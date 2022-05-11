News
Driving License making rule changed: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
Driving License making rule changed: Big news! Now no need of driving test to get driving license, central notifies new rules, know here details quickly
Driving License New Rules: Getting a driving license has become very easy now. Some rules have been changed by the central government, after which the common man will not need to visit RTO for driving license. Let us know its complete process.
New Delhi: Driving License New Rules: There is news of work for the drivers. To get a driving license, you no longer need to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO), stand in long lines. The central government has made the rules for making driving license very easy.
Driving test not required for DL
According to the amendments made in the rules for driving license, now you will not need to give any kind of driving test by visiting RTO. These rules have been notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these rules have also come into force. Due to this they are lying in the waiting list of RTO for driving license, there will be a big relief.
Must go to driving school and take training
According to the information given by the ministry, now you will not have to wait for the test in RTO to get driving license. You can get yourself registered for driving license in any recognized driving training school. They will have to take training from Driving Training School and pass the test there, a certificate will be given to the applicants by the school. On the basis of this certificate, the driving license of the applicant will be issued.
What are the new rules
There are also some guidelines and conditions from the Ministry of Road and Transport regarding training centers. Which includes from the area of training centers to the education of the trainer. Let’s understand this.
1. The authorized agency shall ensure that the training centers for two wheeler, three wheeler and light motor vehicles have at least one acre of land, for the centers for medium and heavy passenger goods vehicles or trailers, two acres will be required.
2. The trainer should be at least 12th class pass and should have at least five years driving experience, should be well versed in traffic rules.
3. The ministry has also prescribed a teaching curriculum. For driving light motor vehicles, the duration of the course will be maximum 4 weeks lasting up to 29 hours. The syllabus of these driving centers will be divided into 2 parts. Theory and Practical.
4. People have to spend 21 hours in learning to drive on basic roads, rural roads, highways, city roads, reversing and parking, uphill and downhill driving etc. The theory part will cover 8 hours of the entire course, it will include understanding road etiquette, road rage, traffic education, understanding the causes of accidents, first aid and driving fuel efficiency.
Minneapolis man convicted of lying to grand jury about 3 fraudulent absentee ballots
A Minneapolis man was found guilty Tuesday of lying to a federal grand jury about abusing a process for submitting absentee ballots for other voters during Minnesota’s primary election in August 2020.
After a day of testimony, the jury of 10 women and two men took just 40 minutes to convict Muse Mohamud Mohamed of two counts of making false statements to a grand jury, according to Minnesota Public Radio.
Mohamed, 34, was accused of falsely telling the grand jury last fall that he had obtained three absentee ballots for the primary on behalf of three voters who then filled them out before he returned them to the election office.
Federal prosecutors said Mohamed didn’t take any of the three ballots to the absentee voters named on the envelopes, and that none of the voters gave him ballots to return. The defense disputes the charges.
Mohamed went on trial Monday before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel in Minneapolis. Here’s a deeper look at the issues in the case:
AGENCY VOTING
Absentee voters in Minnesota can use “agent delivery.” It’s meant for voters who intend to vote in person, but become unable due to health reasons or disabilities. They can then request absentee ballots after the normal deadline and can designate an “agent” to act on their behalf. That agent must be at least 18, have a pre-existing relationship with the voter, and can’t be a candidate. An agent can pick up and deliver ballots for no more than three voters in any given election.
THE DEFENDANT’S ROLE
According to a prosecution filing, city election documents show that Mohamed delivered three ballots as an agent for three voters in the Aug. 11, 2020, primary election. But prosecutors allege the three voters did not know Mohamed and did not ask him to pick up or deliver absentee ballots for them. One ballot he allegedly attempted to return was rejected because the voter had voted in person.
Mohamed was later subpoenaed and testified twice before a federal grand jury investigating the agent delivery process for the 2020 primary, the filing said.
“Ultimately, Mohamed stated he received the three absentee ballots from the voters themselves. When confronted with the fact that the voters each gave statements that they do not know Mohamed and that they did not ask him or anyone for agent delivery of their ballots for the August 2020 election, Mohamed continued to stand by his answer that he received the ballots from the voter,” prosecutors wrote.
THE 2020 PRIMARY
The August 2020 primary in Minnesota wasn’t part of the nominating process for the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump still falsely claims he won.
