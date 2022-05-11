Finance
Best Free Content Management Systems 2012 – Make Money Online With SEO
What is A Content Management System?
“A content management system (CMS) is a computer program that allows publishing, editing and modifying content on a web site as well as maintenance from a central page. It provides procedures to manage workflow in a collaborative environment. These procedures can be manual steps or automated cascade. The core function of Content Management Systems is to present information on web sites. CMS features vary widely from system to system. Simple systems showcase a handful of features, while other releases, notably enterprise systems, offer more complex and powerful functions.”
OK, that’s Wikipedia’s version of content management system and yes, I have to agree that it’s a pretty good definition. There are a lot of CMSs available both commercial and non commercial. And really you can do a whole lot of things by using a free or non commercial content management system. Take a look at the list below and some of these might be familiar to you (Joomla, WordPress) and some might not. I’ll try give a comprehensive analysis of each and every CMS and It’s up to you to decide which is best. Please don’t forget to give us your opinion about the article and let us know if there are any more free content management systems that you think should be in this list and why?
WordPress
This was introduced as a PHP-based blogging platform but now it has evolved in to a state-of-the-art publishing platform. WordPress is easily the most accessible and probably the most commonly used content management system out there. It is free and userfriendly and easily understandable at the same time. The best thing about WordPress is that it takes simply seconds to get it installed and up and running. And with the huge user community itay of plugins, widgets and themes for free.
Joomla
Joomla is an open source solution that is freely available to everyone. Most probably the best overall content management system out there.It is simple – it is extremely customizable, suitable for pretty much anything. Millions of websites are running on this simply because of its ease-of-use and extensibility. Joomla is often used by small and medium businesses, large organizations, non-profits and individuals. Joomla has an admin section which is highly user friendly and this too has a huge community so that this too has a large set of options from templates and styles to adding feeds, content blocks, menu management tools and more, Just take a quick trip to Joomla site and you’ll see why this is a popular choice.
Drupal
Another popular free and open source CMS, And like many of the other content management systems listed here, Drupal can be scaled for personal blogs or enterprise mega-sites, and like WordPress or Joomla this also has thousands of modules that can be added to increase functionality. And this too has a huge and active community.
Drupal is probably the most technicaly advanced pure content management system since both worpress and Joomla are blog centic.. But that doesn’t mean Drupal doesn’t have those cool blog functions such as profiles, user blogs, forums and comments.
The best thing about Drupal is that it’s ACL capability, stability, scalability, and reliability. And it can be installed remotely on any server.
The drawback of this is that it has relatively low number of plugins, including templates, so that it restricts both appearance and functionality for a certain level. And again the admin section is not that userfreindly if you doesn’t have some IT background. So if you are an IT professional and if you still like to add some codings to your website, this is the best solution for you.
SilverStripe
SilverStripe is again a well modularised PHP5 flexible open source Content Management System. This is quit new but it’s getting a lot of attention lately. SilverStripe has a simple and rich feature set for content editing. Silverstripe has a framework called Sapphirewhich is a Model View Controller (MVC) framework. With that the developers can extend the functionality and to customize the base in a straight forward manner. The content editing is so user friendly that even a novice can easily understand how to use it.
The problem with this is the lack of available learning materials. But I believe that it will resolve with the time.But for the time being, I will not recommend SilverStripe for a large web site with a huge amount of content.
CMS Made Simple
This is another Simple and free content management system which has a recursive acronym, and it’s extremely easy to use and learn. Featurwise this is not that comprehensive and I can’t compare this with some popoular CMS such as as WordPress, Joomla or Drupal, but it’s a very good alternative for small scale business. You can install this CMS Made Simple, and have your website up and running in a matter of minutes.
MODx
TYPOlight
dotCMS
dotCMS is a java based content management system.Originaly this was developed to compete with the popular PHP based content management systems the market, as well as to provide a counterpoint to high cost, enterprise applications. In October, 2007 dotCMS 1.5 was the runner up for Packt Publishing’s “Best New Open Source CMS” award, followed in 2008 by a second place finish for Packt’s “Best Other Open Source CMS (best non PHP CMS)”.dotCMS was runner-up in the 2009 Packt Publishing category, “Best Other Open Source CMS.”
In May of 2012 they released version 2.0 which is a The fully functional GPL version of dotCMS, and it provides one the most scalable, powerful and easy-to-use web content management platforms in the marketplace today.
Expression Engine
Radiant CMS
Radiant is a no-fluff, open source content management system designed for small teams that was built on Ruby on Rails. It gives an endless list of awesome features and is definitely worth checking out.
This is a Ruby on Rails based content management system which is more suitable for smaller organizations to manage their content. And unlike most other content management systems out there, this requires the designer to have programming knowledge there for normally this is used by professional Ruby teams. So if you are a web developer and if you are managing the website for your client, then this is a great tool. But if you are letting your client to manage the content, I suggest you to check for another CMS.
concrete5
This is an open source content management system that focuses on ease of use. It has a file manager which supports bulk upload, an good market place for resources and a really good user friendly layout editor.
The best thing about concrete5 is that inline editing. That is every piece of content and every UI element on a concrete5 website is editable in place. There for you can view your site as the visitors see it in the same time you can edit it. (How cool is that!!). But I have to warn you, this is not as advanced as WordPress, Joomla and Drupal, but that lack of complexity makes it the best solution in some cases.
Dot net nuke community edition
Actually this is the first CMS I ever used and it is an open source web content management system based on Microsoft.NET. Original it was written in VB.NET, but it has shifted to C# since version 6.0.[4]. While the more comprehensive and functionality wise rich CMS is the commercial Professional and Enterprise Edition, it has a free community edition which provides almost all the frequently used functions for free.
Conclusion
The main intention of this article was to introduce you some free content management systems other that Joomla or WordPress. Now, I know that most of you are using Joomla or WordPress (as I do) for your blogs or web sites. But didn’t it crossed your mind that there might be some less popular but functionality wise excellent content management systems out there. Don’t you like to have a go and try out some of those? So if you are thinking about that, then I might, just might have achieved my goal. So let me know what is (are) your favorite? Why are you using it? Is there any other CMS that I should include? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment.
Finance
Supply Chain Technology – 6 Key Deliverables
Without a doubt one of the most crucial tools available to supply chain professionals today is information technology (IT). IT can be the glue that help Supply Chain deliver real value to organizations – however an incorrectly configured system or a poor technology choice can bring it’s own problems – here we check out 6 things that your Supply chain IT system should deliver.
1. Efficient Transaction Management
Having simple standard transaction processes, for example how you raise a Purchase Order, supported by a user friendly user interface is a must – make it easy for users to capture data once and then utilize it again and again within the system. Pay close attention to processes that may result in data integrity concerns – make sure that your transactions capture the key information that you require to monitor your business and look for automation of repetative non-value add activities where possible
2. Business Intelligence
An adequate business intelligence or management reporting solution is often the keystone of any business – for Supply Chain that’s equally true – knowing where your assets are, accurate and timely inventory information, supplier performance and a firm grip on costs should be easily achieved at the click of a mouse. Look to ensure that everyone in your organization has access the data they need when they need it.
3. Enterprise Integration
Linking the supply chain both internally and externally is no longer a pipe dream – tools such as XML and intelligent transaction processing systems allow different companies spread across different geographies to collaborate in real time – share order books, asset information or collaborate on tenders or bids – ensure that your system is capable of sharing data with your partners.
4. Workflow
Your system should enable you to flow activity within the system to your hierarchy of users – need to get approval on an order – do it electronically with workflow – had a delivery rejected by your warehouse – send out automatic alerts to QA – gone out of stock for an item of inventory – flag it up to your materials management team for action – look to use your system to manage by exception.
5. Forecasting
Having the right planning tools will get you where you want to get to tomorrow and highlight your business risks before they bite – need to plan your inventory costs over the next 5 years – need to understand your staffing needs on your electrical commodities – make sure your solution has adequate planning and forecasting out of the box.
6. Collaboration
Collaboration sparks ideas – can save money and brings the company closer together – get the benefits of having design and procurement work closer to share and work on the same data – Need Design and Procurement to work on a Bill of Materials?- having the right collaboration tools can deliver real value.
Finance
Multiple Streams of Internet Income by Robert G Allen – Book Review
Title and Author: Multiple Streams of Internet Income by Robert G. Allen
Synopsis of Content:
Allen’s thesis here is threefold: first, that you can make serious money on the internet, that it is the gold mine of the future; second, that in order to maximize internet opportunities you must exploit several of them, or what he calls multiple streams, and third, done right this is a fast way to make profits.
The strength in this book is the innumerable tips and tricks that a person new to internet commerce would not know but a veteran likely would. The important websites and internet resources alone are probably worth the price of the book if you are starting out on the web or even are fairly new to this. Another strength of the book is the myriad of ideas it suggests for you. You can and should return to this book time and again to mine from it the gems of information that can lead you to opportunities. This is not a detailed how-to manual. It is a great survey of the basic ways that people are making money on the internet.
The chief weaknesses of the book are that it makes assumptions that may not be valid for the inexperienced reader and it promises too much too easily. Typical of the Allen approach, he is short on the obstacles and limitations and long on the promise for wealth and ease of effort. For example he discusses how quickly you can generate rapid sales from a well written sales letter by email but fails to tell the reader that this only works when you have built up a very impressive email opt in list and that they take either a lot of money or a lot of time and effort to create.
If you can bear that caveat in mind and remind yourself that there are no get rich quick schemes (at least none that are legal) you can still benefit significantly from this book.
I have not seen an all around basic introduction into the many opportunities to make money on the internet that is better than this one or more comprehensive. If you want to see the opportunities out there and get excited about following one or more such “streams” this book is a great introduction and a good motivator. Just remember there is a whole lot of work and a lot more education needed to accomplish the kinds of income flows that Allen suggests are easy to do. This book may well be the start of your internet wealth library but only the start – it will take a lot more to get you there.
One principle that Allen teaches here however is worth a comment as it is very true and very important: it is critical to set up multiple sources or “streams” of income on the internet because you are not like to find any one source that is perfect or last forever. Many internet sales systems burn out over time and new “campaigns” need to be launched to capture more sales.
This book was written in 2001 and is therefore very dated. The internet and internet commerce is changing rapidly. When he wrote this there were no social media such as Facebook and very little use of video on the web. On a conceptual level Allen’s book remains relevant but on a technical level much has changed since he wrote it.
Readability/Writing Quality:
This book is easy to read. Allen writes clearly and makes it all interesting. He uses lots of sub titles and organizes the information well. He uses text boxes with supplemental information, many of which contain gems worth more than the regular text.
Notes on Author:
Robert Allen is an author who has written on wealth building for many years. He started out with a book called No Money Down about how to buy real estate for no money down. A great deal has been written over the years about the validity of Allen’s real estate theories. I will leave that to another time and place when we do an author feature on him. For now it is enough to remind the reader that Allen is long on motivation and promises of the possibilities and short on acknowledging what can go wrong, where the weaknesses are, etc. He is a great read if you want motivation and want to stimulate your wealth building imagination. He should never be the final word – to do your due diligence in building any kind of business you need more than a motivational introduction.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Once you set up an internet money machine, that is an internet sales system, it operates almost on auto-pilot. It takes little daily attention and if it was done correctly and if you have built a sufficient opt in list your sales will flow in day and night without much effort on your part.
2. The key to building solid and sustained sales on line is to build a good opt in list and to continue to grow it.
3. Good copy – that is, well written sales pages, are the key to turning those potential customers on your opt in list into actual buyers. Practice and refine the art of good copy writing to maximize your sales opportunities.
It is difficult to narrow the list to three. Allen does have a lot of gems here that you need to know from some source if you want to make money off the internet. If that is your interest this book is an excellent introduction.
Publication Information: Multiple Streams of Internet Income by Robert Allen, Copyright: 2001 Robert G. Allen. Published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
General Rating:Good
Finance
How Event Software Can Benefit Your Delegates
Event management software can be a fantastic tool for event planners – helping them to manage more successful, efficient events. But there are other benefits, other than the time and cost savings; delegates will often benefit directly from attending events that are managed using event software.
Website Integration: Event management software lets you publicise and promote your event on your own website. With 8 out of 10 people researching events online, it’s vital that prospect delegates can find information they need on websites. When the solution is integrated into the corporate website, it means that information regarding the event can be promoted with the same ‘look and feel’ and on the same domain, providing a sense of trust to the delegate.
Online Registration: Once the prospect delegate has found an event on the Internet, giving them the ability to register online is a great benefit. People are increasingly used to being able to carry out activities and transactions online and letting them register there and then is not only convenient for delegates, but will also increase registration rates.
Letting delegates register online also reduces errors with regards to delegate details – things like name, address and contact information are more likely to be entered correctly if provided by the delegate themselves. This reduces problems later on down the line.
Online Payment: As the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated in July 2010: “E-commerce is having a huge impact on the way we do business. It can lead to dramatic growth in trade, increase markets, improve efficiency and effectiveness and can transform business processes.” So the benefits of taking online payments is clear – both to the event holders and the delegates. For delegates, paying online is a fast and easy way to secure their position at the event. Event software offers a facility which allows delegates to choose their preferred method of payment using a variety of leading online payment engines, such as’ Worldpay, Protix, Google pay, Paypal etc, via a secure website. Using event software will also provide a level of trust to delegates, as it will not record or retain any sensitive payment details.
For the event manager, taking payments online reduces paper work and helps to improve cash flow. It eliminates any late payments and reduces admin as invoices and other documents do not need to be manually created and sent out. After taking payment online, the software can automatically update the finance system and issue a receipt to the delegate.
Improved Communication: Event software will come with various methods of communication that event planners can use to contact delegates. At the point of registration, delegates can select the method that they would most prefer to be contacted by; email, post, telephone, SMS, social media etc. Good quality event management software solutions will come with fully integrated communication tools to enable a variety of options to be used:
- Email: Integrated email tools means that event managers can send out targeted emails to specific groups of delegates. These email tools let event managers split delegates into groups based on various criteria so that communication is as focused as possible. Full reporting tools ensure you can track email opens, click and overall success rate
- SMS: Planners can use their event management software to send out text messages to delegates, easily and efficiently. If this is the chosen method of communication of delegates, this can be managed and tracked with ease via the software
- Social Media: Event software can be integrated with a host of social media networks. Managing your Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn account from one central platform makes it easy to communicate with delegates – keeping them instantly abreast of all event news and updates.
Fewer Errors: Managing an event with event software makes it far less likely that errors will occur on the day. Event software will include a ‘Resource Module’ or something similar that will help you track all the elements of an event – from the suppliers, delegate numbers, badge printing, presenters and more. Many of the elements that previously were manual and time consuming can be automated via the software – activities like the printing of delegate badges. Although a small part of an event, if a delegate arrives and there is no badge printed for them, it can cause issues for both the delegate and you. Having a smooth running event will increase delegate satisfaction and will result in an improved level of feedback and repeat attendance.
Supplier Management: Most events will work with suppliers at some point – whether it’s the venue, catering, transport or material production. It’s important that suppliers are managed tightly and that communication between delegates, event mangers and supplier is smooth. For example, during the registration process, delegates can state if they have any dietary requirements. Using the event software, catering suppliers can be given their own logon, giving them direct access to all delegate numbers and all their dietary requirements. Eliminating the event manger from this stage not frees up the event manger to focus on more productive tasks, but also reduces the risk of errors being made as the communication is passed down the line.
Access to Data: Event software can be hosted online, which means you can gain access to all the information regarding the event at any time and from any place (internet access required). On the day of the event, if there are any issues or problems, you can easily resolve these, since they can access all the data relating to the event.
Investing in event management software is an effective way of running professional, successful events, where both you and your delegates can benefit from improved communication and an improved event experience.
Nigeria Upgrades e-Naira CBDC, Bid to Abolish Crypto
Best Free Content Management Systems 2012 – Make Money Online With SEO
MN COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, but critical cases haven’t followed
‘Happening’ Should Be Screened for the Supreme Court
Supply Chain Technology – 6 Key Deliverables
South St. Paul’s Justin Faulk anchors Blues’ black-and-blue blue line
Multiple Streams of Internet Income by Robert G Allen – Book Review
Jim Kaat humbled by orientation visit to National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum
How Event Software Can Benefit Your Delegates
Best SSL Certificate Provider
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Armodafinil can be used to alleviate anxiety – Generic Meds Australia
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion