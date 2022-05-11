7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Government told when it will be implemented, know

We can expect Kenja no Mago Season 2 or ‘Wise Man’s Grandchild‘ by the end of 2022 as there are no plans on renewing the series in 2021.

Kenja no Mago Season 2 or ‘Wise Man’s Grandchild‘ is an anime series based on magic and martial arts. This anime was released two years ago in 2019 and it aired from April to June. Kenja no Mago Season 1 was a spring anime and it ran for a total of twelve episodes from April 10, 2019, to June 26, 2019.

This action magic anime series was a hit and fans loved this anime series as it brought some new content for otakus. This romantic fantasy anime series is an adaptation of a light novel of the same name. Kenja no Mago’s light novel was written by Tsuyoshi Yoshioka in 2016. It was illustrated, Shunsuke Ogata.

Kenja no Mago Season 2 Announcement

Manga, light novels, and video games have always been a source for anime series and it was the same for the Kenja no Mago. As after its light novel became popular it was adapted for the twelve episodes anime series. This anime series is animated by ‘Silver Link Studio’ and it was directed by Masafumi Tamura and was penned by Tatsuya Takahashi.

Kenja no Mago Premise

This anime series is set in the kingdom of Earlshide and it focuses on the orphan Shin Walford.

Merlin Walford, the National Hero, and grandfather of Shin is the person who saved this orphan and gave him all the care that he needed to have a kid. In his growing years, Shin displayed talent in magic and martial arts and he devoted all his time growing up to polishing his skills. But when he became a teenager he lacks a lot of things so he started attending Earlshide’s Magic Academy so that he can learn more about magic and also about normal things.

The whole series revolves around him and how we get better at magic and how he makes new friends. If you haven’t watched this anime series then you better because you are missing a great story and series full of great and amazing animations.

Will Kenja no Mago Have Season 2?

For now, it is hard to say the release date of the second season because this magic anime series isn’t renewed for the second season. But we can tell you that it is confirmed that this series will return with the second season.

But if we have to guess the date then we can expect to see the Kenja no Mago Season 2 by 2022.

The expected cast for Kenja no Mago Season 2

Season 2 isn’t renewed yet still some characters like Shin Wolford (Yusuke Kobayashi), Merlin Wolford (Yusaku Yara), Maria Von Messina (Yuki Wakai), Sizilien Von Claude (Rina Honnizum) are expected to reprise their roles in the second season.

Is Kenja no Mago Over?

Although Kenja no Mago Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet, it is far from over. Both the light novel and manga are still ongoing, therefore there is enough material to warrant a season 2. It is only a matter of time until there is an official announcement. Until then we’d just have to wait a bit.

Read More About the Main Cast of Kenja no Mago

Shin Wolford

Shin Wolford is the main character of Kenja no Mago. Subsequent to passing on in an auto crash.

He was resurrected into an obscure world conveying with him a dubious memory of his past life in his past world. He is the head of the Ultimate Magic Research Society and is positioned first in the main year S-Class.

Shin, due to having a few recollections of his past Japanese life, showed a more developed and genuine nature than most kids. He was normally inquisitive about pretty much everything in his new world that we’re not quite the same as the one he recollected and tried to realize everything that he would be able.

As he knows nothing about how possibly pivotal his manifestations are, Shin shows a to some degree oblivious and careless demeanor, making others stress about what he could do straightaway. This causes individuals near him to stress over him accomplishing something horrendous, would it be a good idea for anyone anybody carries mischief to his friends and family.

Sicily von Claude aka Sicily Wolford

Sicily von Claude called Sicily Wolford is an individual from Ultimate Magic Research Society who positions fourth in the main year S-Class and she additionally turns into the life partner of Shin Wolford.

Sicily is an exceptionally hesitant, mild-mannered, smart, amenable, and bashful young lady who here and there goes on an unexpected explosion when crashed into humiliating circumstances. Melinda Bowen considers Sicily to be an exceptionally kind and delicate young lady. Regardless of this Sicily will involve feeling sorry as she trusts Shin to utilize his benevolence to inspire him to help her yet after discovering that Shin will go similarly as captivate her garments to safeguard her, she begins to feel regretful.

She generally attempts to coexist with others and typically puts others before herself, attempting to ensure everybody is okay, genuinely or in any case.

Sicily is the third little girl and fourth offspring of the House of Claude. Due to her respectable status, she is accounted with numerous honorable kids, for example, Maria von Messina and August von Earlshide at an extremely youthful age. In light of her delightful figure, she was proposed to numerous young men previously, yet never saw any interest in them. She starts to fail to remember the feeling of affection.

