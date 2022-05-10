Suniel Shetty’s Fitting Reply To Twitter User Who Wrongly Tagged Him As The ‘Gutka King’ For A Tobacco Ad

Anime creators have included LGBT characters in their films and shows for a long time. While most personalities are sexualized, Lesbian anime have intriguing and essential plot line.

We’ve attempted to gather a list of anime that contain lesbian characters. Most of the anime you’ll read about are from the Yuri genre. So, we got you the best anime featuring lesbian characters. Watch these anime if you’re looking for gorgeous anime lesbians. You may find a few of these yuri anime on Crunchyroll, Netflix, or YouTube.

30. Maria Watches Over Us

Director: Yukihiro Matsushita

Yukihiro Matsushita Writer(s): Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Kana Ueda, Candice Moore, Sarah Hauser

Kana Ueda, Candice Moore, Sarah Hauser IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll

Yumi Fukuzawa did not see it coming. She captured the attention of Sachiko Ogasawara, another of the school’s famous students, when she got into Lillian Girls’ Academy, a famous girl’s high school in Tokyo. Yumi’s soeur, she so-called sister and mentor for most of the time at the school, Sachiko gave her this time. Yumi is shocked because they’ve just met!

The duo is the topic of several rumors around campus, but Yumi is confused about accepting Sachiko’s offer. As she idolizes Sachiko, the offer would put her as the talk of the town!

29. Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid

Director: Hiraku Kaneko

Hiraku Kaneko Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda

Yōsuke Kuroda Cast: Megan Shipman, Yuka Iguchi, Mikako Izawa

Megan Shipman, Yuka Iguchi, Mikako Izawa IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Funimation, amazon

This perfect anime tells us about the heartwarming story of Mamori, a virgin girl who comes on an island is forced to fight using extraordinary powers that she can only activate through sexual contact with other girls just on the island.

28. Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san

Director: Shinpei Nagai

Shinpei Nagai Writer(s): Shinpei Nagai

Shinpei Nagai Cast: Nao Tôyama,Sumire Uesaka,Yuka Otsubo

Nao Tôyama,Sumire Uesaka,Yuka Otsubo IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll

Yachiyo Inugami, a cat-loving extroverted person, and Suzu Nekoyama, a dog-loving introverted person, are abruptly put together into a relationship. The duo is attracted together by an unexplainable connection between their contradicting personalities. Inugami’s toughened will to acquire Nekoyama’s favor only leads to wild replies as they swiftly begin to comprehend one another. Soon after their historic nuptials, the two continue to spend extra time together, gradually growing closer.

They attract the notice of Mikine Nezu, Inugami’s classmate, and they are quickly a part of the “biology” club. They encounter Ushikawa Ukiji, a quiet upperclassman who looks like a cow. Nezu and Nekoyama continue to deepen their bond, with many quarrels too.

27. Konohana Kitan

Director: Hideki Okamoto

Hideki Okamoto Writer(s): Takao Yoshioka

Takao Yoshioka Cast: Lindsay Seidel, Yuko Ono, Sawako Hata

Lindsay Seidel, Yuko Ono, Sawako Hata IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Funimation

A happy fox girl, Yuzu starts her first work as an attendant at the historic hot springs inn in a lively hamlet of spirits. Although Yuzu’s inadequate experience operating at such a luxury establishment, Kiri, the pleasant head attendant, sets her to work right away knowing the basics.

Yuzu’s zeal at first confirms to become a problem than a benefit, and her lighthearted demeanor endears the inn customers and coworkers. They were warm to her clumsy but friendly intentions. Yuzu progressively learns the skill of an inn attendant while growing to enjoy the magical world around her under the supervision of the other foxes—the rigorous Satsuki, the playful Natsume, the analytical Ren, and the silent Sakura.

26. Sakura Trick

Director: Kenichi Ishikura

Kenichi Ishikura Writer(s): Kenichi Ishikura

Kenichi Ishikura Cast: Yuka Iguchi,Haruka Tomatsu

Yuka Iguchi,Haruka Tomatsu IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll

Sakura trick is about Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama, who have been friends since middle school and want to attend school together. Despite being in the same class, they are on different ends of the room due to a nasty twist of Fate! their institution will close in 3 years, leaving them as the final class in the final year. Haruka is worried, but she is determined to be with Yuu and make many lovely memories.

Yuu’s easygoing nature, much to Haruka’s chagrin, immediately draws the interest of their female classmates. Yuu ends up enjoying a passionate, emotional kiss with her pal in an empty classroom, sympathizing with her rising insecurity. The deed defines the closeness as ” friends,” eventually giving a new side to their unique friendship and introducing fresh fights. Sakura trick is hands down the best yuri anime.

25. Kiniro Mosaic

Director: Tensho

Tensho Writer(s): Yuniko Ayana

Yuniko Ayana Cast: Asuka Nishi,Manami Tanaka,Risa Taneda

Asuka Nishi,Manami Tanaka,Risa Taneda IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Hulu, Itunes Store

Shinobu Oomiya went to England to take part in a homestay program. She made good friends with Alice Cartelet, the child of the household she was staying with, during her stay there. Notwithstanding the language problems, when it came time for Shinobu to leave for Japan, the duo conveyed their misery.

Shinobu, a first-year high schooler, receives an airmail letter in a language she can not comprehend half a decade later. Alice wrote it by herself and said about her own home in Japan. Alice is a learner at Shinobu’s junior high and will stay with her! The five girls are together with their pals.

24. Riddle Story of Devil

Director: Keizō Kusakawa

Keizō Kusakawa Writer(s): Kiyoko Yoshimura

Kiyoko Yoshimura Cast: Morgan Berry,Hisako Kanemoto,Lauren Landa

Morgan Berry,Hisako Kanemoto,Lauren Landa IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Funimation, Crunchyroll

Tokaku Azuma got into Myoujou Academy, an excellent private ladies’ boarding school. But she’s an assassin and a part of a plan to assassinate their lovely classmate, Haru Ichinose, with eleven of her mates in Class Black. Regardless of the hardship or expense, whoever achieves will be awarded their most actual wish. Each assassin has only a single chance to murder her; failure will push them to exile.

Despite the large sum of money at stake, she takes a different path. Haru is her target, and she is soon captivated by the exact girl she is expected to kill. However, Tokaku does not let Haru die .whole class is out for her, promising to defend her from a mounting bloodlust.

23. Bleach

Director: Noriyuki Abe

Noriyuki Abe Writer(s): Masashi Sogo ,Tsuyoshi Kida,Kento Shimoyama

Masashi Sogo ,Tsuyoshi Kida,Kento Shimoyama Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh

Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Ichigo Kurosaki is a student, and then his family is invaded by a Hollow spirit devouring human souls. Then he meets Rukia Kuchiki, wounded while defending the family from the attacker. Ichigo takes Rukia’s idea to accept her powers for his family, so he is now a Soul Reaper.

Rukia cannot get back her abilities, Ichigo tracks down the Hollows, who destroy their village. However, he is not alone in the battle,his friends eventually join him, each of whom has their special powers. As Ichigo and his teammates assist one another on the battlefield, the beautiful Soul Reaper finds that Hollows aren’t the only real threat to mankind.

22. Kase-san and Morning Glories

Director: Takuya Satō

Takuya Satō Writer(s): Hiromi Takashima

Hiromi Takashima Cast: Minami Takahashi,Ayane Sakura,Ibuki Kido

Minami Takahashi,Ayane Sakura,Ibuki Kido IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Hidive

Yui Yamada enjoys gardening and plants dates Tomoka Kase, the star of her school’s athletic team. Yui is timid, feminine, did not have a boyfriend ever. Tomoka, on either hand, is vibrant, tomboyish, and well-liked by her peers. They seek to understand and encourage one another while enjoying the first love.

Asagao to Kase-san is a story about two girls struggling with feelings and other issues in love.

21. Bloom Into You

Director: Makoto Katō

Makoto Katō Writer(s): Jukki Hanada

Jukki Hanada Cast: Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors, Brittney Karbowski

Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors, Brittney Karbowski IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix

Yuu Koito was astonished by beautiful shoujo manga and romantic song lyrics. That day she finally hears a confession. She waits patiently again for wings of love to blossom and sets her heart fluttering.Yuu feels hollow when a classmate confesses at their graduation. She comes to the revelation that while she knows love as a concept, she cannot experience it firsthand.

