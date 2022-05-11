News
Aaron Judge hits game-winning three-run home run in ninth to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
For the last year, the rivalry has been building. The Blue Jays pushed the Yankees to the end of last season, just missing a chance to play them for a playoff spot. Tuesday night, they added some bad blood to the mix. In an intense and heated game that had three Blue Jays ejected and both teams on the verge of hopping over the dugout fences, Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run to walk off a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays at the Stadium.
Judge said he really got motivated after the Blue Jays hit Josh Donaldson on the arm with a pitch and the umpires ejected Toronto pitcher Yimi Garcia and pitching coach Pete Walker.
“They started off and then got an early lead and I think when Josh got hit, I think that kind of locked us in and gave us a sense of, ‘okay, let’s go,’” said Judge, who had one leg over the dugout fence as Donaldson walked down to first base holding his arm. “Especially me, it got me going a little bit.”
Garcia had just given up a game-tying, three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton. Two pitches later, Donaldson was hit with a 94-mile an hour fastball. The umpires met and without warning ejected Garcia, which caused the Blue Jays bench to go crazy. That’s when Walker was ejected.
“Earlier in the game there were some words exchanged between Donaldson and Toronto’s catcher, so that definitely played into it. There were pretty strong words. Then you have a game-tying home run and the second pitch, which we deemed intentional, which was the reason for the ejection,” umpire crew chief Alfonso Marquez said. “All that really played into it. It had nothing to do with Donaldson’s reaction. It had everything to do with the game situations that led up to that specific incident.”
Donaldson said in his “heart of hearts,” he didn’t think it was intentional, but that he understood why the umpires saw it that way. The veteran third baseman, who played for the Jays, said that he did have a conversation with the Blue Jays catcher “about baseball.” And when asked if it was contentious, Donaldson said that they are out there to be competitive.
Later in the game, when Jonathan Loaisiga threw a little too close to Bo Bichette’s head — after warnings were issued to both benches — the Blue Jays went nuts. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected after that.
“It wasn’t deemed intentional, it was just a pitch inside,” Marquez said.
The Blue Jays had jumped on Luis Severino early. George Springer hit a leadoff homer and the Blue Jays got a two-run double from Santiago Espinal in the second.
Stanton chipped his seventh homer of the season, 331 feet the other way to tie the game at 3-3. Immediately after that, Donaldson got hit. Chad Green gave up an RBI-double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr., scoring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from first base. He then gave up a sacrifice fly to Alejandro Kirk to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.
Judge hammered a slider that hung over the middle of the plate 455-feet to the second deck in left field. It was his first career walkoff homer and his second walkoff hit of any kind.
“I was just excited to get the team a win and help out a little bit, because I couldn’t really get anything going early on. We got no-hit for a while and then (Stanton), I think, had the biggest hit of the game, tying it up for us and giving us a fighting chance.”
With one out, catcher Jose Trevino worked a walk off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano. DJ LeMahieu followed with another walk before Judge crushed his 10th home run of the season.
The Yankees (21-8) have won five of the eight games they have played against the Blue Jays (17-14) and the American League East rivalry is getting a little chippier. And every win against them will mean something as they both jockey for playoff positioning.
“They’re just a complete team and anytime we scratch out a win against them or scratch a series win against them is big time. So going back and fighting back, climbing back in and getting this win, it’s just gonna continue to keep setting us up.”
News
Mets beat rats, er, Nats after rodent runs on field in Washington
WASHINGTON – Most of the Mets offense may be cold after a wacky schedule that saw them play on just two of the past five days. But Jeff McNeil is at least one hitter who hasn’t lost his mojo.
McNeil, the Amazin’s best hitter and the only regular starter batting above .300, erased the lineup’s goose egg and tied the game in the sixth inning with a bases-loaded two-run double that skipped just past Nationals third baseman Josh Bell. McNeil’s penchant for getting on base helped the Mets beat the Nationals, 4-2, in the series opener on Tuesday at Nationals Park.
“I’m just trying not to do too much,” McNeil said of his approach at the plate. “The main goal there is to put the barrel on the ball, get one run in for sure, and anything after that is just a bonus.”
Maybe the Mets got some good luck in the sixth inning, when a rat ran on the field during James McCann’s at-bat, which ended with him hitting a sacrifice fly that pushed across the go-ahead run.
But the Mets don’t need luck to win games this season; they’re just playing hard and finding ways to come out on top. The Amazin’s won the series opener on Tuesday for the eighth time out of 10 games. And their squirrely second baseman, who has also seamlessly played 12 games in left field this year, has a lot to do with the team’s success.
Anyone who’s been paying attention to the Mets (21-10) this season knows that McNeil’s performance on Tuesday night was par for the course for the 2022 version of the second baseman. McNeil has 12 multi-hit games, which ranks top 3 in MLB, has the best OPS (.865) on the Mets, and is 11th in the majors in batting average (.333).
McNeil’s one-out two-run double in the sixth inning moved Eduardo Escobar, who was on first, to third base and set up the go-ahead opportunity for the next batter, McCann. The Mets catcher cranked a sacrifice fly to right field as Escobar scooted home for the lead.
Mets manager Buck Showalter likes McNeil batting eighth – he’s hit in that bottom spot in the order in 13 out of the 29 games he’s played – but it’s becoming wiser for the skipper to slot him higher and, in that way, ensure McNeil receives more at-bats and opportunities to boost the offense.
“It’s like a pitcher with a lot of weapons,” Showalter said of McNeil. “He’s got a lot of weapons at the plate. He’s got a great feel for the barrel of the bat and he can hit ‘em where it’s pitched. He can maneuver the bat.”
The Mets offense had plenty of opportunities to score – they left 12 runners on base and went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. But when McNeil dug into the box with the bases loaded, he wasn’t sweating it. The second baseman has a .370 average and .989 OPS in 27 at-bats with runners in scoring position this season. He came through again in the series opener on Tuesday, proving that the Mets can still make offensive magic happen even when, as a group, they’re not producing.
The Nationals (10-21), who are not very good, lost a game after leading for the 11th time this season, which is approximately a third of their schedule thus far. The Mets have won 12 of their last 16 matchups against Washington dating back to Aug. 10, 2021.
“We’re playing some really good baseball,” McNeil said. “We definitely have to take care of those division series and games and we’ve been doing a really good job of that.”
On the flip side, Carlos Carrasco again excelled in his sixth start of the year.
The veteran right-hander hurled 6.2 quality innings, allowing two runs and striking out five while walking none across 83 efficient pitches. Carrasco, the Mets’ No. 4/5 starter, has eaten innings and kept the bullpen fresh in three of his last four outings.
Carrasco said he feels “free” this season compared to last, when he struggled with injury and recorded disappointing results. The righty has frequently mentioned his offseason elbow surgery, which has allowed him to effectively execute his five-pitch arsenal again.
While fans may expect that kind of production from the rotation’s top three arms in Tylor Megill, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, Carrasco’s longevity and effectiveness through his first handful-plus of starts has been a welcome development for the team’s Jacob deGrom-less pitching staff.
Much of that effort stems from the team’s next-man-up mentality, paired with its ability to stay balanced after wins and avoid getting overconfident about just how well the Mets are playing so far.
“Whatever team we play out there, we have to play hard no matter who we’re playing,” Carrasco said. “This game can change so quick. You guys saw (last Thursday) in the beginning, the Phillies were 7-1 and we won the game. This game changes so much and that’s why we have to play hard.”
News
Ration Update: Good News for Ration Card Beneficiaries! Central government has made a big announcement, take advantage soon
Ration Update: Good News for Ration Card Beneficiaries! Central government has made a big announcement, take advantage soon
Aadhaar-Ration Link: If you are also a ration card holder then there is important news for you. The government has given a big relief regarding the ration card, which is very important for you to know. The government has extended the last date for linking ration with Aadhaar, but you must link it before the deadline. Let us know its complete process.
Aadhaar-Ration Link: If you have not yet linked the ration card with Aadhaar, then hurry up. Actually, the central government has given another big opportunity to the beneficiaries. Earlier, the last date for linking ration with Aadhaar was 31 March, but now it has been extended to 30 June. The department (Dept of Food and Public Distribution) has issued notification for this. Let us know how you can link ration with Aadhaar sitting at home.
Ration card linking with Aadhar mandatory
It is worth noting that the beneficiaries of the ration card get ration from the government at a low price. Millions of people in the country are getting benefits under the Central Government’s ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme. There are many other benefits of ration card. You can get ration from the ration card shop of any state of the country under the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme by linking the Aadhar card with the ration card.
How to Link Aadhar Card Online?
1. For this, first you go to the official website of Aadhaar, uidai.gov.in.
2. Now you click on ‘Start Now’.
3. Now you fill your address with district state.
4. Now click on the option of ‘Ration Card Benefit’.
5. Now fill Aadhar Card Number, Ration Card Number, E-mail Address and Mobile Number etc.
6. Now an OTP will come on your registered mobile number.
7. After filling the OTP here, you will get the message of process complete on your screen.
How to do offline link
If you want, you can link Aadhar card with ration card offline also. For this, you will have to take necessary documents like copy of Aadhar card, copy of ration card and passport size photo of the ration card holder and submit it to the ration card center. If you want, you can also get your Aadhaar card biometric data verification done at the ration card center.
News
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother’s Day With Her Daughter Emme!!
The Hollywood stars are often encircled by glamor, reporters, headlines, and fashion. However, they have a personal life too, and an actress can equally be a good mother to her children. Pleasant Lunch With Daughter Mother’s Day witnessed many such instances where these celebrities did not miss the chance to celebrate the day with their […]
