$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies
RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Unconditional bail was set at $1.5 million Tuesday for the Minnesota woman charged with leaving her newborn son to die beside a lake nearly 20 years ago and who authorities say abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River years earlier.
Jennifer Matter, 50, appeared in court in Goodhue County via video on two counts of second-degree murder in the 2003 death of the boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River.
According to authorities, DNA evidence proves that along with the death of the newborn boy, Matter is responsible for the death of an infant girl left in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges have not been filed in that case, which is still under review.
Judge Douglas Bayley set the $1.5 million bail without conditions and $750,000 with conditions that include no alcohol or drugs, random chemical testing, no possession of firearms or ammunition, and complying with ongoing mental health treatment, among others.
Bayley denied Matter’s request for a public defender due to her incomplete application. Matter said she would be hiring a private attorney in the coming days.
When Bayley asked Matter if she had anything to say, she sobbed and tried to explain that she was not the person she once was and needed her family for support.
“I need forgiveness for something I did in the past,” she told the judge.
Investigators, who arrested Matter Monday at her home near Red Wing, said DNA samples tied both infants to Matter by a genealogy search that led to potential relatives in Goodhue County.
Authorities said a third baby found in the waters of the Mississippi River in 2007 is not Matter’s child.
EA Sports and FIFA end partnership, both eye new video games
ZURICH (AP) — Electronic Arts will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game in its current name, marking a split in one of soccer’s most successful and lucrative partnerships after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal.
Instead, the California company said Tuesday that EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after it creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.
Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million annually — the single biggest commercial earner in its expected $7 billion total revenue from 2019-2022 — though FIFA struck a defiant tone in a statement published hours after the announcement of losing that income.
FIFA promised a “number of new non-simulation games (that) are already under production” and will launch ahead of the 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar in November.
FIFA said it plans to create a “new gaming model” and cited the recent launch of its streaming service FIFA+.
“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.
EA has been producing a FIFA game for nearly 30 years and its fond association with tens of millions of gamers worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization’s brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.
For generations of young people, FIFA has means a video game rather than a sports institution.
Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content including the World Cup, it retains licensing deals with prime soccer competitions including the English Premier League and the UEFA-organized Champions League.
The EA announcement showed the strength of those partnerships with warm comments from executives from the Premier League, UEFA and Spain’s La Liga while a coordinated release of tweets posted by dozens of soccer clubs used the slogan “We’re In The Club” to align with the EA Sports FC brand.
“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger.”
Wilson promised “even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience” while its soon-to-be rival FIFA spoke of creating ”new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe.”
“The interactive gaming and e-sports sector is on a path of unrivaled growth and diversification,” Infantino said. “FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”
More AP soccer: and
Loons will revamp lineup for U.S. Open Cup game vs. Colorado
Minnesota United had a complete makeover of its game-day roster from its MLS game against Colorado Rapids on April 16 to the Loons’ first U.S. Open Cup match against Forward Madison on April 20.
Those 11 backup players helped the Loons produce a 2-0 victory to advance to the fourth round of the national tournament, but changes manager Adrian Heath makes from last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati to the fourth-round cup game against the Rapids won’t be as drastic come Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
The Loons are waiting to see how attacker Robin Lod recovers from an illness that kept him out of the 1-0 home loss to FC Cincinnati; he was involved in Tuesday’s training. Luis Amarilla was also out sick over the weekend and remained absent from Tuesday’s practice.
The Loons need all the help they can get scoring goals. MNUFC is tied for 17th in MLS with 11 goals in 10 games. And the club has been shut out in two straight matches. They beat Colorado 3-1 in St. Paul on April 16.
The Rapids will be without newly acquired forward Gyasi Zardes on Wednesday. Before being traded to Colorado, the U.S. men’s national team striker played in a U.S. Open Cup match with the Columbus Crew, making him ineligible to play for a second team in the tournament.
MILLER TIME
Heath said it’s likely goalkeeper Tyler Miller will start in net Wednesday after he helped produce a clean sheet against Madison three weeks ago. Miller, who hasn’t played in MLS since March 5, said in a team interview Tuesday that he’s keeping a “good attitude” after his starting place in league games was lost to Dayne St. Clair.
MNUFC2 IN FORM
The Loons’ new developmental team has gotten hot. After losing its first two matches, MNUFC2 (3-2-1) is unbeaten in four straight games. Their next match is against the best in the West, Houston Dynamo 2 (6-1-0), on Saturday at Allianz Field.
Homegrown defender Devin Padelford of Maplewood scored the clinching penalty kick to give MNUFC2 an extra point in a 7-6 shootout after a 0-0 road draw with Chicago Fire 2 (0-3-3) on Sunday.
But winger Justin McMaster, who leads the MNUFC2 with four goals in 477 minutes, left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. The second-year player might be out for an extended period.
Aziel Jackson, who has three goals on the year, had two good scoring chances in regulation and added a PK.
Padelford and center back Nabi Kibunguchy will be on the Loons’ game-day roster Wednesday, Heath said. That pair put in extra work with Loons first-team defensive coach Sean McAuley on Tuesday.
BRIEFLY
On top of changes in Open Cup matches, Minnesota has used 10 different lineups in 10 MLS games this season. … Loons right back Romain Metanire (hamstring) has entered his fifth week of rehab since tweaking the muscle vs. Austin on April. 10. … The forecast for Wednesday’s game calls for a 50 percent chance of rain at the 7 p.m. kickoff, with it increasing to 60 percent as the match finishes near 9 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+. … After starting with 103 teams, the Open Cup is now down to 32. … After being traded last week, former Loons left back Chase Gasper made his MLS season debut in a 31-minute shift for Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Gasper and the Galaxy will come to Allianz Field for a league match a week from Wednesday. … The Loons will first travel to Seattle on Sunday, where they will face the newly minted CONCACAF Champions League winners. MNUFC is 0-7 versus the Sounders at Lumen Field, with a minus-11 goal differential in all MLS games there. That includes the 3-2 loss in the 2020 Western Conference final.
Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
By MATT O’BRIEN, KELVIN CHAN and TOM KRISHER
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump should the Tesla CEO conclude his deal to acquire the social media company for $44 billion.
Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.
“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” Musk said. “So I think this may end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. I guess the answer is that I would reverse the permanent ban.”
Musk has repeatedly criticized Twitter’s content moderation decisions, including the Trump ban, but had mostly avoided saying what he would do about Trump’s account until he was pressed for more details Tuesday by Peter Campbell, a Financial Times automotive correspondent. Twitter banned Trump’s account in January 2021 for “incitement of violence” following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump has previously said that he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.
“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”
A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to Musk’s remarks.
While Trump was president, his Twitter persona functioned as a mix of policy announcements, often out of the blue; complaints about the media; disparagement of women, minorities and his perceived enemies; and praise for his supporters, replete with exclamation marks, all-caps, and one-word declarations such as “Sad!”
He fired numerous officials on Twitter and his posts, like his speeches at rallies, were a torrent of misinformation.
In announcing Trump’s ban, Twitter said Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Musk’s remarks raise questions about whether those banned besides Trump could also return. The long list of people banned from Twitter includes QAnon loyalists, COVID deniers, neo-Nazis and former reality star Tila Tequila, who was suspended for hate speech.
Other Trump allies kicked off Twitter include Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was permanently banned in January for repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccine safety.
White supremacist David Duke and the often violent Proud Boys organization have been banned, along with far-right trolls like one who goes by the name Baked Alaska, who promoted anti-Semitic tropes and faces charges stemming from his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.
Conspiracy theorists also have been eliminated. David Icke was kicked off the platform two years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, including claims that Jews and 5G towers were behind the pandemic. Icke is a prominent advocate of the belief that a race of lizard people have taken over the Earth by posing as human leaders.
Alex Jones, the creator of Infowars, was permanently banned in 2018 for abusive behavior. Last year, Jones lost a defamation case filed by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting over Jones’ repeated claims that the shooting was fake.
Twitter, Musk said Tuesday, currently has a strong bias to the left, largely because it is located in San Francisco. This alleged bias prevents it from building trust in the rest of the U.S. and the world, he said: “It’s far too random and I think Twitter needs to be much more even handed.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s comments.
Earlier, Musk said he supported a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he outlined to Musk how the bloc’s online regulations aim to uphold free speech while also making sure whatever is illegal “will be forbidden in the digital space,” which Musk “fully agreed with.”
In a video Breton tweeted late Monday, Musk said the two had a “great discussion” and that he agrees with the Digital Services Act, which is expected to get final approval later this year. It will make big tech companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook parent Meta police their platforms more strictly for illegal or harmful content like hate speech and disinformation or face billions in fines.
O’Brien reported from Providence, R.I.; Krisher reported from Detroit. Associated Press writer David Klepper contributed from Providence, R.I.
See all of AP's tech coverage at
