench press exercise for 8 to 12 reps — then take hold of a pair of dumbbells and perform a set of dumb bell flys for 8 to 10 reps.

In the first James Bond movie that Craig did, Casino Royale, there is that famous scene in which you see Daniel Craig coming out of the water and you get to see his incredible shoulder, chest and arm development. As well as his six pack abs.

This is not the same James Bond of old but, a new better built and hard-core and the Daniel Craig Bond workout created it.

To develop a rugged chest like Craig you need to target your upper pectoral muscles. One of the best ways to do this is to superset incline dumbbell presses with a seated shoulder press. This exercise targets the upper pectoral — upper chest — and the deltoid pictorial tie in. You perform one set of 10 to 15 repetitions of the dumbbell press and then you immediately switch to the seated shoulder press. That counts as one.

Rest for approximately 1 minute, then begin your second superset. Do a total of four super sets in this fashion.

To gain some variety in your workout you could also change the type of equipment use. In other words one day you can use a smith machine to do your incline bench presses instead of dumbbells. Then on your next workout you can do incline presses on the hammer strength machine. This way your muscles will not become accustomed to the exercise movement and you will not plateau. This is referred to as the — muscle confusion principle.

The second training protocol that Sam Waterson used in the Daniel Craig Bond workout is the principle of — circuit training.

2. Circuit training is a principal similar to supersets but, instead of performing one set of two exercises you perform an entire series of exercises for example a circuit of five exercises or movements with no rest in between. This would constitute one circuit.

These are the top two training concept used in the Daniel Craig Bond workout program.

If you would like to learn more about the James Bond workout there are many websites which claim to have information. I urge you to be careful many of these individuals have no idea of what they are talking about.

As a personal trainer for many years, I urge you to start out slowly in any training program if you have never exercised before. The Daniel Craig Bond workout is an advanced training program. If you want to use it, start slow and build your strength.