News
Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught
Escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were taken into custody Monday in Indiana, according to an Alabama sheriff.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a chase with U.S. Marshals. Marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered, the sheriff said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.
“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton said. “This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”
The two had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.
The truck was found Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was seen at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.
Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.
News
Gophers add combo guard from Dartmouth in NCAA transfer portal
The Gophers men’s basketball program filled a need with the combo guard head coach Ben Johnson was seeking in the NCAA transfer portal when Dartmouth guard Taurus Samuels committed to Minnesota on Monday.
“Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!” Samuels on Twitter.
Samuels, a 6-foot guard from Oceanside, Calif., played three seasons in the Ivy League, averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 games last season. Samuels started 51 of 52 games over last two years and was a reserve in his freshman year in 2018-19. The Ivy League did not play in 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.
News
Heat fate vs. 76ers seemingly hangs in balance with Lowry’s hamstring (listed as questionable)
The Heat have been here before, clock ticking, playoff fate in the balance, all eyes on the training room.
This time it is Kyle Lowry and the hamstring strain that remains an issue 2 1/2 weeks after the fact, amid an Eastern Conference semifinal best-of-seven playoff series that is tied at 2 heading into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena.
Previously it had been a knee for Tim Hardaway in 1999, a rib for Dwyane Wade in 2005, a knee for Hassan Whiteside in 2016.
Each time, there was no recovering.
Now a misstep by Lowry in an April 22 loss in Game 3 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks has the Heat wobbled, coming off consecutive losses in Philadelphia, considerable doubt about whether footing can be regained. Lowry formally has been listed as questionable by the Heat for Tuesday, although that appears an optimistic listing.
“I’ll put it this way,” Lowry said of his injury as Sunday turned to Monday, “you don’t want to play with it.”
But he did these past two games, or at least tried, shooting a combined 3 of 14 in the losses.
“I want to be out there,” he said of Game 5. “We’ll see what happens and how I respond to treatment. The goal is always be out there and play with my teammates.
“This is tough timing for a hamstring. I’ve never had any soft-tissue [injury]. But the goal is to be out there. So, like I said, I’m going to try to play, definitely try to play.”
With victories in Lowry’s absence in the series’ first two games, the question becomes whether limited Lowry is better than the alternatives.
It is a conundrum for more than the 36-year-old former All-Star.
“I appreciate him,” forward Jimmy Butler said in the wake of his 40-point performance in Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. “We all do, and the fact that he wants to play, he wants to compete. And he knows our best chance of winning is with him on the floor. We understand that.
“We also want our guys to be safe. We always have more than enough to win. We always say that. We do believe that. Don’t get me wrong, he definitely helps us.”
So when asked if he was concerned, Butler said, “Not very, and very at the same time.”
He continued, “Just because that’s my guy, that’s my point guard. And I don’t want anyone in this league to ever be injured. But that’s still not going to give us an excuse to not win these games. Like I said, I want Kyle Lowry on the floor. I want our starting PG. But if he can’t go, it’s big shoes to fill, but somebody’s got to do it.”
Third-year Gabe Vincent did just that in helping the Heat win the final two games of the Hawks series and then the first two of this matchup. But with each game, the stakes rise, the 76ers now getting some of the best of James Harden, while the Heat could be left turning back to a point guard who a year ago was on a two-way contract.
Even at half speed, which was the case for the 30:16 that Lowry played in Game 4, there still was a contribution Sunday, with seven assists.
“He’s such a warrior, that we’ll just have to see,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry.
Still, with the game in the balance, when Lowry-level defense was needed against Harden, when just one or two more shots could have shifted momentum, Lowry sat the final 10:18 Sunday. That, alone, spoke volumes of what Spoelstra was seeing.
“It was just part of the game,” Lowry said. “That group had it going at the end. That group fought and was fighting to get back.”
At this point, Lowry said it is beyond another MRI or anything other than treatment in the moment. So back to the injury report it was.
“I think we know what it is,” he said. “I think we can figure it out. My team doctors and our training staff, we’ll all communicate and continue to be on the same page and go forward from there.”
As for the rest of the injury report, six others also are listed as questionable for Tuesday night: Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness), Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle). From that list, the only true question mark appears to be Dedmon, who missed Sunday’s loss with what the Heat listed as a cold.
()
News
Star of 1969 film ‘The Learning Tree’ dedicates tree at school that bears Gordon Parks’ name
It’s been more than 50 years since Kyle Johnson starred in “The Learning Tree,” the first major Hollywood film directed by a Black man.
But the movie, directed by Gordon Parks and based on Parks’ semi-autobiographical novel of the same name, still is relevant today, according to Johnson, who played the role of 15-year-old Newt Winger.
“The courtroom scene at the end of the movie where the judge speaks after the outburst that led to (Booker) Savage killing himself, I think that’s just as relevant and even more clear today,” said Johnson, who appeared at an event Monday morning at Gordon Park High School in St. Paul. “When we’re looking at not only the disinformation, the undermining of democracy and even to this Supreme Court … it is prescient.”
Johnson, 70, of Gila, N.M., spent the weekend in St. Paul for “CHOICE Cinema Series: In the Footsteps of Gordon Parks,” organized by Robin Hickman-Winfield, Parks’ great niece. Hickman-Winfield teaches a course at the alternative high school on Parks’ legacy.
“Can you imagine being an actor and a director of your own life stories in Hollywood? Seeing your names in the credits?” Hickman-Winfield asked the students during an assembly featuring Johnson. “That’s the work we’re doing here. That’s why I have chills.”
Johnson said his mother, Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Nyota Uhura on “Star Trek,” read Parks’ book after it was published in 1963 and thought her son might one day be perfect for the lead role. In 1968, he got his chance.
Johnson said his audition with Parks was atypical. The two met inside a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Parks was staying, and “talked a bit,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t nervous. I thought at one point that he was going to ask me to read, but he never did.”
Instead, the two just kept chatting, he said. Parks did have two important questions for Johnson: Could he swim, and could he ride a horse? Yes, and yes, he said.
A few weeks later, Johnson’s agent called to say Parks wanted him at Warner Bros. Studio for a screen test with the actress who would play his mother. He got another call a week or so later for another screen test, this time with the actor who played his brother. More screen tests followed.
“Then I got a call saying they’re going to start shooting in September,” he said. “I said, ‘Shooting what? What are you talking about?’ Nobody had actually told me that I had the part. Up to that point, I was thinking, ‘How many screen tests do you have to do for Gordon Parks to make up his mind?’ Later he told me, ‘Oh no, you had the part when we first met. The screen tests were for the rest of them.’”
In addition to directing the movie, Parks, an accomplished photographer, wrote the film’s screenplay and music.
The movie was shot in 1968 in Fort Scott, Kan., Parks’ hometown, where many pre-civil rights issues “were still unresolved,” Johnson said. “There were still many changes that were yet to come, that they weren’t enjoying, that people in other parts of the country were able to begin to live their lives more fully.
“It was a wonderful experience, opportunity and honor to be a part of something that literally changes people’s lives in real time,” he told the students. “It was a different place after we left. There was no going back. There was only going forward. And obviously, part of that progress is right here among you in this room — whether it’s in your family, your community, your children, keep that progress moving. Keep it moving.”
Davien Crews, 16, a junior at Gordon Park High School, said it was an honor to watch “The Learning Tree” and hear Johnson speak.
“It’s still a great film to this day,” he said. “It’s a very powerful, inspirational film for the Black culture as a whole to see what Gordon went through … because many of us are still going through the same things today.”
After the assembly, Crews and other students in Hickman-Winfield’s class joined Johnson in the yard of the high school to dedicate the school’s own “learning tree,” an autumn gold gingko. Gingko trees, Hickman-Winfield explained, are among the oldest living tree species in the world.
The title of the book and movie comes from a conversation Newt Winger has with his mother, Sarah. When he asks if he always will live in their small town, Sarah replies: “Well, I hope you won’t have to live here all your life. It’s not an all-good place. Not an all-bad place, either. Sort of like fruit on a tree. Some good, some bad. Understand? No matter if you go or stay, think of Cherokee Flats like that till the day you die. Let it be your learning tree.”
Parks was one of 15 children; his mother, Sarah Parks, died when he was 14. Soon after, he was sent to St. Paul to live with his sister and brother-in-law.
Parks knew many people who lived with violence and who “did not make it to adulthood,” Johnson said.
“Gordon’s struggle was a very real struggle,” Johnson told the students. “It was only through very deep strength within him that he was able to not only survive it, but not succumb to it or cause himself to fall into it. That kind of discipline and that kind of strength and that kind of love he had from his family — he knew that his mother was looking over him, and that kept him on the right path.”
Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught
Points To Keep In Mind While Buying Life Insurance
Gophers add combo guard from Dartmouth in NCAA transfer portal
Save Money To Pay Off Debt
Heat fate vs. 76ers seemingly hangs in balance with Lowry’s hamstring (listed as questionable)
5 Tips On How To Choose A Payroll Services Company
Star of 1969 film ‘The Learning Tree’ dedicates tree at school that bears Gordon Parks’ name
Best Stock Tips for Successful Stock Trading
Red Wing woman charged two decades after newborns found dead in Mississippi River
Hurdles In A Real Estate Project Investment
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion