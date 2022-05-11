Finance
Benefits of a Specialized Boat or Personal Watercraft Insurance Policy
Coverage that is not available when a boat or personal watercraft is added to a homeowner’s policy is what can be offered along with competitive rates, broad acceptance and specialized coverage for boat and personal watercraft (PWC) owners.
These policies can include:
• Consequential sinking, explosion, burning o r collision caused by wear and tear, latent defect or mechanical breakdown.
• Subject to local customs as long as the boat is winterized according to the manufacturer’s specifications, freeze damage to the boat and engine(s).
• No charges for betterment or depreciation. Example, a six-year-old bimini top is torn off during a windstorm; it will be replaced with a new one rather than pay a small percentage of its original value.
Policy Features:
Agreed Value – Available on any boat eligible for Physical Damage coverage. In the event of a total loss, this pays the rating base regardless of the Actual Cash Value. Optional for full coverage policies. Protects against depreciation.
Total Loss Replacement – Available on newly purchased boats up to one model year old. In the event of a total loss, replaces the insured boat with a new boat. For the boats over five model years old. They pay the purchase price. Protects against depreciation and inflation.
Navigation – Coverage applies to all inland waterways and all bodies of water within 75 miles of the U.S. and Canada; 125=miles navigational limit endorsement.
Environmental damage – Fuel spill and wreckage removal coverage included with all policies.
Roadside Coverage – Covers breakdowns while the boat is in tow- even if the tow vehicle isn’t the insured by the insurance carrier.
Watersports activities, waterskiing, wakeboarding – included with Liability and Med Pay coverages.
Replacement costs for the on-board items -Offers primary coverages for personal effects and fishing equipment.
Emergency on-water towing – Provides reimbursement for on-water towing and labor costs when the boat becomes disabled on the water.
Propulsion Plus – Provides coverage for the lower unit of an outboard motor and the upper and lower units of a stern drive motor, in the event of a mechanical breakdown, including those caused by wear and tear.
Disappearing Deductibles – Deductibles are reduced by 25 percent for each claim-free policy period. After four claim-free policy periods, the deductible is zero.
Small Claim Forgiveness – Premium doesn’t increase if a customer has one or more claims that require a payout of $500.00 or less.
Did you know that in the United States one in eight vehicle-owning households has a boat.
The median for PWC owners is 41 and for boat owners is 45to49.
The median income of PWC owners is $95,000.00 and for boat owners is $50,000 to $75,000.
Purchase of used boats make up 70 percent of the new boat policies.
Make Money by Creating Your Own EBook Online
Ever read an ebook? If you have searched for something on the internet, you’ve probably browsed through an ebook, such as an online dictionary or encyclopedia. None of us would really be able to write an encyclopedia, but we can easily write an ebook on a certain topic. Ebooks are a good tool to viral marketing and money making.
Choose a subject first, and be specific. The more specific it is, the better it will sell. People want to learn new things, so your goal should be providing vital and useful information to them. If you already have a web site, then you will probably want to focus on a topic that is related to your site, in order to generate more traffic. Your ebook can earn you money 24 hours a day, seven days a week, especially if you chose a timeless subject, such as happiness. You must do some research and have an outline. For the material, you can get it in public domain (material which copyright has expired), in libraries, and on the internet.
When you’re done writing, you can add images that will complement your context. Then, build pages and compile your book into an ebook format, either HTML or PDF. You can then use it to draw traffic to your own web site, sell it online or to internet marketers. You can also distribute it for free, but earn money with affiliate programs. The choice is yours, and the possibilities are endless. So start now, and make money 24/7!
Sun Tzu Art of War – Communication Tools
According to the Book on Military Administration, “In battles, as verbal communication cannot be heard clearly, cymbals and drums are used as commands” As visual communication and eye contact are hampered, banners and flags are used as signals. Now the purpose of using cymbals, drums, flags and banners is to draw attention of the troops and focus them for combat under the direction of the commander. Once the troops are united as one body, the courageous ones will not advance forward by themselves and the cowardly ones will not retreat by themselves. This is the art of directing larges forces in battles. – Chapter Seven, Sun Tzu Art of War
For battles at night, use more torches and drums. For battles in the day, use more banners and flags. These different means of communication can be designed to influence the judgment of the enemy. – Chapter Seven, Sun Tzu Art of War
As mentioned above, during day operations more banners and flags should be used for communication and during night operations, drums and torches should be used instead. From here we can see how observant Sun Tzu is. He even noted down what type of communication we should use during each battle, but of course the list of tools mentioned is not exhaustive, communication channels should depend on the terrain as well. For example, if you are in a flat terrain, a larger banner (daytime) or fireworks (night) should be used for communication because they can convey accurate messages, if you have explained accurately what each signals meant. But note here is that your signals, not tools, should be like your strategy, it should change with every battle. If you have a fixed form of communication signals, sooner or later, your enemy will be able to decipher them and that is would likely be the result of your defeat. This explains why Sun Tzu said the means of communication can be used to influence the enemy.
Business Application
Communication is very important in business. Communication breakdown can be detrimental to a business, like losing a big client or slow reaction to a rival’s move. With a strong understanding of each communication tools weakness and strength would you then be able to use it to your advantage. Good communication system can grant a company great flexibility, shorter reaction time and faster response. It is similar to an irrigation system. With good proper control system of the flow, accurate amount of water, water flowing to the right place, the fields will flourish because of it. These are capabilities that are extremely valuable in this dynamic business environment. Some forms of communication channels are e-mail, letters, internet messenger, telephone, internet telephony or video conferencing and face to face. I shall talk about their usage within the company. Please take note that having the proper communication tools is only one aspect of a good communication system though.
E-mail could be formal or informal, nowadays because of the corporate frauds that happened in US, companies are now required to keep a copy of all the e-mails that are sent out to within and outside the company. E-mails does not solicit fast response from the recipients. It can be secure if the security system’s guideline and usage is strictly adhere to. E-mail is a cheap way of sending information and documents within the company and these information can be stored electronically thus cost savings arise from these characteristic. But one downfall of communication is emotions are not properly conveyed out. E-mails would be suitable for clear cut instructions or information that does not require immediate attention and preferably within a department. Cheap because can transfer with least costs throughout company even if overseas. It is prone to technology risks.
Letter
What is described here are paper letters sent from one department to another. It is only needed when you want to formalize a request or a work order. But this kind of communication is slowly being taken over by e-mail. Letters are more concrete than e-mail because electronic files are usually subjected to suspicion of editing or changing. Letter has the same characteristics as that of the e-mail but since it is tangible, it is not like e-mail where you can deny you have received it.. Security wise, it could be better or worse than e-mail depending on situations. It could be costly if you need to send it overseas. It is more reliable than electronic mode of communication.
Internet Messenger (Instant Messaging)
With the popular use of internet, internet messenger like ICQ, MSN Messenger and Yahoo Messenger are being popularized, it allows fast relay of information and nowadays these messengers have the capabilities to help you know whether the person on the other end is around or not. But again, it lacks the transfer of emotions. The voice and tone of your message cannot be sent out through the messenger, even with emoticons, misunderstanding can still occur. What you sent out could be in a tone of offering help like “What do you want me to do?” But others after reading the message may interpret, you are angry with him for doing something. But Internet messenger has its pros as well, it could be used as a channel for informal discussion within the company because some of these messengers can allow multiple users in a single chat windows. And it is cheap since most of them are free and information can be transferred overseas cheaply. It is prone to technology risks.
Telephone
Compare to the other modes that are mentioned, it is a relatively better channel of communication. Because your tonality, voice qualities are also transmitted reducing the chance of your message being misunderstood. But it lacks another communication characteristic that is important and that is body language. It definitely solicits fast response because you can only communicate when the receiver is on the other side at the same time. But it can be very expensive if you need to communicate overseas. And reliability should be better than any electronic channel since this industry has been around for a very long time.
Internet Telephony & Video Conferencing
Internet telephony is slowly becoming very popular because SMEs and MNCs can make overseas call cheaply. This also includes video conferencing, which is made more popular with the prevalence of broadband. It has all the characteristics of telephone, with video conferencing being better because body language, to some extent, can be conveyed as well. But reliability could be a problem depending on the infrastructure and service provider available on both sides. Setting it up is cheap with a web camera and broadband connection.
Face to Face
Up till now, this is the best form of communication, the only downside is you although you can observe and receive the full signals from your conversation party, the same thing can be said for the other party as well.
So choose the proper communication tools to effectively bring your message across. The correct communication tools can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of your communication system thus improving your business process.
Easy Make Money Online – Search Your Money Making Opportunity From the Internet Easily
You do not have to search far and wide for the money making opportunity that will work for you. You can do easy earn money online search to start earning from the opportunity. You just have to know how to do it and benefit from the fast search.
The internet is overflowing with opportunities to earn money. If you do not know how to go through all these opportunities to pick the right one, you’ll get lost in your search. Use the resources in the internet that are readily available and take the time to learn from the expert.
There are useful tips and guide you can get from the expert so you do not have to waste your precious time and get lost in your search for the right opportunity to earn money online. There are resources that can show you how to earn guaranteed income from the internet.
With these resources, you don’t have to:
• Learn everything just the right things to start making money online
• Have the technical skills or experience in order to earnmoney from the internet
• Go through every business opportunity and method to earn money as you will learn the easiest proven method to make money online
You just have to:
• Find what your target market wants
• Find the product that will give what your target market wants
• Put the product right in front of your target market
You don’t really have to waste your time searching for opportunities as you may just end up being scammed. Focus your easy earn money online search on genuine opportunity as you learn from the expert who will show you the proven strategies to make money. Legitimate money making opportunity will make it easy for you to earn your income from the internet.
