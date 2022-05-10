Finance
Three Questions Every Gambler Should Ask Before Filing Their Income Tax Return
If you take home casino winnings, or money from private card games, federal tax laws require you to report it as income. For the majority of gamblers this is considered hobby income, which means that not all gambling expenses can be deducted. But, when you qualify as a professional gambler you get to deduct all of your gambling expenses and losses, just like other business professionals. Here’s what you need to know:
1 – Are My Winnings Business Income?
One or two winning pots taken home from the casino or poker games with your friends does not make you a professional gambler. A professional gambler is operating a business, not just out to win a game or two. In an audit, the professional gambler will be required to prove that his or her gambling activities qualify as a business.
The IRS has classified gambling as a hobby because most people gamble for fun. This is why gambling winnings are generally included along with other miscellaneous income. This is bad because even though every penny of gambling income must be claimed, the hobby gambler does not get to deduct all of the expenses involved in producing that income. A professional gambler, however, can take full advantage of business tax laws which permit self-employed people to deduct all qualifying losses and expenses.
Tracking wins, losses and expenses is the same for both the hobby and professional gambler, and it must be done according to IRS rules if you want to survive a tax audit. Fail to do so and those expenses and losses could be disqualified. To escape the hobby classification a gambler must be prepared to prove that they are engaged in making “actual and honest” efforts to produce a profit. The desire to win big is not enough.
2 – Can I Prove That Gambling is My Business?
Documenting your gambling in a business-like manner is a critical part of proving to the IRS that you are not a recreational gambler. Professional gamblers need to keep a log of all gambling activities. This should include the date and location of every event, your starting bank, closing bank, and net win or loss.
All expenses involved in getting to each gambling event, along with hotel costs, entry fees, meals, tips and private coaching must also be documented if you want to survive an audit. If the casino “comps” your expenses they are not deductible; only expenses paid by you personally are deductible.
3 – Do I Have To Pay Self-Employment Tax on My Winnings?
There is no self-employment tax on hobby gambling income; however there is self-employment tax on most business profits.
Self-employment taxes fund your personal Medicare and Social Security accounts. When you are employed by someone else, your employer pays half of those taxes and you pay the other half. The self-employed person pays it all. However, many times the bulk of this tax can be avoided by funding a private retirement account set up for your business.
In other words, whether or not you pay self-employment taxes actually depends on how much you know about current small business tax laws. Working with a qualified tax accountant, one recommended by other gamblers, is the best way to reduce your self-employment tax.
If you think you qualify as a professional gambler you should not be preparing your own tax return. Because an audit is highly possible in this industry, you will want the guidance of a qualified tax accountant when dealing with the IRS.
Finance
Coin Book Reviews – A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars By Q David Powers
The 2nd edition of “A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars, A complete History and Price Guide” was released in paperback form on March 31, 2005.
The first chapter discussed the appeal and challenges of collecting Morgan Dollars and a few tidbits about the history of the Morgan Dollar. While only 5 and 1/2 pages long, the first chapter is filled with interesting facts. As you enter chapter two, the book goes back a ways and discussed the history of dollar coins in general going back to the Spanish Milled Dollars, then the Mint Act of 1792 and how US coinage began. There are several paragraphs discussing the early dollar coins, there popularity, or lack thereof, and how the dollar was eliminated and replaced with the Trade Dollar.
The book does a very decent job of describing the events that were happening during this time period such as the troubling times for silver companies and the political involvement to help them out that eventually led to the Morgan Dollar. Chapters 3 and 4 are packed with excellent information on the design process for the Morgan Dollar and them the minting process. For a new collector, this is very good information.
Chapter 5 discusses the five, yes five different mints that produced Morgan Dollars, although the Denver mint only produced Morgan Dollars for one year, the year 1921. Chapter five also gives a little bit of history about each of the mints.
Chapter 6 discusses the various hoards of silver dollars discovered long after the demise of the dollar. Some once thought scare dates were now plentiful as the US Treasury began releasing and selling Silver Dollars held in vaults for years.
Chapter 7 delves into the variety of ways you can collect Morgan Dollars. If you are at all familiar with Morgan Dollars, then you know that there is a multitude of ways to collect this coveted coin. Chapter 7 will give you many ideas to help you narrow down the way you may want to collect this series
Chapter 8 discusses grading and the ANA grading scale. If you are familiar with the scales, then there is not much new here. Also, this is also where I think the book could stand some improvement. There are pictures providing examples for each grade, but like most, if not all books about grading, there are only descriptions for MS60 and above. I would have liked to see large pictures for each MS grade. This would give collectors a clear indication of the impact of bag marks in regards to grading.
Chapter 9 discusses the many varieties within the Morgan series while Chapter 10 is where the real meat of the book is. Chapter 10 contains a page for each and every year and mint of the entire Morgan Dollar series. Each page contains information on keys to collecting, circulation strikes, prooflike coins, price guide, availability guide, mintage and distribution and varieties. Each page is jam-packed with information very specific to each date and mint. In addition, there is a summary for each year that discussed things going on at the time and other general information about Morgan Dollars for that year. This type of information no doubt took years to gather and is invaluable to the serious Morgan Dollar collector.
Chapter 10 is buy far the longest and provides incredible detail for each and every year and mint of the Morgan series. There is one page for each date/mint that provides information such as optimal collecting grade, PCGS population (although outdated as more coins become certified), estimated field population, total mintages, varieties, etc. In addition, there is a page for each year that discusses collecting and how life was during that particular year. In all, chapter 10 is for the series Morgan Dollar collector.
In summary, if you are a series Morgan Dollar collector, or just a beginner, this is a must have book. The information provided in this book is incredible and provides the collector with incredible information into collecting one of the most popular coins collected today.
This book gets 4 1/2 stars.
If this book had blown up pictures of Mint State type coins, it would have rated a 5. Since the Morgan Dollar is most desired in Mint State, it puzzles me as to why graded pictures are not provided.
Finance
What is Cyber Security?
It seems that almost everything now relies in internet and computers – entertainment, communication, transportation medicine, shopping, etc. How much of your life is dependent on internet? How much of your information is stored on your or someone else’s computer? With such a high dependency on computers, neglecting the increase in Cyber crime is extremely harmful.
Cyber security actually protects your personal information by responding, detecting and preventing the attacks. Cyber security is actually introduced to decrease cyber crimes. All banking institutions and businesses today run their business online. Hackers can hack your computer system and misuse your personal information and pictures. Various other dangers associated with cyber crimes are entry of virus into your system, altering your files, change of passwords, stealing credit card information and make unauthorized purchases.
Today, there are several universities and colleges that are offering Cyber degrees. In associated degree program you can learn about cyber forensics, data encryption, network security, etc. In the associate degree program a student is taught to use the recent technology and ensure that digital information communication is carried in an appropriate manner that is secured from surveillance or attack by expert hackers and malevolent computer users. Organizations and businesses will have ascending requirement for cyber professionals in future to protect their company’s records and private information.
A degree in this field will provide you with an opportunity to work as a computer support technician, systems administrator, network administrator or similar position. People with associate security degrees may enjoy following career opportunities and annual incomes:
Network Administrator: $58,190
Support Specialist: $40,430
Systems Administrator: $58,190
The career opportunities for cyber security profession is expected to increase in the coming few years. The demand for systems administrators and network administrators will grow at a rapid rate.
The typical coursework for the Associate Cyber Security Degree includes Cyber forensics, Computer hardware, Cyber security, working with Computers and Internet, applied mathematics and software support. In the degree course program a student is expected to learn about antivirus software, encryptions, firewalls, and other similar techniques to ensure the safety of data communications as per your company’s guidelines.
Finance
Buying Property in Messinia – Why Investors Interest is Growing
Messinia – An Investment Hotspot
Messinia is the latest area to become of interest to investors and developers in Greece. Messinia is located on the southwest of the Peloponnese which hosts some of the most significant and impressive ancient sites in Greece. The climate is usually mild and green in the winter and it’s not too hot in the summer. Messinia has and abundances of outstanding natural beauty and more than 100km of coastline, with some of the best and cleanest beaches in the whole of Greece.
Messinia offers many larger parcels of development land and there are many investment opportunities to be found. Particular attention is focusing on the areas of Finikounda, Methoni and Pylos.
Why the Interest in Messinia?
Interest has increased largely because the Government is actively encouraging investment in Greece with new laws aiming to stimulate local revenue. Messinia is one of the largest areas to benefit from these plans.
The private sector has also shown a great deal of interest in Messinia and have been buying large parcel of land for the development of holiday rental units. It is estimated that over the next 3 year Finikounda alone will have accommodation for over 2000 tourists. So it’s easy to understand the current interest in Messinia.
* Golf Tourism Developments in Messinia:
Petros Doukas, Deputy Minister of National Economy and Dimitris Avramopoulos, Finance and Minister of Tourism are keen to see more golf opportunities. Messinia has benefited directly from their campaign and planning consent has been given for 7 new golf courses in the area. The courses will all be within half-an-hours drive of each other. There will be 2 championship18 hole golf courses at Pylos and Romanou as well as 5 other smaller 9 hole golf courses nearby. Construction of the Championship courses is already under way and they are due to open in the spring 2008. This will bring an international cliental all year around. Studies have shown that more than 200,000 visitors to Greece annually are potential golf tourists. It is easy to understand the current interest to develop this high-end attraction in one of the world’s most attractive climates.
* New Road Plans for Messinia:
In addition and in accordance with the government’s guidelines for the ‘Good Road Plan’ a new motorway is under construction from Tropoli to Kalamata and is nearly completed. This will increase accessibility from Athens, directing traffic to the Messinia area and the commercial port of kalamata. Currently the drive from Athens takes 3.5 hour, but the new motorway will reduce this time to less than 3 hours. Another new major road is planned between Kalamata and Methoni further opening up the area.
* New Marine Planned for Velika:
Kalamata currently has one of the largest and best yachting marines in the whole of Greece. Many people choose to moor their yachts here over the winter. This has two effects for Messinia. Firstly, these people often buy houses to reside in during the winter. Secondly, Kalamata marine has more business then it can deal with. Hence, there is a new marine and luxury housing development planned for Velika which is situated between Kalamata and Petalidi.
* The City of Kalamata:
Kalamata has its own airport approximately 6km from the town providing direct access for visitors to Messinia. Also there are regular trains and express bus directly to Athens and connections for Athens Airport. The city of Kalamata is the main city for the southern Peloponnese. It has all the modern facilities that you would expect to find such as hospitals, doctors, schools, banks, theatres, cinemas, gymnasiums, sport facilities, hotels, restaurants, bars, all main shops, etc.
All in all, Messinia is set to be the next big boom area and is already a favourite with foreigners buying holiday homes and second homes. Hence the property prices in this area are increasing rapidly.
Who’s Buying Property in Messinia
Each year thousands of foreigners are choosing Greece as the destination to purchase property for permanent homes or as second homes for their holidays. These people are mostly British, Germans and Americans although there are increasing numbers of other foreigners appearing such as Canadians, Dutch, Czechoslovakians, Austrians, etc. Despite property prices in the Kalamata area rising by 30 per cent last year, which is above the national average of 10-15 per cent. Foreigners are still snapping up property for sales. Most of the foreigners who are looking for property for sale have visited Greece previously as tourist holidaying on the Peloponnese peninsular. A large number of pensioners have settled and brought homes to live in permanently. However, we are increasingly seeing younger couples or those with young families purchasing property, settling down and making a new live for themselves.
Government Fact and Figures for Messinia
According to the Greek National Land Registry, there are some 1,750 properties and estates in Messinia that are owned by foreigners. There are already many British people with holiday homes on the Mani peninsular where the government is now discouraging further development. However, there are relatively few that have ventured as far as the Messinian peninsular, thus the government is actively encouraging new developments here to stimulate foreign investors and home buyers.
Government Incentives
The government is allowing large parcels of agricultural land to be turned over to tourism making them a desirable long term investment. House may be built on such plots and rented for 7 years providing a substantial rental income. After which they can be sold off individually to regain capital. Then a further income maybe obtained from facility management.
Other Investment and Development Opportunities
* Large Plot of Land: Large parcels of large land are being turned over for development of complete villages. Finikounda alone is expected to have over 2000 beds for tourists within the next three years. Tourist developments will include houses and facilities such as shops, restaurants, bars, pools, Thalasso Therapy Centres, tennis clubs etc. They wil be sold on and provide holiday or second homes for the increasing number of foreigners looking for property in the Messinia area. Finikounda, Methoni and Pylos are proving to be a favourite holiday home hotspot for foreign buyers.
*Hotels: Another investment opportunity is to purchase a plot of land which would allow a permit for a hotel. With 4 new international golf courses opening in the area this is a potential goldmine.
Messinia an Investment Goldmine
Now is the perfect time for business people to consider Greece as an investment location. Investment properties are readily available in Messinia. They are to be found in the most superb locations with outstanding and unobstructed views that must be seen to be believed. The Government is actively encouraging economic growth in Messinia through new legislation. It’s also increasing local infrastructure and allowing new developments to stimulate revenue and jobs in the area. Investors can get in at the ground level and tap into the already proven foreign buyers market which is heading for a huge boom period. This translates into unprecedented opportunities that will pay off handsomely.
Three Questions Every Gambler Should Ask Before Filing Their Income Tax Return
Coin Book Reviews – A Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars By Q David Powers
What is Cyber Security?
Primal Labs Sleep Refined Reviews – A Natural Melatonin Supplement To Reactivate Your Sleep Zone!
Buying Property in Messinia – Why Investors Interest is Growing
Memory Cards Complete Guide
Shower Door Enclosures to Fit Any Budget
BSNL Online Recharge – A Smart Way to Recharge
Smart Blood Sugar Reviews – Complete System To Control Blood sugar!
Book Summary: Getting Naked – The Three Fears That Sabotage Client Loyalty by Patrick Lencioni
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion