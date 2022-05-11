News
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
By PHILIP MARCELO
BOSTON (AP) — Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate.
Batali, who pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in 2019, had faced up to 2 1/2 years in jail and would’ve been required to register as a sex offender if convicted.
Batali’s accuser recounted in court how she’d been “shocked, surprised and alarmed” as the 61-year-old former Food Network personality aggressively kissed and groped her while they were taking a selfie at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
The 32-year-old software company worker said she felt confused and powerless to do anything to stop Batali as he touched her without her consent. She has also filed a lawsuit that’s pending in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston, which Batali’s attorney argued gave her a financial incentive to lie.
Batali is among a number of high-profile men who have faced a public reckoning during the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment in recent years.
After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, he stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew.”
Batali also apologized, acknowledging the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted.
“I have made many mistakes,” he said in an email newsletter at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”
The trial opened Monday with Batali — in a surprise move — waiving his right to a jury trial and opting instead to have the judge decide his fate.
Batali’s attorney argued that the Boston assault never happened and that the accuser isn’t a credible witness, homing in on the woman’s recent admission of attempting to avoid jury service by claiming to be clairvoyant. She was also accused, in that case, of violating the judge’s orders to keep an open mind and not discuss the case with others.
In delivering the verdict, Boston Municipal Court Judge James Stanton agreed with the contention that the accuser had credibility issues. Both the accuser and Batali left the courtroom without speaking to reporters.
Batali was once a fixture on shows like “Molto Mario” and “Iron Chef America.” But the ponytail-and-orange Croc-wearing personality’s high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Last year, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali and other staff sexually harassed employees.
In Boston, he had opened a branch of the popular Italian food marketplace Eataly and a Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca in the city’s Seaport District. But he has since been bought out of his stake in Eataly, and the Babbo restaurant in Boston has closed.
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
By KATE BRUMBACK
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Young Thug co-founded a violent street gang and promoted it in his songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in a sprawling indictment that accuses him and 27 others of racketeering and a laundry list of other crimes meant to further the gang’s interests.
The Atlanta-based rapper, whose given name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit “This is America” with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019. Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, he and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
He was arrested Monday at his home in Buckhead, an upscale neighborhood north of downtown Atlanta. He was being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang.
Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, told local news outlets that “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever” and he would “fight till his last drop of blood to clear him.”
He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Also charged in the indictment were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail and is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer six times in February. It was not immediately known if Gunna, who is accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act, has been arrested.
Gunna, who is signed to Thug’s Young Stoner Life record label, scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year. The Grammy-nominated artist is known for boosting the viral catchphrase “Pushin P,” a term that has been regularly used on social media by popular athletes such as LeBron James and Dez Bryant, along with professional sports teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. The rapper said the term is based on “keeping it real.”
In April 2021, Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves. Gunna opened a no-cost grocery and apparel store at his former middle school to students and their families in Atlanta. The store offers items including shoes, clothing, food and toiletries.
In addition to specific charges, the indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 181 acts that prosecutors say were committed as part of a conspiracy to further the gang’s interests. They include appearing in videos with inflammatory song lyrics, appearing in photos on social media with gang symbols, possessing drugs with intent to distribute, aggravated assault and murder.
The indictment accuses members of the gang of trying to kill rival gang member and rapper YFN Lucci, whose given name is Rayshawn Bennett, by “stabbing and stabbing at” him with a shank in the Fulton County Jail. YFN Lucci was among a dozen people charged in another gang-related RICO indictment in Fulton County a year ago.
YSL is mainly active in southeast Atlanta and the Cleveland Avenue area but is expanding its activity into the surrounding metro area, prosecutors say. Its members are identifiable by their green or red bandanas — red for Bloods and green for Slime — and clothes with the letters “YSL” or the word “Slime,” the indictment says.
With his squeaky high-pitched rap vocals, Young Thug became best known for his hits including “Stoner” and “Best Friend.” In a hyper-masculine hip-hop scene, Thug refused to play by traditional gender rules. He wore a dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape “Jeffery” and said there’s no such thing as gender as part of a Calvin Klein campaign.
Young Thug’s record label refers to its artists as part of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album called “Slime Language 2” hit No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.
Associated Press writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
The Mets’ new hitters have been everything the team was looking for
Mets fans should savor this, at least for now.
Their favorite team is really, really, really good.
It’s not just the National League-high 20 wins and the plus-36 run differential. The advanced stats love these Mets, too. Their hitters have put up more Wins Above Replacement than any other team in the NL. They also have the best wRC+ in the senior circuit and have scored the third-most runs despite being ninth in home runs, demonstrating a diverse approach on offense that is equal parts refreshing and effective.
The Mets offense from a season ago was built like a house of cards. That’s not the case anymore, and the trio of free agent hitters that came aboard this winter (and desperately need a fun nickname) are the major stabilizing forces that have allowed the Mets to keep building on big innings rather than picking up the pieces and starting over.
While none of the three — Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha — are slugging above .400 yet, all of them have been undeniably helpful in their own way. Marte has noticeably reduced his K-rate in his first month as a Met. The strikingly athletic outfielder has punched out in 19.9% of his big-league plate appearances and began his career with three straight seasons above 24%. This year, he’s down to 14.8% and is also running the lowest swinging strike percentage of his life. Many things have changed about baseball over the years, and even in the ten years Marte has been in the league, but one thing that will never change is the benefits of rarely swinging and missing.
Marte has also been unreal (in the literal sense, as there is no way this holds up over a whole season) with runners in scoring position. Consider that he’s slashing .348/.464/.522 with runners in scoring position, collecting 16 RBI in 28 plate appearances, then marvel at how insane those numbers are when the pressure is ramped up. With two outs and runners in scoring position, he’s at .556/.667/.889. The man has been as clutch as clutch can be, also posting a .436 average in the sixth inning or later. That calm, unshaken veteran presence, plus his proficiency in the outfield and the base paths, have quickly made him one of Buck Showalter’s favorite players.
Escobar has endeared himself to his new club by completely reversing course in a major statistical area. The switch hitter has hit 35 homers in a season, made an All-Star team, and once even led the major leagues in triples. One thing he had never done, though, until this season, is take his walks.
In his age-33 season, Escobar has found some late-career patience. He’s swinging at fewer pitches than ever before. But more importantly, he’s laying off more pitches in the zone as well, hunting his pitches rather than letting the pitcher dictate his at-bats. Embracing the free swing lifestyle during his final years in Minnesota and ensuing days with Arizona and Milwaukee, Escobar’s swing percentage on pitches in the strike zone hovered around 72%. That worked for him and helped unlock the power that eventually got him paid. But now that the bag is secured, he’s been able to relax a bit. Right now, Escobar’s swinging at 69.1% of the pitches he gets in the zone, his lowest figure since 2015.
Like other newcomers to the Big Apple, the Mets’ new third baseman is walking more than ever before. The main result of this less aggressive method — he’s also chasing bad pitches less frequently — is a 14.2% walk rate. That’s not only the first time in his entire career that he’s gotten above 10%, it’s also currently tenth in the National League, ahead of plate discipline gods Joey Votto and Mookie Betts.
For Canha, the lack of extra base hits sets off some quiet alarm bells, but he makes up for it by seemingly finding a hole every time he puts the ball in play. Canha’s hitting line looks like a middle infielder from the 1950s: 23 hits, 21 of them being singles. He’s got a .311 batting average because of it, and as the weather heats up, the Mets will gladly trade some of those seeing-eye singles for doubles in the gap and balls over the fence.
But Canha has done well in using the entire field this season, another encouraging sign as the slugging percentage continues to hibernate. With the Berkeley graduate hitting mostly sixth and seventh in the order, he also doesn’t need to be a 30 long ball or 100 RBI type of player. Any team under the sun would take a .311 average from their seven hitter, and even as Canha’s batting average on balls in play regresses back toward his career norm, he’ll be a consummate lineup extender for the Mets moving forward.
Travis Jankowski deserves some love too (nine hits in 20 games! base running! hair!) but if the Mets are in a position where he’s playing more often, it means something has gone awry. Right now, things are mostly going according to plan, and it’s showing up in the win column.
Even better for the Mets and their legion of supporters, offense historically puffs up in the summer months. In other words, these really, really, really good Mets could look even better soon.
