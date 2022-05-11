Finance
Cyber Crimes And Solutions
We are currently living in Cyber age, where Internet and computers have major impacts on our way of living, social life and the way we conduct businesses.
The usage of information technology has posed great security challenges and ethical questions in front of us. Just as every thing has positives and negatives, usage of information technology is beneficial as well as insecure.
With the growth of the internet, network security has become a major concern. Cyber crimes have emerged rapidly in the last few years and have major consequences. Cyber criminals are doing every thing from stealing money, hacking into others computer, stealing intellectual property, spreading viruses and worms to damage computers connected on the internet and committing frauds.
Stoppage of cyber crimes is a major concern today.
Cyber criminal make use of the vulnerabilities in computer soft wares and networks to their advantage.
Hacking:
Hacking or Cracking is a major cyber crime committed today. Hacker makes use of the weaknesses and loop holes in operating systems to destroy data and steal important information from victim’s computer. Cracking is normally done through the use of a backdoor program installed on your machine. A lot of crackers also try to gain access to resources through the use of password cracking softwares. Hackers can also monitor what u do on your computer and can also import files on your computer. A hacker could install several programs on to your system without your knowledge. Such programs could also be used to steal personal information such as passwords and credit card information. Important data of a company can also be hacked to get the secret information of the future plans of the company.
Cyber-Theft:
Cyber-Theft is the use of computers and communication systems to steal information in electronic format. Hackers crack into the systems of banks and transfer money into their own bank accounts. This is a major concern, as larger amounts of money can be stolen and illegally transferred.
Many newsletters on the internet provide the investors with free advice recommending stocks where they should invest. Sometimes these recommendations are totally bogus and cause loss to the investors. Credit card fraud is also very common.
Most of the companies and banks don’t reveal that they have been the victims of cyber -theft because of the fear of losing customers and share holders. Cyber-theft is the most common and the most reported of all cyber-crimes. Cyber-theft is a popular cyber-crime because it can quickly bring experienced cyber-criminal large cash resulting from very little effort. Furthermore, there is little chance a professional cyber-criminal will be apprehended by law enforcement.
Viruses and worms:
Viruses and worms is a very major threat to normal users and companies. Viruses are computer programs that are designed to damage computers. It is named virus because it spreads from one computer to another like a biological virus. A virus must be attached to some other program or documents through which it enters the computer. A worm usually exploits loop holes in soft wares or the operating system. Trojan horse is dicey. It appears to do one thing but does something else. The system may accept it as one thing. Upon execution, it may release a virus, worm or logic bomb. A logic bomb is an attack triggered by an event, like computer clock reaching a certain date. Chernobyl and Melissa viruses are the recent examples.
Experts estimate that the Mydoom worm infected approximately a quarter-million computers in a single day in January 2004. Back in March 1999, the Melissa virus was so powerful that it forced Microsoft and a number of other very large companies to completely turn off their e-mail systems until the virus could be contained.
Solutions:
An important question arises that how can these crimes be prevented. A number of techniques and solutions have been presented but the problems still exists and are increasing day by day.
Antivirus And Anti spyware Software:
Аntivirus software consists of computer programs that attempt to identify, thwart and eliminate computer viruses and other malicious software. Anti spy wares are used to restrict backdoor program, trojans and other spy wares to be installed on the computer.
Firewalls:
A firewall protects a computer network from unauthorized access. Network firewalls may be hardware devices, software programs, or a combination of the two. A network firewall typically guards an internal computer network against malicious access from outside the network.
Cryptography:
Cryptography is the science of encrypting and decrypting information. Encryption is like sending a postal mail to another party with a lock code on the envelope which is known only to the sender and the recipient. A number of cryptographic methods have been developed and some of them are still not cracked.
Cyber Ethics and Laws:
Cyber ethics and cyber laws are also being formulated to stop cyber crimes. It is a responsibility of every individual to follow cyber ethics and cyber laws so that the increasing cyber crimes shall reduce. Security softwares like anti viruses and anti spy wares should be installed on all computers, in order to remain secure from cyber crimes. Internet Service Providers should also provide high level of security at their servers in order to keep their clients secure from all types of viruses and mallicious programs.
Written by:
Shaikh Mohsin Ayaz
Department of Computer Science, University of Karachi
Finance
Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS)
The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) rests on the concept which provides an integrated central depository, clearing (electronic/book entry transfer of shares from seller to buyer) and settlement (payment for bought securities) for all stock market transactions.
The 1989 Conference of the Federation of International Stock Exchanges, of which the Nigerian Stock Exchange is a member, which endorsed the recommendations of the group of 30, a private-sector organization which studied the global financial market, gave birth to the establishment of CSCS.
The capital market is an all-important instrument of economic development of any nation. As the market which exists for the mobilization and intermediation of long-term funds among the various productive sectors of the economy, it is the catalytic oil that lubricates the wheel of the nation. The market, however, can hardly serve this role effectively unless the Stock Exchange, being its hub, is efficient, vibrant and investor-friendly.
A number of systemic distortions and bottlenecks had hitherto characterized the Nigerian financial market, originating from the pre-SAP era of regulations, which had hindered efficient mobilization and allocation of financial resources through the market. For example, there was apparent difficulty associated with the transfer of shares and production of new certificates for traded securities which took months, and, in some cases, years to conclude. Also, the processing of transactions done on the floors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had been virtually manual thus creating delays in delivery. In particular, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Decree 1988 and the Companies and Allied Matters Decree 1990 provided that the pricing of new issues was the exclusive preserve of SEC. The implication of this was that prospective users of the capital market got discouraged by the mere fact that a government agency, not market forces, was dictating the prices for securities of government and/or public companies.
Perhaps, it was the realization of these anomalies that informed government’s reform measures taken in 1991 towards achieving further deregulation and realistic pricing of equities as well as eliminating difficulties to private-sector and foreign participation in the market. The following are some of the specific steps taken to reform the market.
1. Government’s stripping of SEC of its price-making function in the primary market in January 1993.
2. Repeal of the Exchange Control Act 1962 and the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decree 1989, in 1995. These two legislations were replaced by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Decree and the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Decree, 1995. These have opened the market to foreign participation.
The most innovative development in the capital market is the Central Securities Clearing System. It was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to obviate the inherent bottlenecks earlier mentioned and commenced operations in 1997. To this end, the CSCS is to implement a computerized Stock Exchange Management System (SEMS) which emphasizes immobilization of Share Certificates in a Central Depository and the elimination of the bottlenecks between registrars and company Executives in issuing new certificates to investors.
All securities listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and their register of members are under the custody of CSCS Limited. This arrangement enables all securities transactions on the NSE to be processed and concluded within five (5) working days (I.e. T + 5) in electronic book entry form. In carrying out this important, the CSCS Limited constantly updates the register of members of all listed companies and issues statements on their holdings. Such up-dated registers are made available to the registrars of companies from time to time.
Finance
Internet Marketing System – Do Not Use Self-Replicators!
You can have a successful business without using self-replicating websites; so if you’re thinking about using self-replicators, consider an alternative marketing system.
Self-replicating websites have the advantage of being low-maintenance. Since the typical user doesn’t have much of a web presence or the ability to create a website on his own, the user relies on the host MLM business to do the marketing for them. This creates homogenization and a lack of individuality, since the user is beholden to the marketing and content controls of the main company. An alternative Internet marketing system, such as a free lead system or a funded proposal, work just as well but allow the business entity to have individuality and uniqueness on the Web.
Gorilla Marketing Pro 2.0 enables you to create very original lead capture pages VERY EASILY.
Gorilla Marketing Pro 2.0 is a free lead system is exactly what it is, it gives the business free business leads. These leads are usually small business owners themselves. The funded proposal is a marketing system that allows the business owner to use these leads to promote his product or various others affiliates are selling, and if the leads like what they see, they can request more information. If that request leads to an affiliate sale, the business owner makes money. This way, the small business is in charge of his own marketing, instead of using a self-replicating website as a corporate umbrella.
Using a free lead system coupled with a funded proposal can give a business owner enough residual income that they won’t regret not setting up a self-replicating website. Using these concepts will allow a small business owner to have his own unique footprint on the web, and his own network of contacts. Much like a self-replicating website, this internet marketing system is easy to set up, easy to maintain, and generates a great deal of income. However, business owners can sell their products the way they want to instead of how someone else wants them to. Therefore, the degree of freedom and individuality the system allows is priceless to a small business owner.
This exactly what we have with Gorilla Marketing Pro 2.0, most people that are serious about their business upgrade to the platinum level, the training and resources are unlike anything I have ever seen before in my 21 years marketing online.
GMP is also the best lead self sorter as well, it’s a system that you can feel really great about promoting.
You are truly helping people and not exspecting anything in return, personally I call my people and and help them define their strengths and weaknesses.
It’s a REAL Win Win…
Finance
Writing Covered Calls on Long Term Holdings Without Getting Called Out
Writing covered calls has long been a popular way for short term traders to generate steady streams of income in their brokerage account. If you buy 100 shares of an optionable stock that’s trading at $28/share, you could write a call with a strike price of $30 and an expiration date one month away. In exchange for giving someone else the right to buy your stock for $30/share (which would represent $2/share in capital appreciation), you also receive premium in the form of cash.
If you’re a committed covered call writer, getting called out of your stock and being forced to sell it at the agreed upon strike price is actually a good thing. It represents a successful trade–the premium you collected is yours to keep and you’ve also most likely locked in a modest increase in capital gains.
But what if you’re a long term investor? What if you don’t want to sell your stock? Generating additional income is all fine and good, but if that income is produced at the expense of your long term objectives, it may not be worth the risk.
Still, there’s a lot of potential premium income sloshing around the options market, and it would be a shame not to scoop up some of it for yourself. The real question then is: “Can long term investors benefit from writing covered calls without having to worry about being forced to sell their long term positions?”
The Solution: The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy
I’m a long term investor myself, and I’ve faced this dilemma first hand. Covered call income is wonderful, but the risk to the upside when the underlying stock makes a big move higher tends to undercut the whole premise of long term investing.
The solution I use is what I call The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy. The gist of the strategy is this–I only write covered calls on approximately one-third of my shares.
This still enables me to generate additional income on my holdings, but by writing calls only on a small portion of those holdings, I greatly reduce the odds that I’ll ever have to sell a stock against my will.
A Quick Example:
Suppose I own 300 shares of stock XYZ trading at $27/share. I write three covered calls at the $30 strike price and collect $1 in premium per contract (i.e. $300 cash). Now suppose the company announces blow out earnings numbers and the stock jumps to $37/share.
I’ve still made money, but unfortunately, the options are most likely too deep in the money for me to roll them out for additional income (or roll them out and up to a higher strike price and recoup more capital gains). In short, I’ve locked in gains of about $1200 ($900 in capital gains as 300 shares increase from $27/share to $30/share plus $300 in premium from the three calls I’ve written). Not bad, but from a strictly buy and hold angle, if I hadn’t written the calls in the first place, I’d be up $3000 (300 shares increasing from $27/share to $37/share).
And how does The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy fare? If I’d written only one covered call, my total gains would be twice as much–$2400 (200 shares increasing from $27/share to $37/share = $2000 + 100 shares increasing from $27/share to $30/share = $300 + $100 in premium income).
But wait. It’s not game over yet. Even though the single covered call option I wrote is now seriously in the money, I still have another 200 shares waiting in the wings. By not writing calls on them, I now have the ability to use them to “rescue” my first 100 shares.
If the stock trades at $37/share as expiration nears, it will cost me approximately $700 to repurchase the $30 call I initially wrote for $100. I go ahead and buy back the original call for $700 and then write three new covered calls a couple months out at the higher strike price of $40 for $2.50 in premium (or $750 in cash).
So what have I accomplished? My net premium income from all transactions to date is $150 ($100-$700+$750) plus I’ve put myself in a position to participate in gains all the way up to $40/share if the stock continues moving higher. And if it doesn’t? All three call options will expire worthless, and I’ll be able to begin writing my next 1/3 Covered Call. And I’ve also got $150 in net premium when all the dust settles.
Conclusion:
The above example is just that. Individual results will vary a great deal since premium is based upon the implied volatility of each individual stock. Strike prices are also important–the deeper out of the money, the more upside protection you give yourself. And, it should go without saying, you’re not required to write calls on precisely one-third of your holdings. Whether you write covered calls on a higher or lower percentage of your portfolio should depend upon your personal preferences and the specific conditions of the stocks you own.
But the concept behind The 1/3 Covered Call Writing Strategy is sound. Although there’s no guarantee you’ll never be called out of your positions, the strategy does give you greater flexibility and a whole lot more protection to the upside.
The takeaway? The ability to generate an extra 3% or 5% or even 10% a year on long term holdings will have profound compounding consequences.
Aaron Judge hits game-winning three-run home run in ninth to end heated game between Yankees and Blue Jays
Unstable Market – Investors Seek Stablecoins Support
Cyber Crimes And Solutions
Mets beat rats, er, Nats after rodent runs on field in Washington
Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS)
Internet Marketing System – Do Not Use Self-Replicators!
Ration Update: Good News for Ration Card Beneficiaries! Central government has made a big announcement, take advantage soon
Writing Covered Calls on Long Term Holdings Without Getting Called Out
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother’s Day With Her Daughter Emme!!
BCT Packing List – 4 Items You Must Bring to Basic Training
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
What is a Preferred Notary?
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News5 days ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is a Preferred Notary?
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments