Suniel Shetty’s Fitting Reply To Twitter User Who Wrongly Tagged Him As The ‘Gutka King’ For A Tobacco Ad
A person wrongly called out the veteran actor Suniel Shetty for promoting a tobacco brand. The person intended to slam the actors for advertising the tobacco brand but ended up committing a mistake. Recently, the Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan were called out and faced backlash by people for appearing in a tobacco advertisement for which the actor Akshay Kumar also apologized and promised not to promote such products anymore.
Now this man made a huge mistake he wrongly tagged the wrong man, instead of Ajay Devgn he tagged Suniel Shetty on Twitter. The user called the trio ‘Gutka Kings of India’. When Suniel Shetty came to know about it he responded hilariously.
The person retweeted a tweet featuring the hoarding of a tobacco brand ad featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan, and tagged Suniel by mistake. The caption in the picture was,
“Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco).”
The Twitter user captioned the retweet as:
“Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids.”
Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way.
Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids.
— Moni (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022
To his tweet Suneil Shetty responded with a hilarious reply:
Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de
Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022
The person not only apologized for his mistake but also claimed to be his fan.
Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love.
It should be (@ajaydevgn)
As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag
— Moni (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022
Fans of the actor applauded him for his response and respected him for not promoting a tobacco brand. On Twitter a fan wrote “Ye aam aur Shyam mein confuse ho gaya. Aur babu bhaiya wala kaam kar gaya (this guy got confused and behaved like Babu Bhaiya of Hera Pheri).”
Check out how the fans reacted to Suneil’s response:
Suniel Shetty is not just a name
It’s a brand of purity humanity genuinity generosity etc. He is DHADKAN of the country,
Don’t b cheaper doing like this @Moni_krishnaa u must know we are fans of Actionking-heman-Balwan etc. ????
— Kapil Joon Sunielian (@KapilJo42494336) May 9, 2022
Person watching all this pic.twitter.com/B5eEYubhyb
— Urstruly Valour (@TheValour1) May 9, 2022
*Le Ajay Devgn watching this pic.twitter.com/YDQU2p2Ijw
— Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) May 9, 2022
Muje lagta h english bhi Translate karke likhi hai es bhai ne kisko teg kar rha h bhai dekh pahle
Tu jake , andhere mai teer na chala
— ANNA THE GREAT (@ArMaN_Shetty) May 9, 2022
Earlier when Akshay faced the uproar for appearing in the ad, he wrote,
“While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,”
The actor last made an appearance in the Telugu film Ghani.
Hackers Rename Amber Heard’s IMDb Page “Amber Turd” In An Attempt To Steal Her Identity
The lawsuit that almost snatched the sleep of so many Hollywood stars and became the most significant talk of the Holly town is the defamation case against Johnny Depp. Moreover, the matter became extra spicy, with the case filer being his ex-wife and famous actress Amber Heard. The allegation against Depp was that of domestic […]
30 Best Lesbian Anime Of All Time
Anime creators have included LGBT characters in their films and shows for a long time. While most personalities are sexualized, Lesbian anime have intriguing and essential plot line.
We’ve attempted to gather a list of anime that contain lesbian characters. Most of the anime you’ll read about are from the Yuri genre. So, we got you the best anime featuring lesbian characters. Watch these anime if you’re looking for gorgeous anime lesbians. You may find a few of these yuri anime on Crunchyroll, Netflix, or YouTube.
30. Maria Watches Over Us
- Director: Yukihiro Matsushita
- Writer(s): Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Kana Ueda, Candice Moore, Sarah Hauser
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
Yumi Fukuzawa did not see it coming. She captured the attention of Sachiko Ogasawara, another of the school’s famous students, when she got into Lillian Girls’ Academy, a famous girl’s high school in Tokyo. Yumi’s soeur, she so-called sister and mentor for most of the time at the school, Sachiko gave her this time. Yumi is shocked because they’ve just met!
The duo is the topic of several rumors around campus, but Yumi is confused about accepting Sachiko’s offer. As she idolizes Sachiko, the offer would put her as the talk of the town!
29. Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer(s): Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Megan Shipman, Yuka Iguchi, Mikako Izawa
- IMDb Rating: 6.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation, amazon
This perfect anime tells us about the heartwarming story of Mamori, a virgin girl who comes on an island is forced to fight using extraordinary powers that she can only activate through sexual contact with other girls just on the island.
28. Inugami-san to Nekoyama-san
- Director: Shinpei Nagai
- Writer(s): Shinpei Nagai
- Cast: Nao Tôyama,Sumire Uesaka,Yuka Otsubo
- IMDb Rating: 6.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
Yachiyo Inugami, a cat-loving extroverted person, and Suzu Nekoyama, a dog-loving introverted person, are abruptly put together into a relationship. The duo is attracted together by an unexplainable connection between their contradicting personalities. Inugami’s toughened will to acquire Nekoyama’s favor only leads to wild replies as they swiftly begin to comprehend one another. Soon after their historic nuptials, the two continue to spend extra time together, gradually growing closer.
They attract the notice of Mikine Nezu, Inugami’s classmate, and they are quickly a part of the “biology” club. They encounter Ushikawa Ukiji, a quiet upperclassman who looks like a cow. Nezu and Nekoyama continue to deepen their bond, with many quarrels too.
27. Konohana Kitan
- Director: Hideki Okamoto
- Writer(s): Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Lindsay Seidel, Yuko Ono, Sawako Hata
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Funimation
A happy fox girl, Yuzu starts her first work as an attendant at the historic hot springs inn in a lively hamlet of spirits. Although Yuzu’s inadequate experience operating at such a luxury establishment, Kiri, the pleasant head attendant, sets her to work right away knowing the basics.
Yuzu’s zeal at first confirms to become a problem than a benefit, and her lighthearted demeanor endears the inn customers and coworkers. They were warm to her clumsy but friendly intentions. Yuzu progressively learns the skill of an inn attendant while growing to enjoy the magical world around her under the supervision of the other foxes—the rigorous Satsuki, the playful Natsume, the analytical Ren, and the silent Sakura.
26. Sakura Trick
- Director: Kenichi Ishikura
- Writer(s): Kenichi Ishikura
- Cast: Yuka Iguchi,Haruka Tomatsu
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
Sakura trick is about Yuu Sonoda and Haruka Takayama, who have been friends since middle school and want to attend school together. Despite being in the same class, they are on different ends of the room due to a nasty twist of Fate! their institution will close in 3 years, leaving them as the final class in the final year. Haruka is worried, but she is determined to be with Yuu and make many lovely memories.
Yuu’s easygoing nature, much to Haruka’s chagrin, immediately draws the interest of their female classmates. Yuu ends up enjoying a passionate, emotional kiss with her pal in an empty classroom, sympathizing with her rising insecurity. The deed defines the closeness as ” friends,” eventually giving a new side to their unique friendship and introducing fresh fights. Sakura trick is hands down the best yuri anime.
25. Kiniro Mosaic
- Director: Tensho
- Writer(s): Yuniko Ayana
- Cast: Asuka Nishi,Manami Tanaka,Risa Taneda
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hulu, Itunes Store
Shinobu Oomiya went to England to take part in a homestay program. She made good friends with Alice Cartelet, the child of the household she was staying with, during her stay there. Notwithstanding the language problems, when it came time for Shinobu to leave for Japan, the duo conveyed their misery.
Shinobu, a first-year high schooler, receives an airmail letter in a language she can not comprehend half a decade later. Alice wrote it by herself and said about her own home in Japan. Alice is a learner at Shinobu’s junior high and will stay with her! The five girls are together with their pals.
24. Riddle Story of Devil
- Director: Keizō Kusakawa
- Writer(s): Kiyoko Yoshimura
- Cast: Morgan Berry,Hisako Kanemoto,Lauren Landa
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Tokaku Azuma got into Myoujou Academy, an excellent private ladies’ boarding school. But she’s an assassin and a part of a plan to assassinate their lovely classmate, Haru Ichinose, with eleven of her mates in Class Black. Regardless of the hardship or expense, whoever achieves will be awarded their most actual wish. Each assassin has only a single chance to murder her; failure will push them to exile.
Despite the large sum of money at stake, she takes a different path. Haru is her target, and she is soon captivated by the exact girl she is expected to kill. However, Tokaku does not let Haru die .whole class is out for her, promising to defend her from a mounting bloodlust.
23. Bleach
- Director: Noriyuki Abe
- Writer(s): Masashi Sogo ,Tsuyoshi Kida,Kento Shimoyama
- Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch, Michelle Ruff, Stephanie Sheh
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Ichigo Kurosaki is a student, and then his family is invaded by a Hollow spirit devouring human souls. Then he meets Rukia Kuchiki, wounded while defending the family from the attacker. Ichigo takes Rukia’s idea to accept her powers for his family, so he is now a Soul Reaper.
Rukia cannot get back her abilities, Ichigo tracks down the Hollows, who destroy their village. However, he is not alone in the battle,his friends eventually join him, each of whom has their special powers. As Ichigo and his teammates assist one another on the battlefield, the beautiful Soul Reaper finds that Hollows aren’t the only real threat to mankind.
22. Kase-san and Morning Glories
- Director: Takuya Satō
- Writer(s): Hiromi Takashima
- Cast: Minami Takahashi,Ayane Sakura,Ibuki Kido
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Hidive
Yui Yamada enjoys gardening and plants dates Tomoka Kase, the star of her school’s athletic team. Yui is timid, feminine, did not have a boyfriend ever. Tomoka, on either hand, is vibrant, tomboyish, and well-liked by her peers. They seek to understand and encourage one another while enjoying the first love.
Asagao to Kase-san is a story about two girls struggling with feelings and other issues in love.
21. Bloom Into You
- Director: Makoto Katō
- Writer(s): Jukki Hanada
- Cast: Luci Christian, Amber Lee Connors, Brittney Karbowski
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
Yuu Koito was astonished by beautiful shoujo manga and romantic song lyrics. That day she finally hears a confession. She waits patiently again for wings of love to blossom and sets her heart fluttering.Yuu feels hollow when a classmate confesses at their graduation. She comes to the revelation that while she knows love as a concept, she cannot experience it firsthand.
Yuu is still confused about how to reply to her now that she goes to high school. She meets Touko Nanami, the seemingly faultless student council president, who rejects her confession. Stirred by Touko’s graceful way, Yuu seeks her for help, only to be startled when the president proposes to her! Yuu is in Touko’s grip and puts on a quest for the feeling that has confused her for so long.
20. Strawberry Panic
- Director: Masayuki Sakoi
- Writer(s): Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Hitomi Nabatame,Ai Shimizu,Mai Nakahara
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: TubiTV, Amazon
Strawberry panic tells us about Nagisa Aoi and her new school year as a new kid at St. Miator’s Girls Academy, three prominent all-girls schools in her locality. She gets lost during her day and sees a strange student whose beauty and charisma are so alluring that she finds herself in the hospital. This anime series is named strawberry panic for a reason!.
Tamao Suzumi, her roommate, sees her as she wakes up, eagerly introducing her to college life. Most significantly, she reminds the lead that each of the three schools has an extraordinary student representative, “star.” Nagisa is happy when she discovers that the beauty she saw before, Shizuma Hanazono, is a “star ” herself! Shizuma looks to be overtly interested in Nagisa! Her situation with Shizuma is simply famous on campus, but Nagisa worries if something does not seem reasonable. Strawberry panic is the best yuri anime.
19. Citrus
- Director: Takeo Takahashi,Naoyuki Tatsuwa
- Writer(s): Naoki Hayashi
- Cast: Tomoaki Maeno,Kana UedaI,kumi Hayama
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Yuzu Aihara’s mother remarried over the summertime of her sophomore year in high school, causing her to relocate to a new school. This uncomfortable event is an opportunity for a trendy extrovert like Yuzu to find new acquaintances, find love, and lastly, experience her special kiss. But unfortunately, Yuzu’s style does not match her strict, all-girls school, full of submissive and exceeding expectations of grade skippers.
Mei Aihara, the attractive student government president, is immediately interested in Yuzu’s looks and begins sensually touching her body in a trial to take her mobile phone.
Yuzu comes home, fatigued after her day, to discover a stunning fact: Mei is now her step-sister! she tries to be cordial with her, but Mei’s habit drives Yuzu to begin tormenting her. Mei drags Yuzu to the ground and embraces her before she can finish her statement, despite Yuzu’s desperate attempts to get free. Mei runs out of the room as she’s finished, leaving Yuzu to contemplate the real nature from her first kiss and the mysteries beneath her new sister’s tortured gaze.
18. RIN: Daughters of Mnemosyne
- Director: Shigeru Ueda
- Writer(s): Hiroshi Ōnogi
- Cast: Jamie Marchi,Chris Cason,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
Many people fantasize about being immortal. But, will people be in danger? Rin Asougi, an immortal private detective, faces this scene because many individuals expect her death. She has suffered numerous terrible deaths over the centuries, but she has always survived.
Rin meets a guy who thinks his memories are wrong while searching for a missing cat in the 90s. Rin assures to aid him, only to discover that he is not what he looks like to be, bringing her closer towards her true foe. Unfortunately, this foe is all too known with Rin and her kind, so if she passes away in his arms. These cute anime explicit scenes and graphic scenes too.
17. Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer(s): Gen Urobuchi
- Cast: Aoi Yûki,Chiwa Saitô,Emiri Kato
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
Madoka Kaname, 14, has a bad dream one night: she eyewitness accounts a girl battle a lost cause against such a terrible being hovering above her, while a cat-like mystical monster tells Madoka that the only way to change the terrible ending is for her to sign contracts with him and be a magical girl. Following morning, the teen’s fantasy comes true when the girl she has seen in her dream – Homura – comes as a transfer student at Mitakihara Middle School, strangely instructing Madoka to stay exactly as she is.
However, when she and her closest friend Sayaka run into the same cat-like mythological beast from her dream, who identifies herself as Kyubey, they learn that magical girls do exist and that they can first become one. All they have to do is sign the contract with Kyubey agreeing to combat abstract beings known as “witches” that spread sadness throughout the human world, and they will be given any single wish they choose. However, as Homura’s omen hints, being a magical girl may entail considerably more so than Madoka and Sayaka realize.
16. A Certain Scientific Railgun
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer(s): Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Rina Satô,Brittney Karbowski,Satomi Arai
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix, Hulu
Mikoto Misaka and her classmates prepared for the Daihasei Festival, a seven-day athletic competition amongst various Esper schools, including the Tokiwadai middle school, in Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T. Misaka and the other Tokiwadai students are highly motivated and eager to compete in the next competition. However, all of the excitement comes to a stop as another terrible secret of the Academic City of Technology and Science is revealed.
15. Sweet Blue Flowers
- Director: Ken’ichi Kasai
- Writer(s): Fumihiko Takayama
- Cast: Ai Takabe,Yûko Gibu,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Funimation
The anime focuses on the Shy, sensitive Fumi who has recently transferred to Kamakura’s Matsuoka Girl’s High School. It has been 10 years since she drifted away left her best friend Akira behind, but the two will soon be reunited. Even though Akira is now enrolled at Fujigaya Girls’ Academy, she and Fumi still get to visit each other. As a result, the two will feel love, the effort to admit one’s genuine sentiments, and the company’s delight between those groups and social activities.
13. Kämpfer
- Director: Yasuhiro Kuroda
- Writer(s): Kazuyuki Fudeyasu
- Cast: Katelyn Barr, Brittney Karbowski, Christina Marie Kelly
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive, Amazon
The story centers around Natsuru, a regular high school student with blue coloured hair. He awakes one day to find himself transformed into a girl. Harakiri Tora, a stuffed tiger, comes alive and informs him that he’s been selected as one of the “Kampfer,” female fighters. The Kampfer are doomed to battle other Kampfers. When he is assaulted by an unknown woman who also happens to be a Kampfer, the narrative begins.
12. Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha
- Director: Akiyuki Shinbo
- Writer(s): Masaki Tsuzuki
- Cast: Jennifer Cascio, Jonathan Meza, Bailey Chadwick
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Amazon
Nanoha Takamachi, an ordinary girl in the third grade who loves to be with families and friends, finds an injured ferret she fantasized about the previous night.
It magically reaches out to Nanoha the next day, asking her to save it. Yuuno Scrya, a magician from another world, exposes himself as the ferret attempting to gather the deadly 21 Jewel Seeds, which he mistakenly distributed over the world. He enlists her assistance, looking upon her the fairy spell making her Heart raise and guiding her on becoming a strong magician.
After retrieving a couple of the Jewel Seeds, magic appears some days later. However, Fate, mightier than Nanoha, declines to reveal why she attempts to acquire the Jewel Seeds. Nanoha sees misery in Fate’s eyes, but she hesitates to speak. This is about the clash of feelings that occurs when aims meet. This lesbian show is a great anime series.
11. Kannazuki no Miko
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer(s): Sumio Uetake
- Cast: Noriko Shitaya,Ayako Kawasumi,Junji Majima
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive, Crunchyroll
Himemiya Chikane, the highborn, is calm and distant, the ideal young girl of good genes. Himeko Kurusegawa is loyal to her and a hidden pal. Their school lives are unaffected till an old evil appears out of nowhere. Chikane & Himeko will assume the positions of shrine maidens of a Moon and Sun to confront it.
10. Oniisama e…
- Director: Osamu
- Writer: Hideo Takayashiki
- Cast: Tesshô Genda,Mami Koyama,Ken’yû Horiuchi
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Pluto TV and Peacock.
With her school friend Tomoko, Nanako enrolls in a unique all-girl high school for upper-class pupils. The story revolves around events throughout her school years, which she documents in letters to her sibling.
9. Sailor Moon
- Director: Junichi Sato ,Kunihiko Ikuhara,Takuya Igarash
- Writer(s): Sukehiro Tomita (season 1–S), Yōji Enokido (SuperS), Ryōta Yamaguchi (Sailor Stars)
- Cast: Susan Roman, Jill Frappier, Katie Griffin
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hulu, Netflix
Usagi, an air-headed whiner, and her companions Ami, Rei, Makato, & Minako focus on the plot. They can turn into Sailor Soldiers by using unique abilities. Respectively, they are renamed Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and Venus, and the sailor name is common for all. They struggle for love and justice against the Dark Kingdom’s terrible henchmen. They take the guidance of two speaking cats, Luna and Artemis, and the enigmatic Tuxedo Mask to aid them in their mission.
8. El Cazador de la Bruja
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writer(s): Kenichi Kanemaki
- Cast: Maxey Whitehead, Trina Nishimura, Kenta Miyake
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation
Ellis and Nadi are the two main female characters in the story. Ellis is a convicted murderer who is on the run from such an underground group known as “Hunters,” according to the plot. She encounters a bounty hunter named Nadi, who is originally after the reward on her head but later decides to assist her in uncovering the truth about her background. Even though she is summoning the Hunters’ wrath, Nadi joins Ellis in the Hometown, in which she was allegedly born.
7. My-HiME
- Director: Masakazu Obara
- Writer(s): Hiroyuki Yoshino
- Cast: Caitlynne Medrek, Carol-Anne Day, Jordan Schartner
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms:
A group of schoolgirls discovers they have been given the power to materialize objects and control robotic bests called Children to stop an evil committee from carrying out their plans. Meanwhile, a more sinister plot develops.
6. Maria Holic
- Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto
- Writer(s): Masahiro Yokotani
- Cast: Marianne Bray, Jessica Calvillo, Kalin Coates
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Hidive, Crunchyroll
Even though you’re the same sex, finding the perfect girl is difficult! Kanako believed that joining an all-girls school would provide her with the best chance to meet the woman of her dreams. Still, she’s not so sure once her sexy roommate turns out to be a man in drag, and capturing the attention of the most famous girl in school only draws down her wrath of all the other similarly enamored girls! But then, things get complicated with a kitty dorm leader, her roommate’s nasty mannered maid, and an identical twin sister.
There are just too many lovely girls with dubious morals, and Kanako wonders whether she’ll die of frustrated nosebleeds! Will Kanako ever discover a non-polar counterpart of a non-opposing polarity that is consistent? Let’s all just say that Maria Holic’s quest for real love will not be easy.
5. YuruYuri
- Director: Masahiko Ohta
- Writer(s): Takashi Aoshima
- Cast: Rumi Okubo,Shiori Mikami,Minami Tsuda
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll
A comedy series about Akari Akaza, her childhood friends and her classmate, and their daily activities at the Amusement Club.
The protagonist is treated uniquely in the anime. She is rarely seen compared to the supporting characters, and the show makes fun of this. It has the most delicate blend of hilarity and cuteness.
4. Simon
- Director: Junji Nishimura
- Writer(s): Hayase Hashiba
- Cast: Ami Koshimizu,Nana Mizuki,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Everyone is born a woman on the Daikuuriku planet, and at the age of 17, they choose one sex they want to be. Simulacrum’s tranquil theocracy is defended on this planet by magical transport aircraft known as “Simoun,” which could only be flown by adolescent females who haven’t decided on sex yet.
The Simoun can use a magical ability known as “Ri Maajon,” which allows them to kill a significant number of foes at once. When the industrialized nation of Argentum chooses to attack Simulacrum to obtain the Simoun’s secret, war is to break out, pitting the Simoun’s “Sibyllae” against each other in a lopsided conflict.
Because of the ongoing battle, the Sibyllae are excused from choosing permanent sex as long as they are willing to keep flying. So Aaeru, a motivated young Sibylla with a strange past, and Neviril, the commander of Simulacrum’s most elite Simoun squadron, Chor Tempest, must lead their fellow goddesses through internal and external conflict.
3. Revolutionary Girl Utena
- Director: Kunihiko Ikuhara
- Writer(s): Yōji Enokido
- Cast: Tomoko Kawakami,Yuriko Fuchizaki,Rachael Lillis
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Funimation, Crunchyroll
This revolutionary girl tale follows Utena, a young woman who a lovely prince helps during a trying moment. She was so enamored with him – and she promised to one day become a princess. She is a student at a boarding school, where she sticks out with her gender-bending habits and boy’s clothing, and she makes friends with the other students, particularly a strangely meek Indian girl named Anthy. However, the revolutionary girl objects after one of her classmates are thoroughly shamed by her crush, and the lad challenges her to a duel in a strange arena.
Revolutionary girl triumphs against Anthy and discovers that she is now “engaged” about her as a “Rose Bride” who holds the key to a global revolution. She now finds herself fighting recurring adversaries for Anthy, dealing with similar rivalry in her own life, and attempting to assist Anthy in developing her willpower. Meanwhile, the battles she must fight are pushing her toward a goal of global revolution with consequences she is unaware of. The revolutionary girl is the best pick!
2. Sweet Blue Flowers
- Director: Ken’ichi Kasai
- Writer(s): Fumihiko Takayama
- Cast: Ai Takabe,Yûko Gibu,Mamiko Noto
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Crunchyroll, Amazon prime video
Soft-spoken and bashful In elementary school, Fumi Manjoume and the forthright and kind Akira Okudaira were close friends, but this altered when Fumi & her family drifted away. Fumi returns to her home after she is admitted to Matsuoka Girls’ High School years later. She sees Akira from Fujigatani Girls’ Academy. However, their connection isn’t identical as it was years ago, notwithstanding their reunion.
As soon as the lead goes to school, renowned Yasuko Sugimoto sees her and pleases her a little extra than almost any other student. Fumi must find out what she’s doing in person rather than sitting in somebody else’s shadow after relying on Akira for support so many times. That does not mean to stop Akira from asking for her relationship with Fumi to return to its earlier glory. Will the ladies be able to overcome the challenges of high school before it tears them apart?
1. Whispered Words
- Director: Eiji Suganuma
- Writer(s): Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Ayahi Takagaki,Megumi Takamoto,Emiri Kato
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA
- Streaming platforms: Netflix
The setting for the narrative is a high school. Murasame Sumika, the central protagonist, is actually in love with her closest buddy, Kazama Ushio. Kazama had an interest in other girls for years, but they have always rejected her. So she keeps searching for a partner and is unaware that Murasame adores her.
The manga is quite realistic, and it takes a while to present best friends in high school who have unrequited affections and find their love, as well as suffering through challenges with the companionship of their friends. Even if the anime is faster, it is just as fun and faithful to the manga.
The Yuri element in anime, manga, and novels is a loving relationship between girls. Yuri is also a feminine version in Japan. Because same-sex relationships are still taboo in Japanese society, the central premise of the Yuri genre in anime is usually about having affection for a friend of a different gender. Lesbian relationships are the center point of the anime series. Shoujo-ai anime is pretty inclusive with the list. Anime fans, we got your back with romantic anime, and some comedy anime included.
20 Best Space Anime Which You Would Love To Watch
Hello, there, space warrior! Doesn’t this reference talk more about planets and stars, which are the one who populates the universe, night sky, and solar system, which you may also find in ancient rock alike or maybe asteroids drawings, myths, and religious literature from all around the world? space anime will bring out the kid inside you!
But the good news for all anime watchers is that many Japanese anime production houses have been doing a terrific job of showing its new dimension of Space in the world of anime. Also, there has been a unique new genre in the world of anime for Space where you get to access many such popular and well-critic received anime installments that are mainly themed about space travel.
A Bit Of Sci-fi In Anime
When it introduced the concept of science fiction in anime, it was most frequently focused towards out of this planet. This does give us a clear answer that new space anime won’t be reusing its certain tried and tested science fiction or Space clichés, which involved including so “space kinds of stuff” like a spaceship, mechs, and stories which are more tangled as like octopus wiring.
But, you can take it more like an anime sci-fi 2.0, which will be coming with some tremendous and strongest influencing and world-building storyline. Still, it is an accepted fact that no space movie cannot come with Space stuff, including a spaceship, aliens, ships, and more, and it will be identical in the anime world.
It’s quite a known fact to many manga watchers that you won’t find any scarcity for sci-fi genre-based movies in the world of anime. However, as things sum up to science fiction, the sky is the limit. Everything is quite conceivable for sci-fi manga artists as long as the narrative and characters successfully engage their audience.
Sci-Fi installments also make a great fit to continue the storyline with more twists and turns by introducing more newcomers or even combining two different dimensions of anime.
With just a tiny start about Sci-fi anime, now if you are still for some space stuff, then why not just have a look at the list of 20 space anime series which you would love, even if you are already into space anime or you are just boosting up yourself to start with space anime, we have covered for all of you!
List Of 20 Space Anime You May Like
If you are one of the anime fans and you are up for some good new space anime series, then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with a few popular and well-known animes coming under Space or sci-fi anime movie and TV series. So let’s start with it:
20. Eureka Seven
- Director: Tomoki Kyoda
- Writer: Dai Satō
- Cast Members: Yûko Sanpei, Keiji Fujiwara, Kaori Nazuka
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Many things are happening in Eureka Seven which doesn’t make much sense yet! There’s a battle going on, but between renegades and a military state, a girl who was found with many unique skills, mechs with hoverboards, and a mouthy lad named Renton Thurston is the one about which the series has been revolving.
19. Code Geass
- Director: Gorō Taniguchi
- Writer: Gorō Taniguchi, Ichirō Ōkouchi
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Lelouch, who is also the primary character for the series. he has a British nobility in hiding who has been selected as a vessel for the strange power . It is known as “Geass.” The series has had varying effects depending on a person’s goals or disposition. Code Geass is one of the best anime space series you can go with.
18. Steins; Gate
- Director: Hiroshi Hamasaki, Takuya Satō, Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al
- Cast Members: Jukki Hanada, Naotaka Hayashi, Tatsuya Matsubara
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Steins; Gate is a video game and an anime TV series in 2011. Although the series lacks mechs, visits to other worlds, and space wars, the series even tackles science fiction’s flicks, mostly a “perplexing concept” following about time travel.
17. Psycho-Pass
- Director: Hideaki Anno, Masayuki
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
There’s no reason you shouldn’t enjoy Psycho-Pass as well. It’s pretty similar to the anime Minority Report. Although the series does take us to a place that shows less of a future of Japan.
Even the storylines for the series center around a statistical evaluation. It can foresee crimes and criminals already when they occur.
This does make the job of law enforcement officers a little simpler. But, they are quite popularly known as Enforcers in this anime, and two of them, Shinya Kogami and Akane Tsunemori, have their job cut out for them.
16. Trigun
- Director: Satoshi Nishimura
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Trigun is quite an incomparable masterpiece from its oldest sci-fi anime franchise! However, It doesn’t rate on a higher side as it isn’t entirely into science fiction. Furthermore, Trigun is complicated to categorize to any genre other than action. The series is a good combination of steampunk, spaghetti Western, and sci-fi themes. Again, Trigun is an excellent choice for many anime manga series lovers to go and watch.
15. Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Director: Hideaki Anno, Masayuki
- Writer: Hideaki Anno, et al
- Cast Members: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
It does deliver a lot of bizarre puzzles when it comes to talking about narrative and scenarios. The anime also follows about a species of enormous aliens who have been known to humans as “Angels” and have awoken on Earth and started wreaking the entire havoc. You should check this series out for fans who love to explore more fun from space anime.
14. Irresponsible Captain Tylor
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writer: Kōichi Mashimo, Hiroyuki Kawasaki
- Cast Members: Maria Kawamura, Crispin Freeman, Veronica Taylor
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Irresponsible Captain Tylor is one of the famous Japanese manga movie franchises inspired by a Hitoshi Yoshioka scripted light novel series titled “The Most Irresponsible Man in Space.”
The series is a distant future for one of the main characters, Justy Tylor, yearning for a simple existence. However, he later takes the opportunity to join the space navy to achieve that goal.
Tylor was also granted the command of a destroyer as a prize after joining into space navy and working so well! But, he also gets the pressure to take part in that struggle for Earth’s protection, which unfortunately proves out to be unbeatable.
13. Galaxy Express 999
- Director: Shinichi Masaki
- Writer: Mugi Kamio
- Cast Members: Masako Nozawa, Masako Ikeda, Kaneta Kimotsuki
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Crunchyroll
Let’s talk about the stories followed in the series! Galaxy Express 999 is a 1979 old cinematic adaptation showing Maetel and Tetsuro. They have been returning to the Mechanized Empire’s home planet after making a visit to four different planets along the way.
The plot also gives its central involvement about the Tetsuro, an orphaned street urchin who wished to board on a titular space train one day in quest of a mechanical body and perpetual life. And after he grows up, he also gets his dream opportunity after a mysterious woman whose name is Maetel offers him a ticket after he finally agrees to accompany her throughout the journey.
12. Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Director: Kenji Kamiyama
- Writer: Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast Members: Shirô Saitô, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, William Frederick Knight, Richard Epcar
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%
- Platforms Available: Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Crunchyroll
Ghost in the Shell has owed a lot to Hollywood. The primary influence for its stunning storyline for Ghost in the Shell anime flicks has been taken from the Matrix movie. And, with that also, the anime franchise was able to gather a massive success in worldwide level.
Ghost In the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is also considered one of the most potent cyberpunk franchise-inspired movie series. The story focuses on the adventures of the android protagonist, named Major Motoko Kusanagi. He has gone for a mission battle against hackers, cybercriminals, and other androids.
11. Irresponsible Captain Tylor
- Director: Kōichi Mashimo
- Writer: Kōichi Mashimo, Hiroyuki Kawasaki
- Cast Members: Maria Kawamura, Crispin Freeman, Veronica Taylor
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
Irresponsible Captain Tylor completely exploits a space naval commander who has been either an extremely lucky moron or a tactical genius, but it’s confusing! Tylor, a titular character, appears for the role of a mysterious young guy who has been living without a true purpose in life.
A state of mind which has been way tricky to discern, but a talent for unintentionally helping self to get out of near-death situations with a childishly casual attitude in a distant and have highly advanced future.
10. Astra Lost in Space
- Director: Masaomi Andō
- Writer: Norimitsu Kaihō
- Cast Members: Yūsuke Kobayashi, Ayaka Suwa, Ayumu Murase, Sōichirō Hoshi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix
Astra Lost in Space sets the events from the year 2063, where deep space travel is now more feasible and financially sustainable. With a group of students from Caird High School who planned to travel to a nearby planet of McPa for their Planetary Camp.
Soon after, the group makes its final landing on the new planet, but the nine youngsters are attacked by a mysterious and unexpected sentient orbit of light, making them move into the far reaches of Space.
Now they are stuck in orbit lying around an unknown planet, and now they must come across an abandoned ancient ship. After finding it, the group decided to use the spacecraft to return home.
9. Space Dandy
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe, Shingo Natsume
- Writer: Shinichirō Watanabe, Dai Satō, Kimiko Ueno, Ichirō Ōkōchi, Keiko Nobumoto, Toh EnJoe, Masaaki Yuasa, Hayashi Mori, Kiyotaka Oshiyama
- Cast Members: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Uki Satake, Hiroyuki Yoshino
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 83%
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
The Space Dandy is following about the main character named Dandy, who appears as an alien bounty hunter and he “a dandy person in the entire space,” but as he has looked out for unknown and rare aliens in Space with the help of his robot friend aide QT and his feline pal Meow.
The series takes out to the deep space adventures of a shaky sense of continuity, including a few episodes which depict the majority of heroes and antagonists who have been dying and turning into zombies, or even if they survive from becoming a zombie. They are seen getting stuck on a way separate realm, extending periods.
8. Space Battleship Yamato
- Director: Leiji Matsumoto
- Writer: Eiichi Yamamoto, Keisuke Fujikawa, Maru Tamura
- Cast Members: Takuya Kimura, Meisa Kuroki, Toshirô Yanagiba
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 54%
- Platforms Available: Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The space animation genre also includes Space Battleship Yamato, which by its name itself makes it clear that the series is Japan’s most significant deep space anime program out there! The anime makes its shift toward serious subjects and includes intricate plotlines, which have also taken the attention of many viewers and have affected subsequent works for the movies and Tv series in the genre, including Gundam series, Evangelion, and Macross as well.
Talking about the story for the series, the series set for the events happening in the year 2194, showing many mysterious entities known for the name as Gamilons, which travels out of nowhere. Later, the Gamilons bombard Earth with many meteor bombs leading to killing the vast majority of its population on the Earth.
With the newly developed radiation after the bombard, the Earth is still damaged, and it continued to be in the same terrible state for years. Still, things started changing five years later, when survivors from the meteors bomb attack dwell underground.
Also, the series follows Susumu Kodai is, an ex-army pilot who has been investigating the radiated surface. He found a communication capsule from the planet Iscandar, which is about 148,000 light-years away from Earth, with his studies.
On his journey to find the capsule, Susumu Kodai also finds that on Iscandar, a chemical can help eliminate the prolonging radioactive material that has been infecting the Earth’s surface for years. Here his journey to get the chemical starts.
The Defense Forces of Earth constructed the Space Battleship Yamato so that the ex-army pilot could travel to Iscandar to get the chemical material.
7. Cowboy Bebop
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast Members: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara, Steve Blum
- IMDb Rating: 8.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 47%
- Platforms Available: Netflix
When it comes to talking about a few successful space animes, definitely the list is going to include the Cowboy Bebop franchise! The series has been standing as a part of being a successful anime since 1999.
To recall, Cowboy Bebop was most likely a new flag-bearer for such a unique sub-genre in the anime world. But, there have been numerous space anime that have had sought to dethrone Cowboy Bebop over the past few years, but for the reasons its fantabulous storyline, it still reigns to be the supreme among the animes.
Cowboy Bepop even merges with numerous other genres, including Trigun, and merging was so smooth that it successfully showed the world of Cowboy Bebop, which has lived in a hugely diversified way.
The storyline for the show is relatively straightforward, which revolves more around the motley crew of hungry bounty hunters who have been attempting to make ends meet. Every episode for the series has featured its self-contained plot portraying the different perspectives of the animes with four significant protagonists.
6. Legend of the Galactic Heroes
- Director: Shunsuke Tada
- Writer: Yoshiki Tanaka
- Cast Members: Yûsaku Yara, Ryô Horikawa, Katsuji Mori
- IMDb Rating: 9.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Legend of the Galactic Heroes, also known as Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu, is a popular Japanese manga franchise that has also been called known among anime fans as LOTGH and LOGH. The series makes its perfect fit under science fiction and has been adapted from one of the popular sci-fi books created by Yoshiki Tanaka.
Talking about the narrative, the series shows the events happening in the far future somewhere around Milky Way Galaxy. Section 26 A is another focus on the series, which is all about a galaxy populated with terraformed worlds and have had inhabited by interplanetary travelers. It’s been over 150 years since the two enormous galactic empires existed on their odds.
5. Mobile Suit Gundam
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Cast Members:
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll
For the anime fans who aren’t aware! Mobile Suit Gundam was the first-ever installment for the whole new Gundam series franchise, spawning and spreading out with more sequels and spin-offs for the franchise.
The narrative for the series has been mainly revolving around the complete struggle faced between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation from the futuristic calendar year called the “Universal Century” 0079, with the latter revealing a massive new massive robot which was given the name as the RX-78-2 which was Gundam commanded by a civilian mechanic named Amuro Ray.
The space anime sets an entirely different fictitious universe where the Principality of Zeon has had declared independence from the Earth Federation, after long sparking One Year War.
This struggle has directly impacted every continent of the planet, which is practically impacting every space colony and lunar outpost as well. Zeon, who was relatively small back in time, has had the tactical advantage only because of the employment of mobility suits, a new humanoid sort of weapon.
After half of mankind was killed because of one year of prolonging War, it was devolved into a different brutal stalemate that lasted for a total of 8 months. Therefore, the entire Gundam series is a good option for you to start watching!
4. Outlaw Star
- Director: Mitsuru Hongo
- Writer: Katsuhiko Chiba
- Cast Members: Ayako Kawasumi, Bob Buchholz, Bridget Hoffman, Emilie de Azevedo Brown
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll
The anime series has been set in the entirely new “Toward Stars Era” world, where you will get to see spaceships that can travel much faster than the speed of light. The narrative also focuses on protagonist star Gene Starwind alongside his motley crew who were aboard the Outlaw Star, an inherited spacecraft. The protagonist, star, alongside the entire crew, has been seeking out a mythical outer space treasure trove known for the name “Galactic Leyline.”
Gene Starwind has been aspiring to be an incredible outlaw, and Gene’s destiny starts shining on to him after he finally lands up with a new terrific job.
But things started going further wrong after he found out by himself who the new owners of the galaxy’s fastest and most technologically sophisticated spaceship were. Unfortunately, it was stolen from him, and after the theft, the owners wanted the spaceship to be returned somehow.
3. Space Brothers
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Writer: Makoto Uezu, Yoichi Kato
- Cast Members: Miyuki Sawashiro, Hiroaki Hirata, Yuko Sanpei, Kenichiro Ohashi
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Kodansha
As far as the storyline is concerned for Space Brothers, its primary focus is on Mutta Nanba, who has been with his younger brother, Hibito. However, the storyline for Space Brothers also shows that they both believed that there had been a UFO flying towards the Moon in the summer of 2006.
After looking at the UFO, Hibito also decides that he will go to the Moon! But on the other hand, Mutta had wished to go to Mars as well. Hibito then became a new fully-fledged JAXA astronaut assigned to a new voyage to the Moon but nineteen years later, in the year 2025. Mutta has faced lesser success in his complete endeavors
However, Mutta later recalled his previous objectives and even received a letter that directed him to approve and attend a JAXA training program for future coming astronauts. The story also focuses on Mutta, who strived to become an astronaut, but later, he realized that it was his long-held ambition, just like his brother had accomplished.
2. Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast Members: Jennifer Alyx, Kengo Kawanishi, Sean Finkle, Landon McDonald, Doug Erholtz, Julie Ann Taylor, Yoshimasa Hosoya
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Netflix
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, also often known as Gundam IBO and G-Tekketsu (G), is a fourteenth new mainline entry for Sunrise’s long-running Gundam franchise, and also its new replacing franchise for Gundam Reconguista in G.
Talking more about the synopsis for the series, Iron-Blooded Orphans’ story focuses on the new adventures of a complete new gang of young soldiers who started their own new security company after revolting against them their grownups who had abandoned them, which had terraformed to Mars.
The Space also addresses so many modern real-world issues, including stuff like War, increasing slavery, recruitment of child soldiers, increasing poverty, neocolonialism, and even increasing corruption. So, this is a good choice for many anime manga fans who have been seeking to watch a tv series coming with a mixture of both Space and modern real-life situations.
1. Space Patrol Luluco
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi, Akira Amemiya
- Writer: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Cast Members: Amber Lee Connors, Brittney Karbowski, Mao Ichimichi
- IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: N/A
- Platforms Available: Crunchyroll
Hiroyuki Imaishi produces manga space anime. Space Patrol Luluco was created and produced by Studio Trigger. Unfortunately, the entire series was giving its airing as part of “Ultra Super Anime Time programming,” which was blocked from April 2016 to its ending, scheduled for June 2016.
Talking about the story, the series focuses on Luluco, who is just an ordinary young woman who has lived in the solar system’s new frontier space colonization zone of Ogikubo.
Her dad is an active member of the zone’s Space Patrol section! But, even though Luluco was a resident of a magnificent city filled with alien immigrants, Luluco was living the life of a student.
But, things changed for Luluco as she was compelled to take assistance from her dad’s Space Patrol section as she was alleged to become a victim to get mistakenly frozen by alien contraband. Just so that, Luluco would resurrect her father, the section commander for the Space Patrol, Over Justice recruited her as one among the members for the entire Space Patrol section.
After joining the team, Luluco’s everyday life changed drastically as she was dispatched out for daily missions to safeguard Ogikubo from space criminals. On these missions, she had teamed up with her designated companion and extraterrestrial exchange student and with her familiar classmate Midori, who is quite a regular person.
Conclusion:
Here is the complete list of 20 space anime series. Of course, most people would also be looking for more Japanese anime movies and TV shows. Then you can also go for series like Outer Space Wo Nerae. This has been not listed here but is an excellent choice for you all to watch.
