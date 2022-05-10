Finance
Writing Sales Copy – How to Close the Deal
Dear Business Builder,
OK … So you’ve grabbed your prospect’s attention with a compelling proposition, story, USP, intrigue or advertorial headline.
You’ve intensified his resolve to read your ad with deck copy that illuminates and expands on your head … intrigues him with reasons why, if he stops reading now, he’ll regret it for the rest of his life … and just for good measure, you threw in a heaping helping of credibility elements.
You’ve opened your body copy fast – so fast in fact, that your prospect was emotionally invested and completely committed to reading every word you had to say before he knew what hit him.
You’ve led him through your sales arguments hand-in-hand; showing him how your product will bring tremendous value to his life by granting him his heart’s deepest desires.
Starting from a fact or proposition he can’t help but agree with, you’ve led him, step-by-careful-step through every benefit your product provides and every “reason why” he deserves to have those benefits in his life.
You’ve proved every product claim with testimonials from recognized experts, the media and of course, your customers.
You’ve heaped on tons more credibility; validating your sales propositions with quotes, charts, tables and data from third parties he trusts.
You’ve anticipated and defused every objection he could possibly have to buying this product … from you … today.
And you’ve sweetened the pot by regaling your prospect with a truckload of additional free gifts he gets just for buying the product.
At this point, anyone with a pulse or capable of fogging a mirror should already be cutting you a check or reciting their MasterCard number to one of your customer service reps.
And frankly, because you’ve salted your spreads with action devices that present your toll-free number and/or direct him to your order form, some of your prospects will be.
But you’re not through writing your sales copy yet – not by a long shot.
Because now, it’s time to turn up the heat – with closing copy that’s so powerful, it vaporizes every remaining ounce of resistance and magically transforms mere prospects into paying customers.
You’ve got to close the deal.
Of course, when writing sales copy, how you present your offer and close your promotion will vary widely from product to product and from offer to offer. However, I’ve found that an outline like this one is a great way to get started …
8 STEPS TO A COMPELLING CLOSE
1. DIMENSIONALIZE VALUE: When writing the sales copy, use a few short bulleted paragraphs to remind your prospect of everything he gets when he purchases your product.
Begin with the product itself and all the benefits it will bring to him. Then, move on to each of the extras and each of the free gifts if he buys now. If permissible, be sure to include the value of each of the freebies.
I also know before I begin writing my closing copy the value and savings my prospect will receive on the basic service … the free extras that come with the service … the premiums or free gifts he gets and the total value of the savings and freebies he gets by joining my client’s newsletter service now.
[NOTE: Postal regulations prohibit assigning a value to the premiums offered if the product itself is delivered via Second Class (Library Rate) mail. It pays to make sure it’s OK to use these values before investing your time writing the close.]
2. PRESENT YOUR PRICE – CAREFULLY: When writing sales copy, I typically approach the first mention of my price in one of two ways:
A. Lead with the discount: “Charter Offer: You SAVE HALF – a Whopping $189”
B. Lead with the nominal price: “Normally, XYZ is a bargain at just $379 for two years. But during this Charter Membership period, you save half! You get two full years for just $189 – you save $189!”
3. TRIVIALIZE YOUR PRICE: This is a great way to close the deal. Again – there are many ways to do this, and I try to use several price-trivializing rationales in each promotion …
A. Compare the price with what it gets you. If, for example, a financial service is producing average annual gains of, say 86% on its recommended investments, your price justification might go something like this:
Look: Our average recommendation over the past two years has produced an 86% annual gain. Investing a paltry $10,000 per year would have earned you $8,600 in profits in a year and $17,200 in two years.
That’s 91 TIMES MORE than our two-year Charter Membership rate!
B. Compare the price with what others charge. Example: One of my clients gives full and free access to his world class website to every subscriber. The website offers the same investment research tools another famous website does, and that site charges $480 per year.
So my copy read …
Heck – XYZ.COM website charges $40 per month for the same investment tools you get with your FREE membership to my ABC site. That alone could save you $480 per year.
C. Compare the price with the value of the free gifts and discounts. Example …
And remember: By joining me for two years now, you get $1,091 in discounts and FREE gifts designed to multiply your profits – all for just $189.
D. Break the price down to smaller increments. This is where the second spreadsheet I showed you earlier comes in handy …
Just $7.88 per month … only $1.82 per week – a mere 26 CENTS A DAY for recommendations that can nearly double your money every year.
E. Compare the price to what they pay now for a mundane item:
Twenty-six cents a day: That’s less than ONE-TENTH of what you pay for a single gallon of gasoline!
4. ERASE ALL RISK: Now that we’ve whittled the perceived price down to just pennies, it’s time to crank up the heat again – by pointing out that he gets his lousy quarter a day refunded any time he asks for it.
Now, this is no place to sleepwalk. Think about your guarantee for a moment. What is it, really?
It’s a contract … a promise … a vow your spokesperson makes to the customer. It’s a sacred commitment and it’s personal.
So instead of simply stating your terms, why not present it as a personal letter … an official-looking contract … or as “My Sacred Promise to You”?
This is also the perfect excuse to restate all the benefits your prospect will receive when he becomes a customer – something like …
When you join me in XYZ, I promise I’ll never let you make a high-risk investment. I’ll be there for you every single day, guiding you to stocks that give you double-your-money potential with safety.
If I can do that for you, the twenty-nine cent daily investment you make in XYZ will prove to be the wisest you’ve ever made. If I can’t, I won’t keep a penny of your membership. It just wouldn’t be fair …
Also: Giving the rationale behind your guarantee is a great way to create a bond with the prospect by demonstrating your spokesperson’s fairness and honesty …
If the world was a fair place, no doctor would get paid a penny when his treatments fail to cure you. No stock broker would earn a dime unless he makes you richer. The truth is, if I can’t help you, it wouldn’t be right to keep a penny of your money …
5. OFFER INSTANT GRATIFICATION: Over the years, we’ve learned that when we order something through the mail, it could be an eternity – up to six or eight weeks before the product is delivered.
We also know that in this Internet-driven, fast-food society, consumers have come to crave and even expect instant gratification.
So if your product is delivered quickly, why not shout it from the rooftops?
Sadly, the number one mistake even top copywriters make is forgetting to ask their clients “How fast will new customers receive their purchases?” – and then featuring this fast turn-around in their closing copy.
One of my clients ships within 24 hours – so I include a subhead and short section of body text to let my prospect know that if he orders today, he can be enjoying my product’s benefits in just a few days.
6. ASK FOR THE SALE: It’s the oldest rule in direct response: When writing your sales copy, always tell your prospect, step-by-step what he must do to order.
Assume he’s a three-year-old …
Just pick up your telephone right now and dial TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 and say, “I want to join XYZ for just twenty-nine cents a day – and don’t forget to include my $902 in bonus services and free reports!”
Or, if you prefer, just complete the Free Gift Certificate on page 23 of this report and return it to me today in the postage-paid reply envelope we’ve provided.
7. PLACE YOUR PROSPECT AT A CROSSROADS: The “Crossroads Close” is an extremely powerful device. It helps close the deal by focusing the prospect on the decision he’s about to make. Here’s an example …
In this report, I’ve shown you how you can nearly double your money every year.
I’ve offered you investment services others pay up to $728 for – FREE …
I’ve offered you 6 valuable profit guides worth $174 – FREE …
I’ve invited you to save half – up to $189 – when you to join me in XYZ investment service during this Charter Membership period …
I’ve shown you how you must be thrilled with the profits I bring you, or you’re entitled to a 100% refund …
Now, the decision is completely in your hands.
Only one of two things can happen now. Either we’ll go on from here together, or you’ll go it alone.
Either you’ll join me and begin doubling your money every year like our other XYZ members do, or you’ll continue to settle for the higher risk and lower returns you’re getting now.
I wish I could take the next step for you. I can’t of course; it’s completely up to you.
I urge you: The stocks I told you about today aren’t going to wait for you, me or anybody else. They’re beginning to move now. If you hesitate, it could cost you a small fortune in profits.
Just call TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 now and say you’ll join me in XYZ. That way, I can rush your first issue and your free gifts to you tomorrow, and in a few days, you’ll be growing richer, faster.
Please do it now – there’s nothing to lose and substantial new profits to gain.
Yours for Lower Risk and Greater Profits,
[SIGNATURE]
8. LOAD UP ON YOUR P.S.S: Tests have shown that many prospects want to know who your sales letter is from – so they’ll flip through your sales letter quickly, looking for the signature.
For that reason, the copy around the signature – most notably your P.S. – occupies a powerful place in your copy.
It’s important to keep in mind that prospects who check out the signature first have not seen the rest of your copy – so divulging your price or other possible negatives here is a definite no-no.
It’s also OK to have a P.S., a P.P.S., even a P.P.P.S – as many as you need to convince scanners to read the letter and to compel readers to place their orders now.
Here are four of the most powerful P.S. techniques I’ve ever used …
A. Guarantee Reminder: Simply restate your major benefit(s) and your guarantee in a short paragraph.
Remember: Either I double your money in the next 12 months or I’ll cheerfully send you a full refund.
And everything I’ve sent you – including the $902 in free bonus services and gifts I just described – are yours to keep, FREE.
There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain – so please: Call TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 now.
B. Urgency Motivator:
Early-Bird Bonus – an extra $79 Value, FREE: Let me hear from you now, and I’ll also include The #1 Money-Doubling Stock to Buy NOW – my hot-off-the-presses guide to my top pick for 2007 …
This P.S. would then follow with strong sales copy presenting the benefits delivered by this additional gift and asking the prospect to call now.
C. Testimonial: Select one of your strongest short testimonials – one in which the customer relates specifically how you helped him or her – and use it as a credibility-boosting P.S.
D. Final Rationale: This kind of P.S. amplifies and intensifies the Crossroads Close you’ve already used above …
Before you make your final decision, please ask yourself, “What if George is right?”
“How will I feel watching these stocks take off like a moon shot — knowing that I blew the chance to double my money in just twelve, short months?”
I don’t want that for you. Please – your membership is fully guaranteed – there’s simply no reason NOT to give XYZ a fair try: Call TOLL-FREE 1-800-000-0000 and say you’ll join me today!
Hope this helps …
Finance
Make Money Online Free – The Two Alternatives
The main concern people have about how they can make money online is if they need to pay something to participate in the program or whether it is free. Naturally most people have no problem trying out something that will not cost them a single dime. But the big question is whether this is realistic expectation. Can virtually anybody make money online for free without investing anything upfront?
The answer will surprise you. Actually it is not only possible but many folks have already accomplished the feat. You just have to be prepared to do lots of research and self-education using search engine to find relevant sites. You will then need to launch your make money online free venture and grow and learn further from trial and error. Naturally it will take you a long time but the truth is that if you are determined enough, you can achieve it.
However the easier and faster way to success making money online is to find somebody who has already done it and then get him or her to teach you for a small fee. Or purchase their special report, ebook or course on the subject. Naturally here you will have to be careful to get somebody who actually knows what they are talking about and have done it themselves. Not just some mere writer peddling smart theories that they have read somewhere else.
Once you have found a real expert who is willing to sell you the secrets at a price you can afford, it is fairly easy for anybody determined and focused enough to make money online and to do it free of any further investments.
Finance
Digital Cash and How it Affects You
What are the economic consequences of digital cash? What are its implications from the view of economics? In recent years, several proposals for electronic cash have appeared in cyberspace. In several cases, forms of digital cash are already in use. The economic consequences of these transactions have not yet been fully examined. To some observers, one important economic consequence of electronic cash is the free issue of private currency by commercial banks or other non-firms. However, if we look at the history of money, it is not easy to make privately issued currency credible in the eyes and wallets of the public.
As long as there is competition between banks, private banks will sometimes become bankrupted. Nothing is more debilitating to the credibility of privately issued currency than bankruptcy. The most important characteristic of digital cash is its Trans-nationality.
Digital cash does not recognize national borders. It is not controlled by any central bank of any national state. The unprecedented efficiency of international payments with digital cash may indeed increase the instability of the global monetary system. This efficiency indeed may lead to conflicts between digital cash providers and users and the central banks of nation-states. There are over a dozen proposals for electronic payment systems on the Internet.
In comparison to using cash in the real world, transmitting a credit card number over the Internet might lead to the following difficulties. First, there is the entire question of security. Credit card numbers may be viewed by unauthorized individuals because the Internet is an open system. In the real world, there are a number of means to minimize fraud. A customer using such a card will usually opt to carry out transactions at trustworthy or familiar facilities, stores, and markets. Second, those cards can be used only at authorized stores. Unauthorized small businesses or individuals generally cannot carry out transactions with these plastic-items. In other words, credit cards cannot be used for peer-to-peer payment.
Cash encourages peer-to-peer payments. Third, such electronic payments usually charge a small fee. Although the cost is low, it can be significant when the payment itself is very small, such as less than 1 Dollar. As a result, those electronic items can not be used for micro-payments. A cash payment is used for even the smallest financial transactions. Finally, receipts from these card payments leave residual records of expenditures. Those who issue electronic cash know exactly what kind of goods and services have been purchased, as well as where and when they were acquired. In other words, user’s expenditures by using debit cards can be traced while cash payments are untraceable. Electronic payment systems, more or less, try to cope with the above issues. According to the extent to which those systems cope with these problems,
Only time will tell if the history of virtual commerce will be peaceful, successful, and tightly coupled with current operational features of the international financial community.
Interested in this subject? Try this link http://www.sqa.org.uk/e-learning/ECIntro02CD/page_23.htm for More of the same!
Finance
Earning Extra Income In Retirement Is Easier Than Most People Think
One of the biggest fears of they typical retiree is running out of money and, with the fluctuations we have seen in the stock market, that concern may be more worrisome than ever. The fact is, however, that creating extra income has never been easier. From the traditional job to starting a part-time business, the possibilities are almost endless. The first step is a change in how you view yourself.
If you see yourself as an old person whose best days are in the past, that is going to be very clear to the people you come in contact with. But nothing could be further from the truth. Think back to your working days and recall how important experience was and how much it was valued in the pool of candidates who applied for a job.
Your experience is an asset and so is your work record. Do you know how many employees prefer reliability and a strong work ethic to a youthful appearance? If a part-time job is what you’re after, you have an advantage over many other applicants that will walk through the door. And, since the post-retirement worker has their health coverage already in place through Medicare, that’s another advantage you have to offer. You’ll be surprised at how much you’ll enjoy meeting new people and working a schedule that will seem like a breeze compared to your working days.
But don’t limit yourself to a typical job unless it’s something you really want to do. Do you know how easy it is to start a small business online? Even if you have no computer experience at all, it’s possible to make a sizable income on the internet with an automated income that will be there twenty-four hours a day. With surprisingly easy skills to learn, you can start a money-making website within a field that you have an interest. It’s being done today by people just like you. It doesn’t require a large investment, nor does it require you to be a computer wizard. It takes a little bit of interest on your part to explore the possibilities.
Let’s face it, you worked your entire life to get to retirement. If money is what’s keeping you from enjoying it fully, why not take a few minutes to explore changing your lifestyle completely by bringing in a little bit of extra money by doing something that is interesting, fun and profitable? It’s time to enjoy your retired life to the fullest!
Writing Sales Copy – How to Close the Deal
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest update from center
Make Money Online Free – The Two Alternatives
Digital Cash and How it Affects You
Earning Extra Income In Retirement Is Easier Than Most People Think
How to Save Beaucoup Money When Investing in Fixer-Upper Houses! 5 Tips on Learning to Make Repairs
Bitcoin Dives To $30K, Why Short-term Recovery Seems Possible
7 Handy Tips on Buying Electronics Online
Top 10 Things To Remember When Considering Online Banking
Online Mobile Recharge: An Easy Way to Recharge Your Phone
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News3 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion