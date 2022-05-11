News
CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Download Question Paper (PDF) with Answer Key
CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The paper had 15 questions for total 40 marks. Full question paper is provided below. Answer Key will be available here shortly.
CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), organised the Class 10 Science paper today all across the country. The paper was set in a subjective pattern wherein students had to write descriptive answers to all questions. The format of the paper was similar to the latest CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2022. The CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam was conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. We have provided below the full question paper of in PDF. Answer Key/Solution of the Science paper will be made available here shortly. The paper analysis and students’ feedback for today’s CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Exam can also be checked from the following link:
The pattern of the paper was as follows:
(i) There were total 15 questions in CBSE Class 10 Science Paper.
(ii) All questions were compulsory. However, internal choices were provided in some of the questions.
iii) All questions were divided into three sections:
Section–A with 7 questions of 2 marks each
Section–B with 6 questions of 3 marks each
Section–C with 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each.
(iv) Section C had 2 case based questions (14 and 15). Each case was followed by 3 sub-questions (a, b and c). Parts a and b were compulsory. However, an internal choice was provided in part c.
Download the full question paper in PDF from the link provided below:
CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Question Paper 2022 (PDF)
Answer Key/Solution of Paper
News
Top 10 Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies On Amazon Prime 2022
Amazon Prime is a leading OTT platform for regional content, including South Indian films in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Online channels have helped South Indian films acquire popularity in recent years. For its Indian audience, Amazon Prime has chosen some excellent south Indian material. A few South Indian films have been dubbed in Hindi and are available on Amazon Prime. There will be no issues for viewers because South Indian movies on Amazon Prime are available with subtitles. The platform has the
best South Indian movies (2022).
Here is a list of the top 10 south Indian movies on Amazon Prime in 2022 dubbed in Hindi,
1. Radhe Shyam
Radhe Shyam is a period romance film about Vikramaditya (Prabhas), who can prophesy the future. He learns that Prerana (Pooja Hegde) is about to die, but he falls in love with her anyhow. It is a south movie on amazon prime. The film depicts how far Vikramaditya will go to save his lady love. After all, is said and done, the mood of the picture may be gauged by a single action sequence shot at night that shows Prabhas escaping a ship trapped in a Tsunami. The details will blow your mind, but it’s stretched so thin that you’ll lose interest eventually, and that’s Radhe Shyam for you. It makes it to the list of the new south indian movies 2022 list.
Director: Radha Krishna Kumar
Genre: Romance, Drama
IMDb rating: 8.6/10
2. Pushpa – The Rise
With the use of creative ideas, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a coolie, offers to smuggle red sanders, a rare wood that only grows in Andhra Pradesh. Pushpa rises to the top of the red sanders smuggling network swiftly. A cruel police officer, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) takes over as Superintendent during Pushpa’s prime and mocks Pushpa’s ancestry. Pushpa is one of the top 10 south Indian movie to be dubbed in Hindi in 2022.
Director: Sukumar
Genre: Action, Drama
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
3. FIR
FIR is a thriller based on the life of Irfan Ahmed, a young man. The story follows Irfan, an innocent man who is caught up in mysterious circumstances that change his life and the lives of others around him. The film also exposes the series of events that shatter Irfan’s life, as well as the media’s haste to paint him as the embodiment of evil. FIR is a thriller set against the backdrop of terrorism that aims to demonstrate how incorrect it is to hold an entire community responsible for the awful atrocities committed by a few members of that same community. Watch the trailers of the best south Indian movies on Youtube.
Director: Manu Anand
Genre: Action, Suspense
IMDb rating: 7.1/10
4. Mahaan
‘Mahaan’ recounts the stormy path of a middle-aged plain man who subsequently becomes a proud billionaire, followed by a series of unanticipated wild problems. This film, which relies heavily on Vikram’s seductive charm and flair, is constructed in such a way that the fight is more personal than public, and his ideas appear to be foreign to most people across the world. Mahaan is one of the best south movies on amazon prime and also one of the top 10 South Indian movies 2022.
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Genre: Action, Drama
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
5. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu
The Myth Of The Nice Girl (Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu) is a coming-of-age drama about a typical good girl from a traditional household who strives to create a balance between society standards and personal wants. It is one of the south Indian movie on amazon prime.
Director: Raja Ramamurthy
Genre: Comedy, Drama
IMDb rating: 6.2/10
6. Oh My dog!
Oh My Dog! is a film about a blind Siberian Husky and a school-aged child who form an unbreakable friendship. It’s also about how people with disabilities, whether humans or animals have the same right to live in this world as everyone else.
Director: Sarov Shanmugam
Genre: Kids, Drama
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
7. Saani Kaayidham
An oppressed caste policeman and her half-brother go for the dominant caste men who raped her and burned her husband and child alive. The performances of Keerthi Suresh, who is fantastic as the revenge-obsessed Ponni, and Selvaraghavan, who brilliantly transforms Sangayya into the film’s pounding heart, are ultimately what keep the picture afloat and keep it from becoming a mindless violent film. One of the best South Indian movies dubbed in hindi 2022.
Director: Arun Matheswaran
Genre: Drama, Action
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
8. Cold Case
Cold Case is a hybrid genre film that tells a crime investigation story while also telling a horror thriller. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sathyajith, and his team are in charge of handling contentious and challenging cases. A man finds a waste bag entangled inside his net while fishing on a lake one day. The plot centers around how the ACP investigates the case and locates the murderer.
Director: Tanu Balak
Genre: Thriller, Crime
IMDb rating: 6.0/10
9. Jai Bhim
When the husband goes missing from police custody, a pregnant woman from a remote tribal tribe looks for him. A High Court advocate steps up in support to find her husband and seek justice for them. When the film was first released, a segment of the public was offended by a moment in which a calendar image showed a community emblem. To avoid offending people, the producers substituted a picture of the goddess Lakshmi for the community emblem. Will their fight for justice be successful? It is one of the best south movies in 2022.
Director: Tha.Se. Gnanavel
Genre: Drama, Crime
IMDb rating: 8.9/10
10. Home
Home is the film that goes along with the definition. South Indian movies are a must-watch on Amazon Prime for Indians. Oliver Twist, a technologically challenged father, makes a valiant effort to be a good friend to his two young sons. Two songs are performed by Maslen K Gafoor and Sreenath Bhasi in the film. Manju Pillai is the mother, and Indran is the father.
The reality is that portions of Home feel stretched, and the movie could have used some scissoring, but when it works, it works so beautifully that this criticism fades into the background in the face of the film’s overall appealing nature and loveable simplicity. The most valuable gift Rojin Thomas could have offered Malayalam film viewers this Onam season is Oliver Twist’s writing and Indrans’ performance.
Director: Rojin Thomas
Genre: Family, Drama
IMDb rating: 8.9/10
Hope you enjoyed the list of new south Indian movies 2022. Grab some snacks and enjoy your leisure time and refresh your mind by watching these amazing flicks.
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses In India 2022 (updated)
News
Megan O’Malley: Everything You Need to Know About Chris Long’s Wife
Megan O’Malley is Chris Long’s Wife and a great athlete who played lacrosse and was a part of the United States National Development team.
Shortly after graduating from college; nevertheless, she is best known for being the wife of Chris Long, a retired Philadelphia Eagles player. She is also the mother of their two young sons and an outspoken supporter of her husband’s charity endeavors and foundation.
Interesting Facts About Megan O’Malley, Chris Long’s Wife
1. She comes from a family of sports fans
Megan O’Malley is from a sports-loving household. Joe, her father, was a minor league baseball player for the Atlanta Braves. Katie, Megan’s younger sister, was a basketball player at John Hopkins University.
Joe Jr., her brother, was also a baseball player at one point in his life. Her uncle, Tim O’Malley, was a baseball star in the 1970s, so it’s no surprise that she enjoyed sports as well.
Megan was brought into the world by her folks Joe O’Malley and Robin O’Malley. Through her folks, she had two kin: a sister named Katie and a sibling whose name isn’t known.
Oh hell yeah.
— Hydrated King Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 24, 2021
Megan met Chris Long while they were both learning at the University of Virginia. They began dating and on June 22, 2013, they made their association official by getting hitched. The service occurred in Chris’ old neighborhood of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Three years after their marriage, on March 2, 2016, they had their most memorable youngster, a child, Waylon James Long. On November 26, 2018, Megan O’Malley and Chris Long invited their subsequent child, Luke Redding Long.
2. Philanthropy of Her Family
Megan O’Malley and her husband Chris are philanthropists who have established a foundation to help prevent homelessness, support youth initiatives, and provide clean water to those who do not have it.
Megan fully backed Chris when he told her that he planned to contribute his entire year’s pay to education efforts in 2017, and she made sure that the home front did not suffer as a result.
3. She was passionate about playing lacrosse
Megan O’Malley has always had a strong desire to play lacrosse, even when she was younger and played baseball.
She would always stop by the Lacrosse team’s practice on her way home from softball practice when she was in high school, aiming to one day become the best Lacrosse player the school had ever known.
She became a part of the Lacrosse squad via her hard work and devotion and was named to the United States Lacrosse All-American team for two consecutive years – 2003 and 2004.
She was a member of the women’s lacrosse team by the time she started college and was named to the United States National Development squad in 2006.
Subsequent to accepting her admission to the University of Virginia, Megan didn’t promptly join the lacrosse crew. This was a startling choice thinking that she was a skilled lacrosse player in secondary school.
Her endeavors in her secondary school group had even acquired her a spot on the US All-American Lacrosse Team for two successive years, in 2003 and 2004.
Megan makes sense of how she decided to play softball rather than in her most memorable year of school. During this time, coming back from softball training, she would constantly come by the lacrosse crew to rehearse. Watching them play prodded her in to apply for the group.
It wasn’t some time before she joined the group. In her subsequent year, Megan was a basic piece of the UVa Women’s State Championship lacrosse program. In 2006 she was additionally chosen as an individual from the US National Development Team. Today, she is content to remain at home as a mother while she applauds Chris on the field as he battles.
4. Megan O’Malley Marriage And Kids
Megan O’Malley was introduced to Chris Long, a handsome and burly star football player when she was in college. Little did she know what the future held for her and the young guy.
Megan and Chris were both athletes – Megan was a dedicated Lacrosse player, while Chris was a football player – and Megan’s athleticism was one of the primary characteristics that won Chris’ heart.
They began dating soon after their chance meeting and dated for several years before finally tying married on June 22, 2013, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the United States.
In March 2016, they had their first child, Waylon James Long.
In November 2018, they had their second child, Luke Redding Long. Chris revealed the birth of their two kids to the world via his Instagram account. As evidenced by Chris and Megan’s photos, the family likes spending a lot of time together.
5. Her Favorite Team Is The Philadelphia Eagles
Megan, according to many who grew up with her, was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.
She regularly attends their games, and to those who knew her, she had become a familiar sight at their stadium.
Many predicted that when she married NFL star Chris Long, she would eventually persuade her husband to join the team, and she did. Chris was a member of the Eagles in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
6. Her adoration and respect for her husband
Megan O’Malley adores and respects her husband, and because she knows he doesn’t make bad decisions, she always backs him up. She respected and supported her husband’s decision to name their first son after one of his favorite country singers, Waylon Jennings.
For further updates stay with Stanford Arts Review.
News
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job in CRPF without examination, salary will be 75000, know others details
CRPF Recruitment 2022: Before applying, candidates must read all these important things carefully. Under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in CRPF.
CRPF Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the youth who are looking for jobs in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). For this, CRPF has sought applications to fill the posts of Deputy Commandants (DC) (CRPF Recruitment 2022). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in. The application process for these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2022) has started.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (CRPF Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link Also, you can also see the official notification (CRPF Recruitment 2022) through this
link https://crpf.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment_Advertise/ADVERTISE . Under this recruitment (CRPF Recruitment 2022) process, walk-in interview will be conducted for a total of 11 posts.
Important Dates for CRPF Recruitment 2022
DIGP, GC, CRPF, Jharoda Kalan, New Delhi – 19 May and 20 May 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm
DIGP, GC, CRPF, Guwahati, Assam – 25 May and 26 May 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm
DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, Telangana – 01 June to 02 June 9 AM to 6 PM
Vacancy Details for CRPF Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Posts- 11
Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Recruitment 2022
M.Tech / ME degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with minimum 5 years experience in planning, construction and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BOQs, contract documents / NITs etc.
Age Limit for CRPF Recruitment 2022
Candidates age should be 45 years.
Salary for CRPF Recruitment 2022
Candidates will get Rs. 75000/- will be given.
