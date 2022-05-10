Blockchain
Primex Launches Its Protocol’s Alpha Version On Testnet
Primex Finance, a DeFi prime brokerage protocol, has announced the launch of the alpha version on its testnet. This version will let the users access and test the on-chain features of its upcoming mainnet. With this launch, the protocol progresses into its final phase of testing.
Primex was founded in June 2021 by PrimexLabs, a wing backed by Adoriasoft. This DEX-agnostic protocol facilitates interoperable cross-margin trading across multiple DEXs in the DeFi world. It revolves around lenders, liquidity providers (LPs), traders, community-based notaries and delegators.
Vlad Kostanda, co-founder of Primex Finance, said:
“It’s been a few months after we started the development process and finally, we’re launching the Primex Alpha, the first major step toward mainnet launch. The Alpha includes all the key features for mainnet, offering both Lenders and Traders a fun playground to check out the platform and test its functionality.”
Lenders and traders are the key players on this multi-component protocol. Lenders and liquidity providers invest their assets into liquidity pools via ‘credit buckets’, Ethereum-based smart contracts that are proposed by the community on Primex. While traders can access the liquidity from these specialized pools only to initiate trading on DEXs. These buckets follow predetermined parameters and support both volatile assets such as ETH, wrapped BTC (WBTC) and stable assets such as USDC, USDT and DAI. Traders are subjected to predefined conditions such as the use of specified use trading pairs and their maximum leveraged position. They should also deposit an initial deposit and a borrowing fee to cover their leverage. Lenders then gain high interest rates on these.
Notaries who are elected by the community via a stake-based voting system are responsible for proposing and evaluating credit buckets and traders’ profiles using AI scoring mechanisms. Trader’s scoring would indicate their on-chain reputation and will enable them to access high-risk buckets. These community-based bodies receive inflation and bucket fees as rewards along with the protocol’s token, PMX. Early lenders also receive PMX as lockdrops, said the developers.
The Primex Alpha initially lets lenders utilize three initial buckets that don’t deploy real assets. During this final testing phase on Alpha, test ERC-20 tokens can be minted from the Primex faucet. Traders will be able to borrow these tokens from the pools and conduct complex trading operations with stop loss and limit orders. While this first stage doesn’t involve real money, attracting testers to use the system and find out potential bugs is critical for the platform’s success. In this way, the mainnet’s functionality is subjected to feedback from its early users.
Such DeFi protocols aims to integrate prominent aspects of traditional finance such as margin trading, risk management and automated analysis into the decentralized ecosystem. By resolving several challenges in this ecosystem, Primex adheres to the goal of conferring flexibility and interoperability to cross-chain trading.
Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Hit Three-Month High As Market Braces For More Downside
Bitcoin exchange inflows have been on the rise recently. Although there was a period where it had tapered off, it had continued to rise once more. The culmination of this has been a massive inflow into various centralized exchanges, presumably for investors to sell off their coins. Now the inflows have hit a new three-month high, painting a rather grim picture for the future of the digital asset.
Inflows Take Over
Bitcoin investors have been dumping their holdings since the digital asset started its descent from its $69,000 all-time high. Although outflows had rivaled inflows, the rate at which BTC was flowing into exchanges remained a cause for alarm.
In a chart posted by Glasnode Alerts, it shows how inflows have been moving in relation to price. Following the historical pattern of inflows increasing when the price is down, the market had seen more and more bitcoins moved onto exchanges for sale.
Related Reading | APE Takes A Beating As It Sheds 50% Of Its Price
The exchange inflow volume on a 7-day moving average touched a three-month high of 1,729.605 BTC flowing into exchanges. This inflow had ramped up after bitcoin had lost its footing above $36,000, a critical support level.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Exchange Inflow Volume (7d MA) just reached a 3-month high of 1,755.021 BTC
Previous 3-month high of 1,729.605 BTC was observed on 08 May 2022
View metric:https://t.co/1S6EbDkdOO pic.twitter.com/8kSJPOLJXW
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 9, 2022
Whales Exiting Bitcoin
Usually, when exchange inflows get this high, it signals that whales are getting out of the digital asset. This is no surprise given the low sentiment that has plagued the market in recent times. Going by the charts, if this does descend into another full-blown bear market, then investors could be dealing with low prices for another year.
Naturally, whales who have a large stake in the market are trying to exit in order to avoid more losses. This is backed by the bitcoin’s relative unrealized profit hitting a new 18-month low of 0.462. This means that investors are taking a profit. Coupled with the number of bitcoin addresses in profit reaching a new 18-month low, it is no surprise that more holders are cashing out their gains.
BTC price slips to $33,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly though, small investors seem to be doubling down on their holdings. The number of addresses holding 0.01 BTC on their balances had touched a new all-time high on May 8th. This number now sits at 9,977,201 bitcoin addresses holding more than 0.01 BTC on their balances.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
Daily transactions have also held up in the space. Data shows that it continues to trend at a daily average with 233,892 transactions recorded on May 8th. This came out to a dollar figure of about $30 billion which has been the average since the beginning of the year.
Nevertheless, the declining price of bitcoin continues to strike fear in the hearts of investors. At the time of this writing, BTC is dangerously close to falling into the $32,000 territory with a trading price of $33,100.
Featured image from The Indian Express, chart from TradingView.com
BTC Drops Dead to $30K, Tend to Drop More!
- BTC suffers for the fourth day straight.
- Drops down dead completely at $30K.
- Further downward trend high.
The king of cryptos, the Bitcoin (BTC) yet suffers the same fate four days in a row, straight. Ever since the Federal Reserve’s decisions on taxation increase for BTC and other cryptos, ultimately affected the entire market.
BTC dropped down from $39K to a staggering low of $35K just within a matter of a few hours. This fall alone accounted for a massive dip of more than 15%. Sadly, the same scenario persists for the fourth day now.
Currently, BTC is being traded for a staggering low price of $30,540, with the graphs sinking down by 11.59%, taking into account the past 24 hours alone. This indeed marks the lowest price of BTC ever for the year 2022. Apart from this, BTC has not been at such lows since July 2021.
In addition to BTC, the entire market is down. Prominent altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) all are at extreme bears. ETH is trading currently for the price of $2,239 and the SOL at $63.94. All this ultimately instigates a fear among traders upon both cryptocurrency as well as stock trading too.
Speculations in Dip Buys
Everytime, the king BTC suffers from a downward trend, speculations arise whether we can buy at dips or not. On one hand, a flock moves over fighting each other to get their hands on BTC as much as they could. On the other hand, many fear to even trade and most even black out by selling off at losses.
Similarly, the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele, puts out a tweet stating that he has managed to get on hands 500BTC, all for a mere price of $30,744. In spite of this, he is currently full of joy and still remains obnoxiously positive on BTC as always.
El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻
500 coins at an average USD price of ~$30,744 🥳#Bitcoin
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 9, 2022
Furthermore, those BTC skeptics and analysts point out that BTC will suffer even greater losses in the forthcoming days. The first point is suspected to be hitting the ground at $28K deliberately. If prominent defense at this point fails, then BTC will be going straight into the ditches at $10K!
Ethereum Miners Surpass Bitcoin Miner Revenue By $224M
After the continuous sink in the mining profitability of both digital assets year-on-year, Bitcoin miners have been set back to seats as Ethereum miners consecutively surpassed them in mining revenue and recorded a gap of $224 million in April 2022.
This month was not so good for Bitcoin miners as they were able to generate around $1.16 billion only. Notably, this figure is down by $44 million from the previous month’s mining revenue of Bitcoin. The last month saw $1.7 billion in recorded income.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Bears Aim Big After Recent Breakdown Below $2.5K
Bitcoin miners’ total profitability was down by 31% from April 2021 to the present. In that time, $1.7 billion in revenue was recorded.
Similarly, the single-day high of BTC mining revenue in April was 3% low than the peak value of March. As per YCharts, the best-day high in March 2022 lasted at around $47.54 million and $46.01 million in April. And it dropped 23% from the best-day high of January, which saw $60.16 million.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum mining revenue in April increased by 3% generating $1.39 billion. While Bitcoin, at the same time, recorded $1.16 billion in mining revenue.
Still, the Ethereum mining revenue has decreased yearly from its previous marks recorded till April. The mining revenue of Ethereum in April 2022 is 17% below the previous year’s mining income of April 2021. Last year it was around $1.68 billion.
Ethereum Becomes Preferred Choice Of Miners In 2022
Although Bitcoin stands as the largest and most popular digital asset, Ethereum has become the most preferred choice of the miners seeing a higher income generated in 2022.
It was not the first time Ethereum outpaced Bitcoin in mining revenue; it surpassed BTC mining by $260 million in January, $190 million in February, and $130 million in March 2022.
To understand the reason behind disparities in the mining incomes of two digital assets, first, it needs to consider the fact that mining revenue is calculated per the value of cryptocurrency and earned coins within a specific timeframe.
Likely, Ethereum mining revenue increased in March 2022 and traded between $3,000 to $4,000 until most of April. And it traded in the range of $2,900 and $3,400 in March.
On the other side, the Bitcoin price in April traded between $37,000 and $44,000. And in March, it had a higher trading value ranging from $43,000 to $48,000.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Plummets To Lowest Point In 2022, Will $33,000 Hold?
Crypto mining is the process of verifying and adding new transactions to the blockchain for a cryptocurrency. The miner who wins the competition gets rewards with some amount of the currency and/or transaction fees.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
