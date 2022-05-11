5 questions to ask Steve Nash and Sean Marks at Wednesday’s Nets’ presser

Nets GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash will address the media on Wednesday. Their presser will mark the first time Nash has spoken since the Celtics swept the Nets out of the first round in April, and Marks hasn’t spoken to reporters since shortly after the team acquired Ben Simmons at the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

The Nets are entering Year 4 of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era but have no championship to show and have just one playoff series victory to two early, disappointing exits. Durant called this summer a “very, very important offseason,” and they’ll have to answer a number of questions entering the most pivotal summer in franchise history.

How does the fashion the Nets lost in influence their offseason?

The Nets didn’t just lose. Hell, they didn’t just get swept. They got bullied – and it was the worst possible way to lose for a team with two all-world scorers.

The first round was a nightmare: Durant and Irving were mere mortals and succumbed to the pressure, physicality and continuity of the Celtics’ defense.

Boston, however, is only a pit stop on the road to a championship, provided the franchise still remains steadfast in their belief such a goal is attainable. In the East, the championship road also includes the Sixers, Heat and Bucks, and each of those teams, the Celtics included, have the edge in size and strength.

Quite frankly, the Nets need to get bigger, and it should be a clear priority for the front office this summer. Not just bigger in terms of adding size at the center, but adding size on the wings, as well.

It’s also quite clear the team needs a true point guard. Durant and Irving are better off with someone else generating looks for them instead of having to work for every shot. Also, is Ben Simmons your point guard or your point forward?

Durant, Irving and Simmons headline a roster that also includes guaranteed deals with Joe Harris, Seth Curry and rookies Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Patty Mills has a player option, and both Bruce Brown and Nic Claxton are restricted free agents.

How much will the luxury tax dictate your offseason moves?

If money isn’t anything but a number, the Nets could put together a formidable roster on top of the stars they already have. But as I discussed in Offseason Chronicle No. 1, the Nets are now repeat tax offenders, which means new contracts after Irving’s looming extension will begin costing an additional $4 for every dollar spent on a new player’s contract.

The Nets have to make decisions on both Claxton and Brown, who each could command upwards of $8M a year. They also have three trade exceptions worth $11.6, $6.3 and $3.3M, and the mid-level exception worth $6M.

Those are all available to add to the roster – if Joe Tsai is willing to pay the tax.

That tax could be the difference between a roster loaded with championship-caliber role players, or a bare bones roster built around starpower and minimum contracts.

Are you going to run exotic offensive sets?

The grand question awaiting head coach Steve Nash, whose offense at times more closely resembled games of pick-up at the park than an organized, professional basketball team.

With Durant and Irving, it’s easy to fall into the pick-up trap. They are two of the most dominant isolation scorers in NBA history. Some of this team’s best offense has come from Durant and Irving bending a defense beyond the breaking point.

But how much isolation is too much isolation? And more importantly, at what point does it become predictable?

I always think back to what Ime Udoka said before a March 6 game against the Nets. “I know their game,” said Udoka, an assistant on Nash’s staff before taking the Celtics job. “It’s not about their sets, offensively. It’s about who they [Durant and Irving] are. They’re not running anything complicated. It’s get them the ball and let them do what they do.”

The Nets have significant room to grow in their offensive creativity, and I think Nash wants to go down that road. It’s just hard to build a complex offense when you start the season with 10 new players, lose 13 players at one time to the health and safety protocol, lose Durant for a month and a half to an MCL sprain, and deal with a James Harden trade, all while Irving is in and out of the rotation because of his vaccination status.

What exactly happened with Ben Simmons?

There’s not a whole lot of trust between fans, media and the Nets front office when it comes to Ben Simmons. Simmons never played a game the second half of the season, and the Nets strung his status along until the very end, when they ruled him out for the fourth and final game of their playoffs after he ramped up to playing with contact, only to wake up one morning with back soreness.

That’s an issue because the Nets traded James Harden in exchange for Simmons, who had a history of back issues in Philadelphia and ultimately needed back surgery this offseason. It’s a bad look if the Nets already knew he had significant back problems before trading Harden, and it’s an even worse look if they didn’t do their due diligence in the first place.

Trading Harden reduced any chance the Nets had at winning a championship this season to zero.

And if Simmons’ back problems persist, the Nets can kiss goodbye the idea of getting another Harden-caliber player. It’s a big bet on a star who isn’t on the floor because of both mental and physical reasons, and the Nets haven’t been straight about it.

Is this what you meant by championship culture?

Everyone knew things would change once KD and Kyrie arrived in Brooklyn. First it was D’Angelo Russell. Then it was Kenny Atkinson. Caris Levert, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie went shortly after.

So did that good ole’ Nets culture.

Quite frankly there’s not the same aura about the Nets as there was before the stars aligned. There’s been drama at virtually every turn. The Nets have felt more soap-opera than the Knicks, only they don’t have the ratings or crowd turnout to back it up.

Some of it has been outside the team’s control: Everyone dealt with COVID-19, and injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. But when you shoot for the stars, the light shines bright. What’s come to light is an organization run – or to use Irving’s word, “managed” – by their star players.

It’s the biggest bet the Nets made when they agreed to a future with Durant and Irving – which, to be clear, is brighter than most other franchises.

The Nets, however, don’t want to be better than most. They want to be the best of the best, NBA champions, and champions keep their affairs in order.

