Top Five NFT Collectibles By Market Capitalization

CryptoDep shared the top NFT collectibles by Market capitalization.

The top projects include APE, AXS, SAND, THETA, and MANA.

NFT trend still grows as its uniqueness has captured the minds of crypto users.

Since 2021, the hype and adoption of Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have been surging at a rapid pace. The concept of NFTs has attracted the attention of crypto users and ended with high sales in 2021. Following that, 2022 was also a good start which exhibited new tokens based on NFT as a sign of growth.

The market began to witness several NFT projects in which many made their ATH and had been the trend for a while. Similarly, top NFT collectibles are mentioned by Crypto Dep while Axie Infinity and The Sandbox are included in the list. The top five afore-mentioned NFT tokens by market cap are ApeCoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), Theta Network (THETA), and Decentraland (MANA).

APE And AXS Hold Top Position

According To CryptoDep, the first two NFT tokens are ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS). The entire crypto industry knows how AXS was the trend in the initial state as this was the project that led all the gaming tokens. Axie Infinity began with the concept of “play-to-earn” where users can create their own NFTs in the network. Whilst the latest trend is the NFT project os APE which also surged in price within a few days since its launch. Though APE is a recently launched project, the popularity and growth it has gained are huge.

The following are the next set of top projects namely SAND, THETA, and MANA which have also surged in price value over a period of time. Moreover, the current trading price of these tokens is $1.80, $1.79, and $1.16 respectively. Significantly, the market capitalization of SAND is $2.28B, THETA is $1.92B, and MANA is $1.84B. Besides, SAND and MANA were trending at the same time frame where people were hyped with this ‘play-to-earn’ concept.

Furthermore, the above-mentioned projects are the top NFT collectibles by market capitalization. The NFT trend is still growing as its uniqueness has captured the minds of developers, investors, and traders. Even celebrities and influencers have started adopting NFT characters in 2022. This continues until the crypto industry dies.