Yuu is still confused about how to reply to her now that she goes to high school. She meets Touko Nanami, the seemingly faultless student council president, who rejects her confession. Stirred by Touko’s graceful way, Yuu seeks her for help, only to be startled when the president proposes to her! Yuu is in Touko’s grip and puts on a quest for the feeling that has confused her for so long.

20. Strawberry Panic

Director: Masayuki Sakoi

Masayuki Sakoi Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata

Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast: Hitomi Nabatame,Ai Shimizu,Mai Nakahara

Hitomi Nabatame,Ai Shimizu,Mai Nakahara IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: TubiTV, Amazon

Strawberry panic tells us about Nagisa Aoi and her new school year as a new kid at St. Miator’s Girls Academy, three prominent all-girls schools in her locality. She gets lost during her day and sees a strange student whose beauty and charisma are so alluring that she finds herself in the hospital. This anime series is named strawberry panic for a reason!.

Tamao Suzumi, her roommate, sees her as she wakes up, eagerly introducing her to college life. Most significantly, she reminds the lead that each of the three schools has an extraordinary student representative, “star.” Nagisa is happy when she discovers that the beauty she saw before, Shizuma Hanazono, is a “star ” herself! Shizuma looks to be overtly interested in Nagisa! Her situation with Shizuma is simply famous on campus, but Nagisa worries if something does not seem reasonable. Strawberry panic is the best yuri anime.

19. Citrus

Director: Takeo Takahashi,Naoyuki Tatsuwa

Takeo Takahashi,Naoyuki Tatsuwa Writer(s): Naoki Hayashi

Naoki Hayashi Cast: Tomoaki Maeno,Kana UedaI,kumi Hayama

Tomoaki Maeno,Kana UedaI,kumi Hayama IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Yuzu Aihara’s mother remarried over the summertime of her sophomore year in high school, causing her to relocate to a new school. This uncomfortable event is an opportunity for a trendy extrovert like Yuzu to find new acquaintances, find love, and lastly, experience her special kiss. But unfortunately, Yuzu’s style does not match her strict, all-girls school, full of submissive and exceeding expectations of grade skippers.

Mei Aihara, the attractive student government president, is immediately interested in Yuzu’s looks and begins sensually touching her body in a trial to take her mobile phone.

Yuzu comes home, fatigued after her day, to discover a stunning fact: Mei is now her step-sister! she tries to be cordial with her, but Mei’s habit drives Yuzu to begin tormenting her. Mei drags Yuzu to the ground and embraces her before she can finish her statement, despite Yuzu’s desperate attempts to get free. Mei runs out of the room as she’s finished, leaving Yuzu to contemplate the real nature from her first kiss and the mysteries beneath her new sister’s tortured gaze.

18. RIN: Daughters of Mnemosyne

Director: Shigeru Ueda

Shigeru Ueda Writer(s): Hiroshi Ōnogi

Hiroshi Ōnogi Cast: Jamie Marchi,Chris Cason,Mamiko Noto

Jamie Marchi,Chris Cason,Mamiko Noto IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix

Many people fantasize about being immortal. But, will people be in danger? Rin Asougi, an immortal private detective, faces this scene because many individuals expect her death. She has suffered numerous terrible deaths over the centuries, but she has always survived.

Rin meets a guy who thinks his memories are wrong while searching for a missing cat in the 90s. Rin assures to aid him, only to discover that he is not what he looks like to be, bringing her closer towards her true foe. Unfortunately, this foe is all too known with Rin and her kind, so if she passes away in his arms. These cute anime explicit scenes and graphic scenes too.

17. Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Director: Akiyuki Shinbo

Akiyuki Shinbo Writer(s): Gen Urobuchi

Gen Urobuchi Cast: Aoi Yûki,Chiwa Saitô,Emiri Kato

Aoi Yûki,Chiwa Saitô,Emiri Kato IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix

Madoka Kaname, 14, has a bad dream one night: she eyewitness accounts a girl battle a lost cause against such a terrible being hovering above her, while a cat-like mystical monster tells Madoka that the only way to change the terrible ending is for her to sign contracts with him and be a magical girl. Following morning, the teen’s fantasy comes true when the girl she has seen in her dream – Homura – comes as a transfer student at Mitakihara Middle School, strangely instructing Madoka to stay exactly as she is.

However, when she and her closest friend Sayaka run into the same cat-like mythological beast from her dream, who identifies herself as Kyubey, they learn that magical girls do exist and that they can first become one. All they have to do is sign the contract with Kyubey agreeing to combat abstract beings known as “witches” that spread sadness throughout the human world, and they will be given any single wish they choose. However, as Homura’s omen hints, being a magical girl may entail considerably more so than Madoka and Sayaka realize.

16. A Certain Scientific Railgun

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai

Tatsuyuki Nagai Writer(s): Seishi Minakami

Seishi Minakami Cast: Rina Satô,Brittney Karbowski,Satomi Arai

Rina Satô,Brittney Karbowski,Satomi Arai IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix, Hulu

Mikoto Misaka and her classmates prepared for the Daihasei Festival, a seven-day athletic competition amongst various Esper schools, including the Tokiwadai middle school, in Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T. Misaka and the other Tokiwadai students are highly motivated and eager to compete in the next competition. However, all of the excitement comes to a stop as another terrible secret of the Academic City of Technology and Science is revealed.

15. Sweet Blue Flowers

Director: Ken’ichi Kasai

Ken’ichi Kasai Writer(s): Fumihiko Takayama

Fumihiko Takayama Cast: Ai Takabe,Yûko Gibu,Mamiko Noto

Ai Takabe,Yûko Gibu,Mamiko Noto IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Funimation

The anime focuses on the Shy, sensitive Fumi who has recently transferred to Kamakura’s Matsuoka Girl’s High School. It has been 10 years since she drifted away left her best friend Akira behind, but the two will soon be reunited. Even though Akira is now enrolled at Fujigaya Girls’ Academy, she and Fumi still get to visit each other. As a result, the two will feel love, the effort to admit one’s genuine sentiments, and the company’s delight between those groups and social activities.

13. Kämpfer

Director: Yasuhiro Kuroda

Yasuhiro Kuroda Writer(s): Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Cast: Katelyn Barr, Brittney Karbowski, Christina Marie Kelly

Katelyn Barr, Brittney Karbowski, Christina Marie Kelly IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Hidive, Amazon

The story centers around Natsuru, a regular high school student with blue coloured hair. He awakes one day to find himself transformed into a girl. Harakiri Tora, a stuffed tiger, comes alive and informs him that he’s been selected as one of the “Kampfer,” female fighters. The Kampfer are doomed to battle other Kampfers. When he is assaulted by an unknown woman who also happens to be a Kampfer, the narrative begins.

12. Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha

Director: Akiyuki Shinbo

Akiyuki Shinbo Writer(s): Masaki Tsuzuki

Masaki Tsuzuki Cast: Jennifer Cascio, Jonathan Meza, Bailey Chadwick

Jennifer Cascio, Jonathan Meza, Bailey Chadwick IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Amazon

Nanoha Takamachi, an ordinary girl in the third grade who loves to be with families and friends, finds an injured ferret she fantasized about the previous night.

It magically reaches out to Nanoha the next day, asking her to save it. Yuuno Scrya, a magician from another world, exposes himself as the ferret attempting to gather the deadly 21 Jewel Seeds, which he mistakenly distributed over the world. He enlists her assistance, looking upon her the fairy spell making her Heart raise and guiding her on becoming a strong magician.

After retrieving a couple of the Jewel Seeds, magic appears some days later. However, Fate, mightier than Nanoha, declines to reveal why she attempts to acquire the Jewel Seeds. Nanoha sees misery in Fate’s eyes, but she hesitates to speak. This is about the clash of feelings that occurs when aims meet. This lesbian show is a great anime series.

