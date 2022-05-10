News
Top jokes, anecdotes and nuggets from the Gophers’ Coaches Caravan
The Gophers’ Coaches Caravan returned Monday after a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus. With one-liners, anecdotes and nuggets of information shared at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, it was like the once-annual event never fell off the calendar after 2019.
While the new frontier of name, image and likeness (NIL) rules colliding with the NCAA transfer portal hangs over the future of college athletics, there were some lighter moments on the first caravan stop. Here are some highlights:
NOT A ZERO
Football coach P.J. Fleck, entering his sixth season at Minnesota this fall, said basketball coach Ben Johnson and soccer coach Erin Chastain didn’t take full advantage of their debut seasons at the U.
“You screwed it up,” Fleck said. “… You can’t call Year 1 ‘Year 1.’ Year 1 is ‘Year 0!’ You’ve gone through Year 0, my friends. And guess what: Next year is No. 1. Don’t give (AD Mark Coyle) a head start on numbers when you don’t need him to.
“Just make up your own stuff like I do!”
FLECK ON JOHNSON
Regardless of what year number it was last winter, Fleck left impressed with Johnson’s team in the 2021-22 campaign.
“Ben, I mean this wholeheartedly, the way they play and how hard they play defense and how fast they go up and down the court, you can see what’s coming in the future,” Fleck said. “I think it’s very easy to see where our basketball program is headed.”
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
When Coyle first introduced Fleck, the AD asked the capacity crowd a question: “How many of you didn’t think he would be here this long?” Coyle asked.
“Me too,” Coyle answered.
With Fleck, Minnesota went 9-4 a year ago, and with an 11-2 season in 2021, Fleck holds two of four times the U has won nine or more games since 1905. In November, Coyle signed Fleck to a new seven-year contract with a $350,000 raise to $5 million per year.
Fleck, a half hour later Monday, got a chance to respond to his boss. “It was a joke. Hahaha,” Fleck said. “Some of you don’t want me here still. ‘You haven’t left yet, but I’m gonna get you this year.’”
Volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon and Fleck had a power lunch for two at Athletes Village in April, and Fleck said over that hour, the New Zealand and Illinois natives talked in earnest about enjoying their lives in Minnesota.
BREATHING ROOM
With seven straight runs deep into NCAA tournaments, McCutcheon was the most successful of the four coaches in Chaska. He shared a tidbit about their “shaky” 1-3 start to the 2021 season.
“Mark gave me a call … and he was freaking out a little bit,” McCutchen said to the crowd’s laughter. “Mark, give me a little bit of breathing room. I get it, expectations are high, but we’re gonna be OK.”
The U finished 22-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight. Given McCutcheon’s sterling resume, that anecdote might have been the most embellished one shared in the hourlong presentation.
WHO’S JUMPING?
After the Gophers football team snagged Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium in November, the U’s stadium operations played “Jump Around,” which brought glee to Gophers fans because that hip hop song is tradition at the Badgers’ Camp Randall Stadium.
“A lot of you thanked me and thought that was so cool,” Fleck said. “If there is one thing that I have zero control over, it is the DJ for the game.”
STUD STARTER
The Gophers soccer team — which is welcoming back roughly 20 players from 2021 — added two potential starters via the portal in the offseason: central midfielder Sophia Romine (Wisconsin) and center back Gabbie Cesarone (Washington University in St. Louis).
“(Cesarone) is going to be a stud on the back line,” Chastain gushed.
BRIEFLY
The Coaches Caravan has three more stops: Rochester on May 24; Stillwater on June 6; and Brainerd on a date that has yet to be announced. … The Gophers’ student-athletes have a record 3.44 grade-point average, with the football team at 3.6, Coyle shared. Some “ohhs” came from the crowd on those stats. … Gopher Athletics is 11th in the Director’s Cup standing for overall Division I athletic success after the winter seasons, “which means we are in the top five percent,” Coyle said. … Fleck said J.J. Guedet, a presumptive starter at right tackle on a remade offensive line in 2022, will able to go through summer workouts without limitations after missing all spring practices with an undisclosed issue. … Chastain, a Plymouth native and Wayzata High School graduate, was hired at her alma mater in July and said she is feeling more settled as she started to move into her new home Monday.
