Drunk Robots Announces 4 Massive New Partnerships and a 5,000,000 $METAL Battle Prize Pool

The post-apocalyptic city of Los Machines has become the hub of Play2Earn activity. After a sold-out IDO, Animoca Brands-backed Drunk Robots has partnered up with Infinity Force and 3 major guilds – has just rehauled its game economy after a sold-out IDO, increasing the rewards and making it even easier to enter the game.

Drink, fight, earn



After ‘play to earn’ and ‘move to earn’, has the time come for ‘drink and fight to earn’? At least that’s what the robots of Los Machines do all day long: consume vast quantities of beer, then thrash each other around.

Despite this violent premise, Drunk Robots is outrageously fun – and very well designed at that. In fact, the robots look so good that the original collection of 10,101 characters was immediately sold out on Liquidifty and Binance NFT. You can currently buy robots in closed containers on the Liquidifty marketplace.

While you do need a robot to fight in the Arena or scavenge $METAL, there are several mini-games that you can play 100% free – such as Knockout, where you have to shoot at other robots before they shoot you.

The project counts 23,000 Discord members, over 64k Twitter followers, and 39k Telegram channel subscribers – for a total of 126 thousand users in the community. Few P2E games can boast such a large following just weeks after the IDO.

Drunk Robots introduces a 5,000,000 $METAL prize pool for the Arena leaderboard

The Play2Earn element of Drunk Robots is also well thought-out. Players earn prizes for participating in battles – and then they get even more if they manage to rise to the top of the leaderboard at the end of the season. This creates a strong incentive to compete in the Arena every day.

On May 4, the team announced big changes to the game economy ahead of the second season, which starts on May 6.

First of all, the seasonal prize pool for PvP (player versus player) battles is increased to 5 million $METAL tokens. A single robot can earn a player around 3,840 $METAL a month.

The creators have also updated the prices of containers with robots, equipment, and energy booze (a special energy drink that robots need after a brawl).

Starting from the second half of the season, players will need to take part in at least 5 battles every 24 hours to keep farming $METAL – or face a drop in the farming speed.

4 major gaming projects already collaborate with Drunk Robots

Drunk Robots has also been expanding its roster of partnerships, adding three major gaming guild projects in a few weeks:

Yield Guild Games SEA (YGG SEA, $SEA): the Southeast Asia branch of YGG, uniting 30,000 scholars across 18 countries;

Avocado DAO ($AVG): a community of 11,000 scholars playing games like Axie Infinity and Revv Racing;

Skill Guilds: providers of an advanced guild manager dashboard and a guild-building SDK.

The latest partner to be announced is Infinity Force ($YNFF), a platform that connects players, guilds, and games.

These collaborations follow a strategic partnership with Merit Circle, perhaps the most influential DAO in the blockchain gaming industry.

Apart from these gaming partners, Drunk Robots boasts an exceptionally strong list of backers among venture firms, including Animoca Brands, Shima Capital, Moonrock Capital, and DEX Ventures, as well as Gate.io, ZB.com, and Oracles Investment Group.

$METAL IDO sold out on 3 launchpads

Amid all this partnership-building, Drunk Robots also held a highly successful IDO for its $METAL token. On April 7, three launchpads – Liquidifty, TrustPad, and GameFi – together sold 25,000,000 $METAL at $0.01 each, raising $250,000. Once $METAL was listed on PancakeSwap and Gate.io, the price rose over 300% above the IDO price to reach $0.43.

$METAL has many uses in the Drunk Robots economy:

reward payouts and scavenging (farming);

leveling up robots and their equipment;

drunk races (yes, it’s a completely legit activity for robots);

re-rolling opponents in PvP battles, and much more.

Drunk Robots’ roadmap for the next few months includes more detailed visualizations in the PvP arena; gangs and clans; farming virtual land, and more. To get your first robot and start earning $METAL, visit https://drunk-robots.com/ .