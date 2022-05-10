Finance
Trading Stocks Through Computers – The Professional Way to Be a Trader
It is 22nd century and technology has infiltrated each and every aspect of human life. The computers now a days can handle almost nay task assigned to them. Most of our day is spent handling complex technological gadgets which in turn are there to help us.
Even in the realm of stock trading, the computers are in charge. Most of the transactions or trading is done online from the comfort of one’s home. Even to plan market entry and exit strategies, traders use computers with advance algorithms. In fact, many times it is seen that computers pick up better stocks than human traders.
The debate of whether the computers are better or humans, is heating up in trading arena. But is must be remembered that computers are merely there to recommend a stock; the ultimate decision rests with the trader or investor.
Emotion Less Trading
Computers choose a stock on the basis of algorithms. They recommend the stocks objectively. So, no emotions are involved which might influence your decision. If a broker recommends a stock, he will be motivated by emotional factors which can cause errors. But computers remove this anomaly all together.
Computer algorithms are designed in such a way that they pick up a suitable stock by researching through heaps of data. This way, they can apply all the technical studies more effectively than humans. Such emotionless studies are beneficial in choosing the right stocks in a technical way.
Computers are Not Perfect
The computers which perform stock trading are designed by humans. So, on the very fundamental level, they are programmed by humans. This involves the possibility of errors. If a programmer writes a wrong line of code, then the computer is bound to perform the wrong trade. Many traders believe this is the biggest problem with automatic trading.
Also, most of the programs designed to trade seem to recommend the same stock. So, traders have to fight for the same stock. When all the traders are going for the same stock, then the demand of that stock shoots up. This in turn increases the price of the stock which can lead to market fluctuations.
The argument about computers doing the trading is still on. The computerized system has both advantages and disadvantages. Computers remove the emotions from the trading which helps make the right moves. Also, they process the data faster than humans which help make quick decisions. These two advantages project the computers in a good light. On the other hand, when all the computers recommend the same stock, it creates problems in the market.
The stock trading is a challenging job. Traders use whatever help they can to ensure profits. No matter what people argue about, the use of technology is here to stay.
Mr. Dollar, The Good Old Days Are Gone – Perhaps Forever
On a recent business trip to Asia and the Middle East meeting with investment bankers, Private Equity players and Real Estate developers the conversation almost always made its way to the weakening dollar and its impact on the Asian and Gulf markets. I was certainly not surprised to know that these individuals and companies were interested in the US green back especially when the US dollar is at its all time low compared to the Euro and the Japanese Yen, but even then, the extent and the verbosity of the conversations took me by surprise.
As US trade partners, the effect of the weakening dollar is easily understandable by these nations, but it has become more than just a question of trade. Historically the US dollar has held its own against major currencies; and as a result many nations, our allies and foes alike considered it to be a safe and secure investment. What many Americans don’t realize is that as a result of this historic strength many US allies around the world have pegged their currencies to the US dollar and are feeling squeezed in recent years as a result of the declining Dollar.
Recently, some of these countries have started to re evaluate their decision to continue this practice. The Kuwaiti government, one of the staunchest American allies has decided after many years of faithfully following the dollar to instead peg it’s Dinar against a basket of currencies; The US dollar will no longer have the sole distinction. The idea is to provide weighted average to different currencies in the basket, based on their importance to the country’s international trade. For some of these nations the U.S is no longer the only preferred trade partner.
In Kuwait’s case; as trade grows with China and India their currencies will hold more weight in the so called basket. This on the surface does not seem like a big deal; but it is. The Kuwaitis might just be the leading indicators of things to come; the importance of the US dollar is diminishing in the face of historically low prices and waning U.S influence around the globe. The young Euro, once a weakling against the fledgling dollar has quickly become the 800lb gorilla while the dollar continues to lose its footing. In coming years the Chinese Yuan, the Indian Rupee and the proposed single Gulf currency will all surely pose even more challenges to the once vibrant Dollar.
According to a recent IMF report Kuwaitis decision to shift gears is fully justified, the report suggests that the currencies of six gulf nations under the umbrella of GCC lost more than 12 percent of their value during the 2003-2006 period. The IMF attributed this decline to the decline of the dollar against other major currencies. In fact, the recent Kuwaiti decision is not the first of its kind and the Kuwaiti government has once before had to readjust its currency the Dinar against the Dollar by 1% in 2006.
This does not bode well for Mr. Dollar once again because the opportunity for interest rate arbitrage is tremendous under these conditions and in order to avoid such occurrences, currencies pegged to the dollar must follow the US lead on interest rate movement. For those who don’t understand arbitrage, it’s a very simple concept; as simple as buy low and sell high. Sometimes the markets create opportunities through imbalances, for example, if you can buy a dollar for 3.50 Dinars in Kuwait and then sell back these Dollars for 3.6 dinars in the international market you have just performed arbitrage.
There are other concerns about the US economy that seem to be reverberating throughout the Middle East and perhaps around the world; these include the rampant rise in Global inflation, ballooning trade deficits and last but not least the housing market decline.
One of the views that surprised me was the notion and belief that the U.S government’s Core inflation numbers are not a true reflection of the Inflation picture. This on the surface would seem to be an utterly absurd idea, but actually it’s not. Since the 70’s the US government calculates Core inflation excluding energy and food costs, which is truly nonsense because the U.S consumers use gobs of energy and are not very fond of fasting; so they eat.
In fact US households have the highest per capita energy consumption compared to any other nation on the planet, combine that with historically high fuel prices and the true picture starts to emerge very clearly. The government numbers show inflation rates between 2-3% but according to “The Economist” magazine and others who has been tracking inflation including the energy and food costs, the actual number lies somewhere between 3-5% (It fluctuates due to changing energy costs). To put this in perspective, if you received a 4% raise from your boss last year it would actually be a 1% reduction on your pocket book because everything costs up to 5% more due to inflation.
The one upside to the weakening dollar could be a rise in US exports; the weakening dollar makes U.S goods and Services cheaper in the world market and could help reduce the trade deficit. The trade deficit with china alone was a hefty $232B in 2006.
The true effects of world markets diversifying out of the dollar, inflation and the growing trade deficit might not manifest for years or even decades, but the outlook is not as peachy for the US economy and the US Dollar as it once was. The might of the American Dollar may be dissipating as other nations and currencies take more prominent roles in the world economy. One thing is for sure, for the U.S Dollar the good old days may be gone forever.
5 Best Fun Ideas for Improving the Father-Daughter Bond at Home
Now, the social trends are changing. Working couples are hardly getting time to interact with children. Fathers are more prone to making the distance in comparison to mothers due to several reasons.
But, a child’s complete growth is not possible till he or she gets proper attention from parents. Both the parents play an equal role in making the child emotionally strong. There’s nothing as special as a relationship between a dad and his daughter. To help the dads and daughters build a strong emotional bond and make amazing memories, we’ve come up with daddy daughter fun ideas.
Turn to Nature
Nature is the best teacher for a human being. Generally, young kids are very curious about natural phenomena and surrounding. So, you should quench the thirst for knowledge in your child. Talk to her as much as possible about natural events, environment, and changes that occur around her. It will definitely help you develop an emotional bond.
You can take her outdoor, after returning from office. Teach her how to appreciate the beauty of nature. In doing so, you may find that spending time away from the superficial world. It will help her nurture a feeling for her father.
Spend Time in the Kitchen
Though rare men are adept at cooking, you can enjoy cooking with a daughter. Try the easy stuff. Even if you don’t know try it in fun. Let the things spill over. Clean with her and cook with her. Spending time in the kitchen with your daughter is the best way to have fun together. You can teach her to make macaroni, Maggie, and baking bread if she is older try out your hand baking cake.
Drive outdoor
Next, step among daddy daughter fun ideas is to take her outdoor in your vehicle. Drive around town. Take some selfies with her. You can take her to favorite places of the town. Give her some time to stand to hold your fingers.
Tell stories, events of your childhood
Children are always interested in listening stories. Telling stories about her favorite characters, legends or your own childhood events will develop a stronger Father-Daughter Bond. If you know nothing you can at least tell her family history or talk about her friends.
Talk about her dreams and ambitions
Dad is the hero of every child. Every child also has a dream, woven around her world. She thinks of her ambitions and has some expectations from you. You can talk to your little daughter about her ambitions, her feelings about course, happenings and many more things. It will surely bring a unique father-daughter bond you have never experienced before.
Flat Fee MLS Listing, the Pros and Cons
- What is a flat fee Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listing?
The MLS is an all-inclusive database shared by local Realtors. Agents can access this database to search for exactly what their buyers are looking for. This one resource provides Realtors with a significant advantage over anyone who is selling on their own. In fact, over 90% of buyers find their new homes through the MLS.
Real estate companies that offer flat fee MLS listings will input the information and pictures to the MLS for a fee which varies from between $99 and $995 depending on the level of services provided. However, a fee is typically offered to an agent who brings in a buyer. This fee can be any amount by law but is typically 2% to 2 ½% versus the 6% to 9% charged for full service listings.
- What is the difference between flat fee listings and full service Realtor listings?
The owner undertakes duties usually provided by a Realtor. These include taking pictures, providing promotional copy, gathering information about the property, identifying repairs and improvements that will promote the sale and increase the return on investment, deciding on the best marketable price, monitoring the market, price adjustments if and when necessary, Arraigning showings, negotiating with buyers directly, obtain legal counsel, facilitating inspections, possible renegotiating and whatever else is necessary to bring the sale to closing.
-
What services are typically provided by flat fee brokers?
Besides adding your listing to the regional MLS, the listing is typically syndicated to dozens of portal websites like Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, AOLrealestate.com, etc. plus local real estate companies directly. Owner provided pictures that are added to the MLS and portal sites. A sign &/or lock box is usually provided.
Some companies provide free renewal or listings that do not expire. If available in the area, companies will often provide appointment center services which provide a convenient means of scheduling showings. With higher priced listing packages more services are added.
-
What are the downsides of flat fee listings?
Selling by owner is a lot of work. Over half of owners who were successful report that they would not try to sell on their own again. This is because besides the work involved it may not improve the return on investment. Realtors have years of hard won experience. If they can’t typically provide their clients with a better return on their investment than the owners can themselves they would not survive in the profession. Besides the logistics that can reasonably be handled by an owner, there is a good deal of judgment required. One misstep and the deal often falls through. Inexperience, even in new licensed real estate agents, can cost thousands of dollars or the entire sale. Most brokerages provide close supervision and training for their new agents for at least the first year. The owner does not have this essential advantage. Flat fee brokers who offer remote support cannot do so with the same expertise that a Realtor that has personal knowledge of the local market and property can. Finally, beware of invoking procuring cause claims.
In spite of the work and uncertainty involved many sellers do manage to sell on their own using flat fee broker resources to maximize their housing investment greatly.
- How to proceed.
Contact a reputable flat fee MLS broker who you can speak with directly to answer specific questions. This brief article can only provide an overview of the process.
While for sale by owner packages vary from broker to broker here are some important considerations:
- Broker should be experienced and knowledgeable about local market conditions to provide ready guidance and counsel.
- Broker should be local and able to provide market data and referrals for attorneys, contractors, inspectors, etc.
- Broker should be readily available 12/7.
- Broker should be a direct MLS member where property is located not a portal site that remotely lists properties through affiliates.
- An exclusive website should be included that sends independent buyers directly to the owner to save co-broke commission.
- Appointment center showing scheduling services should be provided at no additional cost.
- Owner should retain right to sell on their own without paying addition commission.
- Changes or pauses to listing should be provided at no additional cost.
- Listing should not expire until home is sold or taken off market by owner.
- Electronic lock box and sign should be provided and delivered at no additional cost.
- All inquires should be directed to the owner.
- Professional quality photographic services should be available.
- Owner supplied photos and videos should be enhanced by broker to the standards typically found on the MLS.
- Broker should also offer full service upgrades with flat fee credited to final commission.
- Steps to closing
- Engage local flat fee broker
- Provide details and pictures
- Approve listing on MLS and submit fee
- Arrange showing with appointment desk
- Negotiate offers
- Obtain legal counsel (recommended)
- Fulfill contact obligations. This is done with the help of the co-broker and your attorney.
- Close with more proceeds than if you had listing full service
