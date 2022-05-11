Finance
Create Your 10X10 Marketing Plan
So you placed your ad in the paper, and now you’re waiting for the phone to ring. And you wait… and wait… Why is it so quiet?
Is this how your marketing has gone? When marketing is such a big investment, shouldn’t you be a bit surer that you will get a return on it? Would you like to know how to create a self-funding marketing machine? How would it feel knowing that your marketing actually produced results on purpose?
Allow me to introduce you to the 10X10 marketing plan. The basic concept behind this is that you need to employ more than one marketing strategy at a time. Think of it this way, if your business were sitting on the far end of a plank that only had one support on the opposite side, how secure would you feel? Now, let’s say you could add additional supports, one at a time. How secure would that make your investment? You would jump at the chance, wouldn’t you?
The basic concept is that you plan your marketing so that you run ten marketing strategies at a time, each with ten supporting campaigns.
Here’s how it works. Let’s say you pick print ads as a marketing strategy. After choosing your target market, and researching their particular needs in your area, you come up with a killer headline, an irresistible offer and an ad that works. In order to make that ad effective, you need to be sure that your prospects see the ad several times. So you do more research and find ten publications that your target market subscribes to. Then you pick the 10 most read publications from your list and run your ads there.
Once you have those ads running, it’s time to move on to the next strategy. Perhaps you decide that networking will be the way to go. Excellent! Now pick ten networking groups or regular events that you will join.
Now, you continue adding marketing strategies until you have your 10X10 filled.
Of course, the first thing you need to do in order to make this successful is to measure and test. In fact, this should be the first strategy that you use. Measuring the effectiveness of each strategy will tell you how well your investment is paying off, and if you need to make changes.
It’s also very important not to fall in love with any particular strategy. While you will find that some strategies work better than others, you may also run into the danger of adopting a pet strategy because it appeals to you. Remember this: a marketing strategy that appeals to you means nothing. The only opinion that matters in your marketing is that of you prospects. So be willing to drop the strategies that don’t work.
With the 10X10 marketing plan, you will develop an unlimited marketing budget!
Finance
Why You Can’t Attract More Money Using the Law of Attraction
It’s all in the mind.
Attracting money is all in the mind. I know that may sound silly at first but stick with me for a moment.
First of all, think about the experiences in your life you’ve had with money. Has it been difficult for you to earn? Do you find it hard to save money? Have you ever started a new business or project – planned it out – taken action and eventually given up.
What’s going on here?
What happened is your subconscious mind won’t let you attract money. Over time, it has been “programmed” (by yours and other peoples’ beliefs) not to. We all have different parts to our brain. One part we’re all familiar with is our “conscious” brain. Our conscious brain is what allows us to make day-to-day decisions, analyze data, and filter out what we see, hear, say, and do.
However, we have another part to our brains – a much more powerful part called the “subconscious.” This is the part of ourselves that literally controls us. It has no idea what is right and wrong – it only accepts what we tell it. So, if you’ve struggled to attract money in the past, its’ likely because you’ve been giving your subconscious brain the “wrong” commands.
For example, have you ever found yourself saying to yourself, out loud or silently, “No matter what I do, I just can’t seem to attract any money.” I know I certainly have. What I didn’t realize at the time is how detrimental this is. That statement is actually a command. When you say things like that, your subconscious brain doesn’t judge the words, it just acts on them. It says “OK, that’s what you want me to do, I’ll go to work to make that happen for you.”
And, it produces that result for you every time. Here are a few other common statements we give ourselves when it comes to money.
“Money doesn’t grow on trees”
“Money is hard to come by”
“The economy has made it very difficult for me to make sales”
“I’m just not cut out to earn money”
Now, that you know how the subconscious brain works, you can see how dis-empowering these statement are.
So what’s the good news?
The good news is you can begin installing “new” programming into you mind that will go to work for you to create new results.
You can “flip” each one of those statements around to give yourself new programming, new beliefs, new attitudes, new feelings, and new actions – which will lead to new results.
The great part about process is once you’ve done it (and it “sticks”), your subconscious mind will go to work to make whatever you tell it a reality – just as hard as it has in the past to make the things you didn’t want a reality.
What’s the secret to doing this?
State your statements in the present tense.
“Making money is easy for me.”
“I no longer struggle to make money”
“Money is good”
“I’m good at earning and saving money”
Your mind may reject the statements at first.
That’s OK.
It is used to your old programming and may take some time to feel comfortable with the new thoughts. Rest assured if you tell yourself these “new” powerful statements often enough and with enough conviction, your subconscious mind will accept them and make them happen for you. Once you’ve identified the statements holding you back from attracting more money and consciously changed them, there’s nothing holding you back from attraction more money, wealth, better relationships and even happiness.
Finance
Floods Happen All the Time On Planet Earth – It Is Not Global Climate Warming Hope or Change
Is your family ready for the 100-year flood? Most of mine is but a good number of them live close to the beach and it’s hard to get out of our heads that footage of the Japanese Tsunami a few years ago. It turns out that of all the potential natural disasters, floods have killed more humans on planet earth than any other – that is if you consider tidal surges from Hurricanes, Cyclones and Typhoons. Yes, let’s talk about all this because the National Flood Insurance Program is busy re-drawing the flood maps for our entire country.
Dark Government online news had an interesting article posted on September 15, 2013 titled; “500 Missing as Colorado Flood Continues to Rage,” which told of the disaster in the summer of 2013 there, the article noted, amongst other things:
“Heavy rains caused flash-flooding from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs; Residents are urged to leave now or risk being stranded for weeks with no water or power; National Weather Service says over 1 foot of rainfall since September 1, breaks 73-year-old record for month; Surging floodwaters in Boulder, evacuation of 4,000 and; Obama approved federal disaster assistance & National Guard dispatched.”
I nearly blew a fuse when I listened to a global warming alarmist and PR blog writer who said; “this is proof that humans are altering the weather on our planet, causing terrible natural disasters.” Well, I am sorry, but that is just horse-dung, let me explain why.
You see, that canyon is there for a reason, it was carved over millions of years by water flows just like this one, how arrogant for humans to think that it couldn’t happen again and build there, then deny to leave when all the warnings were out. Amazing these folks in a highly academic area with all their PhD population density average were so naïve. Now they will probably say it was global warming – no, it’s called “life on the surface of planet earth.”
Do you know what’s even more arrogant; to think that humans putting out more CO2, a trace gas in our atmosphere, can alter the planet’s weather so much as to cause things like Hurricane Sandy, this flood in Colorado, or even the beach erosion off the East Coast a couple of weeks later. The reality is we live on the surface of the planet, and all the terrain we have got there from storms, weather, and erosion over millions of years, along with Earthquakes and the occasional incoming asteroid – so, don’t worry about it – chill out. Please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
Online Discount Stock Broker Trading
Are you a new online investor wishing to buy sell stock? Are your online stock trading facts clear? Why do you think you should opt for online stock market trading? Answer these questions before you dive in stock trading arena. Being in this field for quite some time I wish to help you with some online trading facts.
Stock trading, an easy source of income, has attracted many investors to earn extra income. Many people have reveled on their fulsome profits and many have grieved over their losses. No matter what stock market has always been a luring hub for ambitious and adventure loving investors. The advent of Internet in this field has witnessed the birth of online stockbrokers. Those brokers offer the opportunity of cheap online stock trading to the investor, which is very helpful especially when you are new in the field.
The essence of the story is that when a newcomer enters the field, he is not generally prepared for investing large amounts for buying stocks. The person neither has enough money nor is he not mentally prepared to make heavy investments due to lack of confidence in this business. However, if he wishes to trade through a broker, he may be forced to invest a large amount so the discount stockbrokers can charge a handsome amount commission for their services. Hiring such an expert is no doubt expensive. Trading with this high commission rate will not let you earn a profit unless you make a good enough investment. You can imagine even an inchoate stock investor has to risk out a big amount from his pocket.
Online discount stockbroker is a different case. These websites provide online brokerage stock trading with an easy and helpful software program. Now, I can explain why it can offer low commissions. There are no real individuals serving you here but they offer day trader highly executive platform so, those online brokers can charge less commission per head and they are still able to gain big commission amounts by serving a large number of traders.
When you trade through an online stock brokerage firm, you can invest lower amounts and still earn profits because of the low commissions. Additionally, an online trading site offers valuable online stock trading information to the investor that helps investor in making the right investment decision.
Remember that stock trading is not that risky if you know how to choose a good online brokerage. It is our very own greed to earn huge profits, which turns it into a risky trade. Therefore, take my advice and keep your investments low until you gain some experience in the field. Enjoy the trading game but observe prudence while making your selections. There are many online trading companies claiming to be the best online stock trading company so you should choose carefully, read between the lines, and find a company that does what it claims.
