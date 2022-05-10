Connect with us

Spells of Genesis Delivers A New Metaverse Experience With Its Unique Showroom On CryptoVoxels

Spells of Genesis Delivers A New Metaverse Experience With Its Unique Showroom On CryptoVoxels
Geneva, Switzerland, 10th May, 2022,

Spells of Genesis, one of the oldest and most playable play-to-earn games in the blockchain space, is celebrating its 5th anniversary that took place on April 20 with the launch of the Spells of Genesis Showroom in CryptoVoxels. 

The unique showroom is Spells of Genesis’s new metaverse experience and has been created in collaboration with Nabiya Studio. Within the Showroom, users will be able to explore the history and the concept of the game and view impressive and imposing statues of their favorite SoG characters. 

SoG fans will also have the unique opportunity to meet with the game’s founder and CEO Shaban Shaame, whose avatar will make an appearance in the Showroom on May 13 at 3pm UTC. Visitors will be able to make their way to the rooftop of the Showroom, where Shaban’s avatar will be awaiting them. The CEO will greet visitors and tell them about his inspiration for the game and the story behind its creation. Once his talk is completed, he’ll hang around with visitors to answer questions from fans and interact with them. 

During his talk, Shaban will announce the winning card from a new vintage card giveaway from 2017. The competition is open to all SoG players who have achieved at least level 8 by May 20. To participate, players must sign the Showroom’s guestbook by this same date. The winner can expect to receive the card in its wallet by the end of the month.

The launch of the SoG Showroom is just the latest in a number of special events designed to commemorate the 5th year anniversary of one of the oldest and most successful play-to-earn blockchain games. Earlier this month, SoG’s creator EverdreamSoft announced the launch of its NFT History Museum in CryptoVoxels, showcasing a selection of vintage SoG cards and assets from other popular NFT collections.  Each month, SoG will select one vintage card to be displayed on the museum’s rooftop. Visitors who click on the card will be instantly transported to the SoG Showroom. 

SoG is expanding into other metaverses too. On April 13, it launched its first-ever NFT drop on TheSandbox Marketplace. The limited edition collection of 14 NFTs includes eight iconic characters from Spells of Genesis and is available here.

“I am thrilled to see Spells of Genesis in our first metaverse experience that is 100% dedicated to the wonderful world of Askian and its characters,” SoG Founder and CEO Shaban Shaame said in a statement. 

About Spells of Genesis
Spells of Genesis is an epic adventure in the fantasy realm of Askian. Players collect and fuse cards, combining their unique abilities and spells to strategically destroy enemies using a fast-paced battle system. Spells of Genesis is a fusion of intuitive gameplay and a deep strategy commonly found in hardcore trading card games. The game also features daily quests and in-game achievements. The introduction of an integrated cryptocurrency makes it an innovative ground-breaking development in the mobile gaming industry. It is also an interesting experiment that allows players to monetize their gameplay while building their individually owned asset bases with exchangeable financial value on decentralized global markets.

