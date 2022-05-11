News
Bobcat planning new manufacturing plant in northwestern suburbs
WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Bobcat Co. has announced plans for a new assembly plant in the Twin Cities area.
The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the northwestern suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter. Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant, the company’s third location in Minnesota.
It also has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it recently invested in a $26 million expansion, and an office in downtown Minneapolis.
“This investment further demonstrates our commitment to our presence in Minnesota, while supporting the growth we are experiencing in the marketplace,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are dedicated to continuing to expand our capabilities and equipment product lines to empower our customers, and this new location will be an important part of this success.”
Bobcat said it will initially concentrate on hiring material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts.
The company said Rogers is an ideal spot given the benefits of its unique location at the intersection of two regional roadway systems – Interstate 94 and Highway 101. That will help the company streamline its supply routes alongside other locations in the region, officials said.
The company makes skid steer loaders, compact excavators and tractors, and other small hydraulic equipment under the Bobcat brand name.
‘Hidden River’ beats out Philando Castile as new name for St. Paul middle school
Ramsey Middle School students have chosen “Hidden River” as the new name for their school, pending former approval next month by the St. Paul school board.
The new name, which refers to an aquifer beneath the school, was the clear winner in a student vote.
“Technically, it’s an aquifer, but Hidden River kind of fits,” eighth-grader Amira Ayral told the school board Tuesday.
The other finalist names for the school in the Mac-Groveland neighborhood were, most votes to fewest:
- Philando Castile, who attended Ramsey as a student and was working in food service for the district when he was shot and killed by a police officer during a 2016 traffic stop;
- Summit, which holds double meaning as the avenue adjacent the school and a noun that evokes high achievement;
- Grand Summit, which nods to both of the school’s nearby avenues;
- Hanwi, who is the moon goddess in Dakota mythology.
The idea of changing the school’s name has circulated for years, but the latest push began with the student council in January 2020. Students don’t want to keep honoring Alexander Ramsey, Minnesota’s first territorial governor, because of his views and treatment of American Indians.
Chauntyll Allen, a school board member who used to work at Ramsey, said the school name seemed to have had a negative impact on students.
“We do need our schools to represent real heroes,” she said. “I’m hoping that with the change of this name, our students can carry the new name proud.”
Minneapolis Public Schools in 2017 renamed its Ramsey Middle School to honor Alan Page, the retired associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court and former Minnesota Viking.
There still are elementary schools named for Alexander Ramsey in the Anoka-Hennepin and Montevideo school districts.
MN COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, but critical cases haven’t followed
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 is again on the rise as the state experiences an ongoing surge in new infections, driven by another highly-contagious variant.
There were 368 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 36 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s roughly double the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus infections in early April, the low-point of the past year.
However, the number of people requiring intensive care has not climbed dramatically in recent weeks. The rate of deaths also remains low, suggesting less overall risk of severe and fatal infections.
The 5,117 new cases reported Tuesday, from over the past weekend, is double the number reported a week ago. It is certainly an undercount as at-home tests, which are not reported to the state, become more popular.
But, just like with hospitalizations and deaths, the rate of new cases is nowhere near what it was at the height of the state’s record-setting January surge.
The original omicron variant drove the winter spike in cases. Relatives of that strain, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 are now dominant in Minnesota with BA.4 and BA.5 also recently detected.
The Metropolitan Council said Friday the presence of coronavirus DNA in Twin Cities sewage grew week-over-week by more than 20 percent.
There were five more COVID-19 deaths also reported Friday. They ranged in age from their 70s to more than 100 with two residing in private homes and three living in long-term care.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is 12,534 since March 2020 with 46 percent of fatalities living in long-term care. Nearly 82 percent of those who died were seniors, 65 or older.
Health officials maintain that vaccines remain the best way to avoid severe infection. But protection from the shots wanes significantly after five months and boosters are recommended.
Additional shots are available to those over 50 and who are at high risk of severe infection.
The omicron strains of the coronavirus have proven to infect people who are vaccinated and boosted, but the chances of severe cases are lower.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have gotten their initial series of shots. But data from the state Department of Health says just 46 percent of the population is up-to-date on their vaccinations with the recommended booster dose.
Minnesota has administered 9.8 million doses of vaccine since the shots became available in December 2020, including 2.2 million booster doses.
‘Happening’ Should Be Screened for the Supreme Court
The title Happening doesn’t make much sense for a movie about abortion (adapted from a novel of the same name), but I suppose director Audrey Diwan means for it to be open to many interpretations. Although set in the repression of 1963, when abortion in France was illegal, I’m sure women everywhere will relate, one way or another, to the predicament of a serious student who finds herself pregnant and wants to free herself of the life-changing consequences. It was a time when if you were lucky, they called it a miscarriage. If you were not, you faced prison or death.
|
HAPPENING ★★★★
Doubly harrowing because although under normal circumstances it might seem well-made but rather ordinary and unsurprising, Happening is suddenly, horribly explosive again and intelligent people throughout the world are re-thinking the changes that will inevitably occur if women no longer have the constitutionally guaranteed right to choose. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux, who cowrote the screenplay with Marcia Romano and director Diwan, with a tender, touching central performance by French-Romanian newcomer Anamaria Vartolomei, Happening is a movie of chilling honesty that follows a young woman named Anne from her English Lit classes through every aspect of a terrifying, unwanted first pregnancy—including routine medical exams, scary food cravings, and emotional roadblocks of every description. The extraordinary Ms. Vartolomei X-rays every stage of the unavoidable stress. She’s remarkably calm and self-contained, but the panic in her eyes is palpable. A doctor prescribes injections to bring on her period, but they don’t help. This begins a series of hopeless visits to technicians who are reluctant to voice any opinion at all for fear of arrest—or worse. At 5 weeks, an experienced fellow student she confides in is sympathetic, but tries to seduce her. At 7 weeks, she starts flunking her classes. Confessing to her best girlfriends, she’s rejected. Then the real horrors begin: the painful insertions of foreign objects, the primitive needles, the medicines that only strengthen the embryo instead of shrinking it. At 9 weeks, running out of time and stung by the reality of facing a dismal, desperate future alone, Anne follows the crude instructions in a medical journal and narrowly escapes self-destruction.
The actual abortion, with the aid of a fellow student and a pair of scissors, is as graphic as the cinema can get, but Anne’s valiant attempt to survive without making a noise makes Happening an experience both breathtaking and unforgettable. Almost too agonizing to watch, I urge you not to miss it, and sincerely hope the people who made it are making immediate plans to set up a mandatory screening for the Supreme Court.
