Top 3 Most Promising Cryptocurrencies of 2022

Over the past year, the trading volume of futures had surged. Thanks to the crypto bull of 2021, a wide range of decentralized projects have flourished, which has catalyzed the growth of the futures market. As the crypto bull advanced, the futures market remained popular throughout 2021. Right now, it has even surpassed the spot market and become the mainstream investment choice among crypto users. Meanwhile, the trading volume of futures has reached new highs despite the switch to a bear market. Earning multiplied returns by trading futures is one of the primary ways to profit from a bearish market.

Driven by the increasing market recognition for the prospect of crypto futures, competition in this category has intensified. As a growing number of crypto investors foray into the futures market, the major crypto trading platforms are involved in fierce competition. Today’s futures market is a big cake, and only platforms with sound products may grab more shares.

As a long-standing crypto trading platform, CoinEx started investing in the futures category a long time ago and has been committed to creating better futures products. The exchange is one of the earliest global crypto trading platforms with a full range of products and services. CoinEx took a long-term view when the spot market was flourishing and ventured into the derivatives market to provide users with versatile crypto products and services. This also laid a solid foundation for the growth of CoinEx Futures. In 2021, the trading volume of CoinEx Futures surged by 6,840% year-on-year, which was a huge breakthrough.

In a market where the major crypto trading platforms are trying everything to take more shares of the futures market, how should CoinEx stand out?

In the past, thanks to their strong resource reserve and funding capacity, large trading platforms had an absolute advantage when competing with rivals in a new field. Moreover, compared with less established platforms, the giants are also more experienced in the futures segment. At the moment, the number of futures investors is on the rise, and their requirement for futures products has also become increasingly rigorous. Apart from market recognition, investors’ interests hinge on many other aspects, spanning the product experience, the number of trading pairs available, the rules of the funding rate, the Auto-Deleveraging (ADL) mechanism, insurance payments, and platform liquidity. At the end of the day, investors will come to realize that simple, easy-to-use products and professional, satisfying services are the crucial factors that attract them to a trading platform and persuade them to stay.

Recently, CoinEx has upgraded its slogan to “Making Crypto Trading Easier”, which indicates that CoinEx Futures will also shift towards simplicity and ease of use through improvements. By offering simple futures products, CoinEx will shatter the high threshold of futures trading as investors used to believe. Meanwhile, the exchange also aims to allow all crypto investors to trade futures with ease, moving futures trading out of the realm that’s exclusive to professional traders.

Most users who have traded futures on CoinEx are satisfied with its simple, easy-to-use features. First of all, with easy operations, convenient order placement, and clear position information, CoinEx users can trade futures through an extremely smooth process from the moment they start a position to the moment they close it. Secondly, before starting to trade futures on CoinEx, users can quickly master the key points through simulated operation tutorials provided by the platform, which help them avoid the common traps in futures trading. Finally, thanks to the all-inclusive, easy-to-use features, including TP & SL, one-click liquidation, and futures calculator, provided by CoinEx Futures, users can manage their positions effortlessly.

CoinEx now features more than 100 futures markets where users can trade both linear contracts and inverse contracts, with multiple trading pairs available. In addition, the exchange uses a unique price mechanism called the Mark Price, which is determined by the futures price on many mainstream platforms and protects users from abnormal market swings. Meanwhile, CoinEx has also introduced multiple futures mechanisms, covering the Insurance Fund and Auto-Deleveraging (ADL), to guarantee zero clawback for liquidation.

Many users have this misperception that “simple, easy-to-use products are never professional or secure”. In fact, the opposite is true — CoinEx Futures are backed by strong risk-control measures and security mechanisms, which enable smooth, secure, reliable futures trading services and help traders seize the first-mover advantage. It should be noted that CoinEx has never suffered any security breach since its inception 5 years ago. Though many of the top platforms faced scandals such as security attacks, CoinEx has managed to preserve its system security, allowing all crypto users to trade futures in a secure, steady manner on the exchange.

Security is essential to the existence and growth of crypto trading platforms, while simple, easy-to-use futures products function as the cornerstone of the general crypto market. CoinEx is all set to stand out from its rivals amidst the cut-throat competition.