Does Money Make You Successful?
Someone once said,
“While money doesn’t buy happiness, it sure does make me giggle a lot.”
Obviously, this was said by someone who not only was given money, but also had time to spend it. Because, the truth is, money alone doesn’t create joy. Being able to have time to spend it and do things with those you love is what happiness and success truly is.
When people want to become entrepreneurs they don’t actually think about the work. They think about the freedom.
What Is Success?
This boils down to what success really is. Success is freedom. Success means that you can take the day off to spend with your kids on a field trip. Success means that if you want to enjoy a leisurely breakfast with your spouse on Sunday morning, you can.
Success means that if you want to take that trip to Nepal, you can. Yes, money does help you afford those things, but money is only the means by which you can purchase them and anyone can make money. But, not everyone who has money also has the time to actually enjoy it. Time is finite. Money is not.
The Value of Time
Timothy Ferriss, in his book, The 4-Hour Work Week says,
“To enjoy life, you don’t need fancy nonsense, but you do need to control your time and realize that most things just aren’t as serious as you make them out to be.”
That’s why prioritizing the things you do things based on money will often backfire.
Instead, base everything you do on what kind of time it will cost you. What will it take you away from that you really would rather be doing? Some things, of course, have to be done that we don’t want to do. However, most of those things can be outsourced and worked around the most important things on your to-do list.
Most things can simply wait.
People who are truly successful in life realize the truth of the limits of time and they do everything they can to make the most of the time they have. That’s why some of the most successful people you know are so productive. Successful people often live by their calendars and schedules. That might seem unromantic but the truth is, scheduling in work and fun will make your life better by leaps and bounds.
In fact, get out your calendar right now and first schedule in all the things you want to do with your family and for yourself that are not related to work.
Once you’ve done that, you can fit in work around those things. That’s the entire point of becoming an entrepreneur – to have freedom, but it’s important that you remember what constitutes freedom.
Not money, but time. How much is your time worth?
Anguilla’s Beautiful Scenery Is Earning Much, But the Anguilla’s Real Estate Is Suffering
Due to the tourism interest, the island has been able to attract much of foreign investment. Even the tourism industry suffered setbacks in year 1996 and 2000, but still the industry has been managing the affairs really well.
As Anguilla has been a major attraction for the tourists, the real estate in Anguilla showed a pretty good trend. However, over the couple of past years, the in Anguilla has been confusing. The other islands in Caribbean have shown improvement in their position.
These pieces of land have been a major attraction due to the strong urge among the people to have a secondary home in a peaceful place where they could spend some quality time. But among all these islands, only the Anguilla’s has been a less focus for investors. One major reason for the struggling Anguilla’s has been the fact that Anguilla lags behind much in the infrastructure development which is required for the Anguilla for sale. The infrastructure includes all the basics like airport location, runway extensions, and new roads, and on top of these the closing of some of the very luxurious hotels in Anguilla.
As the other islands of Caribbean have been highlighted on the international exchange and international listings, Anguilla’s government finally took notice and now is working on many projects to revive the international exposure for Anguilla. The two major projects involve the golf course, Ritz Carlton and runway extension. This has improved the Bahamas’ rentals and Bahamas’ listings as well.
The present situation of the in Anguilla shows many homes on coastal land including the inland homes. The prices range of the inland homes range between US$ 350, 000 and US$ 500,000 which also contains homes with seven stars. But the problem with selling this lot of in Anguilla is that the foreign investors would even take the headache of improving the homes with corrosion if located on the coastal areas. So the international real estate for sale in Anguilla suffers the disadvantage of inland homes.
In addition to this, the international rentals and local Anguilla’s rentals for coastal homes in Anguilla’s real estate fall between US$ 450,000 to US$ 600,000. But again, the trend has been shaky as these homes are usually old fashioned. To counter this problem, the home owners are either advised to lower the prices of these homes or improve to give them fresh air in order to make them appear in the international listings.
Stock Price Moves Seen Following A Pattern!
THE QUEST
My father was a chemist and a boss dyer at a woolen mill. He was a good provider for his family and was very frugal. He had been a prisoner of war in Germany in world war II and had walked the death March across Germany for six months. He knew what it was like to starve. After working for about 20 years he had enough savings to invest in stocks. Unfortunately for him other investors seemed to accumulate investable funds at the same time and the stock market was high. This was in the time period of 1967 to 1968. His stockbroker recommended stocks like Westinghouse and other companies that the brokerage firm was underwriting. My dad lost money on all of them.
My dad read a book entitled, ” How To Make The Stock Market Make Money For You”, by Ted Warren. Ted had never earned more than $200 per week, but had made a great deal of money in the stock market. The book was basically a primer on long term technical analysis. My dad did much better after reading this book and he taught its principals to me.
In 1969, I graduated from college and became a stockbroker with Bache & Co. Bache & Co sent me to New York for a six month’s training program at NYU. I tried to share the research that was given to me with friends and had disastrous results. The stock market had peaked in 1968 and did not bottom until 1974 at about 570 on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Luckily for me I used Ted Warren’s basic methodology and was able to buy stocks at value prices which over time worked out very well. Other brokers working with me fared very poorly over this period.
In 1973, Burton Makriel authored, ” A Random Walk Down Wall Street “. The basic message was that stock prices move in a random fashion and that analysts and fund managers offered little value to investors. It wasn’t until 1976 after continuing to do very well for my clients I decided to research the logic of my approach. I was working with Ray Hanson Jr. at Barclay Douglas & Co in Providence R.I. I convinced him to work with me on this project.
The Research Project
At the time there was no data base of stock history that could be gathered by computer that was accessible to us. We found a chart book publisher with an unbroken history of chart books beginning in 1936. The chart book publisher had some of the books on hand, but we had to go to Putnam Funds, Fidelity Funds and other management companies to get the missing books. We knew the basic concept was to find good stocks that had fallen out of favor and traded for an extended period in a base without making a new low. We had to look at thousands of these charts to determine our two basic rules. We had two concerns. Number one, if we bought these stocks too early our gains would be inhibited by the length of time the stock remained stagnant in the base. Number two, some of these companies failed early in the base period. After many hundreds of hours of perusing many thousands of stocks we empirically determined or two basic rules.
THE RESULTS
Our study, published in 1978 proved that stocks do follow a discernible pattern that can be recognized and exploited. You may view the results by Googling,” Eleven Quarter Stocks “, an independent website. The recommendations at the end of the book also had average gains of over 466%. Thus from a data standpoint the proof is certainly enough to refute the classic, ” A Random Walk Down Wall Street “. Also data from 1978 to present shows that the patterns still are working.
HOW CAN THIS KNOWLEDGE HELP YOU MANAGE YOUR MONEY BETTER?
I would caution you not to be deceived by the simplicity of the rules of this concept. While they may appear obvious once they have been pointed out to you, this in no way alters their value. It is easy to understand and difficult to execute. Why? Because the rules are consistent and human emotions are not. It is people who have to act on their knowledge of these rules, and people are swayed by powerful tides of fear, greed, and impatience.
I have used this logic in working with thousands of people. Most will quit because it takes a long term patient perspective. Often when the indexes are rising these stocks are not. After waiting two years with no profit, your stock rises 50% only to drop back where it was previously. Some stocks have very big rises and entice you to buy more only to drop substantially. My way of dealing with these issues is to invest only about 10% in a group of these stocks, especially after a cyclical market decline. It is much easier to hold if you do not over invest. Your knowledge of cycles will help you in mutual fund investing as well. Take very little risk after the markets have risen for three years without big corrections and buy more aggressive assets after a four year cycle bottom. I have used this knowledge to advantage except when I make a great deal of money, I have lost a couple of times by investing too heavily in biotech stocks at too high prices. Unfortunately I have human frailty’s too.
I intend to sell the study, “Non Random Profits” as an eBook along with the rest of the story.
How to Invest Time Instead of Money to Earn Passive Income
If you are like most folks you know that investing is a great way to build wealth. However most assume it takes being rich to get richer. But there is another way. It’s what bootstrap entrepreneurs with no start-up capital do to get ahead.
Sweat Equity and Perspiration Profit
Have you ever heard about sweat equity? Sweat equity is the contribution we make to a project through our own effort, as opposed to buying a share with our money. Sweat equity could also be the value we add to our property but we are not talking about this kind of sweat equity. I will bet you have lots of that kind of sweat equity, but the problem is it won’t pay you dividends until you sell your home. Sweat equity investments can not only be lucrative but can come with much higher returns than capital investments. However there is a catch, you only have so much time in a day. This is why it is so important to focus your sweat on things that will not only make you income now but continue to make you more in the future.
Sweat Equity is Effort that Adds to or Produces an Asset
Most people think that an asset is only purchased. But that is not the case. Here is a list of cash producing assets that can be built with sweat equity.
- Writing a book
- Writing a song or album
- Building a Product
- Creating an Educational Training Course
- Building an network
- Building a customer base
All of these things can be built with sweat equity and can continue to pay you long after you do the work.
The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, they say. I used to believe that when I was working for someone else. That was the second dumbest thing I ever did. The dumbest was applying for the job in the first place. Once I had access to the financials of the company I worked for, I discovered that smart people get richer. Others are grateful for a pay rise to cover inflation.
It is Time to Have a Plan B
Employers have gone away from the idea that an employee is a long-term asset to the company, someone to be nurtured and developed, to a new notion that they are disposable. Before the boss disposes of you, you need to find a way out of the relationship.
Do not kid yourself into thinking the boss loves you to bits for what you do, or that the company plans to keep you in comfort forever. That only happens to horses nowadays that gave of their best. You are where you are because you are a moneymaking machine. The only problem is you are not making money for you.
Building a Network and Customer Base
We are not the best selling authors, musicians, inventors of products or educational thought leaders. All of these ways to use sweat to build equity requires a talent. We however we do not require any special talents because all you need to do to start investing with your effort to build equity is to build a network.
Anyone can build a network.
In fact everyone already has a network. They just don’t have a vehicle to turn that network into a cash producing asset. If you want to learn how normal people just like you are leveraging the power of networks to have more time, earn passive income and make their own schedule.
