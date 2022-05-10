The Purchase of a Used Cessna 172 is a Great Investment

You are probably wondering why you would want to sell your house to a real estate investor instead of listing your house with a realtor or selling it yourself. There are many very good reasons that you should consider selling to a real estate investor. I will share with you some different options that you probably have never even thought of before, or knew that you could do. I am going to give you the top 5 reasons why you should consider selling your house to a real estate investor.

1) A real estate investor will buy your house from you no matter what condition your houses are in. What this means to you is that you will not have to make any costly repairs to your house. Now if you listed your house with a realtor they are going to want you to make all the necessary repairs to your house before they will list it. The other reason is that most lenders in today’s market will not lend money to buyers that are buying a house that needs major repairs. Now second of all, if you try to sell your house yourself you will still need to possibly change your flooring and repaint your walls. Most buyers in today’s market will not want to move into a home and start making repairs. Therefore you will have a limited number of buyers that might show interest in your house but, they will want to get your house at a large discount.

2) Real estate investors will buy your house for all cash “as-is”, or they can give you up to full market value for your house if you are a little flexible on your terms. A real estate investor will work with you to find out all of your goals for selling your house. Then they will do their best to meet or exceed all of your goals for selling your home. They are professional home buyers helping people solve their real estate problems. They have a lot of experience buying houses from people just like you in all different types of situations. Just to name some of the situations they can help you with are: if your house is just not selling in today’s market, inherited homes, distressed property, vacant homes, probate houses, behind on payments, divorce, house liens and judgments, rental property, expired realtor listing, bankruptcy or if you are just facing foreclosure. No matter what the condition, area, or situation you have with your house a real estate investor can give you many viable options to sell your house fast.

3) If you sell your house to a real estate investor they can close on your house fast usually in 10 days or less. You will be able to get cash in your hand quickly without any of the hassles of selling your house the traditional way. Real estate investors are professionals with lots of experience in helping homeowners walk through the process of selling their house fast. The reason they are able to close quickly on your home is that they work with a large network of buyers that have cash and are ready to buy houses in your area fast. This is not like a traditional buyer that you will get from selling your house yourself or from a realtor. These types of buyers will take at least 30-60 days to close and that would be only if they make it through the loan process.

4) Real estate investors don’t want to list your house they want to buy your house fast. When you sell your house to a real estate investor they will market your house to their buyers at hyper speed. By this I mean if you sold your house yourself you would probably put a sign in front of your house, put an ad in the newspaper or you might even list your house on the MLS for a flat fee. These things are good but at best you will probably only get a small amount of people coming to look at your house but, most of them will be tire kickers. In today’s market there are more houses for sale then there are people to buy them all. The same goes if you were to list your house with a realtor; they will put a sign in your yard, list it on the MLS and wait for people to call. Most realtors don’t continually market your property through other avenues past that. A real estate investor will market your property immediately after you agree on price and terms. They will market your house with all available advertising to get your house sold fast Plus they have a huge list of buyers who are currently buying houses and have the cash to do it fast. Therefore selling to a real estate investor is your best option if you want to sell your house fast in today’s market.

5) When you sell your house to a real estate investor you will not have to pay anything out of your pocket. In fact they work hard for you and with you to get your house sold with no cost to you and very fast. The reason they can do this is that they actually get a fee from the buyer they sell the property to therefore eliminating any costs at all to you the seller. Not to mention real estate investors will give you a net offer on your house. What this means to you is that you will receive that net offer at closing. Now if you sold your house the traditional way buy yourself or through realtor you will only net at closing on average of 80-85% of the listing price of your home. The reason this is true is that you realtor will take their 6% commissions, then you will have to pay losing costs of 2-3%, then the buyer will want a discount of at least 5% in today’s market. After all of those discounts the buyer will have a property inspection of your house done and the inspector will come back with a big list of possible problems which the buyer will want a discount on. This is usually another 3-5% off. most sellers do not realize that this is actually the amount of money that they will net at closing, after they have waited 4-8 months through this whole process to sell their home the traditional way.

As you have probably realized by now there’s a lot more benefits to selling your house to a real estate investor verses selling your house the traditional way of for sale by owner or with realtor. Is your time and money really worth all the hassles and aggravation of selling your house the traditional way? If you sell your house to a real estate investor you will have a fast, friendly, hassle free sale of your house