Mohamed was a volunteer in the campaign for Omar Fateh, according to reporting by the Minnesota Reformer and the Sahan Journal, two independent news websites. Fateh, a democratic socialist, defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeff Hayden in the primary by around 2,000 votes and went on to win the general election for the South Minneapolis seat. At most, two of the allegedly fraudulent ballots handled by Mohamed were counted, not nearly enough to effect the outcome of any race on the ballot.
THE INVESTIGATION
Mohamed is the only person known to have been indicted as a result of the grand jury investigation. Those proceedings are normally secret, and no details have emerged except for those related to the charges against Mohamed in this case. So the scope of the investigation and whether it uncovered any other vote fraud remains unclear.
According to the Sahan Journal, Mohamed’s sister is Zaynab Mohamed, the Democratic-endorsed candidate for a neighboring Senate district in Minneapolis. She told the news outlet that she was not involved in his trial, nor was she a subject of the investigation.
VOTE FRAUD IS RARE
Multiple reviews, recounts, lawsuits and an investigation by the Associated Press have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in the last White House race. The AP’s review found that virtually every case was based on an individual acting alone to cast additional ballots. Nationally, federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there was no credible evidence the election was tainted anywhere in the country.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon has said repeatedly that Minnesota’s 2020 elections were fair and honest, with no credible evidence of significant voter fraud.
In another Minnesota case, Abdihakim Amin Essa was sentenced to probation last month in state court for pleading guilty to four vote fraud counts in the 2018 election. Nine other counts were dismissed in the plea agreement. He was accused of signing as a witness for 13 people who cast absentee ballots when he legally couldn’t because he wasn’t a U.S. citizen, and signing with his father’s name. All 13 ballots were rejected.
Political reality: Congress can’t save — or end — abortion
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — After fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the stark political limits of its ability to save — or end — the Roe v. Wade protections.
President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling into law after the disclosure of a draft opinion that would overturn the landmark decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion services.
But passing bills is easier said than done in the narrowly split Congress — reflective of a deeply divided nation.
A test vote Wednesday in the Senate on a Democratic bill to protect access to abortions is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster.
At the same time, Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell face similar political problems trying to ban abortions nationwide, even if they wrest control of the chamber in next fall’s midterm elections.
Instead, whatever the Supreme Court decides on Roe v. Wade in its final opinion this summer almost guarantees a new era of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy, filibuster rules and the most basic rights to health care, privacy and protecting the unborn.
“All of us will have to answer for this vote for the rest of our time in public office,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of Wednesday’s action.
In recent years, abortion access debates in many ways have come to a standstill in Congress, a political draw, as lawmakers faced the limits of trying to move public policy beyond the historic Roe v. Wade court decision. Bills would routinely come up for votes — to expand or limit abortion services — only to fall along typically party line votes or be stripped out of broader legislative packages.
But the Supreme Court’s conservative 6-3 majority, solidified during the Trump era, has ignited an urgent shift to the forefront in Congress.
McConnell stunned Washington when he said “it’s possible” to see a national abortion ban.
The Republican leader has been a key architect of the Supreme Court’s solid conservative majority, engineering rapid-fire confirmation of three of Donald Trump’s nominees in just four years and changing Senate filibuster rules to push past Democratic objections.
In an interview with USA Today, McConnell recently said, “If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies — not only at the state level but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area.”
But on Tuesday McConnell acknowledged that if Republicans become the majority in the Senate they still are unlikely to have enough votes to ban abortion outright.
“The widespread sentiment in my conference is this issue will be dealt with at the state level,” McConnell said. He said Republicans won’t have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.
Likewise, Democrat Brian Schatz of Hawaii said for the other side, “I think we have to be explicit and tell the truth, which is, we don’t currently have the votes.” Still, he said hopefully that if voters elect more senators who favor abortion rights, “we will put this into federal law.”
Both parties face enormous pressure to convince voters they are doing all they can — the Democrats working to preserve abortion access and the Republicans to end it — as they race toward fall when control of Congress is at stake in the elections.
The congressional campaign committees are fundraising off the abortion issue, and working furiously to energize voters who are already primed to engage when such a long-running and important issue for millions of Americans is at stake.
The two Republican senators who support abortion access — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces her own reelection in November, and Susan Collins of Maine — have proposed a separate bill that would counter the Supreme Court’s action.
But both senators, who voted to confirm most of Trump’s justices, are expected to stick with the Republican Party this week and block the Democratic bill as too broad.
