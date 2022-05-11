Finance
Dot Com Media Warns Local Businesses Against Fake Reviews
Fake reviews are becoming common these days to hurt the reputation of businesses. Many new startup companies who lack a strong customer database or have low customer satisfactions levels are engaging in new levels of treachery to gain undeserved popularity, such as by creating fake positive reviews for themselves. These new acts of deceit help companies lure future customers who fall prey to such reviews. Dot Com Media is a responsible corporate citizen and wants to create awareness among local businesses to be watchful of such cunningness.
Most consumers rely on reviews from customers to judge the performance of an online or local company. Due to lack of personal experience, customers tend to evaluate the services and products sold by the company based on positive and negative testimonials. Incompetent businesses that lack professionalism and ethics, may engage in dishonest practices to enhance their business outlook in front of customers by posting false, negative, reviews on their competitor’s website.
Such reviews are mostly self-made, using false names to trick customers into moving away from the website’s products or services. By posting false reviews incompetent businesses hurt their competitor’s reputation. Dot Com Media urges its customers and local businesses to remain vigilant of such activities, which are nefarious and designed to help incapable business sell their inept products or services without any real value for money.
Here are a few tips to identify fake reviews and websites:
Payment options
Check the payment options listed by the company, there are many merchants offering payback services in case the customer is not satisfied. For example, a great way to make transactions safely online is by paying via PayPal, which is widely accepted across the US and any reliable service provider would have a PayPal payment feature. Companies who offer non-secure payment options like direct debit from your credit card or debit card put the customer at risk.
Business Guarantees
Check the guarantees offered by the business. Most businesses offer some sort of assurance in order to gain a potential customer’s trust. Quite commonly, online businesses will post money-back guarantees in case of dissatisfaction. Any professional business would list its terms and conditions, stating its extra services offered to its customers.
Check the Reviews
Always read the reviews posted on the website and be watchful for positive ones. If a review is highly in favor of the company, stating almost all of its services, it is likely a fake testimonial. Companies can now hire freelancers to write fake reviews for their services, typically resulting in an unusual amount of positive comments.
These are some ways to detect fake reviews on a website and to evade the trap conveniently. Dot Com Media always engages in ethical practices and encourages other businesses to conduct operations with honesty and integrity.
The Howey Test (Otherwise Known As Why Private Money Investing Involves the SEC)
Have you ever heard of the the ‘Howey’ test?
If you want to raise money from private investors to fund real estate investments, you should know what the Howey test is and what it means to you.
J. Howey was a Florida entrepreneur who was selling real estate contracts to finance the development of citrus groves that he owned (a sale-leaseback type of deal). Howey was offering people to buy his groves and then he would lease them back – so the buyer would earn their returns from rents received for Howey tending the land.
So what? Who cares? How does this impact you? Read on…
The issue that the SEC took with J. Howey and his real estate deal was how he was marketing his investment opportunity. You see, Howey marketed his land sales via promotional materials at the tourist resorts in his area. He promised large profits to those who received the sales presentation by expressing interest. Most of Howey’s buyers were neither residents of Florida nor experienced in farming or agriculture.
The SEC (which regulates securities laws for real estate investors) filed a lawsuit against Howey, where they sought an injunction to stop Howey from using mail and other means of “interstate commerce” in offering what they called the sale of non-exempt, unregistered security.
The Supreme Court ruled that Howey was offering an “investment contract” as defined by the Securities Act of 1933. As a part of this ruling, the Supreme Court developed a test to see whether an opportunity constitutes an “investment contract.” This test was called the “Howey Test.”
An investment contract under the Howey Test was defined as follows:
1. an investment of money due to
2. an expectation of profits arising from
3. a common enterprise
4. which depends solely on the efforts of a promoter or third party
What this meant for J. Howey, and for all real estate investors in the future, was that anytime you’re searching for investors, no matter if the investor goes on the deed or has a mortgage, if the investor is relying on you to make their profits you are considered to be selling a security. The Howey Test set the standard for securities laws in raising money for real estate investments.
Since you’re selling a security when you raise private money, you must comply with the securities laws.
I’ve found it helpful when raising private money, as well as when I teach real estate investors about raising private money, to go through the basics of securities laws and how they came to effect us. Honestly, when you’re focused on your financial goals (and real estate investing as your vehicle to achieve them), nothing should deter you – especially regulations. Once you know the rules of the game, you can play it much better.
You should always have a qualified securities lawyer help you with your private money offerings. I have a trusted team of professional advisors and my securities lawyer is at the top of the list – and I seek their counsel often. Never be penny wise and pound foolish when it comes to your power team of advisors.
***This information is intended for educational purposes only. The contents of this article does not constitute legal or tax advice. The author is not rendering any legal, tax or professional advice. Before conducting any business transaction, please consult proper legal and tax counsel.***
No Monkey Business – Over 100 Ways to Earn Easy Money!
For those seeking an online business opportunity knows that there are several advertised around the global internet. The main problem is that which one do we choose and trust. In my years of experience, I have trialled many online money making program and one which particularly got my attention a program called No Monkey Business. It consisted over 100 ways to make easy money online designed by Huey Lee from Los Altos, California and I thought this is one worth to review on.
According to Huey’s website he talks of how he initially started out looking for ways to earn money online. He invested into several money making program but unfortunately they did not work the way he expected and fell behind in profits. He tried multilevel marketing, envelope stuffing, mail order, buying real estate, gifting programs, trading mortgage papers and other systems that weren’t consistent enough to make a living. In desperation he resorted to lottery which of course didn’t work that way. I’m sure that there are many people out there who have experienced a similar scenario as he did and still trying to find one that actually works. So from saying all this he finally managed to form a successful online business earning easy money from a program he invented called No Monkey Business and was able to put it together in the end by continuous hard work.
In his book No Monkey Business compiled with over 100 ways to make easy money Huey reveals his step by step plan how he successfully made a living out of his program. He points out in detail how it can be achieved by writing articles, by completing surveys, by doing other types of freelance work like data entry, blogging and affiliate marketing. Huey also teaches you how to become an eBay reseller and how to discover the valuable niches in the eBay online market claiming it can make you several hundreds of dollars a week if followed correctly. His business also provided great customer service support desk. So if you had any issues with the program your answers would be resolved in an expected short period of time. To add to that Huey wanted to prove his fortune to people by showing many pictures of his new house, his vocation, car and testimonials on his website leaving you that confidence in the back of your mind when you decide to join as a member.
So the question is will it work for you? At first it is normal to feel skeptical especially when a new product has hit the market. The only problem everyone wants to sell you something and you don’t know which one to trust. So what do you do? Well from what I’ve experienced you should do some search on Google and look for honest reviews for cons and pros of that product you’re currently considering to buy. Once you are happy and satisfied feeling certain that this may be the one for you then go ahead with it. Also another tip to look out for if they offer guaranteed money back after purchase especially through Clickbank. This would assure you if you had any problems or not happy with the product and as long you are in within the warranty period, you can simply have your money refunded through Clickbank. I for one so far had no problems when dealing with refund through Clickbank and had my funds return in a matter of days.
Overall No Monkey Business program is a good online business opportunity to earn money presenting great potential in marketing and advertising that is very well written in Huey’s book and easy for members to follow. Additionally members are provided with great customer help desk support. The only negative thing I will honestly point out is at the cost of $97 in my opinion is slightly a bit pricey for me compared to other similar online money making program. If you got the extra dough to play with then by all means go for it but I personally would rather spend on something else that does equally as good or even better in comparison.
Free help by SBA for Small Business Loans
Why should anyone be interested in helping you for free?
The government benefits if it gives small business start up loans and that is why it helps.
o Statistics show that small businesses number more than the big businesses.
o Small businesses employ more than 50 percent of the work force.
o Small businesses contribute to more than 50 percent of the nation’s GDP-Gross Domestic Product.
o Small businesses are the principal source of new jobs.
Starting a small business or expanding your small business is not easy. Expert guidance and help is given to you for free by SBA. The US Small Business Administration was established in 1953 and has business offices in every state. SBA works with thousands of lending, educational and training institutions nationwide. It does not provide grants but offers counseling. Government small business loans are offered to many entrepreneurs. Look up the web sites of the state economic development agencies to know if it is available in your state.
SBA is only a guarantor of loans offered by banks and other private financial institutions. The lending institutions that agree to terms of the SBA provide loans to small businesses through SBA. In case of inability of repayment of loan within the stipulated time; the SBA pays the lender the agreed upon guarantee amount, and the borrower has to pay the SBA the entire amount.
Can the SBA help you?
Small business is one that is independently owned and operated and is not dominant in its field of operation. SBA has regulations to determine whether your business qualifies as a small business. You could look up the SBA website or federal government regulations to find out if your small business startup loan or small business loan for expansion qualifies. Your business has qualified then the next question that any lender would ask you, is: Do you have a business plan?
Most lenders would require a detailed description of the business you are going to start up or expand. Look up the SBA site http://www.sba.gov/starting_business/index.html for planning options and counseling. The many things that SBA helps you is
o Writing a business plan
o Getting the loan
o Marketing
o Licenses and Laws
o Patents and copyrights
o Selling to government and abroad
o Hiring employees
o Buying the right equipment.
Notable among it various programs are Small business loans for minorities, Small business loans for Women, Small business loans for veterans and young entrepreneurs. The various small business loan programs offered by SBA are.
Basic 7(a) Loan Guaranty
This is the primary business loan program. It is offered to those who do not qualify for loans through the normal lending channels. The terms offered by SBA are more flexible. Valid loans are those where the proceeds of the loan are used for sound business purposes. The maturity is 10 to 25 years depending upon working capital and fixed assets. http://www.sba.gov/financing/sbaloan/7a.htm
Loan Prequalification
Low income borrowers, disabled business owners, exporters, rural and specialized industries are the target for this program. Bad credit small business loans do not fall in this category. The applicant has a credit merit then it is easier to secure the loan. http://www.sba.gov/financing/sbaloan/prequalification.htm
Certified Development Company (CDC), a 504 Loan Program
This is a variant of the Basic 7(a) loan to obtain real estate or equipment for expansion or modernization. http://www.sba.gov/financing/sbaloan/cdc504.htm
Micro Loan, a 7(m) Loan Program
This is available in selected locations in most states. The SBA stand as guarantor to organizations that provided the loans, technical assistance and management for small scale financing. Not-for-profit child-care centers can also avail these loans for working capital or purchase of inventory or supplies. http://www.sba.gov/financing/sbaloan/microloans.htm
Disaster Recovery
Home owners, Property owners in disaster areas qualify for this loan program. Term of the loan is 30 year and the rate of interest is below 8 percent for those who can obtain credit elsewhere and below 4 percent for those who cannot obtain credit elsewhere. http://www.sba.gov/disaster_recov/loaninfo/property.html