NABARD Recruitment 2022 in JK, Salary 1200 per hour
NABARD Recruitment 2022 in JK, Salary 1200 per hour
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for preparing a panel to fill up the post of Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) on contract basis, for dispensary facility of NABARD at its Regional Office / Sub-Office located at Srinagar.
Interested and eligible candidates can read the below-given details and can apply for position.
Vacancy details of NABARD Recruitment 2022:
Name of Post: Bank’s Medical Officer
Salary: Rs.1,000 – 1,200/- Per Hour
Job Location: NABARD – Srinagar Cell First Floor, Hotel Ashai Annexe, Rajbagh, Srinagar – 190008 Jammu and Kashmir
Eligibility Criteria for NABARD Recruitment 2022:
i) Applicant should possess MBBS degree in the allopathic system of medicine of any University recognized by the Medical Council of India.
ii) Candidates having post graduate degree in General Medicine may also apply.
iii) The applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years’ experience in any hospital or clinic as a Medical Practitioner.
iv) The applicants should have their own dispensary or place of residence at Srinagar.
Age Limit: As per the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development recruitment notification, the candidate’s maximum age should be 70 years , as on 01-05-2022.
Where to Apply for NABARD Recruitment 2022:
The application should reach the Chief General Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Jammu and Kashmir Regional Office, Railhead Complex, Railway Road, Near Railway Station, Jammu – 180012, Jammu and Kashmir on or before 20 May 2022.
Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check further details from the official notifications given below.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification and Application Form: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
IMPORTANT LINKS:

Official Notification and Application Form: CLICK HERE

Official Website:
Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead
By KIM CHANDLER
A former Alabama jail official has died after shooting herself when she and the murder suspect she was accused of helping to escape were captured Monday in Indiana after more than a week on the run, according to officials.
The capture ended the manhunt through three states but did not resolve the mystery of why Vicky White, 56, a respected jail official, would help Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
The two fugitives were caught in Evansville, Indiana, when U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it, authorities said. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to a hospital after shooting herself, authorities said. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries.
“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said.
The manhunt began April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two, who are not related, instead fled the area.
The car they took off in was later found abandoned in Tennessee, but there was no trace of the pair until U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that surveillance photos from an Evansville car wash showed a man who closely resembled Casey White exiting a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, the Marshals Service said. White stands 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters) tall and weighs about 260 pounds (118 kilograms).
On Monday, officials learned that the pair was spotted near the sheriff’s office, said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding in Indiana. As officers arrived, the pair fled in a vehicle and led police on a pursuit, he said. U.S. Marshals collided with them “to try to end the pursuit,” he said. Casey White was injured, not too seriously, in the crash and Vicky White then shot herself, causing “very serious” injuries, he said.
“We’re lucky that no law enforcement was injured, no innocent civilians were injured, the pursuit was short in nature and we have both people in custody,” Wedding said.
Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Singleton said.
Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said.
A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.
Vicky White’s family members and co-workers said they were stunned by her involvement. Singleton said she had been an exemplary employee but, in hindsight, it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates.
In the past several months, she bought a rifle and a shotgun and also was known to have a handgun, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said.
She sold her house for about half of market value and bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge that she stashed at a shopping center without license plates.
“This escape was obviously well-planned and calculated. A lot of preparation went into this. They had plenty of resources, had cash, had vehicles,” Singleton said.
The escape happened on what Vicky White said was going to be her last day at work. She told co-workers that Casey White had a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but none was scheduled. She did not have a second officer accompany them, which was against jail policy.
Video showed the pair went from the jail to the shopping center, where they picked up the Ford and left, Singleton said. Their flight was not discovered for much of the day.
Investigators believe the pickup truck Casey White had at the car wash was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles (280 kilometers) to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
___
Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo contributed from Washington.
Column: Chicago White Sox getting their swagger back as reinforcements — and warm weather — finally arrive
When everyone predicted last month the Chicago White Sox would run away with the American League Central, general manager Rick Hahn voiced concern about the possibility of getting off to a “little rocky” start.