11. Kannazuki no Miko

Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Writer(s): Sumio Uetake

Sumio Uetake Cast: Noriko Shitaya,Ayako Kawasumi,Junji Majima

Noriko Shitaya,Ayako Kawasumi,Junji Majima IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Hidive, Crunchyroll

Himemiya Chikane, the highborn, is calm and distant, the ideal young girl of good genes. Himeko Kurusegawa is loyal to her and a hidden pal. Their school lives are unaffected till an old evil appears out of nowhere. Chikane & Himeko will assume the positions of shrine maidens of a Moon and Sun to confront it.

10. Oniisama e…

Director: Osamu

Osamu Writer: Hideo Takayashiki

Hideo Takayashiki Cast: Tesshô Genda,Mami Koyama,Ken’yû Horiuchi

Tesshô Genda,Mami Koyama,Ken’yû Horiuchi IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Pluto TV and Peacock.

With her school friend Tomoko, Nanako enrolls in a unique all-girl high school for upper-class pupils. The story revolves around events throughout her school years, which she documents in letters to her sibling.

9. Sailor Moon

Director: Junichi Sato ,Kunihiko Ikuhara,Takuya Igarash

Junichi Sato ,Kunihiko Ikuhara,Takuya Igarash Writer(s): Sukehiro Tomita (season 1–S), Yōji Enokido (SuperS), Ryōta Yamaguchi (Sailor Stars)

Sukehiro Tomita (season 1–S), Yōji Enokido (SuperS), Ryōta Yamaguchi (Sailor Stars) Cast: Susan Roman, Jill Frappier, Katie Griffin

Susan Roman, Jill Frappier, Katie Griffin IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Hulu, Netflix

Usagi, an air-headed whiner, and her companions Ami, Rei, Makato, & Minako focus on the plot. They can turn into Sailor Soldiers by using unique abilities. Respectively, they are renamed Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus, and the sailor name is common for all. They struggle for love and justice against the Dark Kingdom’s terrible henchmen. They take the guidance of two speaking cats, Luna and Artemis, and the enigmatic Tuxedo Mask to aid them in their mission.

8. El Cazador de la Bruja

Director: Kōichi Mashimo

Kōichi Mashimo Writer(s): Kenichi Kanemaki

Kenichi Kanemaki Cast: Maxey Whitehead, Trina Nishimura, Kenta Miyake

Maxey Whitehead, Trina Nishimura, Kenta Miyake IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Funimation

Ellis and Nadi are the two main female characters in the story. Ellis is a convicted murderer who is on the run from such an underground group known as “Hunters,” according to the plot. She encounters a bounty hunter named Nadi, who is originally after the reward on her head but later decides to assist her in uncovering the truth about her background. Even though she is summoning the Hunters’ wrath, Nadi joins Ellis in the Hometown, in which she was allegedly born.

7. My-HiME

Director: Masakazu Obara

Masakazu Obara Writer(s): Hiroyuki Yoshino

Hiroyuki Yoshino Cast: Caitlynne Medrek, Carol-Anne Day, Jordan Schartner

Caitlynne Medrek, Carol-Anne Day, Jordan Schartner IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms:

A group of schoolgirls discovers they have been given the power to materialize objects and control robotic bests called Children to stop an evil committee from carrying out their plans. Meanwhile, a more sinister plot develops.

6. Maria Holic

Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto

Yukihiro Miyamoto Writer(s): Masahiro Yokotani

Masahiro Yokotani Cast: Marianne Bray, Jessica Calvillo, Kalin Coates

Marianne Bray, Jessica Calvillo, Kalin Coates IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Hidive, Crunchyroll

Even though you’re the same sex, finding the perfect girl is difficult! Kanako believed that joining an all-girls school would provide her with the best chance to meet the woman of her dreams. Still, she’s not so sure once her sexy roommate turns out to be a man in drag, and capturing the attention of the most famous girl in school only draws down her wrath of all the other similarly enamored girls! But then, things get complicated with a kitty dorm leader, her roommate’s nasty mannered maid, and an identical twin sister.

There are just too many lovely girls with dubious morals, and Kanako wonders whether she’ll die of frustrated nosebleeds! Will Kanako ever discover a non-polar counterpart of a non-opposing polarity that is consistent? Let’s all just say that Maria Holic’s quest for real love will not be easy.

5. YuruYuri

Director: Masahiko Ohta

Masahiko Ohta Writer(s): Takashi Aoshima

Takashi Aoshima Cast: Rumi Okubo,Shiori Mikami,Minami Tsuda

Rumi Okubo,Shiori Mikami,Minami Tsuda IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll

A comedy series about Akari Akaza, her childhood friends and her classmate, and their daily activities at the Amusement Club.

The protagonist is treated uniquely in the anime. She is rarely seen compared to the supporting characters, and the show makes fun of this. It has the most delicate blend of hilarity and cuteness.

4. Simon

Director: Junji Nishimura

Junji Nishimura Writer(s): Hayase Hashiba

Hayase Hashiba Cast: Ami Koshimizu,Nana Mizuki,Mamiko Noto

Ami Koshimizu,Nana Mizuki,Mamiko Noto IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Everyone is born a woman on the Daikuuriku planet, and at the age of 17, they choose one sex they want to be. Simulacrum’s tranquil theocracy is defended on this planet by magical transport aircraft known as “Simoun,” which could only be flown by adolescent females who haven’t decided on sex yet.

The Simoun can use a magical ability known as “Ri Maajon,” which allows them to kill a significant number of foes at once. When the industrialized nation of Argentum chooses to attack Simulacrum to obtain the Simoun’s secret, war is to break out, pitting the Simoun’s “Sibyllae” against each other in a lopsided conflict.

Because of the ongoing battle, the Sibyllae are excused from choosing permanent sex as long as they are willing to keep flying. So Aaeru, a motivated young Sibylla with a strange past, and Neviril, the commander of Simulacrum’s most elite Simoun squadron, Chor Tempest, must lead their fellow goddesses through internal and external conflict.

3. Revolutionary Girl Utena

Director: Kunihiko Ikuhara

Kunihiko Ikuhara Writer(s): Yōji Enokido

Yōji Enokido Cast: Tomoko Kawakami,Yuriko Fuchizaki,Rachael Lillis

Tomoko Kawakami,Yuriko Fuchizaki,Rachael Lillis IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Funimation, Crunchyroll

This revolutionary girl tale follows Utena, a young woman who a lovely prince helps during a trying moment. She was so enamored with him – and she promised to one day become a princess. She is a student at a boarding school, where she sticks out with her gender-bending habits and boy’s clothing, and she makes friends with the other students, particularly a strangely meek Indian girl named Anthy. However, the revolutionary girl objects after one of her classmates are thoroughly shamed by her crush, and the lad challenges her to a duel in a strange arena.

Revolutionary girl triumphs against Anthy and discovers that she is now “engaged” about her as a “Rose Bride” who holds the key to a global revolution. She now finds herself fighting recurring adversaries for Anthy, dealing with similar rivalry in her own life, and attempting to assist Anthy in developing her willpower. Meanwhile, the battles she must fight are pushing her toward a goal of global revolution with consequences she is unaware of. The revolutionary girl is the best pick!

1. Whispered Words

Director: Eiji Suganuma

Eiji Suganuma Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata

Hideyuki Kurata Cast: Ayahi Takagaki,Megumi Takamoto,Emiri Kato

Ayahi Takagaki,Megumi Takamoto,Emiri Kato IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Streaming platforms: Netflix

The setting for the narrative is a high school. Murasame Sumika, the central protagonist, is actually in love with her closest buddy, Kazama Ushio. Kazama had an interest in other girls for years, but they have always rejected her. So she keeps searching for a partner and is unaware that Murasame adores her.

The manga is quite realistic, and it takes a while to present best friends in high school who have unrequited affections and find their love, as well as suffering through challenges with the companionship of their friends. Even if the anime is faster, it is just as fun and faithful to the manga.

The Yuri element in anime, manga, and novels is a loving relationship between girls. Yuri is also a feminine version in Japan. Because same-sex relationships are still taboo in Japanese society, the central premise of the Yuri genre in anime is usually about having affection for a friend of a different gender. Lesbian relationships are the center point of the anime series. Shoujo-ai anime is pretty inclusive with the list. Anime fans, we got your back with romantic anime, and some comedy anime included.

