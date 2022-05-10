Points To Keep In Mind While Buying Life Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

Life insurance is the assurance of protected life in financial terms. In this, you generally have to pay a premium amount, on monthly or yearly basis for a particular term depending upon the policy you choose. It can be either for a specific period of time or for whole life. Whole life insurances are generally more expensive than Term Life insurances that are for particular periods of time but have no expiry date.

For choosing a life insurance policy, you generally have to compare the quotes of different policies to select a profitable policy that is better suited to you. Specific Events are mentioned in the contract, i.e. insurance official documents whose occurrence will trigger the payment to be done by the policy providing company to the policyholder. Policies should be chosen only after going deeply through the terms and conditions of the documents.

There are four Primary members of life insurance policies: the insurer, the insured, the owner and the beneficiary. The insurer is the person responsible for providing the policy, who basically insures the owner in financial terms. The insured is the person getting insured by the payment of money if the owner dies. The owner is the one who buys the policy and pays the premium. And the beneficiary is the ones who get paid in case if the insured person is also no more, it can be some kind of trusts or organization nominees. A person should know the options when cancelling an existing policy so that they don’t have to leave the coverage on the table.

Normally, there are plenty of things to keep in mind before buying a policy among which some are stated below:

1. Be confident about the company offering the policy, One should inquire the history of the company, check the annual report, etc. to get assured about the financial state and the reputation of the company to get fully satisfied about the company being trustworthy.

2. Discuss with your family, Of course you should discuss about the amount being invested, the term of your policy and its pros and cons with your family, to get clear about the policy that will be beneficial for you.

3. There are many policies available in market as term life insurance, whole life insurance, universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance policy and many more. One should first compare these policies for finding the most affordable and beneficial one and then only should invest into them.

4. Knowing the procedure to claim the policy is must, as a person take this policy to secure their families regarding financial terms in his/her absence. So one should be aware of the procedure of claiming the policy and be sure that it is neither time taking nor troublesome.

5. It is also important for a policyholder to know, what will happen to the policy and money, if none of the mentioned events to trigger the payment of the amount takes place.

6. Policy holder should be aware of his rights, for this he should read the terms and conditions carefully, even if after signing for the policy, he found himself misleader, he can surrender the policy within 15 days of buying.

We all don’t generally like to discuss about this policy as they are somewhere related to the death of our loved ones. But on thinking from the other side, they are the security measures that should be taken while we are alive so that our family needs not to suffer after our death.