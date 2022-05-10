News
Wade Miley will make his Chicago Cubs debut tonight, coming off the injured list to add stability to the rotation
One rehab start served as sufficient buildup for Chicago Cubs left-hander Wade Miley.
Miley will be activated from the injured list Tuesday to start against the San Diego Padres. The Cubs still are determining who will start Wednesday’s series finale.
Left elbow inflammation sidelined Miley shortly after he reported to spring training in mid-March. He was expected to be a stabilizing presence in the rotation after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds in November.
While the Cubs offense had notably scuffled over the previous 17 games before Monday’s 6-0 win over the Padres — hitting .204 and averaging 3.2 runs in that span, which includes a 21-run game against the Pittsburgh Pirates — the rotation has yet to hit its stride. The Cubs need Miley to help get the rotation in a groove by ripping off a few consecutive quality starts.
“We’ve had to throw some bullpen days out there just because of some adversity we’ve hit early on,” manager David Ross said Monday at Petco Park. “Just another veteran presence you can get out there and trust to go out and do his thing.”
The rotation appeared in rough shape after Sunday. Right-hander Marcus Stroman went on the injured list before the 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers without an injury distinction, indicating a COVID-19-related move.
Then left-hander Justin Steele, originally slated to start Monday and bumped up to Sunday, exited the game while warming up for the fifth inning because of a sore left thumb.
Steele played catch Monday and told the Tribune his thumb felt fine with no lingering issues. Although there is a little stiffness around his lower knuckle, Steele was able to use his slider grip Monday, which is what plagued him Sunday to prompt his removal. He anticipates making his next start.
Right-hander Alec Mills’ progress hasn’t changed much. His light bullpen session Sunday at the team complex in Arizona went well, but it remains unclear when he will resume his rehab assignment. Mills initially went on the IL with a lower back strain and made a rehab start April 23, but he experienced tightness in his right quadriceps and was shut down nearly two weeks ago.
Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had a scheduled day off Monday as part of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa and will ramp up this week.
40 Best War Anime Of All Time
An ample number of anime deal with comedy, superheroes, fictional worlds, magical characters, and much more, war anime is one such category. But people should also have a brief knowledge about how their lands came into being or how many people died to save their motherlands. Anyone, whether children or adults, should watch war Anime. World Wars have impacted every nation situated at any corner of the world and devastated world peace.
Anime provides brief yet vivid descriptions of the conditions that impacted the human race during World War I and II. Of course, it is hard to depict a war theme in an anime set in the contemporary era. However, makers do furnish the audience with an exact portrayal of the effects of the brutal war.
Here is a list of the all-time popular 40 War Anime:
40. Aldnoah.Zero
- Directed by: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Katsuhiko Takayama, Gen Urobuchi, Shinsuke Onishi, Ayumi Sekine
- Cast: Matthew Mercer As Koichiro Marito, Erica Lindbeck as Yuki Kaizuka, Bryce Papenbrook as Calm Craftman, Max Mittelman as Inaho Kaizuka, Zach Aguilar as Slaine Troyard.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Watch it on: Netflix, Crunchyroll
Aldnoah.Zero depicts the war between the people of Earth and Mars. In 1972 zero showed that the Apollo 17 missions could discover a unique door that could help them reach Mars within a short time. On discovering this, many humans shifted to Mars and started living there. When Princess Asseylum lands on Earth to sign an agreement between the two planets, there stars a war. This war anime is unique as the audience can witness many actions and intriguing events.
39. Kantai Collection- KanColle
- Directed by: Keizo Kusakawa
- Writer: Jukki Hanada Hiroyuki, Yoshino Takashi, Aoshima.
- Cast: Monca Rial as Akatsuki, Elizabeth Maxwell as Nagato, Amber Lee Connors as Ooi, Tia Lynn Ballard as Akagi, Felecia Angelle as Fubuki, Morgan Berry as Kitakami, Leah Clark as Yuudachi.
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Watch it on: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix
This series made girl power all more famous and watch-worthy. The series depicted that in a crucial time when humanity was under serious threat by the Abyssal fleet, there were no other persons other than a group of girls to save them. The girls had special outfits and had kanmusu and were the only ones to counter the enemies’ attacks. This series is a must-watch and had a plot that was new of a kind.
38. Record of Grancrest war
- Directed by: Shinichi Omata
- Writer: Ryo Mizuno, Shunsaku Yano
- Cast: Jeannie Tirado as Siluca, Brandon Winckler as Theo Cornaro, Erika Harlacher as Marrine Kreische, Imari Williams as Lassic David, Ben Lepley as Aubest Meletes.
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Watch it on: Netflix, Crunchyroll
The Anime shows how the world was once governed by Chaos which caused several disasters and brought several demons. Then Lord came and restored peace and saved people from all sorts of troubles. But with time, people were split into two groups, Fantasia Union and Factory Alliance. As a result, conflict aroused among the two groups. Then comes a student named Siluca, who is expected to bring back peace again in the world, and adventures start following this storyline.
37. Turn A Gundam
- Directed by: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Koichi Tokita
- Cast: Romi Park as Loran, Kenichi Sakaguchi as Condrapht, Takako Fuji as Little Girl, Jun Fukuyama as Keith Laijie, Kumiko Watanabe as Fran Doll, Rieko Takahashi, Akino Murata as Sochie and more.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Watch it on: Funimation, Crunchyroll
This series also takes you way ahead in the future and shows two civilizations, one living on Moon and the other on Earth, but people on Earth are significantly less in number. Loran Cehack is sent to Earth to see whether people from Moon and come and settle there or not. Loran, as a result, comes on Earth and spends a year there and even celebrates an event with the White Doll Statue.
The Moon’s dwellers attack Earth to occupy it forcibly when the statue breaks and a mobile suit named Turn a Gundam gets revealed. Loran must find a way to stop another havoc war.
36. Gintama
- Directed by: Shinji Takamatsu and Yoichi Fujita
- Writer: Akatsuki Yamatoya
- Cast: Tomokazu Sugita as Gintoki, Rie Kugimiya, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Akira Ishida, Kazuya Nakai,Susumu Chiba, Kenichi Suzumura,Satsuki Yukino, Akira Ishida,Tetsuharu Ota, Fumihiki Tachiki, Kujira.
- IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 72%
- Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix
Gintama is all about a handyman , Gintoki. He pays no heed to the rules that the invaders have created. He cares less and is ready to do any job to survive. However, it is to be remembered that he might not follow the rules, but he does follow the morale of a swordsman. He has several other companions as well, but the problem is, wherever they go, they create Chaos and troubles.
35. Darling in the Franxx
- Directed by: Atsushi Nishigori
- Writer: Atsushi Nishigori and Naotaka Hayashi
- cast:Yûto Uemura,Kana Ichinose,Nanami Yamashita
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Watch it on: Netflix, Crunchyroll
The series sets its background in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future where no human remnants are left on the surface. There is no procreation and no such bond prevalent. Children are now produced artificially and called parasites and trained in pairs to protect humanity. You need to concentrate and know the underlying meanings in this Anime, and this series is indeed a masterpiece ever fabricated.
34. Land of The Lustrous
- Directed by: Takahiko Kyogoku
- Writer: Toshiya Ono
- Cast: In English, Sarah Wiedenheft as Phosphophyllite, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Olivia Swasey as Morganite, Juliet Simmons as Goshenite.
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Watch it on: Prime Video
In this series, you can witness a glimpse of the future. New immortals seem to have emerged with no gender and are known as Gems. They are seen to have been thriving on Earth but are disturbed by the frequent invasion of the Lunarians, who come and attack them to use them as mere decorations.
Phos emerges as the protagonist of this series who is charged to gather a natural history as they cannot fight by themselves because of being so easily breakable.
33. 07-Ghost
- Directed by: Norihiro Takamoto
- Writer: Yuki Amemiya
- Cast: Mitsuki Saiga as Teito Klein, Susumu Chiba as Castor, Daisuke Kirii as Bastien, Koki Miyata as Labrador, Sei Ohama as Ayanami, Kenji Hamada as Hyuuga, Junichi Suwabe as Frau.
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Viewster Amazon Channel, Pluto Tv, VRV
The series highlights the life of Teito Klein, who was once a formerly enslaved person and now goes to the Barsburg Empire’s military academy. He bears the capability to use zaiphon, a supernatural force. Teito also knows many facts about himself, The Church, and the Empire. He then goes on the mission to take revenge against the Empire, goes through several dangerous events, and even confronts several enemies.
32. Break Blade
- Directed by: Nobuyoshi Habara
- Written: Ken Ookawara Nao Hirasawa
- Cast: Emily Neves as Sigyn Erster, Greg Ayres as Rygart Arrow, Kalob Martinez as Hodr.
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Watch it on: Gogoanime, Crunchyroll
The series portrays the life of the protagonist Rygart Arrow who lives in a world where people know the use of magic. This series shows the several uses of magic by people, be it to have control over and empower quartz, produce light, control machines, or use giant mecha known as Golems.
Rygart is, however, not one of them. First, he cannot use magic because he possesses no such power, but later, this ability helps him control an old Golem, which alone has the potential to fight against Athens and its people.
31. Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online
- Directed by: Masayuki Sakoi
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Yoko Hikasa as Pitohui, Kazuyuki Okitsu as m/Goshi, Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Watch it on: Crunchyroll
This series has a plot that is out of the box and fresh. The story is about a young girl named Karen Kohiruimaki, who is very tall and a person of ridicule and criticism. As a result, she finds it very hard to find companions who can be with her and support her.
Her life takes a new turn when she knows about VR and Gun Gale Online. In GGO, she can choose an avatar and play, which gives her a lot of peace.
30. Gunslinger Girl
- Directed by: Morio Asaka
- Writer: Junki Takegami
- Cast: Eric Vale, Laura Bailey, Caitlin Glass, Alesa Watson, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Ami Koshimizu, Jim Foronda, John Burgmeier, Troy Baker
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Watch it on: Netflix, Funimation
Gunslinger Girl is a brilliant anime ever produced. The story shows how the Social Welfare Agency saves teenage girls from hospitals and uses them for their benefit. They provide the girls with a second chance to live and provoke and influence the minds of these youths to such an extent that these girls are eventually turned into assassins and work for the Italian Government.
29. Girls und Panzer
- Director: Tsutomu Mizushima
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Caitlynn French as Hana Isuzu, Jessica Calvello as Saori Takabe, Meg McDonald as Miho Yoshizumi, Molly Searcy as Mako Reizei, Rebekah Stevens as Yukari Akiyama.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The series depicts Miho Nishizumi, the protagonist, being devasted by a past event, getting admitted to Oarai Girls High School, and avoiding Sensha-do. In her new school, she made new friends and led a good life until she heard that the school would set sensha to do at Oarai and Miho, being experienced, must join it.
She did not pay much heed to it until she knew that if her school loses Sensha-do. It is a famous war anime and thus is a must-watch as well.
28. Jormungand
- Directed by: Keitaro Takahashi
- Writer: Yosuke Kuroda
- Cast: Anastasia Munoz as Koko, Carli Mosier, Christopher Bevins, Shizuka Ito, Hitoshi Yanai, Unsho Ishizuka as Lehm, Mutsumi Tamura as Jonah, Sayaka Ohara.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Amazon Prime
The story of this Anime focuses upon Koko Hekmatyar, who is the chief of HCLI’s Europe/African weapon transport division. She hires Jonathan Mar, a mere child soldier and one of her bodyguards. However, Koko trusts Jonathan as an International arms dealer.
This series is considered one of the best war anime with an excellent story ever fabricated. However, the snuggling of weapons is indeed true, and this Anime reflects it.
27. Sengoku Basara
- Director: Itsuro Kawasaki and Shin Itagaki.
- Writer: Yasuyuki Muto
- Cast: Sam Riegel, Liam O’ Brien as Ieyasu, Michael Sinterniklaas, Patrick Seitz, Travis Willingham, Vic Mignogna, Kazuya Nakai as Date Masamune.
- IMDb Rating:6.8/10
- Watch it on: Funimation
This series revolves around the famous Demon King of Owari, Oda Nobunaga, who seems to be all-powerful and the biggest threat. To bring him down, two former enemies, Masamune and Sana Yukimura, comes together and take another general in their alliance to kill this Demond King and successfully do that in the first season.
The story further sees other leaders emerging with whom Masamune and Sana Yukimura must fight again to restore peace in their lands.
26. Senjou no Valkyria (Valkyria Chronicles)
- Director: Yasutaka Yamamoto
- Writer: Michiko Yokote
- Cast: Dave Wittenberg as Welkin Gunther, Colleen O’ Shaughnessey as Alicia Melchiott, Fred Tatasciore as Largo Potter, Hedy Burress as Rosie.
- IMDb Rating:7.3/10
- Watch it on: Gogoanime, Crackle.
This series is a classic example of how thrilling a war anime can be. It depicts The East European Empire’s invasion of the enemy territory, the country of Gallia because it was sure that the latter was not capable of restricting them. So they waged war to get control over the mineral resource known as ragnite.
This series draws its inspiration highly from the Sega video game Valkyria Chronicles.
25. Naruto: Shippuden
- Director: Hayato Date
- Writer: Masashi Kishimoto
- Cast: Maile Flanagan, Troy Baker as Yamato, Yuri Lowenthal as Sasuke Uchiha, Kate Higgins as Sakuro Haruno, Dave Wittenberg as Kakashi Hatake, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki.
- IMDb Rating:8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:80%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Amazon Prime.
Naruto: Shippuden revolves around the protagonist Naruto Uzumaki, who aims to become the greatest Hokage ever known. He wants constant attention and recognition from others and is a capable leader and the strongest Ninja of his village.
The protagonist does witness several challenges and eventually leaves his village to become more vital than ever and get well-trained.
24. Fate/Zero
- Directed by: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman.
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix
Fate/Zero revolves around competition, where the winner can get the Holy Grail. The Holy Grail is a magical chalice capable of granting any wish. Several mages, notably seven mages, summons several souls from different ages to come and compete with one another and let their masters win. The magical tournament is said to be held in Fuyuki City in Japan.
Kiritsugu Emiya is the protagonist here who will compete, but how can he be a part of this competition? Will he win? Watch the series to know what happened further.
23. Heavy Object
- Directed by: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yoshino
- Cast: Morgan Garrett as Frolaytia, Micah Solusod as Havia Winchell, Justin Briner as Qwenthur, Alexis Tipton as Milina Brantini, Monica Rial as Ohoho, Wendy Powell as Ayami.
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Funimation
Heavy Object will take you to the future world. In the age of modern warfare and advanced technology, weapons are brilliantly built that are way more efficient than guns, tanks, or jets, and these weapons are called Objects.
It is full of action and thrillers and is considered one of the best Anime of all time. There are many leaders and characters evident, and each of them has a unique role to play and enhance the plot.
22. Legend of The Galactic Heroes
- Director: Keizou Shimizu
- Writer: Yoshiki Tanaka
- Cast: Ryo Horikawa as Reinhard von Lohengramm, Katsuji Mori as Wolfgang Mittermeyer, Nozomu Sasaki as Julian Mintz, Kei Tomiyama as Yang Wen-li, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Frederica Greenhill.
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Watch it on: Netflix, Funimation
Legend of the Galactic Heroes is an anime adaptation. It depicts a massive struggle between the Galactic Empire and Free Planets Alliance. There are several episodes, and there are an ample number of characters as well, and if you start watching the series, you will know that the war will not end soon.
It is an intergalactic war and is thrilling to watch. However, the situation gets better when two captions are assigned on each side. So who wins and loses? Watch it and avoid further spoilers.
21. Great Pretender
- Directed by: Hiro Kaburagi and Ryoji Masuyama
- Writer: Ryota Kosawa
- Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi as Makoto, Junichi Suwabe as Laurent Thierry, Natsumi Fujiwara as Abigail Jones, Mie Sonozaki as Paula Dickins, Kausar Mohammed as Abigail Jones.
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 94%
- Watch it on: Netflix
The story of Great Pretender is about a Japanese conman who works with his partner Kudo. They aim at tricking a Frenchman but fail to do and instead fall prey to them and get tricked. The series is full of comic scenes is best to watch when you are thinking of having some quality time of your own. He then joins up with Laurent, whom he tried to deceive.
20. Modao Zushi
- Director: Xiong Ke and Ma Chendi
- Writer: Liang Sha, Liu Xing, Zhu Ke
- Cast: Kei Gambit as Lan Wangji, Jiang Bian as Lan Wangji, Ketsu Wei Wuxian, Hamdullah Saat as Hamdi.
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Watch it on: 4anime
The series is all about the creation of the state of immortality. The humans of a fictional world are all resolved to fabricate a state of immortality and are doing their best, but the opposite quite happens.
Wei Wuxian is the main character of this series, and he deviates from the path of creating immortality and instead creates the Demonic Path. The series is highly intriguing, and the plot is also well-executed.
19. Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms
- Director: Mari Okada
- Writer: Mari Okada
- Cast: Cherami Leigh as Leila, Camden Carter, Ryan Shanahan as Ariel, Xanthe Huynh as Maquia, Barnaby Lafayette as Ariel, Spencer Rosen as Young Lang, Allegra Clark as Mido, Eddy Lee as Ariel, Kevin T. Collins as Krim.
- IMDb Rating:7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%
- Watch it on: Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes.
This is a unique film that mainly focuses upon two worlds. A world where people ages very lately and hence live for hundreds of years and another one, that is the usual one where time passes quite quickly. Maquia is upset though she knows she can live long. Her world, the land of lolph is invaded by the Mesarte army, and she somehow saves her and finds herself all alone in a dark forest.
She comes across an infant whose mother is dead and named Ariel. So she decides to raise him, and the story from then onwards narrates their journey about how Ariel grows up and gets aged, but Maquia does not.
18. Drifters
- Director: Kenichi Suzuki and Hitomi Ezoe
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Josh Grelle as Shimazu Toyohisa, Justin Briner as Nasu no Yoichi, Robert McCollum as Oda Nobunaga.
- IMDb Rating:7.7/10
- Watch it on: Funimation, Crunchyroll
If you have missed watching Drifters, then you indeed missed watching one of the greatest war anime ever produced. The series brings several warriors and historical figures from different periods, the samurai Shimazu Toyohisa, Nasu the Ninja, a pilot from World War II, and an Imperial Japanese naval officer. Several of them have come together to wage a new war and destroy the Ends.
The story is full of action and fantasy, and not for a single second let the audience get bored. The war is massive so try to watch this Anime as soon as possible.
17. Violet Evergarden
- Director: Taichi Ishidate and Haruka Fujita
- Writer: Reiko Yoshida
- Cast: Yui Ishikawa as Violet Evergarden, Koki Uchiyama as Benedict Blue, Takehito Koyasu as Claudia Hodgins, Minori Chihara as Erica Brown, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert, Haruka Tomatsu as Iris Canary, Azusa Tadokoro as Luculia.
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Watch it on Netflix, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video
After the great war ended, Violet Evergarden realized that need not to decimate anyone further and went to find a new purpose in her life. She joins CH Postal Services and knows about the Auto Memory Doll that transforms feelings into words.
She then starts working as an Auto Memory Doll and begins new adventures in her life, and finds solace in them.
16. Angolmois: Genko Kassen-Ki
- Director: Takayuki Kuriyama
- Writer: Nanahiko Takagi
- Cast: Yuki Ono as Kuchii Jinzaburo, Lynn as Teruhi, Kenji Nomura as Kazuhisa Shiraishi.
- IMDb Rating:7.1/10
- Watch it on: Crunchyroll
The plot of this series highlights the lives of the prisoners who are let to live in Tsushima Island and ordered to help the defense against Mongol invasion against Japan in the year 1274.
They join several groups like the So clan and Toi Barai clan and fight against several races, namely Mongolians, Goryeos, and Jurchens.
15. Tengen Toppa Gurren-Lagann
- Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi
- Writer: Kazuki Nakashima
- Cast: Yuri Lowenthal as Simon, Sam Riegel as Viral, Johnny Yong Bosch as Rossiu, Karen Strassman as Kiyoh, Barbara Goodson Kunba, Steve Blum as Leeron Littner, Stephanie Sheh as Kinon, Marina Inoue as Yoko Littner, Kyle Hebert as Kamina, Jamieson Price as Spiral King, Michelle Ruff as Yoko Littner, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kamina, Christopher Corey Smith as Kittan and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Watch it on: Netflix
The story of this series highlights how Spiral King Lordgenome forcefully rules Earth and make humans thrive in subterranean villages or underground village. Of course, it is a fictional world, but the depiction will make you think it is accurate.
To get rid of such torture, Simon and Kamina, two young lads, wish to go beyond their land, especially to the surface. They use a mecha named Lagann and wage war, and is considered one of the best mecha anime.
14. Dr. Stone: Stone Wars
- Director: Shinya lino
- Writer: Yuichiro Kido
- Cast: Akira Ishida as Hyoga, Tetsuo Kanao as Kokuyo, Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigama, Kaori Maeda as Sapphire, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ricco Fajardo as Taiju.
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:
- Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Prime Video
This anime series is one of a kind. The series shows how every human flesh got transformed into stone statues, and the whole human civilization got petrified after a sudden flash of light.
The protagonist of this series is Taiju, who awakes and finds himself amid several statues but luckily finds his friend Senku who is all determined to revive the human civilization.
13. Gate
- Director: Takahiko Kyogoku and Ryo Ando.
- Writer: Takumi Yanai
- Cast: Junichi Suwabe, Nao Toyama, Hisako Kanemoto, Risa Taneda, Haruka Tomatsu, Maaya Uchida, Kaito Ishikawa, Hiroki Yasumoto, Yoko Hikasa, Satomi Akesaka, Yumi Uchiyama.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 67%
- Watch it on: Netflix, 4anime, Funimation
Gate is an exceptionally well-fabricated series that takes the audience to a fantasy world and has a lot of action to constantly arouse the viewers’ interest. In addition, the series shows the efficiency of the Japanese soldiers.
A gate unknown how opened to let the influx of monsters and soldiers who have come to the nation occupy it and have started creating havoc. They kill everyone, whoever is coming their way, and control the situation. Yoji, the protagonist, along with the soldiers, are charged. Very few Anime are as good as this military Anime and thus is a must watch.
12. Grave of the Fireflies
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Akiyuki Nosaka
- Cast: Ayano Shiraishi as Setsuko, Tsutomu Tatsumi as Seita, Crispin Freman, Takeshi Sayama, J. Robert Spencer Seita, Veronica Taylor as Matka.
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating:95%
- Watch it on: Vudu, iTunes, Netflix
Grave of the Fireflies is one of the most heart-wrenching films ever produced. It is an anime adaptation based on the true story of Tsutomu Tatsumi and his sister Ayano Shiraishi, who died due to malnutrition, and Tsutomu blamed himself for being unable to save her. The two siblings were left alone in the world after their parents’ death. Even the backdrop of the film is too hard to accept.
The film depicted how after World War II, Japan suffered a lot and the citizens living in that nation. The Second World War impacted Japan and every nation in the world. A film like Grave of the Fireflies accurately portrays how pathetic the condition was during that period.
11. Howl’s Moving Castle
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Diana Wynne Jones
- Cast: Christian Bale as Howl, Takuya Kimura as Wizard Howl, Chieko Baisho as Sophie Hatter, Emily Mortimer Sophie Hatter, Billy Crystal Calcifer, Ryunosuke as Marki, and more.
- IMDb Rating:8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
- Watch it on: Netflix
Howl’s Moving Castle is one of a kind of Anime. In this film, a young girl named Sophie Hatter is cursed and changed into an older woman and asked to live like this her entire life. Ashamed of her appearance, she goes to Howl’s residence and there befriends Calcifer, who did assure to help her regain her original form and in return asked to free him from Howl.
On the other hand, Howl has a bad reputation but loves Sophie the way she is irrespective of her ugly look. Sophie later is seen to be bringing life in Howl’s castle and also helps Howl to confront his former tutor named Madame Suliman.
10. Berserk
- Director: Shin Itagaki
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura.
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Watch it on: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix.
At the beginning of the story, the audience witnesses a man named Guts, an excellent swordsman. He is seen joining The Band of the Hawk. However, he has constantly been searched and chased by several demons who are automatically drawn to him. This incident happened with him due to the brand on his neck. He wishes to get rid of these events and make his beloved Casca free too.
He also is in the quest to seek revenge on his once good friend Griffith who betrayed him to acquire demonic powers. The gut has a giant named Dragon Slayer and a sword, the Elf Puck, who helps him accomplish his mission. This heroic legend makes Berserk a popular war anime.
9. Owari no Seraph (Seraph of the End)
- Director: Daisuke Tokudo
- Writer: Hiroshi Seko
- Cast: Saori Hayami as Shinoa Hiragi, Eric Vale as Ferid Bathory, Yuichi Nakamura as Guren Ichinose, Miyu Irino as Yuichiro Hyakuya, Jerry Jewell as Shinya Hiragi.
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Watch it on: Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV.
The story of Seraph of the End depicts a young lad named Yuichiro Hyakuya who is all set to wage war against the Vampires that have spread havoc in the lives of humans. The plot shows how a virus has killed many humans and let Vampire rule the world.
Yuichiro joins the Japanese Imperial Demon Army to bring back everything to normal. The dramatic setting of this Anime has been highly praised and has successfully been included in the list of best war anime.
8.Toaru Hikuushi e no Koiuta (The Pilot’s Love Song)
- Director: Toshimasa Suzuki
- Writer: Shinichi Inotsume
- Cast: Natsuki Hanae as Kal-el-Albus, Kaito Ishikawa as Ignacio Axis, Ayana Taketatsu as Ariel Albus, Aoi Yuki as Nina Viento.
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings:
- Watch it on: Gogoanime, Crunchyroll
The Pilot’s Love Song plot is all about the protagonist, a Prince who lost everything during a revolution. He then takes the name of Karueru and embarks on a new journey to know the other perspectives and dimensions of life. He also comes across a girl he believes in symbolizing revolution and consists of drama, action, and romance throughout the series.
7. Princess Mononoke
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: John DiMaggio as Gonza, John De Mita as Kohroku, Billy Crudup as Ashitaka, Keith David as Okkoto-Nushi, Gillian Anderson as Moro, Claire Danes as San, Billy Bob Thornton as Jiko-bo, and more.
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 93%
- Watch it on: Netflix
The background of Princess Mononoke is the 1336 to 1573 period in Japan. The forest that has been featured in this Anime is also an actual place lying in the southern part of the country. Yakushima island has inspired this Anime, which is the source of fabrication of such a war anime.
The story revolves around Ashitaka, an Emishi prince who gets to be a part of the Chaos arising between the Gods on the one hand and the humans on the other. He tries to appease both sides but never seems to be eradicating it once and for all since it is impossible to do so.
6. One Piece
- Director: Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kohei Kureta, Aya Komaki, and Satoshi Ito.
- Writer: Eiichiro Oda
- Voice Cast: Collen Clinkenbeard and Mayumi Tanka as Monkey D.Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin, Mari Yaguchi as Yoko, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Funimation, Crunchyroll.
The story of One Piece revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, who is made of rubber and is inspired hugely by a pirate popular as Red Haired Shank. He respects and idolizes Shank to a great extent and quest to find the One Piece. He leaves from the East Blue Sea and makes the audience a part of this virtual world.
There are a lot of adventures and mesmerizing events that make you watch a considerable number of episodes one at a go.
5. Youjo Senki (The Saga of Tanya the evil)
- Director: Yutaka Uemura
- Writer: Carlo Zen
- Cast: Shin-ichiro Miki, Tessho Genda, Daiki Hamano, Houchu Ohtsuka, Haruka Tomatsu, Tobita, Nobuo, Kenyu Horiuchi, Monica Rial and more.
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 75%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Funimation, Crunchyroll
The story of Youjo Senki is very much enjoyable. The story shows a salaryman who turns into a young girl named Tanya Degurechaff for being unfaithful. Now during this new life, if the young woman Tanya does not have a natural death or fails to have faith in him, The God, she will suffer in Hell for eternity. Her new life is in the World War I era, in Imperial Germany.
Tanya soon becomes good at her career and makes the mighty Empire all-powerful among the other nations.
4. Fullmetal alchemist: brotherhood
- Director: Yasuhiro Irie
- Writer: Hiroshi Onogi
- Cast: Vic Mignogna as Edward Elric, Maxey Whitehead as Alphonse Elric, Travis Willingham as Roy Mustang, John Swasey as Hohenheim, Collen Clinkenbeard as Riza Hawkeye, J. Michael Tatum as Scar, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu.
Fullmetal alchemist brotherhood depicts the aim and determination of two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, to bring back their mother to life after her death. They took every measure possible to fulfill this wish but failed miserably. As a result, they both suffer a lot and promise not to further indulge in any such trouble.
This Anime can be said to be one of the best Anime of all time, and to date, the audience does remember it. The story is unique and intriguing and is a must-watch.
3. Code Geass
- Director: Goro Taniguchi
- Writer: Ichiro Okouchi
- Cast: Jun Fukuyama as Lelouch, Johnny Yong Bosch, Takahiro Sakurai as Suzaku Kururugi, Yukana as C.C, Ami Koshimizu as Kallen Stadfeld, Peter Emshwiller and more.
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Code Geass is a popular anime series depicting how Japan lost its name and domination, though once being the most superior. The Holy Empire of Britain took every measure to curb Japan to such an extent that Japan became an insignificant nation from then onwards.
The story of Code Geass does not end here. An exiled prince named Lelouch vi Britannia comes forward and possesses a supernatural power with which he goes against Holy Britannian Empire. He gets involved in mecha battles, and thus Code Geass is an excellent mecha anime.
2. Attack on titan
- Director: Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido.
- Writer: Hajime Isayama
- Voice Cast: Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more.
- IMDb Rating:9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%
- Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll.
In Attack on Titan, the story focuses on Eren Jaeger, who is determined to kill every titan that has created havoc in the entire human race. The Titans are giant invading creatures who are hard to kill. Eren witnessed the mass killing of people and even the death of his mother and thus sought to bring peace and seek revenge.
But there is more than what is seen in Attack on Titan. This Anime is fabricated to show the civil war within the Eldian Empire. This war anime remains one of the best Anime of all time and is a must-watch.
1. Vinland saga
- Director: Shuhei Yabuta
- Writer: Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara
- Cast: Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Watch it on : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.
Vinland Saga is a classic example of war anime, and true war anime fans consider this the best that vividly portrayed the 1013 AD era. The story revolves around England devastated by Danish King Sweyn Forkbeard.
The anime adaptation of that situation is accurate in Vinland Saga. It depicted the Chaos between King Sweyn’s two sons, Prince Harald and Prince Canute, over who will be the next ruler. Several historical accounts have been shown here and show Thorfinn as the protagonist who wants to seek revenge for his father’s death. It is considered to be one of the best war anime.
Conclusion
Anime has become a popular and one of the most loved forms of entertainment in the contemporary era. Children love to watch Anime especially, so creating war anime has dramatically been able to provide them and the adults an idea about war and its reasons and impacts. There is much other Anime that vividly shows how knowing about one’s nation and its emergence is essential. The actions, horrors, adventures are all a part of the incident years back.
War Anime is mainly inspired by actual events that might have got lost if not revived and shown to the audience. One can get to know accurate details of Japanese culture through these forms of Anime. It is a brilliant way to learn new things and thus the demand has also increased rapidly.
35 Cute Anime Boyfriends In Anime World That Will Make You Fall In Love With Them
We all have seen numerous anime series and anime movies and wondered what it would feel like to be the anime character or to be the lover of your Cute Anime boyfriend.
There are a considerable amount of cute and handsome guys at the same time. We are creating a list of the cutest anime boys in the various anime series.
The list includes the names of the cute boys and the anime they feature in, along with that additional information on where you can watch it.
No one can stop you from binge-watching your favorite characters, anime series or movies when everything you need is right in front of you.
Here Is A List Of Cute and Handsome Anime Boyfriend’s
35. Yukine
- Anime: Noragami
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu & Funimation
In the anime Noragami, Yukine is a blondie, and he has big bright eyes that are in the shade of red and orange. Yukine is actually in his teenage years, short in height. He’s seen chiefly wearing modern-day clothing like jeans and sweatshirts and hoodies. Also, he has a trademark item. It’s his cap.
Our cutie is very emotional and doesn’t like it when someone teases him about his height. since he is a teenager, he is moody all the time. He looks extra cute when he is sulking.
The only thing you can do is watch the anime and watch their favorite character. The above list contains the cutest anime boys that greet the dreams of soo many girls. Even though they know they won’t find these cute guys who will love them to the moon and beyond.
34. Kou Tanaka
- Anime: Ao Haru Ride
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll & VRV
Kou Tanaka is one of the cute anime boys worth drooling over. His dreamy look and beautiful brown eyes are just as mesmerizing. His hairstyle is black and worth dying for. However, he is constantly losing weight because of being anemic.
He is very outgoing, kind, and humble. However, he sees a change in his personality later on. He became rude and started having a not bothered attitude, but he is kind overall.
33. Ilyusha Krat
- Anime: 07 ghost
- IMDb Rating: 7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This cute anime boy has the face of a young boy and a dreamy look created by his eyes. He has a dark shade of purple eyes, and its wavy and messy bangs lie over his eyes. he wears a dark blue cassock with a veil.
Ilyusha is also known as Labrador and has a heart-melting smile. He is a plant person and is very sweet and gentle. He is also praised for being wise and courageous.
32. Tadase Hotori
- Anime: Shugo Chara
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll & VRV
Tadase is a teenager and one of the characters of the anime Shugo Chara. He is a blondie, and it’s short. His eyes vary from a shade of red and violet. He is mainly seen wearing his school uniform.
Tadase has short blond hair with a thin body. His eyes are a mixture of red-violet, giving them a mahogany appearance. He is said to have a split personality, as he is cute, but something about him makes him intriguing. He wears the standard uniform of Seiyo Academy.
31. Nai Muhinyi
- Anime: Karneval
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Apple TV
Nai is one of the characters of the anime Karneval, with a thin body and a round face. He has big bright scarlet eyes and has a pale complexion. He has short bangs and has spikes at the back of his head; His spikes are in the shade of lavender.
He is described as someone quiet and timid. However, he is always brave and bold, and he is loyal and compassionate towards others. He isn’t entirely human, but nothing will stop him from entering this list of cute anime boys.
30. Edward
- Anime: Fullmetal Alchemist
- IMDb Rating: 8.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Crunchyroll & HBO MAX
This adorable anime boyfriend is probably going to be the death of us. Edward is a blondie, and he braids them, making him look the cutest. His eyes are a shade of golden, and he mostly wears a black robe. He has lost a leg and hand because of the forbidden alchemy.
Edward seems to be immature and childish, but he is brilliant. He hates milk and thinks of being tall. He is strong-willed and highly cares for his friends and family.
29. Sai
- Anime: Naruto
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu
Sai has a short black colored hairstyle. His eyes are of a dark color and have a pale complexion. He has been chiefly seen in black and gray attire, and he carries a bag on one side. Sai is one of the strongest ones in the anime.
In the anime naruto, he is seen as a fun-loving individual; however, he has always hidden his problems behind his smile and sweet guy face. But no one can deny he is perfect boyfriend material.
28. Goku
- Anime: Dragon Ball Z
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Goku is the main protagonist of the anime Dragon ball anime series, and he also goes by the name son Goku. Goku’s initial personality was set as a destroyer of the earth. Still, an accident caused an injury to his head, altering his memories and making him one of the most people.
Goku has similar features as his father having a black hairstyle with spikes. But he has beautiful eyes that are not as fierce as his father but soft and calm like his mother. He is just as cute and handsome as his father.
27. Nate River
- Anime: Death Note
- IMDb Rating: 9.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Nate is also known as near and has bright white eyes with a grey hairstyle, just like his brother. He is one of the supporting characters in the famous anime and manga series Death note.
He is very genius, just like his brother, and has a knack for solving puzzles; however, he is terrible at social interactions and tries avoiding them. But he is a cute guy every girl thinks of when someone mentions cute.
26. Victor Nikiforov
- Anime: Yuri on ice!!!
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Victor does figure skating choreography and is also a coach himself. He is engaged with Yuri and loves her more than anything. Victor is so handsome and cute. He soon becomes Yuri’s coach, and how can Yuri not fall in love with such a beautiful individual.
Victor is described as a handsome boy with a silver hairstyle and light blue eyes. Victor being his flirtatious self, always passed comments to Yuri. Later on, Yuri and Victor start living together, taking their love story forward.
25. Yuno
- Anime: Black Clover
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Yuno has pretty amber eyes, and he is average in height. He has a black hairstyle, and it’s always messy. He’s mostly seen wearing a plain black shirt that is long-sleeved. And brown pants, belts, boots
He mostly maintains a calm attitude. He is anti-social and speaks only when it’s needed. He’s the cutest introvert on the anime boyfriend list. His silence is sometimes misunderstood as rudeness.
24. Hideyoshi Nagachika
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Hulu
Hideyoshi Nagachika is of average height, his hairstyle is messy, and he is a blondie. His eyes are olive-colored and can have any girl or guy fall for him. he is always wearing bright clothes.
He has a carefree attitude, and he is a good judge of people. He can quickly figure out what kind of people are his friends and his enemies.
Hideyoshi is an extrovert and has been living a carefree life. He is said to have a stubborn personality, and he sticks to his decision.
23. Yato
- Anime: Noragami
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
Yato is one of the main characters out of three others of the anime. He has blue eyes that are very fierce looking and has dark blue hair. He is a God, and he aspires to be one of the most worshipped and respected ones.
Yato is complete boyfriend material and is very cute. He is a guy who is mischievous and has unpredictable behavior. Yato has a fun-loving, living-in-the-moment personality. He is worth dying for and has a very positive attitude towards life.
22. Natsume Hyuga
- Anime: Gakuen Alice
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Natsume Hyuga has a short black hairstyle. However, he had red hair in the manga. He is mainly seen wearing a long-sleeved vest and black in color and red shorts and high boots. He gives off the vibes of a rebellious child, but there is no cute he is cute.
Natsume is brilliant, wise, and courageous, following the others his age. He is Mikan’s lover, and we see their love story eventually turning into a marriage.
21. Aladdin
- Anime: Magi: The Labrinth of Magic
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix
Making a list of cute anime boys and not including Aladdin would be unfair. He is quite literally the definition of acute anime boyfriend. His cheerful personality and fun-loving nature are what attract viewers to him.
He is short and has a small body, unlike other anime characters. His bangs cover his eyes sometimes in a cute manner. He is the type of person who loves adventures.
20. Juuzou Suzuya
- Anime: Tokyo Ghoul
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Hulu
Juuzou Suzuya has an androgynous appearance, his hairstyle is shoulder length, and he has a pale skin complexion. one thing that makes him stand out is how he wears red hairpins that look like roman number thirteen.
He is not very emotionally stable and has no fear, pain, or remorse. He can kill in cold blood and not feel anything. he is childlike but ruthless. However, over time he has changed and started developing feelings. But nothing can stop him from being cute.
19. Ren Kannagi
- Anime: Stigma of the Wind
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
Rens personality is described to be kind, helpful, and soft-spoken. Even though he is a soft-spoken individual, he is always ready to stand up for his family and friends.
Ren is blest with blond hair and green eyes, and he parts it from the center. He also has a brother who is ten years younger than him. He is seen wearing a pink jacket over a shirt and jeans as his school uniform.
18. Killua Zoldyck
- Anime: HUNTERXHUNTER
- IMDb Rating: 9.0
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Killua Zoldyck is the perfect boyfriend to any girl, with a silvery hairstyle, blue eyes, and pale complexion. Any girl would fall for his fashion sense and his baggy clothes, including long-sleeved dark shirts.
Though he is very cheerful and mysterious, he is sometimes rude to others, especially a stranger. He has immense love for sweets. One could sense from afar he is a sweet lover. Girls love him for his charms and extraordinary personality.
17. Yashiro Isana
- Anime: K Project
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll
Yashiro Isana has a relatively thin body with short messy hair and amber eyes. He is mainly seen wearing his high school uniform. His uniform is a white long-sleeved shirt and a jacket with a high collar.
He is cute and stylish, but he keeps wandering like an invulnerable individual. His personality is that of a fun-loving, free-spirited person. He is very humble and kind.
He’s a cute anime boy, and no one can deny it. He is brilliant and has a fast-thinking capacity. He has one signature item with him at all times, which is his Umbrella.
16. Shou Kurusu
- Anime: Uta – no Prince Sama
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
He is described as a short individual and is a cute blondie. He’s one of the most popular anime characters because of his iconic style of applying black nail paint, wearing bright red hairpins, and having pierced ears to make him stand out. Even more, he wears a hat.
He is very adorable and a living in the moment guy, but he’s also very clumsy. Shou is very cheerful and kind, but sometimes he is like a child. He needs to be on this list of being a cute anime boy.
15. Mitsukuni “Honey” Haninozuka
- Anime: Ouran High School Host Club
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu
One could say Hani is Aladdin part two because of his cuteness overload. He has an adorable and young boyish face, and he is way shorter than the average height.
He’s a blondie, too, with streaks and tinges of honey yellow. He might be seen as childish, but he is brilliant, unlike his looks. He always carries around his stuffed bunny.
Hani is adorable, kind and compassionate, making him a great host of the host club. He uses his looks on many girls to get business to the club. He is also the eldest out of all the members of the Host Club.
14. Luca Nogi
- Anime: Gakuen Alice
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Streaming Platform: Funimation, Crunchyroll
Like Momiji from Fruits basket, Lica is a hybrid too, half french Japanese. He is mainly seen wearing his uniform in the red and white color scheme. He is a blondie too and has beautiful light blue eyes.
Luca can be described to be kind, humble, and considerate. He is described as a friendly person by his friends and family. Luca is seen crushing on Mikan.
13. Kazuto Narusaka/ Kirito
- Anime: Sword Art Online
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll
Kirigaya Kazuto was born Kazuto Narusaka, but he is known as Kirito, and he is the anime protagonist. Kirito was chosen for the online virtual reality game as a beta tester. Anime lovers of the gaming genre will probably love this anime boyfriend.
Kirigaya was unbelievably handsome in the beta testing game and was taller than average height. He looked older than his actual age. He is socially awkward and has significantly fewer friends, and is usually closed off.
12. Momiji Sohma
- Anime: Fruits Basket
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll
Momiji Sohma is from the anime Fruits basket and plays a supporting character. He is a blondie and a complete cutie. He is half German and half Japanese, as his parents are from different origins.
Due to his physique, he is often mistaken as a child, but he is far more than a child. He is always kind, helpful, and cheerful, but he has a sad past about his family that he has hidden from everyone.
11. Lag Seeing
- Anime: Letter Bee or Tegami Bachi
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Lag Seeing is from the anime Letter Bee. He is probably one of the cutest anime boys out of all. Lag is short and is on the fatter and cuter side. He has white hair and has two different colored eyes. The left eye is red, and the right is purple.
He is described as polite, gentle and a kind person in general. However, he is very emotional and gets hurt emotionally very easily. He’s as adorable as a teddy bear and is filled with cuteness. He is also named crybaby because of this habit.
10. Thor Klein
- Anime: Jyu Oh Sei
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
He is handsome as well as cute, both at the same time. He is stronger-willed and has a lot of courage, you could call him quite the good guy and the fighter guy, depending on the situation. Thor is also brilliant and has a good fashion sense.
He has fierce yet beautiful blueish gray eyes and white hair with a silver tinge. He wears turtle necks with a red scarf styled around them. You can say he is the perfect boyfriend.
9. Claus Valca
- Anime: Last Exile
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation
Claus Valca is the main character of the anime Last Exile. He is seen having beautiful blue eyes. Claus is a vanish pilot. He is mainly seen wearing a pilot uniform and gloves. Claus is also very determined and doesn’t leave a mission unless he’s reached its end.
Claus is a very skilled vanish pilot. He has a gleaming and cute face, with his blue eyes shining brightly. He is a cute anime boy.
8. Ryou Misaki
- Anime: Hack//
- IMDb Rating: 6.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ryou Misaki, also known as Sora, is a twin Blade character. He is described as being tall and is thin.Ryou has a dark shade of green shorts from the back and shorts from the front. He has a black leather outfit.
His personality has been described as someone who helps others only if it benefits him or won’t care to the world. He has always been someone who has an ulterior motive over anything and everything. He is insulting and cold to other people, but he is cute.
7. Kyo Sohma
- Anime: Fruits Basket
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Streaming Platform: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Netflix
Kyo Sohma is a young teenager, and he is pretty tall and handsome. He has a muscular body and is tall. He has bright orange-colored hair, and it reaches his neck. Kyo is married to Tooru and has also become a father.
Kyo does have some bad traits like being hot-tempered and stubborn, and anyone can easily provoke him. He is cursed to become his proper form, a cat (his zodiac sign), when the opposite sex hugs him. He transforms into a cat.
6. Hirotaka Nifuji
- Anime: Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku/ Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime
Hirotaka Nifuji is the main character of Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii. Narumi Momose is his childhood friend and her boyfriend. He is very good at playing games. He also loves reading manga and watching anime.
Hirotaka is dating Naruse. He is described as a handsome young man with bluish-black hair and black eyes. He prefers written communication rather than speaking.
Hirotaka wears glasses, and it’s no wonder because of his gaming habits. His hair is parted from the center, most of the time. He is an Otaku and has an obsession with one thing. You can describe his obsession as researching everything about someone he likes.
5. Renton Thurston
- Anime: EUREKA 7: PSALMS OF PLANETS
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Renton Thurston is the primary male lead of the anime, and he is the husband Eureka. Renton fell in love with Eureka at first sight. He is said to have the ability to save humanity from being doomed.
Renton was described as a childish, immature person when the series started, but he grew up to be mature and wise. He has brown hair and a dark shade of blue eyes.
Renton Thurston is said to be a very emotional individual, and he is someone whose emotions show on his face, and he can’t hide his feelings. He also takes care of his wife’s adopted children and loves them to the moon. Their romance is something to die for.
4. Rin Okumura
- Anime: Ao no Exorcist/ Blue Exorcist
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, HBO Max
Rin Okumura is a fifteen-year-old young boy who is the protagonist of the anime Blue Exorcist. He is half-human and half-demon. But no doubt he is a cute anime boy in the anime. He has pale skin and dark black hair.
Rin is fun and caring, but he can get aggressive and violent when his demon side comes to light. He also possesses superhuman strength and has been that way from childhood. He is solid compared to others.
3. Shoyo Hinata/Shouyou hinata
- Anime: Haikyuu!!
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Shouyou Hinata has orangish hair and brown eyes, and he is shorter than the average height. He has a fair complexion and short hair. He is cheerful and energetic and is a complete extrovert. Hinata has a unique ability to jump high even though he is short in height.
Shouyou Hinata is a part of his school’s volleyball team, and he got in because of his ability to jump high. He trained hard on his legs since he was short. He is very competitive when it comes to playing volleyball.
2. Vinsmoke Sanji
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb Rating: 8.7
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll
Sanji is a renowned chef at Straw Hat Pirate Crew in the anime one piece, and he is also a chain smoker. He is also a good fighter, but he only uses his legs in fighting to avoid any injury on his hands as he needs to cook. He also has one rule: he never fights women, even if that means dying himself.
Sanji has short blonde yellowish hair and dark eyes. he is pretty tall and handsome. He is a very calm and composed individual. He is also very considerate and affectionate with his other kitchen mates.
1. Sakuta Azusagawa
- Anime: Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
- IMDb Rating: 8.1
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll
Sakuta Azusagawa is the main male protagonist of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai. He has Puberty syndrome. During adolescence, an individual becomes susceptible, leading to abnormal experiences.
He is a young man with an average height, and his hairstyle is brown, and so are his eyes. Sakuta has one consistent trait of keeping a deadpan face with no expressions in any situation.
He is calm and wise. He is the boyfriend of Mai Sakurajima. His girlfriend is also similar to him personality-wise. He loves his girlfriend more than anything.
25 Best Curly Haired Anime Girls You Must Know
Curly hair anime girl in an anime seems to be very attractive and cute. In modern times, viewers often get excited about a series or a movie just knowing who will appear in it and are always enthusiastic about unveiling their first appearance.
Curly hair Girls In Japanese Anime
Anime manga series and movies popularly have female characters with curly hairs as much as they have straight hair girls. These anime characters attract a broad audience to watch Japanese animation. Although, at times, not just young age or loli girls look sweet, sometimes their hair, dressing style, and other factors do matter.
Interestingly, girls with curly hair do have a shade, length, and other varieties. Most commonly, in manga series, viewers will find wavy hair, curly blonde hair, blonde hair, curly hair, natural curls, dark hair, short hair, long hair, etc.
Following is a simple compilation of the top 25 curly hair girls along with the name of the anime they appear in.
You must have already watched some of these if you are already an anime fan.These 25 curly-haired girls are the end of the list, but everyone must know about their existence in 25 separate manga series.
1. Sadi
- Anime: One Piece
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu
Sadi is a prevalent villain character from One Piece’s super hit anime series. Her character is that of a dominating one. Her appearance is bossy.
She is tall, slim, and has these long orange-colored unsettling hairs. Some part of which, just like bangs, falls on her face, simply covering her eyes.She appears to define how uniquely they can create a character dressed and brought to life. She rules by her own rules.
2. Mami Tomoe
- Anime: Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Hulu
Mami Tomoe from puella resembles a perfect idea of a girl with curly hairs through her combination of classy uniform, yellow eyes, and two of her big-sized curls falling out perfect from each end.
Tomoe from puella magi’s appearance makes the viewer fond of her character and the series overall whenever her part comes.Her curls make her appearance more significant and lively. In addition, her hairstyle matches well with her appearance as an experienced magical girl.
3. Emma
- Anime: The Promised Neverland
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Streaming Platform :
Emma is a cute little, young-aged orphan girl. She is full of life and emotions, eager to learn, cares a lot, and loaded with optimism.
Her appearance involves:
- Her dressing style.
- Curly orange-colored short hair.
- Her charismatic and jolly nature is evident from the very start.
She dares, she cares and has the incredible potential to lead for the betterment of everyone around her. Also, her extroverted nature helps her interact well with most people and form good friendship bonds quickly.
4. Biscuit Krueger
- Anime: Hunter x Hunter
- IMDb Rating: 9/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This anime girl comes with a popularly called and self-proclaimed nickname ‘Bisky’. Her two ends of large-sized blonde hair curled up ponytails are fascinating.
Though she is a supporting character in the anime series, her hairstyling and overall appearance call the audience to pay equal attention to her.She is intelligent, intelligent, and an excellent hunter. She has excellent teaching skills and goes on an exciting treasure-searching journey.
5. Harime Nui
- Anime: Kill la kill
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu (Free Trial)
Nui is a cute curly hair anime girl who thrills the viewers with her grand appearance that includes her giant-sized curly hairs along with a pink ribbon and her inward personality of dealing with people smartly.
She is seen dragging away anyone who tries to bring a fight with her. Though she has a defined supporting role as a civilian, she is more than you could ever imagine.
Bond and mighty, young and full of energy. She knows the way out. She has a pretty long list of enemies, but her character is fresh and raw.
6. Melty Q Melromarc
- Anime: The Rising Of The Shield Hero
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
Melty is one of the popular anime girls with blue eyes and blue curly hair. She is simply a delightful one.
Her appearance occurs a bit later, as she is a supporting character. But, that won’t lower the significance that she deserves.It is exciting to watch her throughout the series. The way she behaves around her favorite person and claims herself the queen is an exciting set of events.
7. Tsumugi Inuzuka
- Anime: Sweetness and lightning
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Sometimes, not all anime characters have a significant purpose of fulfilling during a series. Like Inuzuka with her fluffy and volumed curly hairs and sweetness, some are the nice girl and simply there to sugarcoat the storyline.
Her presence is joyful, full of happy vibes, and her cuteness is simply delightful. Her presence adds another reason to binge-watch it.
other characteristics include being disciplined, humble, and enthusiastic. Also, she is superly fond of the magic girl, a show.
8. Angela Carpenter
- Anime: Carole and Tuesday
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Angela appears in the series with her perfect embodiment of curly dark hair.
Though, she belongs to a wealthy family and happens to love singing. But, she is overall a safe, sweet, and happening anime character of all the other characters.
She has a dark past, so he might seem to act differently. But, this is sure that she plays her part in the series without harming others.
9. Launch
- Anime: Dragon Ball
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu (Free Trial)
The launch is a female character in the most popular series Dragon Ball. She has blue coloured curly hair.The audience will get a complete sense of her appearance slowly as her presence is not limited to one side alone.
The launch has multiple sides to her personality, and it is interesting to realize that the two sides revealed in the series are somewhat opposite to one another.
One way is where she appears to be kind, helpful, and a nice girl. But, on the other hand, she is unkind, not helpful, and even the opposite of nice.
10. Sakura
- Anime: Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Sakura is another anime girl who appears in Don’t toy with Miss Nagatoro. She has these short curly blonde hair and a sweet voice.
Though it is known that her appearance is limited and even occurs the least number of times. But, due to her distinctive personality, the audience pays equal attention to her presence.She is a part of a group that isn’t any good. But, she has her character, which isolates her from other characters.
11. Mai Valentine
- Anime: Yu-Gi-Oh!
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu (Free Trial)
Mai appears in the top-rated anime series as one of the major supporting female characters.She has an appealing appearance with long blonde curly hair and a sophisticated lifestyle.
She is seen fighting various duels. Though her winning score is not that high, she enjoys her time in the battleground. But, as sweet as she appears, she is equally dangerous.
12. Moeka Kiryu
- Anime: Steins, Gate
- IMDb Rating: 8.8/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Moeka is a popular anime character with a highly appealing profile, Finest shinning curly hairs, always seen with her rectangular shaped glasses and purple phone.As much as her dressing style and personality are quick to attract, her performance and role in the series are equally delightful.
She is an easy character, making the audience crave more. She is intelligent and intelligent.
13. Dairenji Suzuka
- Anime: Tokyo Ravens
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu (Free Trial)
Dairenji has an exclusive personality and lifestyle. She appears to have blue eyes, blonde curly hair with a drill head, and elegantly dressing sense.
You will fall for her cuteness, but it is not all that it is. She has a set of inward trails that will be disclosed eventually.She is the youngest in line but equally powerful and bold. Her presence brings a new kind of auro to the surroundings.
14. Tatsumaki
- Anime: One Punch Man
- IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tatsumaki appears to us with a very raw and unique personality. She has natural curly green coloured hairs and green coloured eyes.
She is often seen as much younger than she is. Mistaken for her age, but clear-headed with personality.Sometimes, she might lose her head and temper, but that is because of the mess she is surrounded with.
15. Kagari Izuriha
- Anime: Black Rock Shooter
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Kagari is doubtlessly our cute little anime girl. She appears with messy blonde curly hair.Though it was partially believed that she would be stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of her life, it soon brought down this illusionary idea.
Ever since she started going to school, her overall appearance has advanced. Along with a school uniform, her hairstyle seemed fresh.For school, she tied up her hair with the help of pink ribbons, forming a side ponytail and cute tick-tack clips.
16. Selnia Lori Flameheart
- Anime: Ladies Versus Butlers
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, 9anime
Selina is a character who has cute curly hairs that are pigtails shaped.She smoothly carries her drill-styled hairs in a very sharp and transparent way.
She comes from a wealthy family and has a straightforward attitude towards everything that crosses her life.
17. Quetzalcoatl
- Anime: Miss Kabayashi’s Dragon Maid
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation
This anime girl has boosted her presence. Her smile, blonde curly hair, and big busts collectively bring the audience’s attention to her.She is a kind-hearted girl, perfect for the babysitter rile, and is caring by nature.
18. Ravel Phenex
- Anime: High School DxD
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
High school did Ravel is one of our favorites simply because of her muscular appearance. One of the bright and bold female characters one could get the chance to meet.
Her blonde curly hairs are another reason to love her and appreciate her presence in the series.Interestingly, she ties up her hair to form a cute ponytail. This doubles the cuteness that she already possesses.
19. Ichigo Hoshimiya
- Anime: Aikatsu
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: DAISUKi’s YouTube & Website
Ichigo is a sparkling, unique anime female character, and she has long blonde coloured hairs, tied up neatly with red ribbons and a red hairband.She is a darling character, one of her kind. Her appearance is remarkable, and her hair is often tied up.It is fun to watch her, as she impresses the audience entirely by her moves and overall presence.
20. Elizabeth Midford
- Anime: Black Butler
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu (Free Trial
Elizabeth Medford comes with a cute character, and she is sweetest and most delightful.She does not just seem to keep her cuteness to herself. Instead, wishes to share it and spread it amongst everyone who lives around her.
In the series, she has a cute relationship going. However, her young and merry life is distant from the darkness of reality.
21. Brigitte (Rosie) Shark
- Anime: Valkyria Chronicles
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
- Streaming Platform: Netflix, Apple iTunes
This anime character is often called out ‘Rosie’. She isn’t any loli because of her rather rough kind of personality.She carries her brown curly hair that marches with her eye color. She carries it in a very proud manner.
Rosie has her likes and dislikes about things and people.She always appears in her uniform dress and walks around bravely.
22. Marie
- Anime: Girls and Panzer
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Streaming Platform: HiDive, Crunchyroll
Marie is a short-height girl who often appears in her blue coloured uniform.She has long blonde coloured hair and is a school-going girl.She carries sweet characteristics, and she is usually spotted eating cake.
23. Airu Suzaki
- Anime: Digimon Fusion
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Airu is a cute anime doll-like character. She has curly blonde pigtail hairs, and her eyes are dark pink coloured,She seems cute, bubbly nature and full of life.
In the series, she shines through her overall presence and brings delight to every viewer who watches her jump around.
24. Sarah Dupont
- Anime: Kaleido Star
- IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Hulu Free Trial
Sarah is a well-established trainer anime girl who often appears in her trainer’s clothes.She carries well her curly hair and her kind heart. Rare to find a cute anime girl like her
25. Saaya Yamabuki
- Anime: BanG Dream!
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Saaya comes in this well-known series with such thrilling high pigtail blonde curly hairs.Her outfits are often different and of their kind. She is different from other characters, different in a sparkling way.Her role in the series is noteworthy and easy to remember, hard to forget.
Conclusion
Here, what we have talked about is lengthy yet with some short descriptive details of female characters with curly hairs.
Some are relatively young at age, and some are grown-ups. Some wear ribbons very fashionably to tie their hair, and some keep their hairs falling naturally.
As anime fans, or even the ones who are new to it, you must know that Japan is full of such curly hair anime series, so you must dive deep and watch these curly hairs anime girls performing at their best in the mentioned anime series.
