Finance
Play the Market With Hot Stocks
The is a new game in the stock market these days called hot stocks. This goes against the normal Wall St. Advice of buy low and sell high. The new hot stocks method is to buy high and sell even higher. The way it works is that you buy stocks that are rising in worth and sell them while they are still rising. The time between the buy and the sale is short.
The advantage of buying stocks this way is the short turn around time. Your cash isn’t tied up waiting for an undervalued stock to rise. The old method is still good, but adding hot stocks trading to your investment planning will help grow your money quicker.
This investment plan is especially suited to day traders. You have to be aware of the market trends and select stocks that are showing an obvious steady increase. Buy the stock and after it rises enough to give you a profit, sell it. Don’t feel tempted to hang onto it beyond making an honest profit. This is a tactic, not a get rich fast scheme.
If you happen to pick a stock that starts to stagnate or drop in price, sell it straight away, even if you have to take a loss. Never think the stock will recover and you’ll get your investment back. If it drops lower you will lose even more. The concept is to maximize your gains and keep your losses as low as possible.
With hot stocks, you’ll choose to buy and sell a selected stock in one day. To utilise this method of stocking trading, you have to keep a lid on of your investments and watch the stocks closely. Study market trends. When a stock drops, sell it immediately. Do not get greedy or use the old gamblers instinct that tells you you can still come out smiling. You can’t on this one stock, but their are lots of others.
Don’t put all your money into hot stocks. This is just one way to earn a profit in the stock exchange. Investors should have a portfolio with solid stocks from different areas of business to protect their investments. Don’t neglect your long-term investments in favor of hot stocks. Some of your profits from hot stocks should be put into long tern investments.
These stocks are meant to be very short term investments. Never hang onto a hot stock for at least a few days. You sold and the stock continued to rise, you feel like you been unprofitable. You made money, the indisputable fact that the stock continued to rise did not cost anything.
Many speculators employ a broker to buy and sell stocks. Hot stock investing is not designed to be used with a broker. If you have to pay a broker’s fee for every transaction, hot stocks could cost more than you are making from them. Online services for buying and selling stocks are better suited to this investment system. Look into paths to avoid brokerage fees if you plan to add hot stocks to your investments.
The stock market is a good way to grow your investments. Hot stocks is a way to make reasonable profits in a short period of time. When investing your money always use more than one strategy and make sure that at least part of your money is in a safe, if low yield, financial instrument. Never bet on the market with money you are unable to afford to lose. Remember the old Wall St. Saying” often you eat the bear, and often the bear eats you.” Good luck!
Finance
NHAI to Raise Bond Targets to Fund the Bharatmala Project
In October 2017, the Government of India announced an umbrella program for the highway development of the nation, called the Bharatmala Program. Focusing on enhancing the efficiency of the traffic movement on the roads by building better infrastructure, the Bharatmala Program is the second largest highway development program since the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) in 1998. With the implementation of the program, the country will be getting 50 national corridors as compared to the 6 existing corridors. According to Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, with the Bharatmala Program, 550 districts will be interconnected all over India. The Bharatmala Program has been assigned to the National Highways Authority of India.
The Bharatmala Program has been received with great enthusiasm and has been garnering significant financial support. However, NHAI has decided to hike the alloted bond target of the project for FY19 to keep the project going. The original target for the budget was finalized at Rs 62000 crores, Rs 52000 crores of which have already been raised in FY18. The Bharatmala Program is scheduled to build up approximately 60000 km of new national highways throughout the country, having an outlay of Rs 6.92 lakh crores.
The Project is will be auctioned off in 4 packages or phases, phase I of which has already been auctioned off in March 2018. Phase I covers a stretch of 9 national highways. Mr Gadkari said that the Ministry shall be awarding 50% of the projects under Phase I by the end of this year. He also stated that a Detailed Project Report for the Bharatmala Program is under progress, based on which the amount by which the bond target would be incremented is to be decided, which also includes an estimated cost of the required lands. The completion of the DPRs and the final estimation of the new bond target is expected by August.
Under the Phase I of the Bharatmala Program, the project will be receiving Rs 2,37,024 crores from the Central Road Fund, which is a non-lapsable fund created under Section 6 of the Central Road Fund Act, 2000 out of a cess/tax imposed by the Union Government on the consumption of Petrol and High Speed Diesel to develop and maintain various road, highway and bridge structures throughout the country, Rs 59,973 crore as Gross Budgetary Support, which includes the tax receipts and other sources of revenue raised by the Government, Rs 34,000 crore through proceeds from toll-operate-transfer (TOT), an initiative taken by the NHAI to put its operational highway stretches on auction, and Rs 46,048 crores as toll permanent bridge fee over a period of 5 years.
Currently, NHAI is utilising the TOT funds, a total of Rs 9,681.5 crores, for building 648 km of highways throughout Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
With the Bharatmala Program, the country will definitely gain better infrastructure and connectivity throughout various places.
#NHAI #BharatmalaProgram #TOT #RaisingBondTargets
Finance
Let Globalisation Help You Invest in African Countries
Why Africa?
Many more companies are being brought to the stock market in Africa and even though their profits can not be compared to their western counterparts many brokers are making a killing with these initial share offers. Shares in African Stock markets are also cheap and therefore anyone willing to invest in African stocks can do so.
Case Study
A recent public share offer of a Kenyan company “Kengen”. On its first day on the stock market Kengen the price of each share tripled with some shareholders selling their shares at a price six times the price they had bought their shares for. The kengen Share offer in Kenya is just an example of the many opportunities Africa has to offer.
Globalization means unlimited Potential
Most African countries are developing countries. This therefore means that manufacturing and industrial companies are being set up every month and consequently more and more companies in Africa are maturing and being brought to the stock market to be traded. Shares in African stock markets fluctuate a lot and are therefore attractive for someone hoping to make a quick killing.
Tips on how to invest in Africa
If you are serious about investing in Africa I would suggest you get some trustworthy contacts from an individual or even better an organization within the country you intend to invest in. That is if you do not reside or are not a resident in that country. This is because it is very easy to be conned especially considering most Investment banks in africa or stock markets do not trade online. To cap it all Choose your broker well. I think later i will write on tips for choosing an appropriate stock broker.
© FREE AFRICAN ARTICLES [http://www.webinfoguru.com/submit.html]
Finance
The Vitamin "M" – Yes, That Is Money! Come, Let’s Find Out What Is Lost Money
We all know that money is the most important factor, for a person to survive, in the present times. There are two kinds of people in this world. The first kind is people who think money is everything, and take life, more practically; the second set of people do not really value the money, as they think life is more important and they respect emotions and feelings, more than anything else. The Free lost money is nothing; it is just the cash which is found suddenly, the same cash, which was left, unnoticed for many years. It may not be just cash; it may also include property or any valuable thing.
Free Lost money is the unclaimed cash, which reaches the government, when it is left unnoticed by the people. There are rights for the people, to claim back this money from the government, if the money or asset really belonged to the individual. In case this cash reaches the government, there are chances for losing the money, as there are officers, who take undue advantage of free moneys, properties and valuable items. The best example for free lost money is, if a person having savings account in any of the unpopular banks without the knowledge of his family and friends. In case this person expires accidentally, the cash can be misused by the agents or third parties, as there will be no person left, to claim this cash. Even the family and friends are unaware of the savings being made.
All this money comes under the category of free lost money, and it is left to the government or any of the private sector, to hand over it to the concerned people; but many a times this thing doesn’t happen, and people misuse it for their own personal needs. The Free Lost Money includes the unclaimed properties and many valuable things. Approximately, it has been estimated that nine out of every ten Americans lose money, and this money sits unclaimed with the government, for the subsequent years.
Play the Market With Hot Stocks
NHAI to Raise Bond Targets to Fund the Bharatmala Project
Let Globalisation Help You Invest in African Countries
The Funboy x Barbie Swim Collection Is Here, Just in Time for Summer
Top 3 Trending Crypto Searches on CoinGecko by CryptoDep
The Vitamin "M" – Yes, That Is Money! Come, Let’s Find Out What Is Lost Money
Alabama inmate who escaped jail waives extradition
There Is No Unemployment in Nigeria
Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers
Teachers Coping With Burn Out: After-Class Hobbies/ Making Extra Income
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion