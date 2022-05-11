Finance
7 Reasons Why You Should Invest in a Fixed Deposit
If you’re thinking about investing in a fixed deposit, then you’re already on your way to securing your financial future. This is not just a smart move, but also a move where you can find a lot of returns for you.
Investing through a fixed deposit scheme have become widely popular, since they are one of the most stable methods of investing, and you’re assured of getting a return. Once you start looking into FDs, check the interest rate that your bank is offering you and see how much you stand to gain at the end of the tenure period.
Let’s take a look at why fixed deposits are one of the best methods of investment.
They’re One of The Safest Methods of Investing
If you’re thinking of investing in something like the stock market, then you know that there’s a considerable level of risk that you have to take into factor. You could stand to gain a lot, or you could lose everything that you sank in.
But that’s not the case with fixed deposits. They’re known to be one of the safest methods of investing. You can choose FD investment schemes that will always expect a return.
They’re Flexible to Your Needs
By flexible, I mean that they’re essentially tailored to have maturity periods that are suited to your convenience. You can choose to lock in a sum of money for as little or as long as you want. Keep in mind though, that you won’t be able to access the money during that period, since it is in the maturation period. Keep this in mind when you’re thinking of opening a FD account.
You can also tailor your periods so that you can qualify for fixed deposit tax benefits, saving you from having to pay taxes on your investment.
They Can be Compounded if you don’t Need your Money
After the end of the maturity period, if you don’t need the money from the fixed deposit, you can reinvest it again and gain additional interest from the total amount that you got. This compounded interest can add up to a lot of gains over time, so if you’re someone that can trust themselves to have a lot of money tied up with the bank for an extended period of time, then this is definitely something for you to consider.
Relatively Safe For Senior Citizens
If you’re a senior citizen, you’re well aware of how precious your money is. You don’t have a stable salary anymore, so you’ll have to think about managing every little bit. For senior citizens, fixed deposits can be a good way to get some extra cash through the money they already have. This means that you won’t have to spend out of your life savings to ensure that you can get through the remainder of the month.
You’ll also find that banks will offer senior citizens a higher interest rate on FD than regular customers, so you can take advantage of that as well.
You Can Save on Taxes
While in other methods of investments, you can and will be regularly taxed, fixed deposits are only taxable once they break the exemption limit. This means, if you can plan your deposits properly, tax saving methods can be all the more beneficial for you, keeping money in your hands without having to pay taxes unnecessarily.
They’re Easy
Other investment routes can be difficult, since you’ll have to do days of research and walk through complicated procedures to get started. That isn’t the case with fixed deposits. They’re relatively easy to open and easier still to maintain.
They Can be a Regular Source of Income
If you have a number of fixed deposits in a number of banks, they can also be a sizable source of income for you, meaning that you can put your other money into other investments, keeping your finances secure.
This means that you won’t have to live from paycheck to paycheck.
Fixed deposits have been around for a long time, and there’s a reason for that. If you’re looking to start investing in these, then you should check out the Fixed Deposit interest rate that your bank offers and see if there’s anyone else that can compete.
Exploring Biology: DNA Replication and Structure
In molecular biology, DNA replication is the biological process of producing two identical replicas of DNA from one original DNA molecule. This process occurs in all living organisms and is the basis for biological inheritance. The cell possesses the distinctive property of division, which makes replication of DNA essential. DNA is made up of a double helix of two complementary strands. During replication, these strands are separated. Each strand of the original DNA molecule then serves as a template for the production of its counterpart, a process referred to as semiconservative replication. Cellular proofreading and error-checking mechanisms ensure near perfect fidelity for DNA replication.
In a cell, DNA replication begins at specific locations, or origins of replication, in the genome. Unwinding of DNA at the origin and synthesis of new strands results in replication forks growing bi-directionally from the origin. A number of proteins are associated with the replication fork to help in the initiation and continuation of DNA synthesis. Most prominently, DNA polymerase synthesizes the new strands by adding nucleotides that complement each (template) strand. DNA replication occurs during the S-stage of interphase. DNA replication can also be performed in vitro (artificially, outside a cell). DNA polymerases isolated from cells and artificial DNA primers can be used to initiate DNA synthesis at known sequences in a template DNA molecule. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a common laboratory technique, cyclically applies such artificial synthesis to amplify a specific target DNA fragment from a pool of DNA. DNA usually exists as a double-stranded structure, with both strands coiled together to form the characteristic double-helix. Each single strand of DNA is a chain of four types of nucleotides. Nucleotides in DNA contain a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a nucleobase.
The four types of nucleotide correspond to the four nucleobases adenine, cytosine, guanine, and thymine, commonly abbreviated as A,C, G and T. Adenine and guanine are purine bases, while cytosine and thymine are pyrimidines. These nucleotides form phosphodiester bonds, creating the phosphate-deoxyribose backbone of the DNA double helix with the nuclei bases pointing inward (i.e., toward the opposing strand). Nucleotides (bases) are matched between strands through hydrogen bonds to form base pairs. Adenine pairs with thymine (two hydrogen bonds), and guanine pairs with cytosine (stronger: three hydrogen bonds).
DNA strands have a directionality, and the different ends of a single strand are called the “3′ (three-prime) end” and the “5′ (five-prime) end”. By convention, if the base sequence of a single strand of DNA is given, the left end of the sequence is the 5′ end, while the right end of the sequence is the 3′ end. The strands of the double helix are anti-parallel with one being 5′ to 3′, and the opposite strand 3′ to 5′. These terms refer to the carbon atom in deoxyribose to which the next phosphate in the chain attaches. Directionality has consequences in DNA synthesis, because DNA polymerase can synthesize DNA in only one direction by adding nucleotides to the 3′ end of a DNA strand. The pairing of complementary bases in DNA (through hydrogen bonding) means that the information contained within each strand is redundant.
Phosphodiester (intra-strand) bonds are stronger than hydrogen (inter-strand) bonds. This allows the strands to be separated from one another. The nucleotides on a single strand can therefore be used to reconstruct nucleotides on a newly synthesized partner strand. Everything needed to know about DNA structure and its replication.
Stock Trading Basics (Nigerian Perspective)
Dear Friend,
In this article I am going to give you vital lessons on stock trading, but I must warn you though, this is for serious minded people that want to have access to fortunes in the stock’s market. If you’re at all inexperienced at this sort of thing, you will probably find this article most refreshing and rewarding, happy reading.
Stock trading is an aspect of stock investment which in my belief has been greatly overlooked, undermined and misunderstood. The reasons are not farfetched; I’ll get to that in a moment but first let’s attempt to throw light to this “well of gold”.
I want to show you what you may be missing by not been actively involved in stock trading with statistics that may stagger your ignorance. Do you know?
– That the Value of the Nigerian capital Market is well over N12 trillion.
– That the current (2008) budget of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is less than N3 trillion.
– By implication, the Nigerian Capital Market (NSE) is Four times the size of what Nigeria thrives on yearly.
– That Nigerian Stocks Market is ranked as one of the highest stock market with the highest returns on investment worldwide.
– That only 10% of active investors make over 90% (N9.18 trillion) of the N12 trillion that exchange hands daily.
– That the Nigeria Stock Market holds the greatest opportunity for every Nigerian residing in the country and in the Diaspora to create wealth.
– These 10% active investors are stock traders.
If you want to get on the train of stock trading, there are some basics you have to grapple with in order for you to perform excellently.
SECONDARY MARKET
There are two markets where investors do business in the capital market, namely primary and secondary market. The vast majority of stock investors (90%) do their business in the primary market, why? Basically because it is an all comers market, there are no restrictions since you can do business without necessarily depending on the famed stockbrokers. At the primary market you can easily buy shares across the counter, all you need to do is pick up a form, fill your data into it and pronto you are done, in another word, some level of ignorance of how the system works can be tolerated, but not so with the secondary market, it is highly regulated by the stakeholders of the Capital market which include The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Security and Exchange Commission and Central Security Clearing System Ltd.
TRADING ACCOUNT
For starters, you need a stock trading account with the CSCS Ltd to enable you trade at the floor of the exchange; this can be easily facilitated by a currently registered stock broking firm, Trading in the secondary market is done via stock brokers. You are charged commissions for every buy and sell that is done on their behalf.
A CURRENT ACCOUNT WITH ANY BANK
A current account to facilitate your trading, when sales is made in your favour, you need a current account where you can easily pay your crossed checks into, unlike savings account that is not designed to accommodate checks.
A DOMICILIARY ACCOUNT FOR NIGERIANS IN DIASPORA
For Nigerians who resides abroad who are interested trading in the capital market, they can also actively participate. A domiciliary account can be processed for them where deposit of sales can facilitated for them; also, this account enables them to transfer money to Nigeria easily for trading purposes. My organization WINNING ATTITUDE WEALTH IDEAS ENT as part of our array of investment services handles stock portfolios for Nigerian investors living abroad.
Ways to Make Quick Money Online for Free
Let’s face it – you are really seeking ways to make a lot of money online quickly, easily and for free. The answer would be yes, you can make a lot of money and yes, you can make money online quickly, easily and for free. But all at the same time? That’s asking too much. You know, it really depends on what you are in for – it’s either you really want to make a living online or you just want to earn extra money.
Many are just content making enough money to augment their family income and are very much dedicated to their profession or day job. Still, many are seeking out ways to really hit it big online in the hopes of finally resigning from their jobs to gain more freedom. While the big-time seekers have the potential to earn huge somewhere down the road, they strive to invest effort, time and money, making sure to accomplish their goals in the fastest time possible. The extra money-seeker, on the other hand, have the comfort of having online jobs that have minimum risk and investment, but the payment they are getting are just that – extra money and nothing near what the big-time seekers enjoy.
Since the title says “Ways to Make Quick Money Online for Free,” let us hammer on the point before going off topic:
· Answering Paid Surveys
This is a potentially good online job worth having, considering the demand and the good pay for doing a relatively easy job. The only downside is that the availability of the job is restricted to certain geographical locations in the US, Canada. UK and certain European countries.
· Joining Freelance Market sites
You have to sign up for legitimate freelance market sites like oDesk, eLance and Scriptlance to start being noticed by potential clients. You have to be skilled in certain disciplines such as web development, graphic arts, animation etc. You will fare better if you have multidisciplinary skills.
· Online Writing
As popular as an online job as it is, there is never a dearth in online jobs as the demand keeps on pouring in. There are several types of online writing jobs out there from the casual blog content writing to the more specialized and technically demanding full-length e-book ghostwriting.
