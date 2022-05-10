Finance
The Pluses and Minuses of Hard Money Loans
Hard money loans are an alternative form of getting money that many people are unaware of. When you need a loan in a hurry and are shunned by your bank or credit union because of your low credit or for other reasons, hard money lenders may lend you the required sum for as long as 10 years (or longer depending on circumstances). They look at your assets not your credit; therefore hard money lenders may be an alternative to consider. Here are some pluses and minuses of hard money loans
Pluses of Hard Money Loans
1. Rapid Process – Banks take 60 days at least to consummate the process. The typical hard money lender will hand you the loan within 1-2 days. Local lenders who know you may even give you the funds that same day. This works out particularly well for you if you need the money for some fast purchases, for emergency need, or for other situations such as when you want to move on with construction in order to sell your property. It also helps you impress the buyer when you want to jump in front of a bidding queue to land a certain property.
2. Less paperwork – Banks and traditional lending institutions tend to haul you through a grueling underwriting process that involves signing lengthy and complex forms and then waiting at least a month to see if you’ve been approved. Hard money lenders waive that. Each has his, or her, own system, and each deals with borrowers individually. Borrowers, therefore, tend to sign only a few forms. Lenders will ask you a few questions, and may look into your credit history. The Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 states that lenders have to make sure that borrowers can pay; that they are not charged humongous rates of interest; and that they are charged no more than two pre-payments (depending on circumstances). Lenders evaluate each application differently and make their conclusions based on your property value rather than on your credit. So even if you have bad credit, you may be able to get your hands on a hard money loan. The lender focuses more on the value of your property than on your credit.
3. Flexible Terms – Banks may demand regular payments. The lender goes soft with you and often provides you with flexible loan repayment terms. (Again, this depends on the specific lender). So, if times are tough you can get by with only paying interest each month or with only paying the balloon repayment at the end. This makes it easier for you in the long run instead of causing you to make a hefty payment each month.
Minuses of Hard Money Loans
1. High Interest – Hard money lenders charge triple the amount of banks – and sometimes even more than that. Lenders can sometimes be capricious in their interest amounts, so it is important to shop around. Some lenders may offer comparatively reasonable rates, but we suggest that you negotiate since lenders know that they are your last resource and they may charge accordingly. Some of the states’ usury laws, such as those of Tennessee and New Jersey, prohibit hard money lenders from invoking excessive interest. Residential borrowers have recourse to further protection under Consumer regulations and the Dodd-Frank Act. If you’re a commercial borrower, you need to be more wary since loan terms are more aggressive and you receive less protection.
2. Low loan-to-value ratios – The loan-to-value ratio is how lenders determine how much money you’re going to get. For example, with a loan-to-value ratio of 70%, the lender will give you $70,000 for a $100,000 piece of property. Lenders usually give only 60% or 50% of your required amount which means that you’ll have to dig up the rest from somewhere else.
3. Hard to locate – An honest and efficient lender may be hard to locate. You can find hordes of money lenders online but each lends only to one or several states and are certified to lend to the states that they deal with. You may have few or none of the lenders that you prefer (or that will service your type of loan) in your region and you may have to travel to get the services that you want. In all cases, make sure that the lender carries licensing from the National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) and through her regulatory state agency.
In short…
Hard money loans may be wonderful for you when you need them in a crunch and can’t get the money from anywhere else. They have relaxed approval standards, are fast to get, and involve meager paperwork. On the other hand, they have a low loan-to-value ratio and a high interest rate. If you have good credit, you may be better off with the traditional loan. Consider hard money only if you have a short term pressing need with few or no alternatives.
Comparative Banking – Will Non-Interest Banking Succeed?
1. INTRODUCTION
Islamic Banking or non-interest banking as it may be called could be simply understood to be a banking process where interests are not charged. Earnings on money lent can only be realized from a definite value creating process. Thus, non-interest banking legalises only profits. All other forms of interests charging are prohibited.
2. DISCUSSION/ COMPARISM
To discus this topic reasonably in this brief paper, it may be wise; to make an assessment by way of comparison and so compare non-interest banking as against the conventional form of banking that is predominant today. Thus, comparing profit and loss sharing against interest charging.
1 – Savings and Investments
These are the 2 most important determinants of economic growth and development in any economy. Contrary to the general apprehension, which purports that prohibition of interests may reduce the level of savings and may thus retard economic growth and development. A rise in interest rates, reduces the income of the borrower. It consequently reduces his propensity to save/invest. This happens because of the cost (interest) of funds he borrows.
2 – Unemployment and Inflation
When interests rates are high, cost of capital are high and eventually cost of production are also high. This causes a fall in the volume of enterprise thereby leading to the closure of production units, retrenchment of workers to cut down costs or because their services are no longer required, and producers may decide to increase prices of their goods and services to balance their ‘cost/income’ trend. Thus, inflation is triggered.
3 – Profitability and Productivity
Profit sharing promises leverage benefits to firms free of risk and a return higher than the rate of interest to the financier. Fluctuations in the rate of profit on equity under profit and loss sharing finance are likely to be smaller than the rate of profit on equity under interest finance, and profit and loss operations may have a small destabilising potential for the economy as a whole compared to financing on interest. For the financiers and the firms that borrow funds from them, the profit and loss sharing system is the best and most suitable.
3. RISK SPREAD
With the prohibition of interests; preference shares, debentures, commercial papers, treasury bills, bankers’ acceptance will no longer exist (at least in their interest earning forms). This does not in any way narrow the investment opportunities/portfolios available to banks. This is because other assets representing profit sharing arrangements will also exist automatically. Thus, the names of preference shares, commercial papers etc may not change, but their interest characteristics will be abolished.
In an Islamic financial system, the availability of assets with a variety of risk characteristics is a distinct possibility and there is no reason to assume that there is a limit to the diversity of assets in such a system.
4. CONCLUSION
In light of the above justifications, it is quite obvious that non-interest banking is here to stay. I am of the least doubt that from the inferences, which can be drawn from the comparisons above, non-interest banking, will succeed. This is because ‘profit sharing’ is superior as compared to other tools of macro-economic policy (that is, ‘interest charging’). Profit sharing has a quality, which most other macro-economic tools usually lack. This quality is stability.
Make Money By Paypal From Joining Free Online Survey Sites
As some you may or may not have known, you can very easily make money by Paypal from joining free online survey sites. I stress the word “free”, because you should never have to pay a survey site any money whatsoever to be a member of their community.
For quite a while, Paypal was taken away from free online survey sites. This is because of the huge amount of user fraud that happened to be going on from people on the internet. With Paypal implementing new fraud prevention steps, free online survey sites are once again giving you the option to get paid by them.
It isn’t a great secret that Paypal is a fantastic tool for sending and receiving money online. In the free online survey industry, it is “the” way to get paid. It is instant, secure, and you don’t have to wait for two weeks to get a check in the mail. The money from Paypal shows up in your account almost instantly when receiving money from free online survey sites.
Now, if you are a newcomer to taking surveys, or have never been a member of a free online survey sites, you are surely missing out on a great money making opportunity, especially with Paypal in the mix. If you really want to make money, the really isn’t a better, easier way to do it than by joining free online survey sites. Millions of people are taking surveys and getting paid for their opinion and there is always room for you to get your piece of the pie. Being able to make money with Paypal is just icing on the cake. Best of all, free online survey sites never charge you a dime. The only money switching pockets is from theirs to yours.
This is great news for people that want to make money online and for people that want an easy way to make money by Paypal. There are hundreds of thousands of people that have stopped doing high paying surveys, simply because of the fact that getting paid by Paypal was not an option. Well, that is slowly changing and this option should be coming to your favorite free online survey site very soon.
Being able to make money by Paypal from free online survey sites continues to be the best way to earn an income online.
How To Make Money With Free To Join Affiliate Programs
Have you always dreamed of making money online from your home? Do you want to become independent and work from your own home? There is a great way to make money online with free to join affiliate programs. Here are 3 top ways to make money with free to join affiliate programs.
Write articles to promote free to join affiliate programs
The first thing you can do to create an extra income with free to join affiliate programs is to promote them with articles. This is very easy to do and you don’t even have to be a good writer. All you have to do is write articles, submit them to different article sites, and make money.
Use Pay Per Click Search Engines to promote free to join affiliate programs
Pay Per Click search engines, like Google, have become incredibly popular for promotions. You choose how much you spend each day, week, and month. You bid on whatever keywords you want and you decide how much traffic you get to the products site.
Use free classified ads to promote free to join affiliate programs
Using free classified ads to promote free to join affiliate programs is one of the easiest ways to make money online. It doesn’t cost you anything and if you are willing to put the work in you can really make an income with this method.
Using these three methods to promote free to join affiliate programs can make you a great income. It is all about sticking to your methods and working hard to get to where you want to go.
