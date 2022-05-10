Finance
Women in Bible Ministry – Phoebe the Deacon and Presiding Officer
Romans 16:1-2 states, “I recommend to you Phoebe our fellow believer, who is a minister of the assembly in Cenchrea, so that you will admit her into your company, the Lord’s company, in a manner worthy of the people devoted to God, and stand by her in whatever matters she needs you to help in. For indeed she became a presiding officer over many, and over me also!”
Phoebe is a diakonos, “minister”/ “deacon,” and certainly not a “servant.” The standard lexicon Liddell-Scott-Jones testifies that the word means servant or messenger, but means official in a pagan religious guild or temple. In the context of religion, the word meant an attendant or official. The word was adopted into Christian vocabulary to mean a church official, that is, a minister or deacon, as the terms were at first synonymous, “deacon” being the transliteration (putting Greek letters into English letters) of the Greek, and “minister” being the translation.
As the church evolved from the “assembly” of the New Testament and became institutionalized, church positions became more distinct. The first mention of a deacon (as well as the first mention of a monk) in a secular document is dated at 324 A.D. (And note that 1 Timothy 3:1 mentions the episkopos, “guardian,” which became “bishop” after the time of Ignatius in the early second century A.D.) The role of deaconess arose in the third century. Their duties were set down in the Didascalia Apostolorum. The bishop was said to be in God’s image, the deacon was said to be in Christ’s image, the deaconess in the image of the Holy Spirit, and the priest in the Apostles’ image. The bishops designated specific duties to male deacons such as assisting the bishop, particularly in the Eucharist, while permitting deaconesses to minister only to other women. Her duties included visiting female believers and washing women recovering from illness. In the fourth century the Didascalia Apostolorum was replaced by the Apostolic Constitutions which stated, “We do not allow women to teach in the Church.” Deaconesses were now to be chosen from among the virgins and widows only. They were still to assist in the baptism of women and to visit sick women. However, the office was not favored in the west.
This of course was not the case in the New Testament times. The papyri provide evidence demonstrating women were office holders in early Christianity. Pliny records female deacons in the time of Trajan (late first, early second centuries). The woman Alexandra was called an “Over-Deacon” in an inscription from Apollonia in Pontus (Thrace). An inscription on a marble stele states, “Here lies Maria the deacon.” An epitaph from Jerusalem mentions “Sophia, deacon”: “Here lies the slave and bride of Christ, Sophia, deacon, the second Phoebe, who fell asleep in peace on the 21 st of the month of March during the 11 th indiction.” Several inscriptions have female (Christian) deacons as their subject.
In his 1534 Bible translation, Tyndale called Phoebe a “minister of the congregation at Cenchrea.” Centuries earlier, Clement of Alexandria wrote, “For we know that the honorable Paul in one of his letters to Timothy prescribed regarding women deacons,” and Chrysostom commented on 1 Timothy 3:11 thus, “Some have thought that this is said of women generally, but it is not so, for why should he [Paul] introduce anything about women to interfere with his subject? He is speaking of those who hold the rank of deaconesses.”
It is significant that Phoebe was the minister of the church in Cenchrea, a large commercial city. Cenchrea on the Aegean Sea was the eastern port of Corinth. It was one of the two important ports for Corinth, the other being Lekheon on the Ionian Sea. Note that Corinth, a huge and wealthy city, was Greece’s commercial center with trade links all over the ancient world. Its prosperity was due to its position straddling the Isthmus of Corinth with its two ports. All trade from the north of Greece to Sparta and the Peloponnesus passed through Corinth, as did most of the east-west traffic. Ships from Asia Minor, Syria and Egypt docked at Cenchrea.
Phoebe was not just a minister, she was a prostatis, “presiding officer,” “leader and protector.” The term prostatis referred to a person of the front-rank, the chief of a body of people; in general, a ruler, someone who stood in front of the people and protected them. It encompassed the giving of financial or material aid. It was also a term which referred to those who gave protection to people who did not have civil rights. The KJV and RSV incorrectly render prostatis as “helper”, the NIV as “(she has been) a great help”, the NEV as “good friend”.
The use of the word prostatis to describe a woman caused some discomfort as early as the ninth century, and it was altered in some inferior manuscripts to parastasis, “one who stands by/assistant,” perhaps under the influence of the (Latin) Vulgate which incorrectly translated prostatis as the Latin adstitit, “one who stands by/assistant.” Yet the word prostatis was used for women no less than it was for men.
Paul was writing a formal recommendation, which necessitated giving Phoebe’s title on the basis of her leadership. He established her credentials as his emissary to Rome.
Corporate Credit Card – Benefits For Business Travel Program
The challenges and prospects for industries have changed radically over the past 10 years. The Internet revolution has permitted computerization and modified client contact that far surpasses what the industry has known in the past. This revolution has also created a smaller world by enhancing communications and forcing every business to think globally. These advances are affecting both the needs and demands of corporate travelers and the entire travel process from locating tickets to allocating corporate expenses.
who can benefit
Great conglomerates whose employees come across a variety of business expenses will find the Corporate Card valuable in streamlining purchases and expense management, as will employees of city and state government agencies, school districts and universities.
Features :
oManage Travel More Effectively
oAllot cards to person or branches with unpredictable controls, such as cash per month and per transaction or transactions per day and per month.
o Adjust obtaining authorization and spending criterion hurriedly and easily.
oget back all-inclusive daily, monthly, quarterly or annual financial reports that break down spending by commercial, price category, business unit, and other criteria
o Integrate Credit Card data into your existing accounting and ERP systems and other prefferable units.
o Easily account for international standards including value-added taxes and foreign exchange.
o Have the benefit of consummate Global Acceptance and Purchasing Flexibility
o Accepted at millions of locations worldwide.
o Access to cash at over maximum ATM and branch locations worldwide.
o Insure and Protect Your Business
o Provide quick access to the information
o Enable the information to be timely – easy to update.
o Change purchasing authorization and spending criteria quickly and easily.
Achieving Budgets: Three Reasons You Don’t And How To Overcome Them
In over 25 years as a senior executive in a Fortune 500 corporation, I participated in all aspects of the budgeting process in departments, divisions, different countries and cultures, and separate corporate entities. I developed, discussed, reviewed, approved, executed, and quarterly and yearly, assessed performance against budgets.
Many folks had difficulty with budgeting, which I wrote about previously. I referred to their challenges as the DAVID effect: denial of the need; wanting to escape accountability; adopting the victim approach of blaming others for their performance; ignorant, not wanting to learn; and claiming a lack of discipline to stick to the task.
Once folks overcame their difficulties, still, they had problems sticking to the budget. Over the years, I found three significant reasons for this, which I regarded as the LIP budgeting way to be avoided.
- Lack of commitment
- Inflexible budgets
- Performance not linked to outcome
Lack of Commitment
People understood the need to budget. They knew the budget was their road map guiding them to goals using scarce corporate resources. They knew when they stayed with the process; they saw positive results. Even so, they found it difficult to commit to the journey.
Several reasons caused their lack of commitment, but two predominated. First, people felt excluded from key parts of the budgeting process, such as discussing assumptions, and setting specific interim targets. Second, they felt insufficiently empowered to act when they saw areas needing attention.
When we dealt with those two conditions, folks owned the process, stayed with it, and we got results.
Inflexible Budgets
We had to teach managers how to manage performance and work with a budget. We stressed that we would never revise the budget to cover up poor, sub optimal performance. We wanted to ensure they used resources effectively to benefit the company from unforeseen, but available opportunities. Sometimes they had to trade off overspending one area to optimize and create value in another.
This was a tough lesson to convey. However, in the budgeting process, we built “what-if” scenarios and prioritized them according to strategic importance. When conditions changed during the budget period, managers had action plans available that they could implement quickly by diverting resources. For example, managers prepared action plans to use two essential complimentary raw materials under different price scenarios. If the price of one spiked, or plummeted, department managers, had available scenarios to allow them to cut the quantity of one and increase the other to maximize value creation in the period.
The most difficult idea to communicate was that a flexible budget had just one meaning. We changed the budget when conditions changed, to seize opportunities to create value; only then was the budget variable. Once managers bought this, their performance shot up.
Performance Not Linked To Budgets
This was complex. Financial budgets were only one part of the manager’s performance targets. We needed to ensure that the link between compensation and budget results was not so exclusive that it encouraged games with the numbers. Customer service, product quality, morale, and other softer measures were vital. Still, we argued that these soft measures, ultimately, drove overall budgetary performance.
The challenge was how to use the financial budget target as the critical performance measure over time, while stressing the importance of non monetary targets. We did this by regular, simple, monthly and quarterly reviews, and routine individual performance appraisal sessions. A key part of this review process was managing by “walking about.” We visited locations regularly, spoke with different organizational levels, toured operations, and made ourselves accessible. It worked!
Summary
A successful business needs a strong flexible budget culture. However, the business must stress that the budget is not a straitjacket, but a road map to a destination. On this journey, when conditions change, managers must be flexible and take full advantage of changed circumstances. Therefore, businesses must train, develop, empower, and reward managers to seize opportunities; even those which might cause over spending today to create significant value tomorrow.
When You Want To Learn About Making Money Online, This Article Is For You
If you have a family or even live alone, you know that you need income in order to survive. With so many layoffs, more and more people are looking for alternative methods of bringing home money. However, you may be surprised that many people are looking online to earn extra money. Consider this great opportunity and keep reading for some sound advice.
Sign up for a site that will pay you to read emails during the course of the day. You will simply get links to scan over different websites and read through miscellaneous text. This will not take you a lot of time and can pay great benefits in the long run.
You can make money online by playing games. Farm Gold is a great site that you can log in to and play fun games during the course of the day in your spare time. There are many games that you can choose from to make this a profitable and fun experience.
Try freelance writing as a form of online income. There are many websites out there that open up the doors to freelance writing, like oDesk and eLance. With both, you can apply for and bid on online jobs of all types. Many of them are writing focused. If you’re a fast writer that composes quality pieces, you can do very well!
Design unique logos for some of the new startup sites on the web. This is a great way for you to show the talent that you have and also help someone out who is not artistically skilled. Negotiate the price with your client in advance before you provide your service.
Figure out how much you are looking to make before you begin. For example, I don’t want to work for less than $15 per hour, otherwise spending time with my family or completing chores would be more worthwhile to me. What is your worth? Once you determine it, stick to your guns!
Begin a podcast talking about some of the things that you have interest in. If you get a high following, you may get picked up by a company who will pay you to do a certain amount of sessions per week. This can be something fun and very profitable if you are good at speaking.
Advertise for other individuals. If you have a site, this is easy. If you have a popular blog, this can generate a lot of traffic. By clicking on this ad, visitors will go to a different website and get to buy services or goods.
If you are looking to make a few extra bucks online but don’t want an actual job, you could always fill out surveys. Many researchers offer a couple of dollars for filling out surveys for them. Some companies will pay you via PayPal while others will send you a check.
Get started today with earning money and you don’t even need a resume. All you need is the right knowledge and the need to work. There is nothing limiting about the Internet and there is so much you can do. Embrace your future by using the advice from this article and starting work today!
