Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: May 10
- On May 10, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $119.40.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for May 10, 2022, is $45.60.
- Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on May 10, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on May 10, 2022, is explained below within a day frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $28.09. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.75, $119.40 and the buy level of LUNA is $74.00. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $45.60 and the sell level of LUNA is $60.60.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. However, LUNA’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, LUNA can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $30K As Markets Show Signs Of Paranoia
Bitcoin has lost almost 10% of its value during the past 24 hours, falling below $30,000 for the first time since July 2021. And one analyst worries that the largest cryptocurrency might fall even worse.
BTC’s Tuesday decline is more than 55 percent lower than its November 2017 all-time high of $69,000. Year-to-date, Bitcoin prices have decreased by 34%.
Year-to-date, Bitcoin prices have decreased by 34%. The world’s most sought-after crypto asset plunged to $29,870.30 around 8 p.m. EST, TradingView data shows.
Suggested Reading | Shiba Inu: Biggest Dollar Holding Among Wealthiest Ethereum Whales
Bitcoin Drop Correlated To Stocks
Traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies both saw a sell-off as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening and recession fears.
The last time the largest cryptocurrency by market value dipped below the $30,000 level was on July 20, 2021, when it reached $29,301 before rebounding.
As institutions have joined the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets over the past year, their correlation with stock prices has grown. Consequently, Wall Street is having a difficult day as tech stocks continue to experience significant selloffs. The Nasdaq index decreased by 4.3%.
BTC total market cap at $594 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Analyst Sees BTC Dropping Lower
Bitcoin could “perhaps receive a mini-bounce near $35,000, but unless we break the trend line at around $37,000, I’m predicting for $29,000 in the coming weeks or week,” says crypto analyst Wendy O in a new social media video.
Numerous cryptocurrency investors have suggested that Bitcoin is the digital era’s version of gold, a potential flight-to-safety investment and inflation hedge.
The price behavior of cryptocurrencies, however, implies that the market does not view these extremely volatile assets as reliable value repositories during times of economic instability.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Carnage Continues As BTC Disintegrates To $34K
Crypto Market Feeling The Pinch For Weeks
Similarly to the stock market, the cryptocurrency market has been under pressure for weeks as investors cope with sustained growing inflation, the ongoing swirl of economic events deriving increasingly from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and stricter U.S. monetary policy by the Fed.
“Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals are intact, but a recovery to record highs will take a very long time. Bitcoin will begin to stabilize when the carnage on Wall Street finishes, and many investors are still in panic-selling mode right now,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, stated.
The central bank increased interest rates by 50 basis points last week and pledged to shrink its holdings; instead of purchasing bonds to stimulate the economy, it will dispose of them to combat inflation.
The values of cryptocurrencies are quite volatile. Experts say this is something crypto investors will continue to face.
Featured image Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Tumbles To $2.2K, Can The Bears Push ETH To $2K
Ethereum extended losses below the $2,500 level against the US Dollar. ETH even tested the $2,200 support and remains at a risk of more losses.
- Ethereum remained in a bearish zone and declined below $2,300.
- The price is now trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,380 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but the bears might remain active near $2,400.
Ethereum Price Dives 10%
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $2,500 pivot level. ETH traded below the $2,400 and $2,350 levels to move further into a bearish zone.
The price declined below the $2,300 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, ether tested the $2,200 support zone. A low is formed near $2,200 and the price is correcting losses. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $2,569 swing high to $2,200 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,350 level. The first major resistance is near the $2,380 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,380 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance is now forming near the $2,400 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $2,569 swing high to $2,200 low. A close above the $2,400 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,550 resistance or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,400 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,250 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,220 level. The main breakdown support now sits near the $2,200 level. If there is a downside break below $2,200 and the recent low, ether price might accelerate lower. In this case, it could even decline towards the $2,080 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now moving in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is correcting losses and is near the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $2,200
Major Resistance Level – $2,400
Bitcoin Dives To $30K, Why Short-term Recovery Seems Possible
Bitcoin extended losses and even spiked below $30,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now consolidating and might correct higher towards the $32,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a strong decline below the $33,500 and $32,000 levels.
- The price is now trading below $32,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There are two important bearish trend lines forming with resistance near $32,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might correct higher, but the bears might remain active near $32,000.
Bitcoin Price Declines 10%
Bitcoin price remained in a major downtrend and extended downsides below the $35,000 level. BTC traded below the key $33,500 and $32,000 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.
There was a close below $32,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even traded below the $30,800 level and spiked below $30,000. A new multi-week low is forming near $29,755 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $31,250 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $36,060 swing high to $29,755 low.
The next key resistance could be near the $32,000 level. There are two important bearish trend lines forming with resistance near $32,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The key breakout zone could be near the $33,000 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $36,060 swing high to $29,755 low is also near the $33,000 zone. To start a decent recovery wave, the price must settle above the $33,000 level. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $35,000 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,200 level.
The next major support is seen near the $30,000 level. A downside break and close below the $30,000 support might spark more downsides. The next major support could be $29,500. Any more losses might send the price towards the $28,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 40 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,200, followed by $30,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $31,200, $32,000 and $33,000.
