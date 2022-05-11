Finance
5 Psychological Benefits of Playing Online Games
Nowadays, online games are becoming the most engaging types of games. The technological advancements have allowed players to play their favorite titles without installation. For instance, you can play card games on your mobile or PC provided you are connected to the Internet. Given below are some of the most common benefits of playing online games. Read on to know more.
Stress Relief
According to research studies, playing browser games has a lot of psychological benefits. If you are a regular player, you can experience reduced stress levels. Aside from this, car games help you feel happier and relaxed.
Skill Development
Some titles also allow you to challenge your friends, which may help you improve your memory, analytical skills, focus and memory. Many of these products also involve strategy, which requires a lot of attentiveness and concentration. This is true whether you play them alone or with friends.
What happens is that you have to keep an eye on the behavior and move of your opponent. And this makes you more alert. Apart from this, these products involve interpersonal and cognitive skill development. As a result, your brain remains in good health.
Staying Engaged
Most online games rely on your short-term memory. But many of them can also have a positive impact on your long-term memory and many of other skills. If you follow the same routine for months without a break, you may suffer from mental stagnation.
Online games can help you fill this gap by keeping you busy both physically and mentally. As a matter of fact, playing with a virtual opponent is as entertaining as playing with a local friend.
Although there is a lack of social interaction and conversation, online games may still help you improve your focus. Actually, the fun comes from the competition you face during the gameplay. However, you can’t ignore the allied benefits offered by browser-based games.
Interaction
Another benefit that you can enjoy is the promotion of teamwork and communication. You get an incentive to work together while playing the games. This helps you have a better interaction with your fellow players. For introverts, this can be a great benefit, which allows you to interact with each other through an online medium. So, you can enjoy better interpersonal interactions.
Entertainment
We all need entertainment but with convenience. The good thing about online games is that they can be played regardless of time and location. In other words, you can enjoy your favorite titles whether you are at home or on the move. So, you can play them from home, office, waiting rooms, or car. You can choose from a lot of titles based on your personal preferences.
Other skills that you can improve by playing online games include leadership skills, problem-solving skills, and observation skills.
In short, if you have never played games online, we suggest that you check out some browser games. You can choose from thousands of titles, and the good thing is that you don’t need to install them first. Hope this helps.
Finance
How Marketing is Changing – A Challenging Economy Gives Rise to New Strategies
Thirty-five years is a long time. That’s how long I’ve been running my company, Mid-Hudson Marketing. It’s enough time to have seen all kinds of economic climates. Luckily, throughout every one, marketing has continued to provide a prosperous livelihood.
Economies rise and fall, twist and turn, but marketing is a discipline practiced by the most successful businesses. Marketing is one of those professions that relies on innovative thinking, creativity and psychological manipulation. Using such techniques, the smart marketer finds ways to circumvent obstacles like the scare tactics utilized by some of the media in an economic downturn. When the masses are convinced that the end is near, the clever marketer grasps that as an opportunity to provide exactly what is needed: a way to restore life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
One way to do this is to ignore the media storm of negativity and stand firm in your commitment to the product or service you provide. While you may have seen a drop in demand for whatever it is you sell, you know that you still supply something which is needed, whether your market prefers to buy it right now or not. The trick is to present its availability in a fresh, new way, catching the intimidated markets off guard. Here is where creativity and innovation come into play. Some may call it guerrilla marketing, but I like to think of it as a new level of appeal. If they want it badly enough (translate: if you make it desirable enough), they will buy it!
One of my clients called me the other day to tell me that marketing has changed. As a result of his annual dental marketing seminar, he now knows that social marketing is the new business marketing technique du jour but with one big caveat. He said you must address your vulnerability to competitors posting negative comments about you, the results over which you will have no control.
Yet another of my clients is enjoying the rewards of the ubiquitous Google dominance over Internet commerce. Having followed Google’s prescriptions for success, my client’s website comes up at the top of multiple search results, giving him an edge over worldwide competition he never dreamed possible.
Ah, yes. We live in an age where a one-man business can compete on equal footing with an international behemoth if one’s marketing is truly inspired. Is it possible to be a part of today’s global business culture and yet remain objective enough to stand back and see the forest for the trees? Can a marketer harness the wisdom of his experience by devising new strategies for recognition in uncharted waters?
One need only look to the success of such incredible entrepreneurs as Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google; Evan Williams and Biz Stone, co-founders of Twitter; or, Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim, who created YouTube; not to forget so many others, such as Apple‘s Steve Jobs and Steven Wozniak; Microsoft‘s Bill Gates and Paul Allen; Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos; or eBay‘s Pierre Omidyar. All of these people had a vision to create entities to fulfill a need in an emerging culture. In fact, some might say they created, rather than fulfilled, the need within the culture through brilliant marketing and astounding business acumen. While all of these businesses continue to evolve as the times change, how can we as members of this society not respect the audacity of their successes?
Remarkably, they each navigated uncharted waters and discovered new horizons of technological excellence in the process. Again, I ask, can the lowly business owner take inspiration from such geniuses to elevate one’s own commerce to a level of continued prosperity despite economic uncertainty? I say anything is possible because we are perpetually in a state of economic uncertainty, whether it is 1975, 1995 or 2015. All it takes is the belief that there are no limits to your own creativity and that trust in oneself is the most powerful force in accomplishing the impossible. “To thine own self be true…” – Shakespeare, Hamlet
Finance
Fast Credit Repair – How Credit Repair Services Work
Many of us hear the term “credit repair services” and automatically think it’s a scam. This is because many of them are, and only attempt to steal your money and drip-dry your wallet. However, we’ll be taking a look at what an ideal, reputable, efficient, and proven credit Repair Company does. This company assists people in repairing their credit quickly, usually within a couple months. This can take at least a year for a novice to try to do, if they are successful. The most important factor to keep in mind when seeking credit repair services is that it is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes delicate time and resources to repair a credit report, so you need to find a company that is passionate about helping you, and has a proven track record. We will also discuss tips and tricks you can use to ensure you’re picking a winning company to help keep yourself and your wallet safe.
Firstly, let’s go over safety. This is the main concern when selecting a credit repair company. A good credit repair company doesn’t have the words “wire” or anything of the sorts on their site. They proudly accept payment via check, credit, or debit card, just as any legitimate business does. You won’t be sending non-refundable money to them, or making cash deposits into their account. These are the same trusted payment options you use everywhere else, and credit cards are also backed by the credit companies’ award winning fraud protection, so you know you’re safe. Other companies that claim to want to truly help you, often drip-feed your wallet taking $100 month-by-month, and falling back on the excuse that they never promised anything, but would “try” to do their best for you. As much as it’s a fact that nothing can be promised, because ultimately it’s up to the credit bureaus, they live on that excuse to suck peoples’ wallets dry. A good credit repair company isn’t like that, and you’re welcome to ask any of their many satisfied customers.
Second, some type of reasoning behind their services is what you’re looking for. How can they help you? What are they capable of clearing from your reports? What is the turnaround time? Do they have any examples of their work? These are all great questions to be asking not only the company, but also yourself when sourcing professional credit repair help. A good company separates itself from the fakes out there in a number of ways. They show you a detailed in-depth video of a consumer’s credit report. A video would be ideal so you can then note the differences. They go over how their report looked at one point, and also at another point to show the improvements. You want to see a timeframe of around a couple months. They should take time to show you the basics of what they can do for you in order to begin building trust with potential clients.
By now, you’re hopefully leaning towards using a good credit repair company for your credit report issues. But how do they work? A good credit repair company works off of government legislature to fairly represent you to the credit reporting bureaus. To ease some of your curiosity, their strategy involves them using, on your behalf, the Fair Credit Billing Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. True knowledge and understanding of all these pieces of legislation gives us the ability and the confidence to legally challenge items in your credit reports. Each one of these acts can be viewed at: www.ftc.gov. You may also be asking how long it takes to see results. Once you receive your credit reports from all 3 credit bureaus, a good credit repair company will aggressively remove the negative debt from your credit report. By law, the credit agencies must respond to your dispute letters within 30 days from the actual dispute claim, and you should definitely see results on your credit file within 30-45 days.
Hopefully, the above paragraph gave you a reasonable idea as to how they operate. They’re basically like your lawyers, but to the credit bureaus! Trust them to work with you, and you surely won’t be disappointed. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, reach out! The first step to bettering your financial future is to allow them to help you in combating the intimidating credit bureaus. You could also try to fix your credit report yourself, but when a novice attempts to do that, the credit bureaus log each and every dispute, so this can make it harder later on down the line when you attempt to seek professional help. Let the expert’s help you from the get go! It is important that you don’t begin contacting the credit bureaus and seeking disputes without knowing what you’re doing. This can only hurt you and make you look less serious to them, and they will attempt to take advantage of that. You must convey to them that you mean business, and allowing a professional outfit to represent you is generally the best option available.
So why hire a professional outfit to professionally represent you? It has gotten to the point where almost everything is based on your credit history. With a better and more accurate credit file, you can receive lower credit card and home mortgage interest rates, lower automobile finance charges, lower down payments, lower insurance rates, and more pre-approved credit. Foremost, restoring your credit will give you more peace of mind and will also eliminate certain stress. Therefore you can benefit greatly by taking advantage of professional services. Most of the important things in your life such as your car, job, financial standing, and job, can all be affected by how well your credit report is. If you are in the position where you need credit repair assistance, you need to consult a professional company that specializes in removing derogatory remarks on your accounts, remove accounts that are in collections, and other bad histories within your credit report that can prevent you from obtaining future loans, having to satisfy for higher interest rates, and other obstacles throughout your financial future. You may also want to fix your credit fast in case you need to acquire any new loans for a family emergency, a new vehicle, getting a new job, or even a new home.
Finance
Murder: Okoya Family In Anambra Praises Police, Calls For Arrest Of Principal Suspect
The Okoya family in Isuaniocha in Awka north Local government Area of Anambra State is presently full of praises for the Nigerian police, over the arrest of two of the suspects linked with the murder of their son.
The family is however calling on the same police to track down one Anthony Onyeagolu, former president-general of Isuaniocha Development Union, in Awka, Anambra State, who is alleged to be the principal suspect in the incident.
Okoye recalled that his late brother, Angus Okoye, a 48-year-old businessman, was allegedly kidnapped at about 1.30 am, December, 16, 2018, at his home at Ifite Isu village, Isuaniocha, Awka north LGA.
But, family sources alleged that Angus’ offence was that he was a star witness in a case of N100million fraud instituted by the community with EFCC against Anthony Onyeagolu.
However, the next day, the lifeless body of the kidnapped victim was found dead at the boundary between Isuaniocha and Nawgu community.
Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, then a Superintendent of Police, said “following the report, police patrol team attached to Dunukofia division visited the scene in conjunction with vigilante group”.
According to Haruna, the victim was photographed and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on arrival, while preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was one Angus Okoye ‘m’ aged 48 years.
He was allegedly kidnapped from his residence at Ifite Isu village, Isuaniocha in Awka North LGA on the 15/12/2018 at about 11:30 pm.
“The victim was shot on the head and neck by his assailants and his Honda Pilot with REG number Lagos.FST 430 DM was abandoned “according to police investigators, which the autopsy carried out by FCID also confirmed.
Media reports also quoted Haruna as further explaining that the incident may not be unconnected with the recent crisis in Isuanioha community in which the community was warned by the police not to take laws into their hands.
However, family sources said that Anthony Onyeagolu, the 42-year-old principal suspect in the attempted and murder cases, allegedly fled to Ghana at the peak of police investigations into the incident, in order to escape arrest.
But, when one Chidiebere Okoye, an indigene of the community, who was one of those allegedly kidnapped, tortured, shot and presumed dead, survived and was invited by the police to make statement on the incident, where he allegedly indicted Anthony Onyeagolu and his gang members, now at large.
Chidiebere Okoye also named others linked to the incident as: Chiefs Boniface Enweani, Augustine Adigwe, Mr Moses Emebo, Stephen Ibeania and others.
The Okoye family has sincerely expressed their gratitude to the Force Police Investigations Department, FCID, Abuja, for coming to their aid and tracking down two of the suspects, namely Mr Moses Emebo and Cyprian Onyeagolu, who is the senior brother to Anthony Onyeagolu.
It was gathered that as soon as Onyeagolu heard that Chidiebere survived the incident and was invited by the police to shed more light on what actually happened, he was said to have returned to Abuja from Ghana and petitioned one of the units of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.
He also sent his petitions to the Senate and other notable indigenes of Anambra State, where he peddled his falsehood and fictitious statements, thereby misleading the police and the public on the true picture of the incident, where attempted and actual murder, allegedly perpetuated by him, were involved.
But, instead of Onyeagolu to report at the FCID, having being declared wanted by the police to clear his name in connection with the murder case, the former leaders is busy spreading falsehood in alleged attempt to kill the murder case and truncate justice.
The family is using this medium to inform the whole world that the suspected murderer-in-chief has been deceiving the police and the public with falsehood, while playing hide and seek game in Abuja, to avoid invitation from FCID in the last one year, in order to release his brother, presently under police detention through back door.
It could be recalled that the Onyeagolu family has been using all police channels since the murder of late Angus Okoye to intimidate, harass, and labeled all sorts of false allegations against family members of the deceased, in order to truncate justice or silence the case, while the body of the late Angus still remains at the mortuary till date, he family said.
Today, the FCID has finally heard the cries of the family and swung into action to unravel the killers of Angus Okoye, which led to the arrest of Cyprian Onyeagolu and Moses Emebo, who are still undergoing interrogation at the FCID in Abuja, while still searching for the remaining suspects, including Anthony Onyeagolu, the suspected murderer- in- chief.
The family is crying out to enlighten the public and the police to avoid being deceived by Anthony Onyeagolu, who is being wanted by the FCID to answer his crime, while appealing to the public and the police to arrest him instead and hand him over to the homicide section of the FCID, to answer to his crimes.
Good News For 10th & 12th Pass Students: 2022 Recruitment In Post Office, 38,926 Vacancies, Click Here To Apply
5 Psychological Benefits of Playing Online Games
Nano Machine Chapter 105 READ MANGA and Release Date
One Punch Man Chapter 164 READ MANGA and Release Date
How Marketing is Changing – A Challenging Economy Gives Rise to New Strategies
My Hero Academia Chapter 352 READ MANGA and Release Date
Fast Credit Repair – How Credit Repair Services Work
Melanie Olmstead: Who is She in Yellowstone? Cause of Death & Tribute
Murder: Okoya Family In Anambra Praises Police, Calls For Arrest Of Principal Suspect
Haikyuu Season 5 Expected Release Date and Story Updates
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion