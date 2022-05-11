Finance
2 Different Types Of Internet Marketing Strategies You Can Use
On the internet, there are all types of internet marketing strategies that you can use for your internet business. Now if you’re like most beginners, you probably start off with the ones that seem the easiest and that bring in the most traffic immediately – but this is not necessarily the best route. In fact a lot of these internet marketing strategies can actually harm your website in multiple ways.
For example, you have the infamous “traffic exchanges”. A traffic exchange is simply a network of websites that gets clicked on to boost their website statistics. Now some clicks actually do result in sales, but the rate of achieving sales is so low that it’s not even worth your time participating on the exchange. For the most part, it can be automated – but starting out you’re probably going to find yourself sitting in front of your computer for 1 hour clicking on links that you’re not interested in. And the clicks that you get in return will be from people who aren’t interested in your offer at all.
So what types of internet marketing strategies should you be using to bring in high quality leads and customers? Well that’s what I’m going to be going over so that you can succeed as much as possible in your internet business. No matter what kind of business that you have – and no matter the industry – these effective strategies can work for you. Let’s take a look at the first type of internet marketing strategy that you can use to make money online:
1) Referral marketing
Here’s the gist of referral marketing, because it can create a snowstorm of free traffic for you. What you want to do is find a “tell a friend” or “refer a friend” script. You will want to offer something of high perceived value, and tell your subscribers that they can get this high valued offer for free IF they refer 5 of their friends or colleagues to your website.
So you go and create the offer, set up the page and the refer a friend code on your site, and immediately after they fill in the form with their colleagues’ names, redirect them to the free offer that they can download and use immediately. Or if you have something tangible to offer, maybe you can mail out your free offer (but low cost) to the person who referred their friends to you.
This is an extremely effective internet marketing strategy, and it works without you lifting a finger or spending a dime to get more leads. It boosts your high quality subscriber count, and lowers your cost of advertising. And since it’s coming as a referral from someone they know, people will come to you – already predisposed to viewing you as the obvious expert in your niche.
This is something that can be promoted to all kinds of lists that you have. If you have an opt-in email list, you can promote this in the signature area of your emails. If you have a blog and you have blog subscribers, you can promote this on your blog. If you have a large YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or social media following – you can promote this referral offer to all of your followers… all for free. You can get an avalanche of free traffic and it won’t cost you a thing. Here’s another type of internet marketing strategy that is effective:
2) Advertising on community style sites in your niche
Here’s the difference between doing pay per click (PPC) advertising and advertising on a targeted community style site in your niche. The people on the community site are rabid. This means that they are deeply interested in the niche topic that the community site is based around. Because of this, when they come online everyday, this is probably the first site that they visit when their internet browser is opened.
Or they probably have the site bookmarked into their “favorites”, and visit the site about 3 to 5 minutes after coming online. The difference between this and marketing to leads on pay per click sites such as Google Ads or Microsoft Ads is that they traffic from these 2 search engines vary in terms of desire. Some people are deeply interested – depending on what keyword combination they type in. And some people are vaguely interested – also depending on the keyword combination that is typed in.
There are a few other factors that you have to consider also. You have to consider where they live, the disposable income of the targeted group, the language that they speak, whether you want to target their mobile phone, tablet, or computer, and also their age. Like I said, there are a lot of factors that you have to consider – along with the pay per click network that you choose to advertising on.
In my opinion, community style sites gets the first nod. The conversion rates are usually higher in terms of sales, and the cost of advertising is usually lower – depending on the niche. Community style sites that I’m talking about are: blogs, forums, high traffic websites, and even offline publications that you can reach your targeted prospects at. Now offline marketing is a totally different scope of knowledge, but you should know that you can get tons of high quality new customers simply and easily by incorporating it into your marketing.
These 2 types of internet marketing strategies are incredibly effective and are techniques that you should implement into your business today. I’m sure you have the time to use both of these techniques right now – on top of what you’re currently doing to market your website. The sooner you start doing these 2 techniques, the faster your leads, sales, and income will increase. Not to mention that both of these strategies can be automated.
And be sure to stay away from the low quality traffic strategies. Traffic exchanges, link farms, bulk software submitters, and bulk traffic submission sites won’t do you any good. So be sure NOT to use them.
How Can I Make Easy Money Online For Free?
Are you asking yourself: How can I make easy money online for free? Especially during the current economic crisis, when so money of us are worried about our financial situation. Many of us are looking for extra or alternative sources of income.
The Internet is a great place to earn an extra income. It is a great place to build a successful online business. The Internet has many advantages. You can trade all over the world. Your suppliers, your customers, your banking facilities, your business advisors, and all of the knowledge you need to be successful are right in front of you on the screen. You can work, anywhere, any time. Sounds wonderful doesn’t it? With all these advantages, it should be easy to make money on line for free.
If only! The truth is that, while everything in the last paragraph is absolutely true, the reality of earning income online is far different. The reason is that there are so many ways to make money online, and so many websites and blogs on the subject, that it can be difficult for many to know where to start.
What skills will you need to start your business? How will you attract customers to your websites? Do you need programming skills to build your own websites? What products or services will you offer?
When looking for money-making opportunities on line, you need to bear in mind three things.
1. Whatever you decide to do, you need to be prepared to stick at it for a while before it will start bringing in a decent income. Yes it is possible to earn some money online fairly quickly, but the amounts are likely to be very small and much less than you would probably find acceptable.
2. To will need to be prepared to learn new skills, maybe ones that you hadn’t even thought of, like basic html programming, and effective Internet research.
3. There are lots of get rich quick schemes that will happily take your money in return for the promise of massive wealth within a very short time. Often these schemes sell nothing more than hope and even the best still require you to be prepared to work hard and stick at it in order to be successful.
There are now many free resources on line that you can use to help you build your business. Even You Tube is packed with useful how to videos that show you how to do some of the more technical aspects of Internet Publishing. There is Open Source Software that you will find useful and joining the right mailing lists will help you keep up to date with new developments.
How can you make easy money on line for free? The answer is – it does get easier!
How to Build Your First Mobile App & Make the Business Big With Apps
There has been a rapid explosion of apps for the past few years and this craze is especially centred towards youngsters. As the number of smart phone users are increasing, the downloading of apps is also increasing. Apps attract millions of people and thus are experiencing a tremendous growth.
App is an abbreviated form of the word “application”. Application in this case refers to a software application. An app typically refers to software used on a smart phone or mobile device such as the Android, iPhone, etc. Apps allows access of all the important information to customers at their fingertips. The fact is, now days a business cannot well flourish without its own app, no matter what the business is.
Importance of Using Apps for the Business:
- Builds Loyalty
- Reinforce Brand
- Increases Visibility and accessibility
- Exposure through mobile devices
- Connects to more customers
- Make fast and large sales
Planning is the first step in any management process. So with little planning and research one can establish an app. Steps for the same.
1. Define goals: Having a clear perspective as to what purpose the app will serve is very important. It is not about going into the technicalities, but a rough idea about what problems will the app solve and what benefit the customers shall reap from this.
2. Identify the Need: Once a plan is made, before execution firstly validate the demand of an app. One must ensure that the app is fruitful enough for the customers that its demand is much higher than the supply.
3. Pen and paper: Put all the thoughts onto that paper. In short a visual representation of the thoughts. It is always better to jot down the thoughts for much better clarity and processing becomes easy.
4. Investigate and analyse: Study the market. Look out to competitors. A thorough investigation about the idea, thinking from the customer’s point of view and analysis of the market takes place. Think about the financial constraints, how a product or an app will be marketed, which mediums for marketing are to be adopted need a clear research.
5. Wire-frame: Adding that digital functionality to the idea is all about wire framing. After investigating and analyzing, comes the time to frame the app and start its functioning.
6. Designing the backend: It is putting forward how an app will function. Considering all the technicalities and development, the app must be so innovative to function to satisfy the needs of the customers.
7. Testing: Well, no person can launch an app without testing and modifying the app. So, an app passes through various tests and Reviews are taken from the technicians. It builds a new room for any improvements if needed.
8. Development: Now the actual construction of the apps takes place with all those improvements. This is where app builders come into the picture. Professional help is always better.
9. Framing the look: In today’s time a book is judged by its cover. So the user interface, how a website will look becomes important as it gets the attention of the customer.
10. Modifications: Adjust any improvements, if any. An app must be free from errors and should work smooth and fast.
11. Applying beta testing: It’s about testing the app live. It has to pass the live test so as to launch it in the market for huge success.
12. Launching: And finally the app is launched. When an app is launched, marketing and advertising are done, comes the part of customer feedback.
13. Feedback: Reviews from customers all over the globe is a live proof whether the app is a success or a failure. The taste of success is worth the hard work.
Apps today are part of almost every credible business. They provide an instant synergy to a customer with the product or service. With proper analysis, applying suitable marketing techniques an app has a long way to go!
Apartment Building Income and Expense Analysis – Your X-Ray of Financial Health
Apartment Building Investments
As the residential real estate market continues to decline many real estate investors have been attracted to what might be the next great financial market to boom: apartment buildings. An ancient Chinese blessing says “may you live in interesting times”. Well, if interesting times are to be seen as a blessing then the real estate market must be full of opportunity. We probably haven’t seen a real estate market this “interesting” since the 1950’s.
When it comes to apartment building investments versus single family home investments I have found that it is easier to make a sound financial judgment about apartment building investments over single family homes. The reason is simply because when you purchase an apartment building you have the ability to view the historical financial statements. These financial statements are called the income and operating expenses and the purchaser of the apartment building can usually obtain these financial statements going back three years. The great thing about viewing the financial statement is that you get to see exactly what the gross income and expenses have been over the past three years. This allows you, the investor, to determine approximately what the property is worth as well as what the expected rate of return will be.
The income and operating expenses or financial statement of the multi-family investment that you are considering are a tool that is the equivalent of an x-ray to a doctor examining his patient. If you analyze the income and expenses of your multi-family property you should be able to determine a number of things that will affect the overall “health” and monetary returns on your investment.
The first task to perform when analyzing the income and expenses is to look closely at all of the expenses for each year and find out which expenses have increased or decreased from year to year. For example, you might find that the expenses listed for landscaping increased from $4000.00 in year 3 to $7000.00 in the most current year. This could be because the owner made significant improvements in the landscaping of the property, which could add value or it could be because he hired a new landscaper who charges more for the same service. The new apartment investor should examine every listed expense for every year and make comparisons for all years to make sure that there are no discrepancies. Where there are differences the investor must act like a detective to find out the reasons. Sometimes the discrepancies can actually represent hidden value. Using the example above, you might know of a landscape company that you currently use who will maintain the landscaping at a lower cost. Just this one difference could completely change your financial analysis of the property. This concept is known as forced appreciation. I discuss forced appreciation in much more detail in my “Buy Your First Apartment Building E-Course” found in the link at the end of this article.
In contrast, when you purchase a single family home for investment purposes you have no historical record of what rents you can expect to receive in the future. If the house was not formally a rental home then you must rely on a market estimate given to you by your realtor. This estimated rent may or may not be accurate. You also have no way of knowing what your expenses will be for that particular property. Most homeowners don’t keep a separate balance sheet for their home expenses.
