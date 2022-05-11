News
Clippers top Saints 7-6 in 12 innings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Call’s double in the bottom of the 12th inning scored Will Benson to lift the Columbus Clippers to a 7-6 victory over the St. Paul Saints in a Triple-A baseball game Tuesday night at Huntington Park.
Call doubled off Saints reliever Wladimir Pinto to end a back-and-forth game in front of a crowd of 7,272.
Trailing 5-3, the Saints (15-14) scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score 5-5 and send the game into extra innings.
Both teams scored one run in the 10th to keep the game going, then the Clippers had runners at second and third in the 11th but could not get a run across.
After the Saints failed to score in the top of the 12th, the Clippers (19-12) scored the game-winner in the bottom of the inning on Call’s double.
Caleb Hamilton had a big game at the plate for St. Paul, finishing 3-for-4 with a seventh-inning home run that tied the score 3-3 before the Clippers went ahead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Jermaine Palacios, Roy Morales and Ernie Yake all were 2-for-5 for the Saints, who outhit the Clippers 13-7.
The six-game series continues with Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. The series runs through Sunday.
News
House Approves $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill, Sends to Senate
Erik Wasson
(Bloomberg) — The US House on Tuesday night approved a more than $40 billion emergency Ukraine spending bill that pays for new weapons and provides economic and humanitarian assistance.
The 368 to 57 vote underscores bipartisan support for Ukraine in a Congress deeply divided on most other issues. The legislation, which is significantly larger than the $33 billion aid package President Joe Biden requested last month, now heads to the Senate where approval is likely next week.
“Given the magnitude of the terror campaign being waged against the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian democracy, we are morally obligated to ensure the brave Ukrainian fighters and the Ukrainian people have the security and economic aid they need,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said in a statement.
The bill includes $19.7 billion for the Defense Department, more than $3 billion above the level asked for by the Biden administration. This includes the $6 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine that Biden sought last month and $9.05 billion to replenish weapons stocks sent from the Pentagon to Ukraine. The package would provide $4 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine and other countries affected by the invasion to help them purchase weapons.
The bill also includes $8.8 billion in direct economic support for Ukraine along with funds to repair the US Embassy in Kyiv, document war crimes and protect against nuclear fuel leaks.
In addition, the measure would provide $4.35 billion for global food and humanitarian aid to be administered by the US Agency for International Development and another $700 million in global food funding at the State Department. The inclusion of the funds was made despite some concerns from Republicans that the global food crisis should not be addressed in the bill.
The legislation also contains language to allow Ukrainian refugees to access US government benefits, over the objections of some Republicans.
Provisions requested by Biden to ease the resettlement of Afghan refugees were dropped at the last minute after the GOP objected to them.
Senate Republicans heard a plea for aid from Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, during a luncheon Tuesday and emerged saying they felt Ukraine had properly accounted for how it has spent previous assistance in its war against Russia.
“It’s an emergency and they’re desperate for it,” Ohio Republican Rob Portman said after the lunch. Senator Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, said he had pushed to get $600 million in defense funds added to the measure and he was getting closer to supporting it. “It’s moving in the right direction,” he said.
Biden met earlier Tuesday with Pelosi and other lawmakers who recently traveled to Ukraine.
Covid Aid
Prospects for congressional approval of the bill improved after Biden late last week agreed to a demand by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that it be separated from a stalled Covid funding measure.
A deal early last month on a $10 billion coronavirus package ran aground after Republicans demanded an amendment vote barring Biden from lifting restrictions on migration over the southern US border. If the amendment is offered to the bill, it would likely pass given the opposition of moderate Senate Democrats to lifting the restriction on asylum seekers and their fears of a surge of border crossings after it ends on May 23, as planned by the administration.
With Biden’s public blessing, that virus aid bill now will be on a separate track.
“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Biden said in a statement Monday.
The Senate, where procedural obstacles often take days to resolve, would likely pass the bill early next week unless all 100 senators agree to expedite the process.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who often objects to such expedited proceedings, said in an interview he opposes the bill because it relies on deficit spending to pay for the aid.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
News
Southeastern Minnesota man, 70, killed after 31-year-old family acquaintance allegedly opened fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 70-year-old southeastern Minnesota was fatally shot outside his rural home Sunday night, and a 31-year-old man who knew him has been charged with the crime, whose motive remains unclear.
On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as John Colbert, of Byron.
William Isaac Shillingford, of Kasson, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and was arraigned Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court. Shillingford is being held on a $1 million bond.
The motive behind the homicide is still unknown at this time, according to Lt. Lee Rossman of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Rossman said Shillingford’s and Colbert’s families were acquaintances, and the two men knew each other. Rossman said Shillingford was a manager at Anytime Fitness in Byron and has hunted on Colbert’s property before, but they are still unaware what brought him to Colbert’s home Sunday night.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said “the investigation is ongoing” when asked if there’s reason to believe the homicide was premeditated.
Rossman also would not speculate on whether Shillingford may have been under the influence of drugs, or going through a mental health crisis, again stating the ongoing nature of the investigation at this time.
Rossman said before Shillingford drove to the Colbert residence, earlier that day he “visited relatives with children and his children’s relatives, made a couple of different stops throughout the day into the evening. Before he went out to the incident address, he was speaking with a friend.”
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call concerning a shooting in the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.
When a deputy arrived at the property, the officer found a pickup truck, later determined to be Shillingford’s, parked in the driveway and a heavy trail of blood leading to the front door of the residence, according to the criminal complaint. Once inside, the deputy found a man, later identified as Colbert, who appeared to have lost a significant amount of blood from a gunshot wound that appeared to enter the man’s right arm and grazed his torso, hitting an artery.
Law enforcement officers attempted lifesaving efforts on Colbert, but he was unresponsive. Colbert was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m. after medics arrived.
An deputy discovered the residence was equipped with outdoor security cameras and was given permission by a family member to access the recording. The footage showed that the pickup truck circled past the driveway once before parking in the driveway. The suspect then got out of the truck and walked near the garage while holding a handgun, the criminal complaint states.
In a statement to the deputy, Colbert’s son said that when he noticed the truck pull into the driveway, he walked to the edge of the garage, where he saw the suspect hiding around the corner, according to the criminal complaint. Colbert’s son went back inside the home before returning back to the garage with Colbert, who was now also armed with a handgun.
Security camera footage showed the suspect “racking” his handgun, aiming it at Colbert and his son then firing three rounds — one each from standing, crouching and prone positions — and striking Colbert. Colbert’s son, who had accompanied him, then picked up his handgun and shot two rounds at the suspect before they returned back to the home and made the 911 call, according to the criminal complaint.
The suspect fled from the property after the shooting.
Later, while law enforcement was scouring the area searching for the suspect, a deputy was approached by two witnesses who said they saw a man wearing jeans, a T-shirt and no shoes crossing the field before he laid down in the ditch. The witness said they saw the man get up and run from officers coming into the area, the criminal complaint states.
While searching the field, officers found a wallet containing a card with the suspect’s name on it. Witnesses later informed officers that a suspect was running out of the ditch, according to the criminal complaint. Officers then noticed the suspect running toward the driveway of a nearby home and proceeded to detain him at gunpoint. While being detained, Shillingford was “extremely belligerent and continued to yell out random names.”
Deputies later found a 9-millimeter handgun on the second level of a barn/event center in the area near where the suspect was apprehended, the criminal complaint states. The handgun’s caliber was the same as three shell casings found at the Byron residence.
When asked if the handgun was registered to Shillingford, Rossman said that information is part of the ongoing investigation.
This is the first murder case in Olmsted County in 2022.
News
Farewell to the iPod
The iPod began with a modest goal: Let’s create a music product that makes people want to buy more Macintosh computers. Within a few years, it would change consumer electronics and the music industry and lead to Apple becoming the most valuable company in the world.
First arriving in October 2001, the pocket-size rectangle with a white face and polished steel frame weighed 6.5 ounces. It came packaged with white earbuds in a custom color, moon gray, and held 1,000 songs.
It exploded in popularity in the years that followed, creating what became known as the iPod generation. Throughout much of the 2000s, people wandered the world, headphones dangling from their ears. The iPod was ubiquitous.
On Tuesday, Apple officially said goodbye to all that. The company announced it had phased out production of its iPod Touch, bringing an end to a two-decade run of a product line that inspired the creation of the iPhone and helped turn Silicon Valley into the epicenter of global capitalism.
Since introducing the iPod in 2001, Apple has sold an estimated 450 million of them, according to Loup Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in tech research. Last year it sold an estimated 3 million iPods, a fraction of the estimated 250 million iPhones it sold.
Apple assured customers that the music would live on, largely through the iPhone, which it introduced in 2007, and Apple Music, a 7-year-old service that testifies to customers’ modern preferences. The days of buying and owning 99-cent songs on an iPod largely gave way to monthly subscription offerings that provide access to broader catalogs of music.
The iPod provided a blueprint for Apple for decades by packaging unrivaled industrial design, hardware engineering, software development and services. It also demonstrated how the company was seldom first to market with a new product but often triumphed.
In the late 1990s, the first digital music players were beginning to appear. The earliest versions could hold a couple of dozen songs, allowing people who were in the early days of copying CDs onto their computers to transfer those songs into their pockets.
Steve Jobs, who returned to Apple in 1997 after being pushed out more than a decade earlier, viewed the emerging category as an opportunity for giving Apple’s legacy computer business modern appeal. A die-hard music fan, who ranked the Beatles and Bob Dylan among his favorite artists, Jobs thought tapping into people’s love of music would help persuade them to switch to Macintoshes from Microsoft-powered personal computers, which had a more than 90% market share.
“You didn’t have to do any market research,” said Jon Rubinstein, who led Apple’s engineering at the time. “Everyone loved music.”
Rubinstein helped spark the product’s development by discovering a new hard disk drive made by Toshiba during a trip to Japan. The 1.8-inch drive had the capacity to store 1,000 songs. In essence, it made possible a Sony Walkman-size digital player with a capacity multitudes greater than anything that existed in the market.
The iPod’s development coincided with Apple’s acquisition of a company with MP3 software that would become the basis for iTunes, a digital jukebox that organized people’s music libraries so that they could quickly create playlists and transfer songs. It powered Jobs’ vision for how people would purchase music in the digital age.
“We think people want to buy their music on the internet by buying downloads, just like they bought LPs, just like they bought cassettes, just like they bought CDs,” he said in a 2003 talk.
At the time, a service called Napster was tormenting the music industry, making it possible for people to share any song with anyone around the world for free. Jobs leaned into the music industry’s woes by marketing the ability of new Macs to copy CDs with the commercial slogan: “Rip. Mix. Burn.” The campaign put the music industry in Apple’s corner, according to Albhy Galuten, an executive at Universal Music Group at the time.
Galuten said the labels eventually agreed to let Apple sell songs on iTunes for 99 cents. “We folded because we had no leverage,” Galuten said. “The easiest way to fight piracy was with convenience.”
The first-generation iPod’s $399 price tag blunted demand, limiting the company to sales of fewer than 400,000 units in the first year. Three years later, Apple released the iPod Mini, a 3.6-ounce aluminum case that came in silver, gold, pink, blue and green. It cost $249 and carried 1,000 songs. Sales exploded. By the end of its fiscal year in September 2005, it had sold 22.5 million iPods.
Apple amplified the iPod Mini’s power by making iTunes available for Windows computers, allowing Apple to introduce its brand to millions of new customers. Though the maneuver would later be heralded as a stroke of business brilliance, Jobs resisted it at the time, former executives said.
Soon, iPods were everywhere. “It took off like a rocket,” Rubinstein said.
Still, Jobs pushed for Apple to make the iPod smaller and more powerful. Rubinstein said the company shut down production of its most popular product ever — the iPod Mini — in order to replace it with a slimmer version called the Nano that started at $200. The Nano helped the company nearly double its unit sales to 40 million over the next year.
Perhaps the iPod’s most important contribution was its role as a catalyst for the creation of the iPhone. As mobile phone makers began introducing devices that could play music, Apple executives worried about being leapfrogged by better technology. Jobs decided that if that were going to happen, then Apple should be the one to do it.
The iPhone continued to draw on the blend of software and services that made the iPod succeed. The success with iTunes, which allowed customers to back up their iPhone and put music on the device, was mirrored by the development of the App Store, which allowed people to download and pay for software and services.
In 2007, the company shed its longtime corporate moniker — Apple Computer Inc. — and became simply Apple, an electronics juggernaut six years in the making.
“They showed the world they had an atomic bomb, and five years later they had a nuclear arsenal,” said Talal Shamoon, the CEO of Intertrust Technologies, a digital rights management company working with the music industry at the time. “After that, there wasn’t a shadow of doubt that Apple was going to own everybody.”
