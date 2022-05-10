Finance
Understanding Flood Water Damage: Risks, Historical Data and Preventive Measures
Flood water damage is the most damaging of all kinds of water related residential/commercial damage. Flood waters can be caused by a number of factors. One of the most common is caused by the clogging of city drainage due to garbage, soil deposits and ineffective drainage systems. When natural disasters happen like hurricanes, the volume of water can increase radically, causing dangerous floods. Floods are usually fast moving streams of water and can lift up cars due to its immense volume and speed. On top of that, it carries earth, garbage and other materials from one point to another. Understand that a lot of cities and communities are at risk of flooding including low lying areas. Hurricane paths are mostly affected by such conditions and it is everybody’s obligation to understand how to address flood water damage and mitigate the situation.
Notable floods
Throughout the years, there have been high profiles flooding incidents that have been recorded across the US. Some of the notable ones are as follows:
– The 1889 Johnston PA flooding resulted to a death toll of 2200. This is due to the heavy rainfalls that instigated the collapse of South Fork Dam.
– The 1937 Mississippi Valley flood has taken the lives of 1100 people flooded the river and displaced around 600,000 people.
– In 1913, heavy rains across the Ohio River caused severe flooding with a death toll of 700 people.
– In 1997, the notable Red River Flood affected North Dakota and Minnesota. It affected several cities including Fargo, Winnipeg, East grand Forks and Grand Forks. The disaster caused billions of dollars in total.
– In 2005, the now infamous Hurricane Katrina caused significant damage in the New Orleans area as it has flooded a massive area of the city, resulting to 700 deaths and the displacement of thousands of people.
The National flood insurance program
Most commercial insurance programs do not cover such a disastrous peril and that is why flood water damage is a very costly thing for many home and business owners. That is why in 1968, the US Congress created the National flood insurance Act that gave birth to the National flood insurance program. This allowed those people affected by floods to buy insurance from the government to get coverage from the perils of floods. This an alternative to the already escalating costs of disaster assistance. Since 2010, millions of homes have already benefited from this program.
Finding flood water damage support
The program offers information about recovering from flood and preparing before, during and after the event. They also are connected to organizations like Better Business Bureau to find qualified contractors that can do repairs and address the renovation and remediation of molds. Flood water damage needs to be addressed as soon as possible. If the families can still fix the home, given that the overflow of water has already subsided. They offer links and resources from the official website about various methods to rebuild the home and keep it stronger, prevent the formation of mold and understand if you are at risk for future flooding.
Flood water damage and other related damages can wreck havoc to individual homes, communities and cities. It is necessary that homeowners inform themselves of the various information about keeping the house solid and protected against the dangers of flood waters. The government and other agencies as well as water damage experts are willing to extend their help by providing information and support to those whose homes were damaged caused by the forces of nature. By prior preparation and risk management, cities and individual homes will be able to address the potential dangers of river overflows, hurricanes and other sources of floods.
Internet Marketing Information – How to Make Money Online
Todays economy really hurts a lot of people and individuals are always looking for a way to better themselves financially. With that being said, I will share with you some basic Internet marketing Information on How to Make Money Online. Remember that these are only basic items and I want to make this short and sweet for you.
You must of course have a product that you wish to promote or a niche as we call it. One of the greater things that I want to stress the importance of is you must have the correct mindset to do Internet Marketing. You have to learn a few new simple skills and have the desire, dedication, and the determination to succeed. I have always said that “Failure is NOT an Option” and I use this daily to get me through the everyday success.
Three things you have to have that are relatively inexpensive to operate your online business and these are a domain name, a webpage or a squeeze page, an auto responder. These will run you approximately (by the time of this writing) about $50 per month. Now where else can you get a business up and running for about $50 per month?
The domain name will represent your product. The squeeze page will direct your readers to receive something of value that they are looking for and they will receive a free gift in exchange for their name and email address so you may build a list of subscribers to market to. Sounds simple doesn’t it? It is and with this basic “Internet Marketing Information on How to Make Money Online, with a few simple techniques and knowledge, you could have a business up and running by the afternoon.
Learn all you can, have patience and don’t get too excited. Most people who try Internet Marketing fail because they don’t have the proper mindset or a system in place before they get their feet wet, they get frustrated and quit before they give it a chance to work. Anyone can Make Money Online, but only a few of us succeed.
Are Utility Liens Worth Buying At Tax Sales?
Delinquencies other than property taxes may be sold at a tax sale. This includes unpaid utilities, sewer, water or garbage bills or any special assessments. Basically any unpaid bills that are payable to the local government (township, municipality, county or taxing district) and go unpaid can be sold at the tax sale as a tax lien. Just as with unpaid taxes, the lien-holder is in first position and can foreclose on the property if the lien is not redeemed within the redemption period. The lien-holder also has the ability to pay the subsequent utility charges (and even the subsequent taxes) if the property owner does not pay them on time.
Many states give you the opportunity to pay the subsequent taxes and collect the maximum or default interest on your subs. The exception to this is Florida: Florida counties do not allow you to pay the subsequent taxes and they will sell the lien each year in the tax sale. So you don’t get that opportunity there, you just have to try to purchase the lien each year.
Utility liens can be a good investment for a couple of reasons. First the delinquent amounts for these liens are usually less than they are for the taxes, so you need less money to purchase a utility lien than you do to purchase a tax lien. And because these liens are smaller, the institutional investors rarely bid on them, so they are a little less competitive than the larger tax liens. Secondly when you own a utility lien, you can pay the subsequent taxes, as well as the subsequent sewer charges if the owner doesn’t pay them. I’ve had a few liens that I originally purchased as small sewer liens, and then later when the owner of the property stopped paying the taxes, I was able to pay the overdue taxes as well as the sewer amounts. This added thousands of dollars to my original lien. Since this was a New Jersey tax lien I was able to get 18% on all of my subsequent tax payments!
Buying utility liens is one the strategies that I use to keep my tax lien portfolio in the double digits!!
Is Money Killing Sport?
Recent news in the UK has featured two knights of the realm. The death was announced of Sir Roger Bannister, the athlete who ran the first four-minute mile in Oxford in 1954 and was later knighted for his contributions to medicine. Bannister competed in the amateur era and was said to have derived no financial benefit from sport. On the other hand, Sir Bradley Wiggins, performed in the modern era in which all elite sport is professional and richly rewarded. He was in the news because a Parliamentary committee had found that though he had done nothing illegal, he had nevertheless acted unethically in taking prescribed medication not for treating an affliction but purely to enhance his performance in winning the Tour de France cycle race in 2012. This latest in a long series of stories of drug abuse in professional sport raises the question of whether it is still sport in the traditional sense, and whether ethical behaviour can survive in an era ruled by big business.
International cycling competition had gained a bad reputation for drug abuse when a former seven-times winner of the Tour de France, Lance Armstrong, was stripped of all his achievements on the revelation of his abuses in 2012. The United States Anti-Doping Agency described him as the ringleader of “the most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.” The Sky cycling team, of which Wiggins was a member, was launched on the claim of being a champion of clean sport. It has now been revealed as acting in a way that was technically legal but unethical, behaviour that can be considered as characteristic of much of modern business.
Another interesting reflection on trends in modern sport was provided recently by FIFA’s decision to allow the use of TV monitoring facilities in soccer matches to aid referees’ decisions. Various systems are already in use in cricket and rugby, where spectators are shown replays on a large TV screen. However, replays of action will not be displayed in this way at soccer matches on the grounds that fans would not be prepared to accept marginal decisions that go against their team. This is surely a severe condemnation of a sport by its own ruling body, and shows to what depths sportsmanship and ethics have sunk in this most commercialised of sports.
The lesson from all this would seem to be that the authorities will continue to struggle for legality in sport, as in business, but that little can be done to ensure ethical behaviour, and pure sportsmanship can be expected to survive only in the amateur arena.