At the same time, Democrats have largely panned the Collins-Murkowski effort as insufficient, leaving no hopes, for now, of any compromise.
And rank-and-file Republicans distanced themselves from McConnell’s initial remarks, saying an all-out national ban on abortions is not something they can deliver.
“The reality is is that you would never get that done here,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
Democrats are unconvinced that Republicans, who have fought for years to deny abortion services, would give that fight up now and let the states decide.
Democrats believe Republicans are “running scared,” Schumer said, afraid of what they have unleashed, with polls showing most Americans want to preserve some access to abortion.
It was McConnell who blocked Barack Obama’s choice of Merrick Garland to fill a Supreme Court vacancy at the start of the 2016 presidential campaign, leaving the seat open for Trump to fill after he won the White House.
And even though McConnell insisted Tuesday there is “zero” interest among Republicans to change Senate filibuster rules to make it easier to pass an abortion ban, it was the GOP leader who orchestrated the Senate rules change to allow 51-vote threshold to confirm Supreme Court nominees.
“Republicans have worked day in and day out for decades on end to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.
More likely is that both parties will try to chip away at the issue — Republicans tightening access to abortion at the national level, while Democrats work to shore up the availability of medicinal abortions and other related services.
“There are multiple fronts we can move on,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
In the House, where Democrats have the majority, lawmakers approved the Women’s Health Protection Act last year on a largely party-line vote once the Supreme Court first signaled it was considering the issue by allowing a Texas law’s ban on abortions to take effect.
But the bill has languished in the Senate, evenly split 50-50 with Democratic control because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast a tie-braking vote. Unable to mount the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, a test vote failed in February, with one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, joining Republicans to block the bill’s consideration.
A similar outcome is expected Wednesday when the Senate tries again to pass the legislation, which would put the guaranteed right to abortion into law.
It’s the first of what Schumer promises will be repeated efforts to show voters where the parties stand.
“This is no longer just a abstract exercise: Now we know women’s rights are at stake,” Schumer said. “So this vote is the first step. We are going to keep fighting.”
—-
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.
Justin Verlander dominates as Astros blank Twins
Houston’s Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Target Field on Tuesday as the Minnesota Twins lost to the Astros 5-0.
Verlander did not allow a base runner until a Jorge Polanco walk in the fifth inning, and it took until Gio Urshela singled to right field in the eighth for the Twins to muster a hit.
The base hit kept Verlander from recording his fourth career no-hitter, which would’ve tied Sandy Koufax for the second-most no-hitters in MLB history. Nolan Ryan owns the record with seven career no-hitters. Verlander’s last no-hitter came on Sept. 1, 2019 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
It also kept Minnesota from being no-hit for the sixth time in franchise history. Jered Weaver was the last to do it, no-hitting the Twins on May 2, 2012 with the Los Angeles Angels — 10 years ago this month.
Despite Urshela’s hit and walks in the fifth and sixth inning, Verlander faced the minimum number of batters in his eight innings of work.
After Jorge Polanco broke up the perfect game with a walk in the fifth, Verlander quickly turned a double play. Gilberto Celestino’s walk in the sixth was promptly erased when Celestino attempted to steal second base after a pitch got away from Martin Maldonando, but Maldonando recovered and his throw beat Celestino to the bag.
Then, when the no-hitter was finally broken up by Urshela in the eighth, Verlander got his final two outs of the night with another double play ground ball.
Verlander threw 89 pitches over eight innings and struck out five. He did not allow a runner to reach second base.
The Twins added two more hits in the ninth inning – a pair of infield singles by Alex Kiriloff and Celestino, but could not push a run across.
Meanwhile, Minnesota starter Joe Ryan struggled. He walked a career-high five batters and lasted just 4.1 innings, his second-shortest outing of his career. Ryan walked a batter every inning, and two of the batters he walked would later come around to score. He finished with four earned runs and three strikeouts.
The Astros struck first in the second inning as Jeremy Pena singled home Yuri Guerriel, who reached base on a single, and advanced to third thanks to a walk and a ground ball. Another Pena single in the fourth inning scored Kyle Tucker, who reached base with a walk.
Houston added a pair of runs in the fourth inning, first with an Alex Bregman double and then with a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly. Another sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave the Astros their fifth and final run.
Tuesday marks the second time this season that the Twins were nearly no-hit at home. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven innings last month before he was pulled from the game. Gary Sanchez would go on to break up the perfect game with the Twins’ first and only hit.
