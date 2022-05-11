Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Options Trading Over Trading Shares
We’ve been trading stocks and options for a number of years and since 2006 trading Forex exclusively, it’s been an exciting adventure. We know what it is like to be a newbie in the trading world. You’ll get to hear The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Nothing will be held back and no stone left unturned. There is a section on Trading Psychology and why mastering this aspect is one of the most important aspects of being a trader.
The work involved in trading involves educating yourself on how to trade a workable strategy, keeping your emotions in check, not getting too excited when you win and taking it on the chin when you have your inevitable losing trades. If you don’t trade consistently to a plan or strategy, you’re not a trader but a gambler.
Advantages of Options over Trading Shares
o Can make money in a static or declining market
o Can trade with higher amounts of leverage (i.e. you don’t need so much capital to get started.
o Can use more complicated and sophisticated strategies to protect your money and make more money.
o Can be used as an ‘insurance policy’ to hedge a position
Disadvantages of Options
o Not good for long term trading (buy and hold)
o Have to learn to pick shares and then also learn the option trading strategies
o Shares can move in the direction you predicted but you may still not make any money
o Have a limited life (the option expires at a fixed point in time)
o For you to make money someone has to loose the same amount you have made ( although some people may like this aspect of options)
As a trader it’s important to have some knowledge of how options work, however we would caution against trading options if you are just beginning your trading career. As mentioned before we only trade Forex and there are compelling reasons for this which we will discuss.
Is The Balance Sheet More Important Than The Income Statement?
Before I answer this question, I will take you through common perceptions of the Income Statement versus the Balance Sheet as well as recent developments in
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
The income statement provides a summary of an organizations income and expenses for a particular period. Historically this was the first report the user of financial statements looked at (if not the only report), to establish if the business is worth investing in.
To many non-financial people, the balance sheet does not make sense in any case, so they gravitate to the only report that is an easy read, namely, the income statement. Assets and liabilities are just too complex, to grasp.
In the last ten years or so, this has changed, so much so that readers and users are advised to lend substantially more credence to the balance sheet than the income statement. This “discrimination”, exacted on the income statement is so severe that some investors are encouraged to even ignore the income statement as a whole.
Why is this so? It could be the fiddling with revenue figures by many, now defunct corrupt corporations, which reported highly profitable figures, whilst these businesses were heavily indebted (liabilities), or technically insolvent. Moreover, high revenues are no guarantee against bankruptcy.
Historically, an income statement was drawn up first, and the balance sheet, second. The balance sheet became the “rubbish bin”, for all items that could not balance the books. IFRS now implemented the converse, the balance sheet is drawn up first, and the income statement now becomes the “rubbish bin”!
The balance sheet first, method has more to do with accurate reporting, than anything else, and is supported by many accounting experts. The accounting equation, Assets-Liabilities=Equity, is the true bottom line, not “profits”. Capital growth is what any investor should be interested in. Any new business, in reality is constructed from its “balance sheet”, first. Capital is invested, loans are sourced, inventory is acquired, and a bank account is opened. Only after all of the aforementioned has been established do the business start to generate revenue, and incur expenses.
Balance sheet auditing
Balance sheet items are reviewed meticulously and prepared first. Accountants will audit fixed assets, current assets, current liabilities, loans and investments. Applying the asset-liability formula, a quick assessment is made of equity. If the equity balance is broken up in stockholders funds or capital, less retained income, a current profit is swiftly established before even looking at income or expense items!
An income statement should then be preferably be build from “the bottom, up”. The profit or loss should then be adjusted (added), to expenses, and a revenue figure will be determined. If any variances are identified, at this juncture, it is an income statement problem, not the balance sheet. Balance sheet information is sacrosanct.
Book revenues are not always accurate, and a properly prepared balance sheet will reveal this fact. If revenue figures appear accurate, but variances are still identified, investigate the accumulated or retained funds from prior years. Most mistakes can be isolated to this account. The balance sheet method is magical. Not only can it show you where you have gone wrong in the current year, but also in prior years!
Need I say more? No further explanations necessary. The balance sheet is king!
Loan For Bill Consolidation – Lowering Interest Rate With Loan For Bill Consolidation
The Concept
Loan for bill consolidation is getting all your debts that you have and using just one larger loan with a lower interest rate than all of your bills combined. The good thing is you will have less creditors to deal with and a lower interest.
The main idea of taking a loan for bill consolidation is that it can help someone to improve one’s credit score and enabling him to make the monthly payments on time and also keeping the credit card debt to a minimum.
Online Fraud?
But before collecting all the information to apply for a loan, it is important to guard against online frauds while researching online. The reach and convenience of the Internet has made it a happy hunting ground for unlawful companies and profligate individuals to run fishy programs. Hence make sure that you do a thorough research before going ahead with approaching the institutions.
Where to Get the Info You Need
The most important action that you need to take while trying to clear your debts is to zero in on a highly acclaimed institution with impeccable record. Hence, don’t rely solely on information from the Internet. Community resources like a relevant ministry or department and banking institutions may provide you with other service companies that you may want to consider.
Sign Up With a Reputable Company
By exploring multiple resources, you can differentiate between authentic services and shady ones. Always make sure that the company that you choose for your debt management is reliable, legal with a decent past success.
Sign up with a reputable, legal and dependable financial company for a debt consolidation loan. With proper guidance you could break away from debt in months.
Why Are Investors Turning Significantly Towards Solar Energy?
It is frequently heard about the anxiety of going green and developing an alternative source of energy not only to conserve it but also to fight against Global Warming. Galloping world prices have also been responsible for increasing the attention on finding renewable sources of energy.
Petrol prices have increased remarkably in the past few years and are expected to rise further and non-economical renewable resources are expected to become economical. Yet many of which are still underdeveloped due to its exorbitant prices.
Solar energy is one of the most extrusive alternative sources of energy. Numerous countries across the globe are toying with the idea of its development. Unfortunately, the share of solar energy in an overall sector is merely 0.1%. According to a survey, solar power has recorded a growth of up to 22% in the tenure of last 10 years, while 35% of its growth has been recorded in last 5 years alone.
With spectacular growth of this, there have been rising expectations that are replicating tremendous high valuations in the investment market. Investing in solar energy is one of the hottest trends these days as it is prospering and one of the best performing industries today. According to a solar research group:
• Installation of solar photovoltaic rose approximately around 62% in previous years.
• The demand for solar has grown up to 30% annually for the last 15 years.
• Prices for solar has fallen annually 4% over the last 15 years.
Outspread and awareness about solar energy led many people in adapting solar resources. More buyers means more demand which in return increases the profit of solar energy corporations. Form an investor’s point of view, investing in such energy guarantees higher returns and following other factors:
With a lack of equity in the marketplace and subsequent rise in commodity prices, the financial markets have become an even more volatile place to invest money. There is no doubt that huge profits can be made in commodity or any other sector, but the risks are far higher. Established investors will be hearing a lot more about solar energy as an investment vehicle in the coming years. Investing in solar businesses is becoming quite economical and has an attractive income stream. The backup of banking institution and support from government is making it a secured investment. Most importantly this also gives investors peace of mind for contributing towards the global need for energy independence from oil and a long-term security.