“Just the nature of the offseason, the shortened spring, the steep schedule expectations early in the year were going to create some volatility in the roster and likely in performance,” Hahn said Monday afternoon. “I didn’t quite foresee losing eight in a row followed by (winning) six in a row. But it’s not a total shock that we haven’t quite found our sea legs or that this team hasn’t quite found its identity.”
Actually this Sox team already had an identity, forged during its run to the postseason in 2021. But only lately have we seen that cocky, us-against-the-world attitude on display.
A six-game winning streak will do that, and the return of third baseman Yoán Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list Monday only added to the team’s swagger.
The switch-hitting Moncada might not solve all of their early issues hitting right-handers, and Kelly must prove he’s totally back about 6½ months after incurring a right biceps nerve injury for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Still, they’re two valuable ingredients to this White Sox stew.
The Sox came home to summerlike weather Monday to begin a homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. Michael Kopech, who has dominated since joining the rotation after his sabbatical in the bullpen last season, took the mound against the Guardians in search of his first win.
It makes sense the Sox have handled Kopech with kid gloves — 23 innings in his first five starts — in spite of a sparkling 1.17 ERA. But does manager Tony La Russa foresee Kopech throwing into the eighth or ninth inning at all this season?
“You’re fooling yourself or somebody if you predict what he’s going to get today,” La Russa said before Monday’s start. “If he’s cruising, he can pitch seven or eight if he’s having quick outs. If not, maybe half of that.
“We know the reality is this is his first (full) year as a starter. It’s a long season and we’re going to err on the side of caution as far as extending him.”
Kopech showed his frustration in the dugout after being removed in the fifth inning of his last start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, though he later said he understood the Sox were looking out for his well-being.
It’s hard to come out when you’re almost unhittable. Kopech had limited right-handed hitters to a .114 average entering Monday’s game with no extra-base hits against him.
“I don’t even think he’s brought anything near his ‘A’ game out yet, and he’s absolutely dominated guys,” fellow starter Dylan Cease said Monday. “When he’s clicking on all cylinders, it’s going to be scary.”
Cease, who may be on his way to his first All-Star selection, said Kopech is relearning how to be a regular starter for the first time since 2018. He missed all of 2019 after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and sat out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“He’s obviously already a good pitcher, and he had done it for spurts out of the bullpen,” Cease said. “But now it’s the next step of getting through the lineup a couple times. He absolutely has the stuff to do it.”
It has been a minute since Kopech and Moncada became the first two prospects Hahn acquired for the rebuild when he sent ace Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox at the 2016 winter meetings. Injuries and COVID-19-related absences have prevented both players from living up to the early hype, but it’s easy to forget Moncada has played only four full seasons while Kopech had only eight career starts entering 2022.
If the promised land is on the Sox docket, both players must be vital cogs on the ride.
The Sox optioned Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte to open Moncada’s roster spot. Kelly took the place of reliever Aaron Bummer, who was placed on the IL retroactive to Saturday with a right knee sprain.
“Just kind of a freak thing that happened in Boston,” Bummer said. “Just on the last two pitches felt something. We’re definitely playing it smart. We’re playing it safe this time of the year and not trying to push anything, and it’ll be healthy for the long run.”
Kelly’s health bears watching after Hahn signed the veteran in March to a two-year, $17 million deal with an option for 2024. Kelly once suffered a back injury cooking crawfish for his teammates in 2019.
“He was cooking some Cajun food,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I guess he was standing a little longer than he wanted to. That’s what he told me.”
With their never-ending series of untimely injuries, the Sox hopefully can keep Kelly away from the stove in 2022. Hand him some takeout menus from our many fine restaurants.
It couldn’t hurt. The Sox have become experts in overcoming obstacles the last two-plus seasons, and their early travails could be a mere blip come October.
“One of the beautiful things about this game is over the course of a long summer, the true talent and true ability of the team tends to prevail,” Hahn said.
Summer arrived early Monday, interrupting our miserable Chicago spring.
We can only hope it’s a long one.
