Top 3 DeFi Tokens By Trading Volume

Published

1 min ago

on

  • The global crypto market size falling below $1.6 trillion. 
  • BTC’s dropped nearly under $32,000 for the first time since February.

The largest cryptocurrencies had a bearish week. A small great look at the top 3 DeFi tokens by Market volume.

Terre (LUNA)

The Terra smart contract platform was created on the Cosmos SDK (software for blockchain platform) in 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. LUNA is the native token, Terra is an algorithmic stablecoins-focused on the decentralized finance concept. Terra provides rapid and fast transactions by combining the price stability and widespread use of fiat currencies with the censorship-resistance of Bitcoin (BTC). 

According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Terra is currently trading at $34.54 USD, with a 24-hour volume of $12,274,614,377 USD. In the previous 24 hours, Terra has dropped 44.26%. With a live market cap of $12,731,102,946 USD, the current CMC is 13.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a proof-of-stake blockchain with smart contract functionality that is a decentralized and open-source platform launched on the mainnet in September 2020. The platform’s native cryptocurrency is AVAX, it is a hard-capped rare asset used to pay fees, used to secure the platform via staking, and give a basic unit of account between the many Avalanche subnets.

According to CMC, With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,739,145,108 USD, the current Avalanche price is $47.56 USD. In the previous 24 hours, Avalanche has been down 4.04%. With a live market cap of $13,069,280,619USD, the current CMC ranking is 12.

Chainlink is a blockchain intermediate layer that enables globally connected smart contracts. It was founded in 2017. Chainlink enables blockchains to safely connect with external data feeds, transactions, and payment mechanisms via a decentralized oracle network. It will deliver the necessary off-chain information to the complicated smart contracts to become the strongest digital agreement.

According to CMC, With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,215,751,420 USD, the current Chainlink price is $8.94 USD. In the last 24 hours it has been down 7.09%. With a live market cap of $4,243,079,419 USD, the current CMC ranking is 29.

There are 467,009,550 LINK coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 LINK coins.

As Crypto Competition Intensifies, How Should CoinEx Futures Stand Out?

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Over the past year, the trading volume of futures had surged. Thanks to the crypto bull of 2021, a wide range of decentralized projects have flourished, which has catalyzed the growth of the futures market. As the crypto bull advanced, the futures market remained popular throughout 2021. Right now, it has even surpassed the spot market and become the mainstream investment choice among crypto users. Meanwhile, the trading volume of futures has reached new highs despite the switch to a bear market. Earning multiplied returns by trading futures is one of the primary ways to profit from a bearish market.

Driven by the increasing market recognition for the prospect of crypto futures, competition in this category has intensified. As a growing number of crypto investors foray into the futures market, the major crypto trading platforms are involved in fierce competition. Today’s futures market is a big cake, and only platforms with sound products may grab more shares.

As a long-standing crypto trading platform, CoinEx started investing in the futures category a long time ago and has been committed to creating better futures products. The exchange is one of the earliest global crypto trading platforms with a full range of products and services. CoinEx took a long-term view when the spot market was flourishing and ventured into the derivatives market to provide users with versatile crypto products and services. This also laid a solid foundation for the growth of CoinEx Futures. In 2021, the trading volume of CoinEx Futures surged by 6,840% year-on-year, which was a huge breakthrough.

In a market where the major crypto trading platforms are trying everything to take more shares of the futures market, how should CoinEx stand out?

In the past, thanks to their strong resource reserve and funding capacity, large trading platforms had an absolute advantage when competing with rivals in a new field. Moreover, compared with less established platforms, the giants are also more experienced in the futures segment. At the moment, the number of futures investors is on the rise, and their requirement for futures products has also become increasingly rigorous. Apart from market recognition, investors’ interests hinge on many other aspects, spanning the product experience, the number of trading pairs available, the rules of the funding rate, the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism, insurance payments, and platform liquidity. At the end of the day, investors will come to realize that simple, easy-to-use products and professional, satisfying services are the crucial factors that attract them to a trading platform and persuade them to stay.

Recently, CoinEx has upgraded its slogan to “Making Crypto Trading Easier”, which indicates that CoinEx Futures will also shift towards simplicity and ease of use through improvements. By offering simple futures products, CoinEx will shatter the high threshold of futures trading as investors used to believe. Meanwhile, the exchange also aims to allow all crypto investors to trade futures with ease, moving futures trading out of the realm that’s exclusive to professional traders.

Most users who have traded futures on CoinEx are satisfied with its simple, easy-to-use features. First of all, with easy operations, convenient order placement, and clear position information, CoinEx users can trade futures through an extremely smooth process from the moment they start a position to the moment they close it. Secondly, before starting to trade futures on CoinEx, users can quickly master the key points through simulated operation tutorials provided by the platform, which help them avoid the common traps in futures trading. Finally, thanks to the all-inclusive, easy-to-use features, including TP & SL, one-click liquidation, and futures calculator, provided by CoinEx Futures, users can manage their positions effortlessly.

CoinEx now features more than 100 futures markets where users can trade both linear contracts and inverse contracts, with multiple trading pairs available. In addition, the exchange uses a unique price mechanism called the Mark Price, which is determined by the futures price on many mainstream platforms and protects users from abnormal market swings. Meanwhile, CoinEx has also introduced multiple futures mechanisms, covering the Insurance Fund and Auto-Deleveraging (ADL), to guarantee zero clawback for liquidation.

Many users have this misperception that “simple, easy-to-use products are never professional or secure”. In fact, the opposite is true — CoinEx Futures are backed by strong risk-control measures and security mechanisms, which enable smooth, secure, reliable futures trading services and help traders seize the first-mover advantage. It should be noted that CoinEx has never suffered any security breach since its inception 5 years ago. Though many of the top platforms faced scandals such as security attacks, CoinEx has managed to preserve its system security, allowing all crypto users to trade futures in a secure, steady manner on the exchange.

Security is essential to the existence and growth of crypto trading platforms, while simple, easy-to-use futures products function as the cornerstone of the general crypto market. CoinEx is all set to stand out from its rivals amidst the cut-throat competition.

 

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 10

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

  • On May 10, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $4775.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for May 10, 2022, is $1723.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on May 10, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Moreover, Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on May 10, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart shows the triangle pattern. A triangle pattern is a consolidation pattern that occurs mid-trend and usually signals a continuation of the existing trend. The triangle chart pattern is formed by drawing two converging trendlines as the price temporarily moves in a sideways direction. Triangle provides an effective measuring technique for trading the breakout. 

Currently, the price of ETH is $2392.99. Henceforth, if the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $4775 and the buy level of ETH is $3576. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1723.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies below 50 MA (short-term). Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Luna Foundation Guard Offers $1.5B For Stablecoin Peg Following Deviance

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 10, 2022

By

Editors News
  • Anchor’s total UST deposits dropped from $14 billion to a little over $11 billion.
  • Terraform Labs is responsible for the whole Terra ecosystem’s operation and power.

The algorithmic stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, UST, will be supported by $1.5 billion in bitcoin and terraUSD from Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) following the recent deviance.

Recently, Polygon’s CISO Mudit Gupta came to Twitter to discuss a string of “fishy” UST-related occurrences that occurred one after the other. Terraform Labs first drained a Curve of $150 million in UST liquidity. Then, the Terra ecosystem’s stablecoins were dumped, and a sell-off was triggered exactly one minute after a freshly funded address bridged $84 million in UST to Ethereum. On the contrary, Gupta refused to engage in the blame game. 

Gupta said:

“I’m not saying TFL depegged UST or nuked Luna. However, the timing of different things is sus.”

Do Kwon Comes to the Rescue

Terraform Labs is responsible for the whole Terra ecosystem’s operation and power. Its CEO, Do Kwon, jumped to its rescue and stated via a Twitter reply.

He said Curve’s liquidity would be transferred to a different pool next week. Moreover, Kwon said that Terraform Labs had no motivation to depeg the stablecoin; they had eliminated 100 million UST to ‘reduce’ the imbalance. On Monday, the executive announced via Twitter that the LFG Council had recently resolved to invest $1.5 billion in cash to address ally market worries over UST.

UST de-pegging, as such, appears to have been sparked off by the sequence of huge withdrawals from Anchor. Depositing UST delivers high returns on the protocol’s part. Over the weekend, Anchor’s total UST deposits dropped from $14 billion to a little over $11 billion. UST began trading at a lower price than its stablecoin peers in the wake of this. There was clear deviance from the $1 mark on the pricing chart.

google news
Continue Reading

