Asia Broadband’s Holdings Explode by 500% as the Company Continues Connecting the Dots Between Gold and Digital Assets
Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) is a resource company centered around the production, supply, and sale of metals, focusing primarily on Asian markets. They acquire highly prospective gold projects in Latin America and then distribute production throughout their extensive global sales network.
Asia Broadband currently holds over $100 million in assets, a 500% increase from last year. The company is trading in consolidation mode and reached new highs in February, leading to the year-to-date stock being up over 1,500%.
Recently, the company announced it had received $2.8 million. The source of their new capital came from four directors of Asia Broadband for the purchase of preferred shares.
The 28 million non-convertible, preferred shares were issued at $0.10 per share with each share, with 100 voting rights and equal participation with common shares for all future dividends.
Asia Broadband President and CEO Chris Torres purchased $2.4 million of the total preferred share issuance, stating: “Our entire management team is committed to the company’s growth and profitability and we have emphatically demonstrated this with a substantial long-term investment to fuel the expansion of our gold production and digital asset divisions. Our focus and determination to succeed in every area of the company’s business has intensified now with our capital contribution.”
All capital received will be distributed among Asia Broadband’s capital expansion programs.
On top of their dealing with metals, Asia Broadband also has multiple digital asset sectors, including a digital asset wallet and a gold pegged digital asset.
AABB Wallet
Last year, Asia Broadband launched its own digital asset wallet called the AABB Wallet. The wallet was designed to keep your digital assets secure and your data private. The AABB Wallet collects no data, and every transaction made through them is entirely invisible to third parties.
The AABB Wallet is open to trades and purchases for those looking to transfer AABB Gold tokens (AABBG) to other AABB Wallet users. This is done to increase AABB Gold token circulation and generate revenue to support and stabilize the token price once AABBG is openly tradable.
The wallet has many stand-out features that make it a unique option amongst other digital asset wallets. This includes instantly sending and receiving digital assets with no deposit fees and low transaction fees. The iTransfer feature allows users to securely send AABB Gold and other digital assets via email, text, social media, and more.
The wallet will also be releasing a Merchant API feature which will allow B2B and B2C transactions to be made using the AABB Wallet. This feature will allow merchants to establish loyalty programs while also letting customers earn cashback.
Finally, Asia Broadband is developing an online digital asset payment processing solution allowing businesses to accept global digital assets from their site.
AABB Gold
The previously mentioned AABB Gold is Asia Broadband’s digital asset and is backed by physical gold. Being pegged with gold allows the asset to benefit from both gold and digital asset features, ensuring it will maintain the potential for price appreciation from both markets.
While AABB Gold is a traditional digital asset, it has the qualities of a stablecoin. The token’s price is supported at a minimum of 0.1 grams spot price of gold and is backed by $30 million in physical gold.
AABB Gold’s most unique aspect that sets it apart from other digital assets is its vertical integration of Mine-to-Token gold-backing. Asia Broadband holds physical gold assets to entirely back the token from the mining production segment of the company.
As the company progresses, it will continue to optimize its capital utilization by implementing its mining production and acquisition strategy in regions of Mexico. Also, the company’s digital asset divisions like the AABB Gold token, AABB Wallet, AABB Exchange and NFTs will continue expanding and developing at an accelerated rate as time progresses.
Ethereum Nears Breakout Zone, Why ETH Might Start Recovery
Ethereum started an upside correction from $2,200 against the US Dollar. ETH might gain bullish momentum if it clears the $2,400 resistance zone.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above $2,300 and $2,320.
- The price is still trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,385 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady recovery wave if there is a close above $2,400 and $2,450.
Ethereum Price Faces Breakout Resistance
Ethereum extended its decline below the $2,400 level. ETH even traded below the $2,300 before the bulls appeared near the $2,200 support zone.
The price started a recovery wave above the $2,300 and $2,320 levels. The bulls pumped the price above $2,400, but they failed near $2,450. Recently, there was a fresh decline to $2,250. A low is formed near $2,263 and the price is now rising.
There was a break above the $2,320 level. Ether price is trading above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,455 swing high to $2,263 low.
However, it is still trading below $2,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,385 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,385 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $2,400 level. The main resistance is now forming near the $2,455 level. A close above the $2,455 level could open the doors for a decent increase. In the stated case, ether price might rise towards the $2,550 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to recover above the $2,455 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,300 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,260 level. The main breakdown support now sits near the $2,225 level. If there is a downside break below $2,225 and the $2,200 zone, ether price extend losses. In the stated case, it might even visit the $2,000 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,260
Major Resistance Level – $2,455
ELFSWAP: Setting Benchmark as the Future of Decentralized Perpetual Exchange
What is Perpetual Contract?
A perpetual contract is a derivation that allows traders to speculate on the price movement of an asset without really holding it themselves. As a result of its scalability, liquidity, and simplicity, it has become the most often traded crypto derivative today.
Current Uses of Perpetual Contracts
- Spot Market
- Options Market
- Futures Market
What is ELFSWAP?
ELFSWAP is a spot and derivative platform developed by the community and designed to address the most significant issue with DeFi platforms. ELFS’ advancement, which began in April 2022, is expected to provide a broader spectrum of network effects. Furthermore, ELFS does not restrict itself to provide just one solution for DeFi but integrates many decentralized marketplaces and instruments.
Decentralized spot and perpetual exchange ELFSWAP is the first to enable minimal swap costs and zero price effect exchanges. Furthermore, it allows digital assets to be exchanged without authorization and automatically utilizes liquidity pools enabled by AMM technology.
Investors can trade numerous large-cap assets with 50x leverage and no slippage using ELFSWAP’s market and order limit features. Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Arbitrum are only some of the prominent blockchains that ELFSWAP (ELFS) relies on through cross-chain infrastructure.
Ecosystem
The project’s native token, $ELFS, is an ERC20 token and powers the ELSWAP ecosystem, enabling early liquidity providers to earn and stake. The $ELFS token offers prospective use-cases in the retail and online markets. The project aims to close the gap in online betting sites using ELFS’token-based system. ELFS is ready to answer the demands of users in this domain since it is quicker and cheaper to use than other online currency tokens.
ELFSWAP (ELFS), a multipurpose coin intended for websites, is derived from the Ethereum network’s capabilities. ELFS may be used for investing, farming, and swaps.
Community-powered
ELFSWAP is an entirely decentralized system, with all the power resting with the enthusiastic users that make up its active community. In order to make ELFSWAP the most acceptable community in crypto, it invites and embraces a wide range of viewpoints.
Unique Features
Unlike its rivals, it provides 100% APR staking, zero trade fees, and the integration of GameFi. Trading, lending, borrowing, earning, and even staking tokens anonymously with minimum expenses, all possible within the ecosystem.
- 0% Fees
- Up to 50x margin leverage trading
- Instant Reward on LP
- Layer 2 solutions with Arbitrum Network
- ELFS’ Pay
- ELFS Wallet
- Farming
Conclusion
Users may trade BTC and ETH with up to 50x leverage from a single platform, unlike its rivals, in the future of Decentralized Perpetual Exchange. It is a high-leverage zero-fee DEX powered by ELFSWAP’s breakthrough AMM technology and cross-chain infrastructure for perpetual trading contracts combined with being a decentralized community platform.
Social Links:
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ElfswapTeam
Telegram : https://t.me/elfswap_community
Github : https://github.com/elfswap
Website : https://elfswap.com/
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin Struggles Below $32K, Why Downtrend Could Resume
Bitcoin attempted a recovery wave above $32,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is struggling and remains at a risk of more losses below $30,000.
- Bitcoin started a short-term recovery wave after it tested the $30,000 zone.
- The price is now trading below $31,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might resume decline if it stays below the $32,400 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price extended downsides below the $32,000 level. BTC even tested the $30,000 support zone and traded as low as $29,755.
Recently, there was an upside correction above the $31,000 level. The price was able to climb above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $36,059 swing high to $29,755 low. The bulls were able to push the price above the $32,000 resistance.
However, they faced a strong resistance near the $32,650 zone. Bitcoin remained below the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $36,059 swing high to $29,755 low.
The price is now trading below $31,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $31,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. On the upside, bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $31,250 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance could be near the $31,400 level. The key breakout zone could be near the $32,650 zone. A clear move above the $32,400 and $32,650 levels might start a steady increase in the near term.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,400 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,500 level.
The next major support is seen near the $30,000 level. A downside break and close below the $30,000 support might start another decline. The next major support could be $29,500, below which the bears might aim a move towards the $28,800 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,500, followed by $30,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $31,250, $32,400 and $32,650.
