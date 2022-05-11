News
Aaron Judge hits game-winning 3-run home run to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
For the last year, the rivalry has been building. The Blue Jays pushed the Yankees to the end of last season, just missing a chance to play them for a playoff spot. Tuesday night, they added some bad blood to the mix. In an intense and heated game that had three Blue Jays ejected and both teams on the verge of hopping over the dugout fences, Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run to walk off a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays at the Stadium.
Judge said he really got motivated after the Blue Jays hit Josh Donaldson on the arm with a pitch and the umpires ejected Toronto pitcher Yimi Garcia and pitching coach Pete Walker.
“They started off and then got an early lead and I think when Josh got hit, I think that kind of locked us in and gave us a sense of, ‘okay, let’s go,’” said Judge, who had one leg over the dugout fence as Donaldson walked down to first base holding his arm. “Especially me, it got me going a little bit.”
Garcia had just given up a game-tying, three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton. Two pitches later, Donaldson was hit with a 94-mile an hour fastball. The umpires met and without warning ejected Garcia, which caused the Blue Jays bench to go crazy. That’s when Walker was ejected.
“Earlier in the game there were some words exchanged between Donaldson and Toronto’s catcher, so that definitely played into it. There were pretty strong words. Then you have a game-tying home run and the second pitch, which we deemed intentional, which was the reason for the ejection,” umpire crew chief Alfonso Marquez said. “All that really played into it. It had nothing to do with Donaldson’s reaction. It had everything to do with the game situations that led up to that specific incident.”
Donaldson said in his “heart of hearts,” he didn’t think it was intentional, but that he understood why the umpires saw it that way. The veteran third baseman, who played for the Jays, said that he did have a conversation with the Blue Jays catcher “about baseball.” And when asked if it was contentious, Donaldson said that they are out there to be competitive.
Later in the game, when Jonathan Loaisiga threw a little too close to Bo Bichette’s head — after warnings were issued to both benches — the Blue Jays went nuts. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected after that.
“It wasn’t deemed intentional, it was just a pitch inside,” Marquez said.
The Blue Jays had jumped on Luis Severino early. George Springer hit a leadoff homer and the Blue Jays got a two-run double from Santiago Espinal in the second.
Stanton chipped his seventh homer of the season, 331 feet the other way to tie the game at 3-3. Immediately after that, Donaldson got hit. Chad Green gave up an RBI-double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., scoring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from first base. He then gave up a sacrifice fly to Alejandro Kirk to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.
Judge hammered a slider that hung over the middle of the plate 455-feet to the second deck in left field. It was his first career walkoff homer and his second walkoff hit of any kind.
“I was just excited to get the team a win and help out a little bit, because I couldn’t really get anything going early on. We got no-hit for a while and then (Stanton), I think, had the biggest hit of the game, tying it up for us and giving us a fighting chance.”
With one out, catcher Jose Trevino worked a walk off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano. DJ LeMahieu followed with another walk before Judge crushed his 10th home run of the season.
The Yankees (21-8) have won five of the eight games they have played against the Blue Jays (17-14) and the American League East rivalry is getting a little chippier. And every win against them will mean something as they both jockey for playoff positioning.
“They’re just a complete team and anytime we scratch out a win against them or scratch a series win against them is big time. So going back and fighting back, climbing back in and getting this win, it’s just gonna continue to keep setting us up.”
()
News
Bob Lanier, Hall of Fame center for Pistons and Bucks, dead at 73
Bob Lanier, the former Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks center who averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game during a dominant Hall of Fame career, has died at age 73.
The eight-time All-Star battled a short illness before his death on Tuesday, the NBA announced Wednesday.
“For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
“It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around.”
The 6-foot-10 Lanier, who was born in Buffalo, was the first overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and quickly emerged as a star, making the all-rookie team in 1971.
Lanier scored 25.7 points per game in his second season — the highest mark of his career — and also averaged 14.2 rebounds that year. He set a new career-best with 14.9 rebounds per game the following season.
The hulking center with a rumored size-22 shoe was an All-Star in seven of his 10 seasons with the Pistons, and averaged at least 21 points per game eight times with the team. His career average of 22.7 points per game with Detroit is the best in team history.
Lanier was traded mid-season from the Pistons to the Bucks in 1980 and played five seasons with Milwaukee, making his final All-Star team in 1982.
His No. 16 is retired by both the Pistons and the Bucks, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. He averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds across his 14 seasons and was a 51.4% shooter for his career.
“His enormous influence on the NBA was also seen during his time as President of the National Basketball Players Association, where he played a key role in the negotiation of a game-changing collective bargaining agreement,” Silver said.
“I learned so much from Bob by simply watching how he connected with people. He was a close friend who I will miss dearly, as will so many of his colleagues across the NBA who were inspired by his generosity. We send our deepest condolences to Bob’s family and friends.”
()
News
Yankees GM Brian Cashman on struggling Joey Gallo: ‘A lot of different ways he can contribute’
Yankees GM Brian Cashman hit on a good trade with Isiah Kiner-Falefa this season, but his deal to bring Joey Gallo to the Bronx last July is still being panned. Gallo has struggled since joining the Yankees in a deadline-day trade last season.
Cashman, however, said he is not concerned about the left fielder. He pointed out that there is always a chance for him to write his name in the Yankees’ history book — just like his manager did.
“I remember when we traded for Aaron Boone, who’s now our manager. Boone really struggled after the trade deadline. But he’s going to be remembered in history for one swing of the bat,” Cashman said of Boone’s walk-off homer in the 2003 ALCS against the rival Red Sox. “Gallo can help us defensively, he can help us offensively, he can help us with a key walk. There’s a lot of different ways he can contribute. And there’s still obviously a hell of a lot of time on the clock for him, whether it’s contributing in one big game or one big series or obviously a floodgate, an avalanche of success that he’s certainly capable of.
“I can just tell you this, he works his ass off, he cares a great deal. He’s bonded with his teammates, and over time, certainly, I think he’ll find that higher ground on a more consistent basis. And I’m not worried about Joey Gallo.”
Gallo is hitting .166/.300/.382 with 16 home runs and a .682 OPS in 84 games with the Yankees dating back to last season. He has walked 48 times in 310 plate appearances and struck out 119 times.
“He’s a really talented player. He cares a great deal. He has a chance every time he’s at the plate, obviously, to change, whatever’s happened prior,” Cashman added. “The fact that we’re winning our games as much as we have, there’s a lot of gas in that tank, that in terms of contribution that I think is still there for us.”
()
News
Vikings seventh-round pick Nick Muse agrees to contract terms
Tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round pick from South Carolina, has agreed to contract terms with the Vikings, a source said Wednesday.
Muse will get a four-year, $3.77 million contract with a signing bonus of $106,933 and will count $731,733 on the 2022 cap. He is expected to sign his contract Thursday, when he arrives in Minnesota the day before the start of a three-day rookie minicamp.
Muse in 2021 caught 20 passes for 222 yards for the Gamecocks. He will compete for a roster spot behind starter Irv Smith Jr. and expected backup Johnny Mundt.
