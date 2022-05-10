News
Slim Culture Keto Reviews – Does This Formula Help Your Body To Obtain Ketosis Fast And Shed Weight?
Do you know about the effects of ketones in fat burning? Have you heard about Slim Culture Keto reviews? There are a lot of ketone-based slimming products available these days. As the ketone diet is considered to be a proven method of fat burning, the word ketone catches people’s attention easily. The word KETONE is […]
Column: Reinforcements arrive for Chicago White Sox, but a 6-run 9th-inning meltdown keeps them from a 7th straight win
When everyone predicted last month the Chicago White Sox would run away with the American League Central, general manager Rick Hahn voiced concern about the possibility of getting off to a “little rocky” start.
“Just the nature of the offseason, the shortened spring, the steep schedule expectations early in the year were going to create some volatility in the roster and likely in performance,” Hahn said Monday afternoon. “I didn’t quite foresee losing eight in a row followed by (winning) six in a row. But it’s not a total shock that we haven’t quite found our sea legs or that this team hasn’t quite found its identity.”
Actually this Sox team already had an identity, forged during its run to the postseason in 2021. But only lately have we seen that cocky, us-against-the-world attitude on display.
The return of third baseman Yoán Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list Monday added to the team’s swagger. But on the verge of their seventh straight win, the Sox blew a six-run ninth-inning lead and went on to lose 12-9 to the Cleveland Guardians in 11 innings before 17,168.
Michael Kopech dominated — allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts in six innings, which matched the longest start of his career — but the meltdown denied Kopech his first win.
The Sox led 8-2 in the ninth before errors by Moncada and Tim Anderson and some shaky pitching by Tanner Banks forced manager Tony La Russa to turn to closer Liam Hendriks with two outs, two on and a four-run lead.
Hendricks gave up a single to Owen Miller to load the bases before Josh Naylor’s grand slam tied it, stunning the remnants of the crowd.
After the teams traded runs in the 10th, Naylor struck again in the 11th with a three-run homer off Ryan Burr.
The switch-hitting Moncada might not solve all of the Sox’s early issues hitting right-handers, and Kelly must prove he’s totally back about 6½ months after incurring a right biceps nerve injury for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Still, they’re two valuable ingredients to this White Sox stew.
The Sox came home to summerlike weather Monday to begin a homestand against the Guardians and New York Yankees. Kopech, who has excelled since joining the rotation after his sabbatical in the bullpen last season, looked well on his way to his first win before the ninth-inning implosion.
It makes sense the Sox have handled Kopech with kid gloves — 29 innings in six starts — in spite of a sparkling 0.93 ERA. But does manager Tony La Russa foresee Kopech throwing into the eighth or ninth inning at all this season?
“You’re fooling yourself or somebody if you predict what he’s going to get today,” La Russa said before Monday’s start. “If he’s cruising, he can pitch seven or eight if he’s having quick outs. If not, maybe half of that.
“We know the reality is this is his first (full) year as a starter. It’s a long season and we’re going to err on the side of caution as far as extending him.”
Kopech showed his frustration in the dugout after being removed in the fifth inning of his last start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, though he later said he understood the Sox were looking out for his well-being.
It’s hard to come out when you’re almost unhittable. Kopech had limited right-handed hitters to a .114 average entering Monday’s game with no extra-base hits against him.
“I don’t even think he’s brought anything near his ‘A’ game out yet, and he’s absolutely dominated guys,” fellow starter Dylan Cease said Monday. “When he’s clicking on all cylinders, it’s going to be scary.”
Cease, who may be on his way to his first All-Star selection, said Kopech is relearning how to be a regular starter for the first time since 2018. He missed all of 2019 after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and sat out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“He’s obviously already a good pitcher, and he had done it for spurts out of the bullpen,” Cease said. “But now it’s the next step of getting through the lineup a couple times. He absolutely has the stuff to do it.”
It has been a minute since Kopech and Moncada became the first two prospects Hahn acquired for the rebuild when he sent ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox at the 2016 winter meetings. Injuries and COVID-19-related absences have prevented both players from living up to the early hype, but it’s easy to forget Moncada has played only four full seasons while Kopech had only eight career starts entering 2022.
If the promised land is on the Sox docket, both players must be vital cogs on the ride.
The Sox optioned Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte to open Moncada’s roster spot. Kelly took the place of reliever Aaron Bummer, who was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday with a right knee sprain.
“Just kind of a freak thing that happened in Boston,” Bummer said. “Just on the last two pitches felt something. We’re definitely playing it smart. We’re playing it safe this time of the year and not trying to push anything, and it’ll be healthy for the long run.”
Kelly pitched a scoreless seventh in his Sox debut. His health bears watching after Hahn signed the veteran in March to a two-year, $17 million deal with an option for 2024. Kelly once suffered a back injury cooking crawfish for his teammates in 2019.
“He was cooking some Cajun food,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I guess he was standing a little longer than he wanted to. That’s what he told me.”
With their never-ending series of untimely injuries, the Sox hopefully can keep Kelly away from the stove in 2022. Hand him some takeout menus from our many fine restaurants.
It couldn’t hurt. The Sox have become experts in overcoming obstacles the last two-plus seasons, and their early travails could be a mere blip come October.
“One of the beautiful things about this game is over the course of a long summer, the true talent and true ability of the team tends to prevail,” Hahn said.
Summer arrived early Monday, interrupting our miserable Chicago spring.
We can only hope it’s a long one.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest update from center
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest update from center
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: After the data of AICP index for March, it is almost certain to increase the DA of central employees in July. This time the DA of the employees can be increased by up to 4 percent. On this basis, the DA of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will increase by Rs 27,312 annually.
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: The announcement of increasing dearness allowance of central employees was made by the government in March. The government talked about implementing the DA hike from January 1. The Finance Ministry had talked about giving three months arrears along with the salary of April. Now in July, once again the dearness allowance of central employees is expected to increase.
May increase up to 4%
It has become clear from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) that came in March that dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4% in July-August. There was a fall in AICPI figures in January and February. Based on these figures, the possibility of increasing the DA (Dearness Allowance) for July-August was less. But after the release of the number of March, the DA hike is being considered fixed.
Data for three months yet to come
If DA hike is 4 percent in July-August, then dearness allowance of central employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. Although the figures for April, May and April are yet to come, but seeing the rising inflation, the AICPI figure is likely to increase.
What will be the salary if DA is 38 percent?
Employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will get Rs 21,622 as DA on account of dearness allowance being 38%. According to 34 percent DA, these employees are getting dearness allowance of Rs 19,346. According to this, his salary will increase by Rs 2,276 every month (Rs 27,312 annually).
Hike in minimum wage
Those with 18 thousand basic salary are currently getting DA of Rs 6,120. If the DA is 38%, it will increase to Rs 6,840. That is, every month salary will increase by Rs 720. According to this, there will be an increase of Rs 8,640 annually.
Why is DA given?
Let us tell you that DA (Dearness allowance) is given to the state and central government employees to improve their cost of living level. The purpose of the government behind this is that despite the rise in inflation, there should be no difference in the living conditions of the employee.
After a quick recall by the Chicago Cubs, can Frank Schwindel get on track to avoid a trip to the minors?
A nail in his car tire saved Frank Schwindel from making an unnecessary trip to Iowa.
Schwindel arrived at Wrigley Field on Sunday and began getting loose before the Chicago Cubs’ 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers when he received the news that he had been optioned to Triple A. The Cubs hoped the move would allow Schwindel, 30, to get locked in and recapture what made him successful during two stellar months to close last season.
Schwindel would have made the six-hour drive Sunday to join the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines. However, he had discovered the nail in his tire en route to Wrigley for Sunday’s game. The auto shop he planned to use wasn’t taking any more appointments for the day and all other options were closed, so Schwindel figured he would get the tire fixed Monday morning and then drive to Des Moines.
Instead, he got a call late Sunday after the loss that the Cubs had recalled him for their West Coast trip. A Cubs fan spotted Schwindel on a Monday morning flight to San Diego. Others recognized him at the airport, prompting one to tell Schwindel, “I hope you’re back up there soon.”
“It was pretty funny,” Schwindel said Monday at Petco Park. “I took a couple selfies. I told them: ‘Don’t say anything, I’m playing tonight.’ … It’s been a crazy 24 hours.”
Schwindel started at first base and hit fifth against the Padres. He does not lose his final minor-league option because he has not spent the minimum 20 days in the minors this season.
The Cubs were able to bring him back immediately without a minimum stint in the minors because he replaced right-hander David Robertson, who went on the injured list without an injury distinction. Players can go on the IL under those circumstances when it relates to COVID-19. Right-hander Marcus Stroman was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start and also placed on the IL without a reason.
The Cubs also optioned right-hander Adrian Sampson to Triple A and selected the contract of left-hander Conner Menez. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., infielder Ildemaro Vargas and catcher P.J. Higgins are on the taxi squad and with the team in San Diego.
Schwindel acknowledged he wasn’t thrilled about being optioned but understood why the Cubs did it.
“I mean, it made sense,” he said. “I haven’t been playing up to what I expect, to what anybody else expects. But it happens. Even the best of hitters, it’s part of the game, grinding through the tough times and get back on track and get back to doing things I’m good at and just go from there.
“But it’s just another opportunity to prove myself now.”
After missing time in spring training because of back tightness, Schwindel has struggled to get going. He had a .209/.250/.308 slash line entering Monday with a 62 OPS+, five extra-base hits, 21 strikeouts and five walks. His strikeout rate was nearly 7% higher than last year while his walk rate had dipped by 1.5%.
“He’s played almost every game, and hitting in the middle of our lineup, he knows what he’s capable of and we know what he’s capable of,” manager David Ross said Monday. “We have a lot of confidence and faith in him. The fact that we were going to send him down was for the betterment of him (in the long term), probably not us as much.”
Three metrics highlight Schwindel’s struggles and contrast what made him so effective last year: strikeout-to-walk rate, slugging numbers against fastballs and hard-hit contact.
“I think for me, it takes one good game to kind of take a deep breath and get it going from there,” Schwindel said. “I had some good swings as of late, not so much luck from it. But I feel like I’ve been building on better last couple games, at least feeling-wise.”
Schwindel became known last year for his ability to put the ball in play and limit strikeouts. He racked up hits and made a lot of contact in the zone (87.8% contact rate). Through 25 games this season, Schwindel’s in-zone contact rate had dropped to 82.8%.
When he is putting the ball in play, his hard-hit percentage had dropped 12.2% from last year. Despite seeing slightly more pitches per plate appearance, his strikeout-to-walk ratio had jumped from 2.25 in 2021 to 4.20.
He is no longer feasting on fastballs either. He hit .338 with a .685 slugging percentage in 2021 versus fastballs, yielding 11 of his 13 home runs and 10 doubles. Schwindel is seeing the same percentage of fastballs this season but isn’t doing damage. He owns a .244 average and .333 slugging percentage while whiffing 27.6% of the time against fastballs.
All of those deficiencies have contributed to Schwindel’s offensive woes.
“It’s just getting back to not missing my pitches and swinging at strikes in the zone,” he said, “which I kind of got away from trying to chase hits and trying to make something happen instead of letting pitches come to me. But it’s all part of the learning process.
“What comes first, hits or confidence? Which is a tough question to answer. It’s just hard to take a step back and try not to chase the hits, chase the pitches outside the zone to try and get a guy in.”
Schwindel could give the Cubs something to think about if he starts to get on track while Stroman and Robertson are sidelined. There might not be enough time to change the organization’s mind about the big-picture benefit of giving him at-bats in a lower-stress environment.
Ross didn’t want to predict what would happen with Schwindel when those future roster decisions must be made.
“Sometimes these little moments and how things work out are funny,” Ross said. “He could carry us for the next week and he’s not going anywhere. … I know one thing about Frank, he’s going to give his best in everything we ask him to do.”
