Advertising on Facebook to Earn Money With Your Business
If you have a small business and are looking for the biggest bang for your advertising dollar, one great way to earn money is to place an ad on Facebook. With a well-placed advertisement on Facebook you can reach an incredibly large audience, and have a chance to expand you business significantly with a plethora of new customers. Don’t under estimate the power of the Internet, especially the overall appeal of the specific Internet sites that allow people to gather and network socially like Facebook.
Facebook has become a very popular site for people to link together for various reasons, and has been the more adult gathering place compared to MySpace, which has always been the place for the kids to socialize. Many home businesses earn money online through their profitable association with Facebook, and if your business has global aspirations, Facebook may be the place to start reaching all the corners of the globe.
With people continually adding into the Facebook population, your chances of making a sale only will increase over time. While advertising can often be costly and risky when the numbers of increased profits do not match the money being used to get your business noticed, advertising on Facebook is easy. You can completely control how often your ad is seen and by who, as well as when to target people with your information. Pricing is reasonable, and within minutes your virtual ad will be there to start making money for your home business. It does not get much easier than that.
Once your business is actually used by someone on Facebook, you will begin to notice a continual increase in your sales, as that one individual will quickly network their experience to others to use your product or service, which will definitely earn money for you. Just like the old adage that one satisfied customer tells ten friends, on Facebook that one satisfied customer can tell thousands of people.
In a world that so many people can be touched so quickly, businesses can literally explode into something huge overnight. Never in the history of mankind has the potential to go from your first sale to your millionth been obtainable so quickly thanks to the technology of the Internet. Any smart organization uses this marvel of modern society to their advantage and creates ways to use the technology to drive sales and making money for the company.
Network Marketing Success Tips – How to Use Article Marketing With Your Network Marketing Business
You need more traffic, but you don’t have a lot of money you can invest in generating leads for your business. How can you build your network marketing business in a steady fashion and drive quality traffic to your website splash page without blowing your brains out financially?
One way is through Article Marketing. If you are looking for a low cost way to generate quality traffic to your site, this is a very powerful solution. Now, be forewarned that an article marketing strategy requires sustained effort for it to deliver meaningful results, but if you persist even for 30 days, the effort is very worthwhile.
And your traffic is targeted traffic because people have read your article before deciding to click the link to your website that you’ve inserted in your author’s resource box. If they don’t like you based on your article, they won’t click. If the do, they will. So you already have a leg up in terms of the quality of the visitor to your splash page because you have established yourself as something of an authority through your article.
1) Determine your theme or area of focus.
There are many ways to approach an article marketing strategy specific to your network marketing business. So start with identifying the subject area around which you are most comfortable teaching that relates to your business that you are looking to promote. It might be how to generate leads, or how to prospect, or how to stay organized, or how to find people to talk to, or how to keep effective records, or how to place a classified ad, or how to evaluate a business opportunity. The subjects are endless … so pick one as an area within which to concentrate.
2) Brainstorm article topics.
Article marketing is about achieving critical mass. So, within the theme you’ve identified, brainstorm as many different key points as possible. Each point will become its own article topic for which you will write a 400 to 500 word article. Aim for 100 topics and see how far you get.
3) Prewrite your article titles or headline.
For each article topic, prewrite your headline. Use headlines that are catchy and that emphasize a solution to a problem. “How To …”, “3 Ways To …”, “3 Key Tips For …” are all good models to use. Do this for your entire list of article topics.
4) Write your articles.
Working from your list of article headlines, start writing. Because you’ve done the pre-work to focus on a theme, identify your topics and pick your titles, you don’t need to think about what each article is going to be about as you write it. Write 400 to 500 words — 5 or 6 paragraphs is all it takes. Write based on what you know and just let it flow.
5) Add your call to action.
At the end of your article, you will add your resource box. Include a call to action inviting the reader to learn more about your business with a link back to your splash page.
6) Publish your article.
Submit your article to ezine articles and then start tracking the results. You will quickly begin to see which articles are drawing the most views and the most clicks. That will become valuable information for you to use to refine your topics and headlines as you move forward.
Would you like more information about how to succeed at network marketing. I’ve written an eBook which reveals the most important secrets I’ve learned first hand about how to be successful in your home or network marketing business. Get your free copy by clicking here now: Successful Network Marketing
Money Has a Cost
When I speak about the “cost of money” I am talking about just that. Allow me to explain it here to avoid boring you by repeating the same definition whenever I talk about it. All money has a cost
Money is either used to make you money or you have lost the opportunity for your money to make you money. Or at least to make you as much as it could.
If you are borrowing money to operate your business this money has a price. The price, of course, is the interest you are paying on the money while you are borrowing it. If you have money that you are holding in the form of cash in a low interest bearing account or short term investment, this money may also be costing you money.
How? Simple. Let’s say you are in a good cash flow situation and you have a cash balance of $50,000. You know this money will be needed for operational expenses in the near future so you let it sit in your business checking account or a short term liquid investment account. Let’s say you are earning 1/2% interest during this time.
It might seem that this money is working for you making you money, and indeed it is. But the question is whether or not this is the most effective use of that money. If your money is in one place it cannot be in another at the same time. Obvious right? Well, if your money is tied up in the bank you must ask yourself – is this the best place for it? Is there another use you could put this money to in order to earn more money?
For example, can you pay some bills off early and take a trade discount of 2%. I will cover this in future articles but for now think and understand money has a cost. If your $50,000 sits in the bank earning 1/2% interest you will earn $250 per year. Now I know I have not factored in compound interest but I want to give a simple example of how you should think.
If you have the cash sitting for 30 days you will have earned 1/12th of this $250 or $21. But what if you had used that $50,000 to pay off bills early and get a 2% discount? A 2% discount on $50,000 is $1,000. A simplistic example to be sure, but even using this you have increased the return on your money significantly.
Leaving your money in the bank had a cost to you. A lost opportunity cost. An opportunity to use this money to make you more money. But you must consider your cash flow, no matter how effectively you might otherwise use your money, you only have so much of it to use and therefore the availability of cash must be considered.
Money does have a cost. If I have used $10,000 to pay an invoice early that offered me a 1% discount I have saved $100. If I used that same money to pay a bill early that offered me a 2% discount I have doubled my return on the use of that money as I have saved $200.
Do you see my point? Now put aside any cash flow questions for a minute while I make another
point.
Now what if I did not pay any bill off early, but instead put that $10,000 in an investment for 12 months paying me 1%? Have I not done well by earning $100 on my money? It would seem so, but this is not the case.
By paying off an invoice early to take advantage of an early payment discount, you will save much more than the discount. When you earn a 2% discount by paying an invoice early, you are earning a return far greater than 2%. Unless you understand this there will be no way you can properly determine whether the best use of your money is to pay the invoice off and take the discount or not.
The formula is simple so don’t despair. Here is the formula:
365 x discount rate
Effective annual interest = —————————————
Number of days payment must be
made ahead of the due date to earn this discount.
So if a supplier offers you terms of “2/10 net 30” what is the effective rate of interest? Well, first
of all, he is offering you a 2% discount if you pay in 10 days. The normal terms are 30 days. This
means that to get the 2% discount you must pay 20 days early.
For this example we are assuming that you would normally comply with the 30 days terms.
For the sake of this example let us say the amount of the bill in question is the same $10,000 we have been talking about. This is what your formula looks like:
365 x.02
Effective annual interest = ————– =.365
20
Your effective annual interest rate is 36.5%. Obviously, even if you had to borrow the money to pay off this invoice your rate of return will be well worth it.
Do not think I am suggesting paying off discounted invoices as the only option you want to look at. I have simply chosen this often overlooked strategy as an example.
You must always consider all your options for using your money. The goal is to seek out the most profitable option available to you at any given time.
Never forget that money has a cost. How you use it can make a great deal of difference to your bottom line.
Fashion Marketing Planning
What’s in a fashion marketing campaign?
This article explores the components of a fashion marketing plan and how fashion brands can enhance their marketing strategy. Fashion marketing is concerned with meeting the needs, wants, and demands of your targeted consumer, and these goals are accomplished using the marketing mix.
Fashion marketing is distinct from fashion public relations in that fashion PR is solely concerned with communications and how the brand communicates with and resonates with it’s targeted consumers.
A fashion marketing plan focuses on four essential concepts: 1) product development, 2) distribution management, 3) communications, and 4) cost. In order to implement an effective marketing campaign, the marketing mix must be consumer centric and focused on niche markets rather than catering to mass markets. This concept simply means that the marketing strategy and implementation should have consumers and their needs, wants, and demands in the forefront and with a very defined market that it intends to target.
Niche marketing is more focused and cost-effective and allows the marketer to focus on a particular market segment. Otherwise, a mass marketing campaign is all over the place and lacks a defined consumer to market to.
As an example, imagine if the luxury brand Louis Vuitton was a mass retailer and did not cater to a niche market. Essentially, this would mean that Louis Vuitton would market its products to the masses, when in fact this is unrealistic. Louis Vuittton’s price point does not allow the brand to cater to the masses, which is why the brand channels all of its marketing communications to the luxury market. However, that does not mean that the brand is off limits to consumers who do not exactly fall into the luxury market; it just means that the communications strategy and the brand identity would resonate more with consumers in the luxury market. This approach allows the business to remain competitive and effective in its strategic approach.
Components of a Fashion Marketing Plan
1) Product Development
The most important component of the product development phase is not the product itself. The product is just the byproduct of this phase. The most important component of this phase are the consumers. Consumers dictate all the components of the marketing plan, and consequently, dictates what the product is. Keep in mind that today’s highly competitive global marketplace requires that businesses are consumer centric and focus on serving consumer’s needs. Consumers dictate what the pricing strategy will be, the points of distribution, the communications strategy, and the final product outcome. In the example given above regarding Louis Vuitton, the targeted consumers dictate what the associated cost and value will be for the brand.
There are two orientations of the product development phase. The business can be product-oriented and choose to develop products first then market it to its targeted markets. Alternatively, the business can be more market-oriented and segment its markets first to determine their specific needs, wants, and demands then create the product to meet those wants.
Due to the transient nature of the fashion industry, fashion marketers are under short marketing cycles since product needs are seasonal. As the seasons change so do trends and tastes. Consequently, marketers are required to constantly adjust their product offerings with time.
2) Price: Cost vs Value
The pricing strategy strictly relies on the market segmentation. With a consumer centric marketing focus, the pricing strategy would take into account the associated costs to the consumer and the value afforded to the consumer. Pricing may vary based on the market segment and their perceived value of the product or brand. A consumer buying a luxury brand perceives the product to be more valuable and in turn is willing to pay more for the product compared to a price-sensitive consumer or a product that is mass produced with minimal differentiation.
3) Distribution Management
The distribution strategy determines the convenience and availability of the product. Traditional distribution channels for fashion brands include branded flagship stores, independent retailers, department stores, and online distribution. The more distribution channels used the more intense the brand’s exposure and the greater the availability to consumer markets.
4) Promotions & Communications
The promotional strategy entails how the brand will attract its buyers and the series of activities used to communicate to the targeted consumers. The activities in this phase include developing the brand and its identity, sales promotions, public relations, product placement, advertising, event marketing, and sponsorships.
