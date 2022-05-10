Top 10 Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses In India 2022 (updated)

Share Pin 0 Shares

Bollywood is one of the flourishing film industries where the actors and actresses are generously paid for their performances. The Bolly beauties have a huge fan base that spans across the world. The actresses listed in the top 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses in India have to work hard to maintain their routines and bring out their best while playing a lead role in a movie. They also have millions of followers on their social media handles.

Have you ever wondered Who is the highest paid actress in India? or Who is the highest paid actress in Bollywood? If you have, then you are in the right place. Read along to satiate your curiosity. The actresses also get highly paid for doing Brand endorsements.

Here we have listed the top 10 highest paid Bollywood actresses in India 2022:

1. Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s highest paid actress and also the most successful is none other than Deepika Padukone. The star actress made her debut with the successful film Om Shanti Om and also starred in many high box office earnings Piku, Baajirao Mastani, Padmavaat, Ram Leela, and others. She is also the face of many national and international brands.

The successful actress who is a part of several blockbusters charges around Rs 15 – 29 crores for her projects. Deepika also worked on some International projects apart from Bollywood. She is an emotional but also a practical actress who knows how to act and is loved by her fans all over the world.

Deepika Padukone charges per project: Rs 15 – 29 crores

Deepika Padukone Hit Movies:

Padmaavat

Bajirao Mastani

Chennai Express

Om Shanti Om

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone Upcoming movies: Pathan, Draupadi, Fighter

Deepika Padukone Instagram: Click here

2. Kangana Ranaut

Also known as the “ Queen of Bollywood,” Kangana Ranaut is a well-known Bollywood actress. One of the Bollywood top 10 actress in India loves to be in the spotlight. Kangana also has a production company under her name. She became very popular after her performance in the movie Queen.

Kangana Ranaut charges per project: Rs 15 – 24 crores

Kangana Ranaut Hit Movies:

Queen

Krrish 3

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Gangster

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming movies: Dhaakad, Sita, Tanu Weds Manu 3

Kangana Ranaut Instagram: Click here

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Former Miss World and Bollywood’s Desi girl is one of the highest paid Indian actress. She is the most hardworking and glamorous actress in the industry. Hollywood has also been a victim of her irresistible charm. She has worked on some important projects in Bollywood and is paid around a whopping Rs 18 crores as fees.

Priyanka Chopra charges per project: Rs 15 – 24 crores

Priyanka Chopra Hit Movies:

Krrish

Krrish 3

Don – The Chase Begins Again

Agneepath

Barfi!

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming movies: Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka Chopra Instagram: Click here

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a young and popular Bollywood actress who is the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt. After some back-to-back massive hits she became a part of the Bollywood highest paid actress list in 2022. She has also been nominated by Forbes as one of the highest-paid Indian actress. Her fees for the Bollywood film, Darlings was Rs 15 crore, she was also paid big for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a hit at the box office.

Alia Bhatt charges per project: Rs 15 crores

Alia Bhatt Hit Movies:

RRR

Raazi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Dear Zindagi

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt Upcoming movies: Jee Le Zaraa, Darlings, Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt Instagram: Click here

5. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s beauty, acting, and dancing skills make her one of the top actresses in Bollywood presently. She has been listed among India’s highest-paid actresses by Wikipedia and Forbes. She is a hardworking actress who made her journey to the Bollywood industry from scratch. Katrina is a model and is the brand ambassador of several national and international brands. Katrina Kaif is reportedly charging around Rs 12 crore for her upcoming film, Jee Le Zara.

Katrina Kaif charges per project: Rs 15 – 21 crores

Katrina Kaif Hit Movies:

Ek Tha Tiger

Tiger Zinda Hai

Sooryavanshi

Dhoom 3

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab

Kahani

Katrina Kaif Upcoming movies: Jee Le Zaraa, Tiger 3, Phone Booth

Katrina Kaif Instagram: Click here

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena made her debut B-town in 2000 with the movie Refugee. The actress charges between 12-18 crores for a movie which makes her one of the Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses in India. The Bollywood beauty endorses a number of brands and likes to stay in the limelight.

Kareena Kapoor charges per project: Rs 12 – 18 crores

Kareena Kapoor Hit Movies:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

3 Idiots

Bodyguard

Singham Returns

Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Upcoming movies: Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht, Veere Di Wedding 2

Kareena Kapoor Instagram: Click here

7. Anushka Sharma

According to DNA India, the PK actress charged around 15 crores rupees per film. The talented and beautiful Bollywood actress salary also includes the money she gets from endorsing brand products like Nivea, and Pantene, and also from her production company. Being one of the Highest Paid Bollywood Actresses she has worked in many hit and blockbuster Bollywood movies.

Anushka Sharma charges per project: Rs 15 crores

Anushka Sharma Hit Movies:

Sultan

PK

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Band Baaja Baaraat

Anushka Sharma Upcoming movies: Chakda Xpress, Paani, Kaneda

Anushka Sharma Instagram: Click here

8. Shraddha Kapoor

Daughter of Bollywood’s popular actor, Shakti Kapoor Shraddha is an Indian actress as well as a singer. She got her big break in the Bollywood industry in 2013 by acting as the lead in Aashiqui 2. She has also been a part of many box office hits like Haider, Ek Villain, Baaghi, ABCD 2, etc. She is popular for her cute looks and dancing skills and ranks among the top 10 actress of Bollywood.

Shraddha Kapoor charges per project: Rs 15 crores

Shraddha Kapoor Hit Movies:

Chhichhore

Stree

Saaho

Aashiqui 2

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2

Shraddha Kapoor Upcoming movies: Naagin, Stree 2, Chaalbaaz in London

Shraddha Kapoor Instagram: Click here

9. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her way to the top by working hard. Her acting skills need no introduction, she is also the face of many leading brands. The fresh face of Bollywood is one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses. She made her debut in a Telegu film and also got recognition after being featured in Heropanti.

Kriti Sanon charges per project: Rs 15 crores

Kriti Sanon Hit Movies:

Housefull 4

Luka Chuppi

Heropanti

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Dilwale

Kriti Sanon Upcoming movies: Shehzada, Second Innings, Farzi

Kriti Sanon Instagram: Click here

10. Disha Patani

Disha Patani is a popular face in Bollywood, once labeled as the national crush, she has been known for her looks and fitness. Disha made her acting debut in a Telegu movie but rose to fame after her role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The gorgeous lady reportedly charges Rs 2.5 crores for each film.

Disha Patani charges per project: Rs 15 crores

Disha Patani Hit Movies:

M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story

Baaghi 2

Malang

Bharat

Disha Patani Upcoming movies: Ek Villain Returns, Malang 2

Disha Patani Instagram: Click here

Other Bollywood actresses who are close to making it to the list of one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood are Jacqueline Fernandez (2.00 crore per movie), Janhvi Kapoor (2 crores), Sara Ali Khan (2 crores), and Ananya Panday (1.50 crore).

