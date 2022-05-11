Finance
Can Artists Still Make Money Selling Music?
Those of us who have been around for over 40 years know a little bit more about the evolution of the music industry than our younger counterparts. Remember the 45? You know back when the Jackson 5 was a group and Michael Jackson had an afro? You had an A side and a B side. Then there was the LP and the 8 tracks. Most of us bought singles in those days because it was all we could afford. However, we got the music we wanted and record labels made money. Even when the tape recorder came out and we started recording our favorite songs off of the radio the industry still made money.
Fast forward to the 1990’s and everyone is now forced to buy a CD for $16.99 with only 2 good songs that you like. Why? Because it cost labels the same amount of money to ship a full album as it would a single. This was the most profitable time for the industry but not for the artist. Many artist during this time got really bad deals and ended up broke. If you fast forward to the year 2004 when digital downloads hit the scene all of a sudden artist could sell their own CDs and record industry profits plummeted. Many labels believed that it was because of piracy but that was an excuse they made so they would not have to face the real problem. The truth is the music industry has gone back to its roots. People are only buying the music that they like and not some 16 track junk album.
Can artist make money off of this new platform? The answer is yes. Here is why. I remember in the early 2000’s when I would produce indie artist here in Chicago. They would go out and spend $2,000 on 2500 CD’s and sell at shows, out of their trunk or try to get them into local stores. This was after they would spend a few thousand getting the CD produced in the first place. Today an artist can have a digital Cd distributed to multiple online stores without spending one dime on CD printing. The cost of producing a CD can now be done for hundred dollars instead of thousands of dollars. Now artist can keep 100 percent of their money instead of 3 percent they had with major labels plus they can make money licensing their music. Yes, it is true that revenue for labels are way down from the 1990’s hay day but cost are also down which means profits should be up. In other words if that same artist sells 2500 digital CD’s online today instead out of his trunk the money goes into his pocket instead of reprinting CD’s.
Some believe streaming services will undercut artist but this is not true either. A streaming service must PRO or performance rights royalties. This means an Artist will get paid everything their song is played. Although it may not be much with over a billion people online and millions listening to streaming services it can add up pretty quick. This is an alternative for those who may not have the money to purchase music but is still a fan plus the artist still gets paid.
I remember when it was almost impossible to get a song on the radio for a new local act or an indie artist. And don’t even think of getting your video on MTV. Now you just upload your new video to multiple video hosting sites, your own web page or even other websites to promote your song. So yes, it is great time to be an indie artist if you are willing to do the work but not such a good time to be a major label. The day that artist can no longer make money with their music is the day they stop making music.
The Business Case for Information Security: Getting Your Security Budget Approved
Information systems security is very vital in enterprises today, in order to curb the numerous cyber threats against information assets. Despite the good arguments that are put up by Information security managers, the Board and Senior Management in Organizations, might still drag their feet, to approve information security budgets, visa vi other items, like marketing and promotion, which they believe have greater Return on Investment (ROI). How do you then, as a Chief Information Security O fficer (CISO)/IT /Information Systems manager, convince Management or the Board of the need to invest in Information security?
I once had a conversation with an IT Manager for one of the big regional financial institutions, who shared his experience on getting an information security budget approved. The IT department was tussling it out with Marketing for some funds that had been made available from savings on the annual budget. ” You see, if we invest in this marketing campaign, not only shall the targeted market segment help us make and surpass the numbers, but also estimates show that we could more than double our loan portfolio.” argued the marketing people. On the other hand, IT’s argument was that “By being proactive in procuring a more robust Intrusion prevention System (IPS), they will be reduction in security incidents”. Management decided to allocate the extra funds to Marketing. The IT people wondered then, what they had done wrong, that the marketing people got right! So how do you ensure that you get that budget approval for your Information security project?
It’s vital for management to appreciate the consequences of inaction as far as securing the Enterprise is concerned, if a breach occurred not only will the organization su ffer from loss of reputation and customers, due to reduced confi dence in the brand, but also a breach could lead to loss of revenue and even legal action being taken against the organization, situations in which good marketing campaigns might fail to redeem your organization.
We try to address the major points management could raise against investing in information security.
1. Information security solutions tend to be costly, where are the tangible returns?
The overall goal of any organization is to create / add value for the shareholders or stakeholders. Can you quantify the bene fits of the countermeasure you want to procure? What indicators are you employing to justify that investment in information security? Does your argument for a countermeasure align with the overall objectives of the Organization, how do you justify that your action will help the organization achieve its goals and increase shareholders/stake holder’s value. For example, if the organization has prioritized customer acquisition and customer retention, how does procurement of the information security solution you propose, help achieve that goal?
2. Isn’t the countermeasure a panic / isolated reaction to a regulatory requirement or recent audit query?
The vast majority of Information security projects could be driven by external regulations or compliance requirements, or could be as a reaction to a recent query by the external auditors or even as a result of a recent systems breach. For example, a financial regulator could require that all financial institutions implement an IT Vulnerability assessment tool. Thus, the organization is required to comply at any cost or face penalties. While response to these regulatory requirements is necessary, just plugging the holes and ” fighting the fires” approach are not sustainable. The implementation of process change in isolation could result into an environment of working in silos, conflicting information and terminology, disparate technology, and a lack of connection to business strategy. [1]
Uncoordinated reactions to specific regulatory requirements, may lead to implementing solutions that are not aligned with the business strategy of the organization. Therefore to overcome this problem and get funding approval and management support, your argument and business case should show how the solutions you intend to procure fit into the bigger picture, and how this aligns with the overall objective of securing assets in the organization.
What are the costs, implications, and the impact of doing nothing?
You will need to communicate to management, the basic business value of the solution you want to procure. You will start by showing/ calculating the current cost, implications, and the impact of doing nothing; if the countermeasure you want to procure is not in place. You could classify these as:
Direct cost – the cost that the organization incurs for not having the solution in place.
Indirect cost – the amount of time, effort and other organizational resources that could be wasted.
Opportunity cost – the cost resulting from lost business opportunities, if the security solution or service you propose was not in place and how that could impact the organization’s reputation and goodwill.
You could use the following pointers and expound on these further:
• What regulatory fines due to non-compliance, does the organization face?
• What is the impact of business interruption and productivity losses?
• How will the organization be impacted, her brand or reputation that could result in huge financial losses?
• What losses are incurred due to poor management of business risk?
• What losses do we face attributed to fraud: external or internal?
• What are the costs spent on people involved in mitigating risks that would otherwise be reduced by deploying the countermeasure?
• How will loss of Data, which is a great business asset, impact our operations and what is the actual cost of recovering from such a disaster?.
• What is the legal implication of any breach as a result of our non-action?
How does the proposed solution reduce cost and increase business value.
You will then need to show how the countermeasure you propose is going to reduce cost and increase business value. Again you could expound more on the following areas:
• Show how increased efficiencies and productivity, of deploying the countermeasure will benefit the organization.
• Quantify how reduced downtime will increase business productivity.
• Show how being proactive could reduce on IT Audit & Assessment costs.
• Quantify the cost reduction that would otherwise be associated with internal audits, third-party audits, and technology.
According to a 2011 research conducted by the Ponemon Institute and Tripwire, Inc., it was found that Business disruption and productivity losses are the most expensive consequences of non-compliance. On average, non-compliance cost is 2.65 times the cost of compliance for the 46 organizations that were sampled. With the exception of two cases, non-compliance cost exceeded compliance cost.[2]. Meaning that, investing is information security in order to protect information assets and comply with regulatory requirements, is actually cheaper and reduces costs, as compared to not putting any countermeasures in place.
Get support from the various business units in the organization
A good budget proposal should have support of the other business units in the organization. For example, I did suggest to the IT manager mentioned before, that probably he should have discussed with Marketing and explained to them on how a reliable and secure network, would make it easier for them to market with confidence, probably IT would have had no competition for the budget. I don’t believe the marketing people would like to go face customers, when there are possible questions of unreliable service, system breaches and downtime. Therefore you should ensure that you have support of all the other business units, and explain to them how the proposed solution could make life easier for them.
Create a rapport with Management / Board, for even future budget approvals, you will need to publish and give reports to management on the number of network anomalies the intrusion-detection system you recently procured for example, found in a week, the current patch cycle time and how much time the system has been up with no interruptions. Reduced downtime will mean you have done your job. This approach will show management that there is for example an indirect reduction of insurance cost based on value of policies needed to protect business continuity and information assets.
Getting your information security project budget approval, should not be so much of a challenge, if one was to cater for the main issue of value addition. The main question you need to ask yourself is how does your proposed solution improve the bottom line? What the Management / Board require is an assurance that the solution you propose will produce real long term business value and that is aligned with the overall objectives of the organization.
References:
1. Thomson Reuters Accelus, BUILDING A BUSINESS CASE FOR GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE, 2010.
2. Ponemon Institute, The true cost of compliance, 2011.
The Economy Is Not The Stock Market
Several days ago, the Commerce Department reported that May’s factory orders had increased by a 2.9 percent. This was well covered by ‘the press’, as it was to be a positive influence on ‘the market’ (yes, the quotes are intentional…..you’ll see why). The enthusiasm was understandable – the $394 billion in orders of manufactured goods is the highest level seen since the current calculation method was adopted. Although being skeptical can be wise, the figure was (and is) a clue that the economy is on a solid footing. However, too many times there’s a disconnect between what ‘should’ be the result of a piece of economic data, and what actually occurs. The economy isn’t the market. Investors can’t buy shares in factory orders……they can only buy (or sell) stocks. Regardless of how strong or weak the economy is, one only makes money by buying low and selling high. So with that, we put together a study of some of the economic indicators that are treated as if they affect stocks, but really may not.
Gross Domestic Product
The chart below plots a monthly S&P 500 against a quarterly Gross Domestic Product growth figure. Keep in mind that we’re comparing apples to oranges, at least to a small degree. The S&P index should generally go higher, while the GDP percentage growth rate should stay somewhere in between 0 and 5 percent. In other words, the two won’t move in tandem. What we’re trying to illustrate is the connection between good and bad economic data, and the stock market.
Take a look at the chart first, then read our thoughts immediately below that. By the way, the raw GDP figures are represented by the thin blue line. It’s a little erratic, so to smooth it out, we’ve applied a 4 period (one year) moving average of the quarterly GDP figure – that’s the red line.
S&P 500 (monthly) versus Gross Domestic Product change (quarterly) [http://www.bluegrassportfolio.com/images/070705spvsgdp.gif]
Generally speaking, the GDP figure was a pretty lousy tool, if you were using it to forecast stock market growth. In area 1, we see a major economic contraction in the early 90’s. We saw the S&P 500 pull back by about 50 points during that period, although the dip actually occurred before the GDP news was released. Interestingly, that ‘horrible’ GDP figure led to a full market recovery, and then another 50 point rally before the uptrend was even tested. In area 2, a GDP that topped 6 percent in late 1999/early 2000 was going to usher in the new era of stock gains, right? Wrong! Stocks got crushed a few days later….and kept getting crushed for more than a year. In area 3, the fallout from the bear market meant a negative growth rate by the end of 2001. That could persist for years, right? Wrong again. The market hit a bottom just after that, and we’re well off the lows that occurred in the shadow of that economic contraction.
The point is, just because the media says something doesn’t make it true. It might matter for a few minutes, which is great for short-term trades. But it would be inaccurate to say that it even matters in terms of days, and it certainly can’t matter for long-term charts. If anything, the GDP figure could be used as a contrarian indicator…..at least when it hits its extremes. This is why more and more folks are abandoning traditional logic when it comes to their portfolios. Paying attention solely to charts is not without its flaws, but technical analysis would have gotten you out of the market in early 2000, and back into the market in 2003. The ultimate economic indicator (GDP) would have been well behind the market trend in most cases.
Unemployment
Let’s look at another well covered economic indicator……unemployment. This data is released monthly, instead of quarterly. But like the GDP data, it’s a percentage that will fluctuate (between 3 and 8). Again, we’re not going to look for the market to mirror the unemployment figure. We just want to see if there’s a correlation between employment and the stock market. Like above, the S&P 500 appears above, while the unemployment rate is in blue. Take a look, then read below for our thoughts here.
S&P 500 (monthly) versus Unemployment rate (monthly) [http://www.bluegrassportfolio.com/images/070705spvsunemp.gif]
See anything familiar? Employment was at it strongest in area 2, right before stocks nose-dived. Employment was at its recent worst in area 3, right as the market ended the bear market. I highlighted a high and low unemployment range in area 1, only because neither seemed to affect the market during that period. Like the GDP figure, unemployment data is almost better suited to be a contrarian indicator. There is one thing worth mentioning, though, that is evident with this chart. While the unemployment rates at the ‘extreme’ ends of spectrum was often a sign of a reversals, there is a nice correlation between the direction of the unemployment line and the direction of the market. The two typically move in opposite directions, regardless of what the current unemployment level is. In that sense, logic has at least a small role.
Bottom Line
Maybe you’re wondering why all the chatter about economic data in the first place. The answer is, simply to highlight the reality that the economy isn’t the market. Too many investors assume there’s a certain cause-and-effect relationship between one and the other. There’s a relationship, but it’s usually not the one that seems most reasonable. Hopefully the graphs above have helped make that point. That’s why we focus so much on charts, and are increasingly hesitant to incorporate economic data in the traditional way. Just something to think about the next time you’re tempted to respond to economic news.
Ask These Five Questions to Your Prospective CPA Firm
Selecting a CPA firm for your business can be a tough call. After all, you are hiring someone to manage your accounts and financials, and it is important to have a certain level of trust and transparency. The first obvious step is to make a list of the known CPA firms in your area. You need to find firms that have worked with clients that have similar business as yours. Of course, you need to take an appointment, because a few questions must be asked in person. Here is a list of the questions you should ask while looking for a CPA firm.
1. Will you talk about your previous and current clients? As a prospective client, you have every right to know about the experience of the concerned CPA firm, and what can be a better way to judge that aspect than knowing their clients? CPA firms don’t shy away from discussing their work, and you can also get client references on request.
2. How do you charge? If you are looking for an accounting service that deals with tax preparation for small businesses, you need to know if you can afford them in the first place. Some firms like to have a fixed yearly charge, while others may charge a monthly price. It all depends and is determined by the work they do for you. However, do not settle for a service, just because they are offering an insane discount. When it comes to tax preparation and accounting, nothing matters more than experience.
3. What do you provide? CPA firms do a lot more than clients know. Apart from tax preparation, IRS representation and accounting, they might be involved in complicated audit matters and even business consulting. Again, every company is different, so you cannot really compare firms in this regard. However, as a rule of thumb, choose a firm that has a big team that can deal with most financial matters related to your business.
4. What’s your approach to the work? Accounting and tax preparation are complicated matters, and every other firm may have a different approach to the job. You need to know if they are available to take up the work because many CPA firms are just too busy to answer your queries. You need to know how they are managing their work and the guiding philosophy of their business in general.
5. Are you available throughout the year? If you are relying on the accounting firm for a number of things, you must have the assurance that they are available all through the year. They must offer inputs on investment matters and financial decisions so that your business can avoid some of the common accounting mistakes. Also, they must be around to take and suggest inputs on the entire accounting process, so as to ensure transparency.
Check online now to know more on CPA firms, and once you have found the right service, do take a moment to understand the terms and conditions of their services.
